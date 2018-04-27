After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 67/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Karun Nair 6) Shakib begins with a floater outside offstump. Karun Nair drives it through covers for a couple. Excellent running by Nair and Mayank to take six risk-free runs off the over. Sensible batting. 66 needed 60 balls

SRH scored only 19 runs in the 'V' region in their entire 20 overs while KXIP have scored 24 runs in the 'V' region from the first 10 overs itself.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 10 , Karun Nair 8) So Kane rotating his bowlers around after couple of overs by Thampi. Sid Kaul is back into the attack. These two might not be playing the big shots but they aren't playing out the dots, something that Manish Pandey and Shakib and the other batsmen who came in afterwards weren't able to do. These two collect six more runs off the over.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 77/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Karun Nair 10) Tidy over from Rashid Khan giving away just four runs. SRH need wickets, the run-rate won't really come in to play. Rashid Khan cmpletes his second over. Has only 12 balls remaining.

OUT! Will never be able to understand the rationale behind Agarwal's unwarranted shot! Comes down the track and plays against the spin to hit over long on. No real need for that and holes out to long on. He has thrown it away, just when KXIP were building a nice little partnership. Mayank Agarwal c Manish Pandey b Shakib 12(15)

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 80/3 ( Karun Nair 12 , Aaron Finch 1) Aaron Finch hasn't had the best of the IPL so far. Chance for SRH to get him early and build pressure. With the wicket off the first ball and three singles off the over end of the 13th over. 53 needed off 42 balls. SRH just about managing to keep themselves in.

You wonder how a batter who was in such good form in the entire Ranji season can mis-read the length of that one. Shakib bowled that one into the pitch but Agarwal went through with his shot. SRH trying their best to make a fist of this, and Agarwal just helped them by exposing the out of form Finch.

Mayank Agarwal holes out... another wasted opportunity... he has failed to convert his starts repeatedly. People say that IPL gets you national team's call up. No, it just brings world wide attention to you because every one has heard that you scored runs in Ranji Trophy. Wasting opportunities in the IPL thereafter can be costly especially if the Indian team is choc-a-bloc full across all formats.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first overseas left-arm spinner to take 50 wickets in IPL.

OUT! Another amazing delivery by Rashid. The game is well open! Karun Nair is trapped right in front! Wrong'un again does the trick. Typical delivery, hurried through the air and the sneaks past the inside edge and raps on the pad. Finch advises him not to take the review and rightly so. Nair lbw b Rashid Khan 13(17)

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 82/4 ( Aaron Finch 2 , Manoj Tiwary 0) Rashid Khan beats Nair off the first ball but is able to turn the strike over off the next ball. Aaron Finch doesn't play the sweep, not convincingly though, gets a single. Nair is beaten once again, but this time it is fatal as he trapped in front. What an eventful over as Manoj Tiwary has no clue how to deal with Rashid's magic. Rashid wanted a review but Saha and other close in fielders advised against it and Williamson takes a practical call, the ball looked to go over the stumps.

SIX! There is the release shot! Finch backs away and hammers it down the ground over long on for half a dozen! Pressure back on Shakib right away.

Finch looking to take the required runs out of the equation; the intention was good but Shakib was better, just pulling his length back a fraction, allowing the ball to turn. This is exactly what Pavan Negi couldn't do against Dhoni last night, Shakib showing his experience. Rashid Khan has six balls more to bowl and those might just decide the match.

The lowest total defended by SRH in IPL is 118 which they defended against MI in their last match at Wankhede.

Three wickets in 14 balls ... and the game has turned on its head... Mayank Agarwal holed out. Karun Nair trapped and now Aaron Finch has slogged to a cheap dismissal... Hyderabad still in this... which is weird because Punjab were 55/0 at one stage not long ago... hara kiri!

OUT! Oh dear! SRH has this unbelievable knack off making a match out of nothing! Finch tries to repeat what he did the last ball but doesn't get the same power behind it the length was dragged slightly and he is caught really well in the deep by Manish Pandey. who remains composed near the boundary ropes. Finch c Manish Pandey b Shakib 8(4)

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 91/5 ( Manoj Tiwary 1 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 2) How have the Sunrisers come back into the game, they are making this small total look massive. Shakib has got the wicket off Finch and the Kings XI have lost half their side. this is slowly sliping away. Punjab needs to remain calm here. Captain, Ashwin is in early.

OUT! Another wicket! Sixth batsman falls. Manoj Tiwary's stay doesn't last long. Bowling change has done the trick! Williamson is relieved to hold on to that as it seems he was blinded for a bit. He is on the ground and his fielders come over and around the captain. They believe they can do it! Wow! How has the game changed! Manoj Tiwary c Williamson b Sandeep Sharma 1(5)

Another cheap dismissal... Manoj Tiwary gone... hints on his walk back that Sandeep Sharma cleverly bowled a slower ball at the last moment that fooled him into chipping that catch... Punjab's innings suddenly looking like a joke.

