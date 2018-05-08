FOUR ! Moeen flashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Rashid, and manages to send it over the slip fielder for a boundary. RCB 79/3

Huge wicket, and Shakib, after taking some stick early on in his spell, has come back beautifully. The players have been talking about how the wicket is a bit two paced, and in that light, a bit of a risky shot from Kohli. Closing the face of the bat to an away going delivery drought with risk, and Shakib capitalised.

BOWLED EM! Suddenly SRH are back in the game! AB creates room for a cut, but fails to pick the quick googly from Rashid, and ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! RCB 80/4 De Villiers b Rashid 5(8)

Rashid foxes ABD. Double bluff. Two googlies back to back. ABD doesn't read off the hand. But too late to read off the pitch. Big wicket.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/4 ( Moeen Ali 6 , Mandeep Singh 0) Moeen collects his first boundary in IPL, getting a thick outside edge off the first ball, guiding it towards third man. Brings AB on strike with a single off the next ball. The star batsman is dismissed two balls later, dragging the ball onto his stumps, with Rashid deceiving AB with a googly. Fine over from the Afghan, with five coming off the over along with the wicket. RCB need 67 to win off 54 balls

FOUR ! Moeen's collected two boundaries already, though neither are good cricketing shots! Gets a thick inside-edge that guides the ball wide of the keeper. RCB 84/4

Well in a game between two teams who are over-reliant on key batters to help them get the runs, SRH ahead at the moment. Williamson was the foundation of the innings for SRH, but now they have knocked out both of the Pillars of RCB in succession. Game set for the choke to be applied by the SRH bowlers and it's thanks to their spin twins again.

OUT! Moeen gets a faint under-edge while attempting to heave the ball towards the leg side, with the umpire raising his finger after a bit of a pause! RCB 84/5 Moeen c Saha b Kaul 10(7)

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/5 ( Mandeep Singh 0 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) Moeen collects his second boundary off the first ball of this over, getting a thick inside-edge. The Englishman fails to connect off the second and third deliveries, before getting an under-edge off the fourth while attempting a leg-side slog. Colin de Grandhomme walks out to the centre, and is floored off the first delivery that he faces. Kaul appeals animatedly for an lbw, but the umpire turns it down, with the ball appearing to go down leg after angling in sharply. Five runs and a wicket off the over. RCB need 62 to win off 48 balls

RCB have lost four wickets from 8th to 12th over, scoring 5 runs per over during that period.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/5 ( Mandeep Singh 1 , Colin de Grandhomme 2) De Grandhomme lofts the ball towards deep square-leg off the second delivery, with a sunglass-wearing Dhawan collects the ball with his right hand after one bounce and throws it back immediately. Mandeep pulls towards the leg side, with a fine stop at midwicket preventing the batsman from setting off for the other end. Single off the last ball. Just two runs off the over. RCB need 60 to win off 42 balls

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/5 ( Mandeep Singh 5 , Colin de Grandhomme 4) Shakib returns to the attack in the 14th over. Mandeep guides the ball towards deep point off the first delivery, coming back for a second run. Five singles collected off the remainder of the over. The two batsmen at the centre still getting settled, with the equation now started to get a little worrisome for the visitors. RCB need 54 to win off 36 balls

FOUR ! Heaved away towards the midwicket fence by Mandeep! The fielder running in from deep square-leg crouches low, but fails to cut the ball off. Brings up the 100 for RCB! RCB 102/5

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/5 ( Mandeep Singh 10 , Colin de Grandhomme 8) CDG crunches the ball through backward point for a double off the first ball of Sandeep's final over. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Mandeep chips a slower ball back to Sandeep, though the ball falls well short. Mandeep collects a boundary off the last delivery. Nine off the over. RCB need 45 to win off 30 balls

Williamson has kept his three best bowlers back for the last five overs, despite getting Kohli and AB early. He isn't taking this batting line-up lightly. I don't think we will see more than three regular pace balls in these last 24 from the two pace bowlers.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 108/5 ( Mandeep Singh 12 , Colin de Grandhomme 11) De Grandhomme slogs the ball down the ground. Pandey, at long on, positions himself for a catch initially, ultimately collecting the ball after one bounce, with the Kiwi collecting a single. Singles collected off the next four deliveries, with the two batsmen rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mandeep gets hit on the back while going for a pull off the last delivery, but sets off for the other end nevertheless. Six off the over. RCB need 39 to win off 24 balls

SIX ! Swatted towards the cow-corner boundary, with the ball landing on the padded cushion! RCB 115/5

SIX! Back-to-back sixes for CDG! The burly Kiwi gets down on one knee, and times his slog-sweep perfectly! RCB 121/5

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/5 ( Mandeep Singh 13 , Colin de Grandhomme 23) Rashid starts his final over off with a googly, with Mandeep getting a thick inside-edge that sends the ball between his legs, with the batsman setting off for a single. De Grandhomme gets RCB back in the chase with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. De Grandhomme's nearly stumped off the fifth ball, bringing his foot down in the nick of time. Wide off the final delivery. Huge over for RCB, with 14 coming off it. The visitors suddenly are favourites to chase the target down. RCB need 25 to win off 18 balls

SRH's economy rate of 7.41 in the last 10 overs of this IPL - the best among all the teams and they are showing us once again that how good they are in the last 10 overs.

