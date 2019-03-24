First Cricket
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, MI vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the third match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 24, 2019 10:21:50 IST

Mumbai Indians and rechristened Delhi Capitals will face each other on Sunday in Mumbai to get their 12th Indian Premier League's campaign underway.

Three-time winners Mumbai, who are led by Rohit Sharma, will look to make a perfect start to the season with a win over Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals.

File image of Mumbai Indians players in a huddle before an IPL match in 2018. Image courtesy: SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of Mumbai Indians players in a huddle before an IPL match in 2018.
Image courtesy: SPORTZPICS for BCCI

At the same time, the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardika pandya, both MI players, would also be an area of focus with the upcoming World Cup in sight.

MI have experience on their side as well as some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting and Krunal Pandya.

But they are without pacers Lasith Malinga, who will miss at least the first six IPL games, and Adam Milne, who has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Delhi boast a fairly young squad but have added the much-needed experience to their side with the acquisitions of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma apart from having talents like Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.

They would also rely heavily on their overseas players including Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Colin Munro.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of IPL 2019 between MI vs DC:

When will MI vs DC fixture take place?

The opening clash of IPL 2019 between MI and DC will take place on 24 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI-DC fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The MI-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Mar 24, 2019



