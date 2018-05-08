First Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
Highlights, IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers bowlers defend low total yet again

Date: Tuesday, 08 May, 2018 00:17 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 39 Match Result Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs

146/10
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.3
Fours
14
Sixes
3
Extras
9
141/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.05
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
5

  • That's it from us in our coverage of the 39th match of IPL 2018, with Sunrisers Hyderabad further consolidating themselves at the top of the points table with a narrow win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home! The woes just doesn't seem to end for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, as his side stares at the prospect of finishing last in the group. Hope we were able to infuse the excitement of the thrilling encounter in our coverage, and were able to keep you all on the edge of your seats, especially in that final over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar. For now, I bid you all goodnight on behalf of my colleague Vaibhav. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson, SRH captain and MoM : We're playing on tough surfaces, once again this was a tough one. We were aiming for 150 and we weren't far away, so we were in the game. With the ball, we struggled a little bit and our fielding was sloppy. But to come away with a win. Bhuvi was world class. With some of our experienced campaigners stepping up was superb. Bhuvi and Siddharth Kaul have done it before and for a long period of time, did very well last year, doing well this year. Once again we did well to adapt to the surface. Hope we can continue to back them at the death. It's just about trying to adapt to the surfaces at a number of venues. We had a number of key partnerships to get us a competitive total. I suppose on these surfaces, that's what's important is to get a competitive total. That's what you need. We spoke about the playoffs last time. It's about improving. It does get frustrating at times especially with the fielding lapses. As a fielding group, we pride ourselves on being better. Guys held their nerves at key moments which went a long way in us scraping across the line.We want to do better in the next game. Bat and ball, there are things we certainly want to touch on moving forward as a team.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson is the Man of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Another night, another successful low total defence for SRH bowlers

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is SRH's fourth consecutive win over RCB in IPL. The last time they lost against RCB was back in 2016 at Bangalore.  

    Full Scorecard

  • "We didn't play well. We just threw it away. That's been the story of our season so far. The fielding was up to the mark. This was a tougher wicket. We should've done a better job. If we have strong characters in this team, we will do better in the tournament. That hasn't been the story of our season," says a dejected RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the five-run loss. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 141/6 ( Mandeep Singh 21 , ) Brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar in the last over of the innings, helping SRH pull off a victory from the jaws of defeat! Neither Colin de Grandhomme nor Mandeep Singh are able to connect thanks to the tight lines and lengths from Bhuvi, with only six runs being collected off the over and the wicket of De Grandhomme.  Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 runs , and continue to occupy the top slot in the IPL points table with their eighth win! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    And Bhuvi is back! Few bolwers can defend just 12 in the last over, and concede just six. Credit also to Kaul who set up the defence. The spin twins got the two big wickets, then the seamers sealed the deal. Give the SRH honorary membership of the Defenders of the Earth please. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RCB today: First 7 overs - 60/1 (RR - 8.52) Next 7 overs - 33/4 (RR - 4.71) Last 6 overs - 48/1 (RR - 8.00) They lost the game in the middle overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 6: BOWLED EM! Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 runs! De Grandhomme drags the ball onto his stumps! RCB 141/6 after 20 overs

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5: One leg-bye! Mandeep isn't able to connect while attempting a heave! RCB 140/5; need 6 off 1

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 4: Single! Brilliant bowling from Bhuvi! CDG can only get a single ! RCB 139/5; need 7 off 2

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: Single! Mandeep guides a slower ball straight to short fine! RCB 139/5; need 8 off 3

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: Two! Mandeep guides the ball down the ground, and comes back for a second! RCB 138/5; need 9 off 4

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: Single! De Grandhomme can only guide this towards the leg side for one! RCB 136/5; need 11 off 5