FOUR! Tye has gone for it straightaway! Was high in the air and running back and sideways dives to complete the catch, gets his fingertips but calling this a drop would be harsh! The ball trickles into the boundary.

OUT! Sandeep Sharma was brought in to counter Chris Gayle. He couldn't get him or any other wicket in his first three overs instead he has struck twice in his final over. KXIP review umpire's call. Tye has to walk back as the ball-tracking shows the ball was clipping the leg stump, so the umpire's call will sustain and Punjab lose 7th! SRH are simply incredible! Was the change up, pitched on middle and Tye went to hit on the leg side was early in the shot, missing it completely. Andrew Tye lbw b Sandeep Sharma 4(2)

SRH may just speak to the stadium management and get those lights which are under the roof removed; not the first time a fielder has lost the ball tonight. Sandeep Sharma decides to not depend on his fielders to get his second wicket in one over. Williamson can do no wrong here, every bowler is standing up. My prediction for an early finish might come true, but the result is very different from what I foresaw!

Seven down now... you know what they said about Punjab being heavily dependant on Gayle and Rahul... you can pull that out of the locker box... this innings is in tatters. This match is going down to the proverbial wire.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 97/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 3 , Barinder Sran 1) Punjab's slide continues and so does SRH's revival. In fact they are the favourites. 36 off last 4 isn't impossible but not sure about Barinder Sran's ability with the bat, Ashwin can he needs to stay till the end. Two wickets in the over!

OUT! Run out, really! Punjab have choked! No chance they can make it from here! Never a single there, Sran took off after getting the toe-end of the bat with ball dribbling to the right off the keeper. Ashwin sends Sran back after he was halfway down, with gloves on Saha shies at the stumps and hits! 8 down. SRH 2 wickets away. Barinder run out Saha 2(5)

Run out and a dropped catch... utter madness... not even sure anymore who wants to lose this game, let alone win it. Going by their innings so far, Punjab surely don't want to win it. No composure in the middle and their lower order is like rabbits caught in cross hairs...

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 100/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 4 , Ankit Rajpoot 1) Three runs and a run out off the over. Nabi dropped Rajpoot off the last ball as he looked for a big shot across the line. The ball was high in the air, but Nabi didn't quiet gather it.

Have so many catches been dropped at one venue? KXIP dropped too many catches and those runs are costing them. SRH don't have a clean sheet, but they are taking more than they are grassing. Home team advantage isn't just about the pitch and the outfield, it's also about catching under the unique lights at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

OUT! There goes the last KXIP hope! R Ashwin falls to Rashid Khan, had to go for the big hit, didn't catch it right from the middle, but Kane Williamson with the reverse cup is safe as house. Ashwin c Williamson b Rashid Khan 4(6)

FOUR! Well, hello! Mujeeb unfurls the reverse and plays it really well, beats the diving Sandeep Sharma at deep point to the boundary. Rashid affords a smile.

FOUR! Afghan v Afghan. Another reserve sweep this time over short third for another boundary. This was more of reverse-scoop. Back-to-back fours keeps Punjab's hopes alive

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 110/9 ( Ankit Rajpoot 3 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8) Super stuff this from Rashid for the first four deliveries he keeps it tight. Just two runs of the first four balls, but the overs cost 10 runs with Mujeeb's two successive boundaries. 22 off 12 needed.

FOUR! That helps! Inside edge from Mujeeb and the ball runs down to fine leg fence, the fielder's chase ends in vain.

Everybody in the middle and lower order wanted to hit sixes... nobody wanted to stay at the crease and play the situation... now 17 yr old Mujeeb mixing singles with the odd lucky shot... 17!! Mayank, Finch, Tiwary should learn a bit... one of the worst batting displays in recent memory this, irrespective of the result which looks increasingly in Hyderabad's favour...

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 118/9 ( Ankit Rajpoot 8 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10) Sid Kaul was unfortunate in the end, missed the stumps by a whisker. Rajpoot swung across off the last ball missing it completely. Four singles and a boundary gives them 8 and leaves them with 15 off the last over with 1 wicket in hand.

Basil Thampi will bowl the last over! 15 runs to defend, six balls while just 1 wicket in hand for Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs Mujeeb runs a leg bye off the first ball but Rajpoot trying to win the match with the bat after a fabulous effort with the ball, tried to play the scoop, exposing his stumps, with the ball bowled straight and full and Thampi hits the middle stump. Dead. Gone! SRH win! Kings XI Punjab bowled out for 119 in just 19.4 overs Mujeeb Ur Rahman remains unbeaten 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad has done it twice in three days! First they beat MI by 31 runs defending 118, now defended 132 runs winning by 13 runs! Despite a wonderful start by Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the Kings XI panicked and choked against some accurate SRH bowling.