FOUR ! Outside edge off CDG's bat, and this one runs away towards the third man boundary! RCB 127/5

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 128/5 ( Mandeep Singh 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 28) Mandeep collects a single at the start of Bhuvneshwar's third over. De Grandhomme gets a thick outside edge off the third delivery, with the ball running away to the third man fence for a four. De Grandhomme denies a single off the fifth delivery, despite a misfield at backward point. Single to CDG off the last ball. Six off the over. RCB need 19 to win off 12 balls

Rashid Khan has been mesmerizing right through the IPL Not a single batsman has been able to read him. What worked for Grandhomme in the two deliveries was his sheer brute power where he was able to muscle the ball over the fence. No finesse. Just raw power

De Grandhome making the match interesting, playing Rashid like an off spinner . It's a strategy that many have advocated against him, especially when the ball is pitched outside off. It's up to Bhuvi now, who hasn't had the best time back.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/5 ( Mandeep Singh 18 , Colin de Grandhomme 31) De Grandhomme collects a single off the first ball of the penultimate over. Mandeep uppercuts the ball towards deep point, where Rashid just about stops the ball from crossing over the boundary rope with his left hand, saving two runs for his side. Mandeep sets off for a quick single off the third delivery after getting a thick inside-edge. Dot off the fourth delivery. Mandeep gets an inside-edge while attempting to heave an inswinging yorker off the fifth delivery, setting off for a single nevertheless. Single to CDG off the last ball. Good over from Kaul, conceding seven off it, giving Bhuvi something to defend in the last over. RCB need 12 to win off 6 balls

Right then. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the final over. We'll go ball-by-ball now!

Ball 1: Single! De Grandhomme can only guide this towards the leg side for one! RCB 136/5; need 11 off 5

Ball 2: Two! Mandeep guides the ball down the ground, and comes back for a second! RCB 138/5; need 9 off 4

RCB today: First 7 overs - 60/1 (RR - 8.52) Next 7 overs - 33/4 (RR - 4.71) Last 6 overs - 48/1 (RR - 8.00) They lost the game in the middle overs.

And Bhuvi is back! Few bolwers can defend just 12 in the last over, and concede just six. Credit also to Kaul who set up the defence. The spin twins got the two big wickets, then the seamers sealed the deal. Give the SRH honorary membership of the Defenders of the Earth please.

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 141/6 ( Mandeep Singh 21 , ) Brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar in the last over of the innings, helping SRH pull off a victory from the jaws of defeat! Neither Colin de Grandhomme nor Mandeep Singh are able to connect thanks to the tight lines and lengths from Bhuvi, with only six runs being collected off the over and the wicket of De Grandhomme. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 runs , and continue to occupy the top slot in the IPL points table with their eighth win!

"We didn't play well. We just threw it away. That's been the story of our season so far. The fielding was up to the mark. This was a tougher wicket. We should've done a better job. If we have strong characters in this team, we will do better in the tournament. That hasn't been the story of our season," says a dejected RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the five-run loss.

This is SRH's fourth consecutive win over RCB in IPL. The last time they lost against RCB was back in 2016 at Bangalore.

That was a sensational display of bowling from @BhuviOfficial ! @SunRisers have pulled off another game with the help of some brilliant bowling display. Well done👏🏻 #SRHvRC

Kane Williamson, SRH captain and MoM : We're playing on tough surfaces, once again this was a tough one. We were aiming for 150 and we weren't far away, so we were in the game. With the ball, we struggled a little bit and our fielding was sloppy. But to come away with a win. Bhuvi was world class. With some of our experienced campaigners stepping up was superb. Bhuvi and Siddharth Kaul have done it before and for a long period of time, did very well last year, doing well this year. Once again we did well to adapt to the surface. Hope we can continue to back them at the death. It's just about trying to adapt to the surfaces at a number of venues. We had a number of key partnerships to get us a competitive total. I suppose on these surfaces, that's what's important is to get a competitive total. That's what you need. We spoke about the playoffs last time. It's about improving. It does get frustrating at times especially with the fielding lapses. As a fielding group, we pride ourselves on being better. Guys held their nerves at key moments which went a long way in us scraping across the line.We want to do better in the next game. Bat and ball, there are things we certainly want to touch on moving forward as a team.

