Highlights, IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Pant, pacers help DC win by 37 runs

Date: Monday, 25 March, 2019 00:02 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 3 Match Result Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs

213/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.65
Fours
22
Sixes
11
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (W) not out 78 27 7 7
Rahul Tewatia not out 9 4 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Rasikh Salam 4 0 42 0
Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 40 3
176/10
Overs
19.2
R/R
9.17
Fours
20
Sixes
6
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rasikh Salam not out 5 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 4 0 42 1
Ishant Sharma 4 0 34 2

  • The SA pacer finished with figures of 2/23 from four overs

    Full Scorecard

  • Delhi have two points in the kitty and it’s a complete team effort with Rishabh Pant leading the way. Shikhar Dhawan was slow, but held the innings together and had that important partnership with Colin Ingram. Mumbai bowled a lot of short deliveries on either side of the wicket which were punished, and the pair also displayed intelligence by picking up the singles at a good frequency. It was just the base that was needed for Pant to come and start playing his shots. 

    The turning point in the game was the way Pant negated Jasprit Bumrah. Easily one of the best death-over bowlers in world cricket currently, Bumrah hardly had an answer against Pant. For me the best shot, though, was Rahul Tewatia sweeping Bumrah for a six. 

    Delhi were brave to drop the experienced Amit Mishra for Tewatia.  Decisions like these when they pay off look great. Tewatia did not have good outing with the ball, but picked up four catches apart from hitting that six off Bumrah. On the field, Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy was impressive. He made appropriate bowling changes, and Ishant Sharma picking up two scalps in the Power Play was a bonus really. 

    Then the way Kagiso Rabada capitalised was crucial. He hit good pace right from his first over and troubled all batsmen. Mumbai would think 214 was a bit too much to chase, but a few good partnerships could have taken them deep into the game. No one really had a plan, and even though Yuvraj Singh played some beautiful shots for his 15th half-century in IPL, he lacked support from the other end. Another season opener and another loss for Mumbai. Memorable debut for Sourav Ganguly as Delhi's advisor. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, MI captain: First game is always challenging for most teams. We have made a lot of mistakes today. We were in the game for first 10 overs when we were bowling. But you need to get credit to Pant. A lot of new guys in the squad. Takes time to get going. But we all are professionals and have to come out positively in next game. Pitch was good, we ended up with 180. Yuvi batted brilliantly. But had somebody in the top four got 80, things would have been different. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Delhi win by 37 runs

    Faster one from Tewatia and McClenaghan missed it, he was out of the crease and Pant dislodged the stumps in quick time. That's the end of match as Jasprit Bumrah won't bat because of injury.  McClenaghan st Pant b Rahul Tewatia 10(8) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Tewatia to bowl the final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 176/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 10 , Rasikh Salam 5)

    The match is done and dusted after the end of Yuvraj Singh in the last over. Mumbai need 38 runs in 6 balls, that looks completely out of reach.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rasikh Salam, right handed bat, is the new batsman in

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Yorker length from Rabada, Yuvraj flicks it to leg side and Tewatia running in from the deep takes another good catch, his fourth tonight. This wicket pretty much ends Mumbai's quest in the chase. Yuvraj c Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 53(35) [

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 168/7 ( Yuvraj Singh 53 , Mitchell McClenaghan 9)

    Boundaries are coming but not in abundance. 46 still needed off 12. Mumbai should look to get as close to the target as possible so that run-rate is taken care of.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fuller in length and McClenaghan plays an ugly heave but to good effect and gets a boundary at extra cover

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fifty for Yuvraj, as he heaves it but only manages to outside edge it and get a boundary to third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 159/7 ( Yuvraj Singh 48 , Mitchell McClenaghan 5)

    Rabada cuts short Cutting's innings. Yuvraj is Mumbai's only hope at the moment. He has again hit one shot that lands in no man's land. Third or fourth such occasion in this innings. Mumbai need 55 runs in 18 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! McClenaghan goes cheeky and scoops it over the short fine-leg region for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Mitchell McClenaghan, left handed bat, is the new man in

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Beautiful delivery from Rabada, full in length, quick in pace, takes the edge off Cutting's bat and Pant collects it behind the wickets. Cutting chose DRS but it did not help much. Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • Rabada back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 150/6 ( Yuvraj Singh 47 , Ben Cutting 2)

    Wickets falling at one end, but Yuvraj Singh has not yet given up. Two lusty blows in the last over. The match is on till he is there. Mumbai need 64 runs in 24 balls. We go into last time out of the day. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Little short and Yuvraj quickly transfer wright to back foot and hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Flighted delivery and Yuvraj goes big over the sight screen

    Full Scorecard

  • Axar back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 134/6 ( Yuvraj Singh 33 , )

    Boult's over started off with a four. Krunal added one more to his tally before departing on the last ball of the over. 
    Mumbai need 80 runs in 30 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Krunal tries to go over deep mid-wicket and mistimes it, the ball goes straight into the hands of Rahul Tewatia, who has taken his third catch today. He is not dropping anything today. Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Krunal plays with a straight bat again, slams it past the umpire and bowler, hit very hard, ball races away for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor ball from Boult, on Krunal's legs and all he needed to was flick it to the leg side for a boundary. That's what he did. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul brings back fond memories from 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh where he became famous or rather infamous for mankading a batsman in a must-win game against Zimbabwe. Had Zimbabwe won then Windies would not have made it to the knockouts. They eventually  won the title under Shimron Hetmeyer. Ian Bishop, rightly, wrote an article supporting why mankading is perfectly legal. World cricket stood behind Paul. A few days after the incident some journalists met him in Mirpur ahead of the final against India, and he was very humble in the way he spoke. Since then his rise has been noteworthy, and he has done his reputation no harm with a good IPL debut. His variations have been difficult to pick up for the Mumbai batsmen.