    Full Scorecard

  • Right then. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the final over. We'll go ball-by-ball now! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/5 ( Mandeep Singh 18 , Colin de Grandhomme 31) De Grandhomme collects a single off the first ball of the penultimate over. Mandeep uppercuts the ball towards deep point, where Rashid just about stops the ball from crossing over the boundary rope with his left hand, saving two runs for his side. Mandeep sets off for a quick single off the third delivery after getting a thick inside-edge. Dot off the fourth delivery. Mandeep gets an inside-edge while attempting to heave an inswinging yorker off the fifth delivery, setting off for a single nevertheless. Single to CDG off the last ball. Good over from Kaul, conceding seven off it, giving Bhuvi something to defend in the last over.  RCB need 12 to win off 6 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • Kaul back into the attack, and will bowl the crucial penultimate over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    De Grandhome making the match interesting, playing Rashid like an off spinner . It's a strategy that many have advocated against him, especially when the ball is pitched outside off. It's up to Bhuvi now, who hasn't had the best time back.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, freelance cricket journalist

    Rashid Khan has been mesmerizing right through the IPL Not a single batsman has been able to read him. What worked for Grandhomme in the two deliveries was his sheer brute power where he was able to muscle the ball over the fence. No finesse. Just raw power

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 128/5 ( Mandeep Singh 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 28) Mandeep collects a single at the start of Bhuvneshwar's third over. De Grandhomme gets a thick outside edge off the third delivery, with the ball running away to the third man fence for a four. De Grandhomme denies a single off the fifth delivery, despite a misfield at backward point. Single to CDG off the last ball. Six off the over.  RCB need 19 to win off 12 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Outside edge off CDG's bat, and this one runs away towards the third man boundary! RCB 127/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back in the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH's economy rate of 7.41 in the last 10 overs of this IPL - the best among all the teams and they are showing us once again that how good they are in the last 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/5 ( Mandeep Singh 13 , Colin de Grandhomme 23) Rashid starts his final over off with a googly, with Mandeep getting a thick inside-edge that sends the ball between his legs, with the batsman setting off for a single. De Grandhomme gets RCB back in the chase with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. De Grandhomme's nearly stumped off the fifth ball, bringing his foot down in the nick of time. Wide off the final delivery. Huge over for RCB, with 14 coming off it. The visitors suddenly are favourites to chase the target down.  RCB need 25 to win off 18 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back-to-back sixes for CDG! The burly Kiwi gets down on one knee, and times his slog-sweep perfectly! RCB 121/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX ! Swatted towards the cow-corner boundary, with the ball landing on the padded cushion! RCB 115/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid Khan bowls his final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 108/5 ( Mandeep Singh 12 , Colin de Grandhomme 11) De Grandhomme slogs the ball down the ground. Pandey, at long on, positions himself for a catch initially, ultimately collecting the ball after one bounce, with the Kiwi collecting a single. Singles collected off the next four deliveries, with the two batsmen rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mandeep gets hit on the back while going for a pull off the last delivery, but sets off for the other end nevertheless. Six off the over.  RCB need 39 to win off 24 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Williamson has kept his three best bowlers back for the last five overs, despite getting Kohli and AB early. He isn't taking this batting line-up lightly. I don't think we will see more than three regular pace balls in these last 24 from the two pace bowlers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Siddhart Kaul brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/5 ( Mandeep Singh 10 , Colin de Grandhomme 8) CDG crunches the ball through backward point for a double off the first ball of Sandeep's final over. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Mandeep chips a slower ball back to Sandeep, though the ball falls well short. Mandeep collects a boundary off the last delivery. Nine off the over.  RCB need 45 to win off 30 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Heaved away towards the midwicket fence by Mandeep! The fielder running in from deep square-leg crouches low, but fails to cut the ball off. Brings up the 100 for RCB! RCB 102/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/5 ( Mandeep Singh 5 , Colin de Grandhomme 4)   Shakib returns to the attack in the 14th over. Mandeep guides the ball towards deep point off the first delivery, coming back for a second run. Five singles collected off the remainder of the over. The two batsmen at the centre still getting settled, with the equation now started to get a little worrisome for the visitors.     RCB need 54 to win off 36 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • Shakib Al Hasan brought back in the 14th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/5 ( Mandeep Singh 1 , Colin de Grandhomme 2) De Grandhomme lofts the ball towards deep square-leg off the second delivery, with a sunglass-wearing Dhawan collects the ball with his right hand after one bounce and throws it back immediately. Mandeep pulls towards the leg side, with a fine stop at midwicket preventing the batsman from setting off for the other end. Single off the last ball. Just two runs off the over.  RCB need 60 to win off 42 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RCB have lost four wickets from 8th to 12th over, scoring 5 runs per over during that period.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Sandeep Sharma returns to the attack in the 13th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/5 ( Mandeep Singh 0 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) Moeen collects his second boundary off the first ball of this over, getting a thick inside-edge. The Englishman fails to connect off the second and third deliveries, before getting an under-edge off the fourth while attempting a leg-side slog. Colin de Grandhomme walks out to the centre, and is floored off the first delivery that he faces. Kaul appeals animatedly for an lbw, but the umpire turns it down, with the ball appearing to go down leg after angling in sharply. Five runs and a wicket off the over.  RCB need 62 to win off 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Moeen gets a faint under-edge while attempting to heave the ball towards the leg side, with the umpire raising his finger after a bit of a pause! RCB 84/5 Moeen c Saha b Kaul 10(7)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Leg-spinners dismissing AB de Villiers bowled in IPL: Rahul Sharma, 2010 Piyush Chawla, 2015 RASHID KHAN, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Well in a game between two teams who are over-reliant on key batters to help them get the runs, SRH ahead at the moment. Williamson was the foundation of the innings for SRH, but now they have knocked out both of the Pillars of RCB in succession. Game set for the choke to be applied by the SRH bowlers and it's thanks to their spin twins again. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Moeen's collected two boundaries already, though neither are good cricketing shots! Gets a thick inside-edge that guides the ball wide of the keeper. RCB 84/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Siddhart Kaul back into the attack in the 12th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/4 ( Moeen Ali 6 , Mandeep Singh 0) Moeen collects his first boundary in IPL, getting a thick outside edge off the first ball, guiding it towards third man. Brings AB on strike with a single off the next ball. The star batsman is dismissed two balls later, dragging the ball onto his stumps, with Rashid deceiving AB with a googly. Fine over from the Afghan, with five coming off the over along with the wicket.  RCB need 67 to win off 54 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, freelance cricket journalist