That's it from us in our coverage of the 39th match of IPL 2018, with Sunrisers Hyderabad further consolidating themselves at the top of the points table with a narrow win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home! The woes just doesn't seem to end for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, as his side stares at the prospect of finishing last in the group. Hope we were able to infuse the excitement of the thrilling encounter in our coverage, and were able to keep you all on the edge of your seats, especially in that final over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar. For now, I bid you all goodnight on behalf of my colleague Vaibhav.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : Looks fairly similar. We would've looked to bowl as well. It was a nice chase. We've played on a variety of surfaces. We expect something similar something. We're playing the same team.

BOWLED EM! Southee strikes early for RCB, with Hales getting his defence beaten completely while looking to guide the ball towards the leg side. SRH 14/1

OUT! Dhawan perishes while trying to accelerate the innings! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Siraj, but holes out to the man at deep square-leg! Good catch by Southee in the deep! SRH 38/2

OUT! Kohli's ploy to get himself at short cover works for RCB, as Pandey chips the ball straight into the hands of the RCB skipper! Chahal strikes in his second over! SRH 48/3

SIX! Full and along the off-stump, Williamson gets down on one knee, and brings out the slog sweep to clear the cow-corner fence! What's more, it also brings up the fifty-partnership for the fourth wicket! SRH 101/3

FIFTY for Kane Williamson ! The in-form SRH skipper gets to the milestone with a single off Chahal's bowling, taking 35 deliveries to get to the mark, with help from four fours and a six. SRH 102/3

OUT! Williamson's gone, and the partnership has been broken! The SRH skipper tries heaving the ball towards fine-leg, getting a lot of height but not the distance, and Mandeep collects the ball safely at fine-leg. SRH 112/4

OUT! Shakib goes for the slog-sweep off a length delivery from Southee, but ends up holing out to Umesh at backward square-leg! The Bangladeshi all-rounder didn't quite pick the slower ball from the Kiwi pacer. SRH 124/5

BOWLED EM ! Superb delivery from Siraj, angling the ball into Yusuf, who misses while going for a slog, resulting in his leg stump going for a cartwheel. SRH 134/6

BOWLED EM! Siraj flattens the stumps with a 146 kmph bolt! Full delivery angling into the batsman! Saha shuffles to his right, looking to paddle the ball over fine-leg, but ends up getting beaten for pace! SRH 143/7

OUT! Rashid tries coming back for a risky second run after pulling towards deep midwicket, but is against Kohli the fielder! Is comfortably out of his crease by the time Patel flicks the bails off at the striker's end. SRH 144/8

OUT! Too many wickets falling for Hyderabad off the last two overs! Kaul responds to a call for a single from Bhuvi, and fails to get his bat across the crease at the striker's end on time. SRH 146/9

OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad are bowled out for 146 ! The SRH lower-order collapses like a pack of cards in the last over, with the hosts failing to get to the 150-run mark! Last batsman Sandeep tries going for a reverse-paddle, and is hit on the pad, with Southee's appeal for lbw being turned down. Kohli decides to review it, and the umpire is forced to reverse his decision after three reds on the hawkeye. SRH 146 all out

OUT! Quicker, flatter delivery from Shakib, hitting Parthiv plumb on the pad with the batsman missing the ball while attempting a sweep! RCB 24/1

OUT! Sandeep gets the breakthrough! Vohra has to depart, dragging the ball onto his stumps, with the ball nudging the off-stump after one bounce. Vohra misses the ball, and deflects the ball of the inside-edge of his bat. RCB 60/2

OUT! What a catch by Yusuf Pathan, pulling off a superb one-handed effort at backward point after a thick outside edge off Kohli's bat! RCB 74/3

Rashid starts his final over off with a googly, with Mandeep getting a thick inside-edge that sends the ball between his legs, with the batsman setting off for a single. De Grandhomme gets RCB back in the chase with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. De Grandhomme's nearly stumped off the fifth ball, bringing his foot down in the nick of time. Wide off the final delivery. Huge over for RCB, with 14 coming off it. The visitors suddenly are favourites to chase the target down.

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH have had a strong run in the ongoing season so far, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership at the outset of the 11th edition of the league following David Warner's removal from the post following the Sandpapergate fallout. Their latest victory came against the struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD), beating them by seven wickets.

RCB, on the other hand, have found themselves struggling to stave off the possibility of finishing last in the league for a second consecutive season. The Virat Kohli-led side registered their second loss of the season to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they failed to defend a modest 128-run target, losing by six wickets.

A win would very well make SRH the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, with the result also all but ending Kohli's hopes of seeing his team in the top four.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.