    Full Scorecard

  • Boult returns to the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 123/5 ( Yuvraj Singh 32 , Krunal Pandya 23)

    Ishant comes back into the attack and has been welcomed with a six. He tries slower ones and beats Krunal's bat on a few occasions but goes outside the off-stump and gets hit for two boundaries. Mumbai still in it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Room given to Krunal and he puts all his power into the shot, reaches the ball and gets a boundary at  third man region.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Low full-toss and Krunal smashes it past the covers for a hard-hit boundary. There was no stopping this. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Wow, good length ball and Krunal slams it, this goes sailing over the long-on region for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/5 ( Yuvraj Singh 32 , Krunal Pandya 7)

    Paul has been very clever with the change in pace in his spell. In this over, his slower ones were tough to play, Yuvraj and Krunal were hit on the chest off the slower balls. Mumbai need 106 runs in 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish, and Krunal plays it with a straight bat, gets it past mid-off fielder, gets a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Paul continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 101/5 ( Yuvraj Singh 31 , Krunal Pandya 3)

    Patel got hit for 20 runs in his first over. Iyer made him bowl another one and he has delivered, getting rid of junior Pandya. The senior one has walked in and MI would hope that a good stand comes up now between him and Yuvraj.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Hardik departs for a duck, straighter one from Patel and Hardik gives a simple caught and bowled to him. He was looking to start hitting from the word go and that brought his downfall. Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • Patel continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 95/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 28 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    Pollard has perished trying to hit shots, could not spot the slower one from Paul, who has bowled with a lot of heart and intelligence. Yuvraj has got form back and Hardik has joined him in the middle. Not all is lost for MI. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya, right handed bat, is the new batsman in

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The knuckle ball has worked for Paul as Pollard fails to spot it and gets deceived, carries on with the shot, the ball goes up and up, when it came down, Tewatia was beneath it and took a good catch. Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • Delhi were 82 for 2 at 10 overs, Mumbai are 89 for 3. Axar Patel could consider himself a bit unlucky to concede so many runs, but he has been slipping down the radar for a few seasons now. He is the weak link in Delhi's bowling line-up.  So, the game is even stevens. Now for Mumbai’s entire batting order combining to do a Pant on Delhi. It’s doable on this ground.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fuller in length and Yuvraj punches it in air, the ball flies over the mid-off fielder for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Paul continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 89/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 23 , Kieron Pollard 20)

    What an over for Mumbai Indians. Not only did 20 came off it but also Yuvraj Singh came into form, hitting two fours and one six. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the legs again and again Yuvrahj sweeps to good effect, fetches four at fine-leg region

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short ball and then Yuvraj stretched his arm and hits it over the deep cover for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The rustiness of Yuvraj Singh is there to be seen. He has not had a good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and here is struggling against the pace of Keemo Paul. A boundary here or a six there will come from his bat because of the experience he possesses, but the fluency is missing. Also, one has to take into consideration that Yuvraj’s IPL record has always been below average. That raises a question – Whether Mumbai Indians would have been better off with Ishan Kishan in their line-up?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fired it on the legs of Pollard who flicks it to fine leg for a boundary. Ishant Sharma gave a chase but it was not enough. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Yuvraj sweeps and the ball goes straight to short fine-leg but Dhawan fielding there makes mess of it and the ball runs away for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • Axar Patel, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 3 MI vs DC at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai: Rabada cuts short Cutting's innings. Yuvraj is Mumbai's only hope at the moment. He has again hit one shot that lands in no man's land. Third or fourth such occasion in this innings. Mumbai need 55 runs in 18 balls

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) get their campaign of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides have had the most contrasting history in the tournament. While Mumbai are the joint most successful side in the cash rich league with three titles, Delhi haven't made to the playoffs since 2012.

Highlights, IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Pant, pacers help DC win by 37 runs

Rohit Sharma (R) will captain MI while Shreyas Iyer will lead DC. Sportzpics

But a rechristened Capitals' side will now look to turn around their fortunes in the new season with a positive start on Sunday. The away team are being led by the impressive Shreyas Iyer and also boast some of the best young talents of India including Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw Manjot Kalra apart from having seasoned campaigners like Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Trent Boult.

The arrival of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad has also added the much-needed steel to their batting line up, while the opener will be looking to score some big runs ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Mumbai are not known for making a good start to the season despite their trophy-laden past but with franchises expected to lose World Cup-bound players in the second half of the tournament due to World Cup, Rohit Sharma would know that victories and points first up would make their journey to the playoffs way easier.

MI are blessed with some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

However, they have been recently jolted by the loss of two premium overseas pacers. While Sri Lankan veteran Lasith malinga has ruled himself out of at least first six games due to domestic commitments, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Mumbai franchise would rely on Mitchell McClenaghan and Barinder Sran to take over the pace bowling responsibility while Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande will add the spin options.

Another major focus area of the match will be the workload management of India's World Cup-bound players, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik, while fringe players would look to impress the selectors with good performances.

Full squads

MI Team 2019 Players List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

DC Team 2019 Players List: : Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Delhi Capitals #Hardik Pandya #IPL #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #live cricket score #Live score #MI #MI vs DC 2019 #Mumbai Indians #Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma #Shreyas Iyer #SRH #Wankhede Stadium