    Rashid foxes ABD. Double bluff. Two googlies back to back. ABD doesn't read off the hand. But too late to read off the pitch. Big wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Moeen Ali's SR in T20 cricket: Career - 128.83 Since 2016 - 110.81

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Suddenly SRH are back in the game! AB creates room for a cut, but fails to pick the quick googly from Rashid, and ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! RCB 80/4 De Villiers b Rashid 5(8)

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Huge wicket, and Shakib, after taking some stick early on in his spell, has come back beautifully. The players have been talking about how the wicket is a bit two paced, and in that light, a bit of a risky shot from Kohli. Closing the face of the bat to an away going delivery drought with risk, and Shakib capitalised. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Moeen flashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Rashid, and manages to send it over the slip fielder for a boundary. RCB 79/3

    Full Scorecard
IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Hyderabad, latest update and cricket score: Brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar in the last over of the innings, helping SRH pull off a victory from the jaws of defeat! Neither Colin de Grandhomme nor Mandeep Singh are able to connect thanks to the tight lines and lengths from Bhuvi, with only six runs being collected off the over and the wicket of De Grandhomme.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 runs, and continue to occupy the top slot in the IPL points table with their eighth win!

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH have had a strong run in the ongoing season so far, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership at the outset of the 11th edition of the league following David Warner's removal from the post following the Sandpapergate fallout. Their latest victory came against the struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD), beating them by seven wickets.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, the two captains. Sportzpics

RCB, on the other hand, have found themselves struggling to stave off the possibility of finishing last in the league for a second consecutive season. The Virat Kohli-led side registered their second loss of the season to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they failed to defend a modest 128-run target, losing by six wickets.

A win would very well make SRH the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, with the result also all but ending Kohli's hopes of seeing his team in the top four.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

