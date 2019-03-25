00:00 (IST)

Delhi have two points in the kitty and it’s a complete team effort with Rishabh Pant leading the way. Shikhar Dhawan was slow, but held the innings together and had that important partnership with Colin Ingram. Mumbai bowled a lot of short deliveries on either side of the wicket which were punished, and the pair also displayed intelligence by picking up the singles at a good frequency. It was just the base that was needed for Pant to come and start playing his shots.

The turning point in the game was the way Pant negated Jasprit Bumrah. Easily one of the best death-over bowlers in world cricket currently, Bumrah hardly had an answer against Pant. For me the best shot, though, was Rahul Tewatia sweeping Bumrah for a six.

Delhi were brave to drop the experienced Amit Mishra for Tewatia. Decisions like these when they pay off look great. Tewatia did not have good outing with the ball, but picked up four catches apart from hitting that six off Bumrah. On the field, Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy was impressive. He made appropriate bowling changes, and Ishant Sharma picking up two scalps in the Power Play was a bonus really.

Then the way Kagiso Rabada capitalised was crucial. He hit good pace right from his first over and troubled all batsmen. Mumbai would think 214 was a bit too much to chase, but a few good partnerships could have taken them deep into the game. No one really had a plan, and even though Yuvraj Singh played some beautiful shots for his 15th half-century in IPL, he lacked support from the other end. Another season opener and another loss for Mumbai. Memorable debut for Sourav Ganguly as Delhi's advisor.