Bowled and over... Punjab have collapsed from 55/0 to 119 all out... Hyderabad have done it again, defending a lowly total two games running. Even the Mumbai Indians' batting was not as bad as this. They were bowled out. This was throwing away wickets... absolute gifts. Blast from the past... Punjab showing why they have never won the IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: We should have really won this game. Not the greatest of wicket, was a bit tough. It can happen in this format. These sort of games usually happen in IPL. We let ourselves down in the field. It is always difficult to catch under the lights. There are no excuses , we have to put it behind and come back harder. Looking at the loss, this break is a good thing. Rashid bowled very well,. he is a world class bowler.

Remember: No Warner. No Bhuvi. No Stanlake. Still they pull this off. Sign Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson for the redux of Prison Break please. The story of the night has to be Rashid Khan's come back, after being hammered by Gayle the last time these two teams met. It was also good captaincy, with Williamson using other bowlers against Gayle. Also, that scratchy innings by Mansih Pandey proving really valuable now.

Mohammad Nabi has played five matches for SRH and SRH have won all those matches.

Kudos @SunRisers . Thought defending two low scores consecutively may be too much, especially with Bhuvi absent. What a terrific performance!

Stunning fightback by Sunrisers Hyderabad! Their bowlers turn heroes for one more night!

Will he be the Man of the Match again!

Brilliant stuff from Rashid who looked at his lethal best tonight. We will let the numbers to the rest of the talking.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : Today 145 would have been competitive total but Punjab bowled well and restricted us but boys played hard today. It's nice to defend these totals. We want to continue that. We wanted to be really smart with the bat. It is about getting the right total. There is a small margin for us as a batting unit. The bowlers have been operating very nicely. We were very fortunate with our bowling depth. With injuries, guys have been coming in and bowling well. You always want more on the board but guys have been fantastic. Lot of credit goes to the way guys bowled. Yes, it was a difficult surface.

Ankit Rajpoot :I don't think so it is easy. Everyone practices and everyone is hardworking. The wicket was assisting and had planned it well, I was bowling it full and bowled at pace. It was my day so I got five wickets.

Time for us to wrap up here. Sunrisers Hyderabad has turned it around from a week ago after losing to Kings XI Punjab in Mohali they have managed to protect their fortress by defending another low score of 132. Kings XI Punjab were abysmal in the field dropping four simplest of chances that will hurt them a lot along with some mindless batting. Sunrisers equal Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on 10 points, but they topple Kings XI from the second spot on better NRR, though CSK have played one game lesser. For tomorrow we have a new captain in Shreyas Iyer for Delhi Daredevils taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Will the change in leadership bring a change in their fortunes? Join us for the game at our live coverage, until then goodbye and take care!

TOSS: Ravichandran Ashwin wins toss and KXIP have decided to field first. KXIP captain, R Ashwin : "I think the wicket is going to be pretty good. We'll hope to restrict them. We are winning games and these are quality players whom we are talking about. Aaron is too good a player not to come good in games so far. Hopefully they'll come good as the tournament goes on." SRH captain, Kane Williamson : Very dangerous player, Gayle, but its important to stick to our plans. Hopefully we can contain him. The surfaces this year have been different from one another. We need to do well to adapt. Nice to be back home though. But we've got a job to do with the bat first. We are playing the same team.

OUT! Kane Williamson gone! The in form man is dismissed for a duck. Back of a length by Rajpoot and Williamson tried to flat bat it straight, the extra bit of a bounce does the trick with the ball going up off the top edge to Ravichandran Ashwin takes a simple catch at mid off. Massive setback to Sunrisers. K Williamson c R Ashwin b A Rajpoot 0 (3)

OUT! Ankit Rajpoot is on fire here! He gets another wicket and it is another big wicket as Dhawan has edges it to first slip to Karun Nair as he takes fine catch. Superb bowling there. Held it back of length on leg stump and the ball slanting across the left-hander with touch of extra bounce, Dhawan had to play at it, extremely good bowling this! SRH lose their openers inside three overs. S Dhawan c Nair b Rajpoot 11(8)

DROPPED! Pandey's heart must have been up his mouth and as he mishit up in the air. R Ashwin running back dives, gets his hands to the ball but spills it, always difficult while running back. Early life for Pandey.

OUT! Horrible shot selection from Wriddhiman Saha, do not know what was the idea behind that shot. Saha was looking to slog it from outside off to the leg side and was never Rajpoot has his third. Saha c Andrew Tye b Rajpoot 6(9)

DROPPED! Ankit Rajpoot could so easily have his fourth wicket. Short ball and Manish Pandey pull it straight to the mid wicket fielder. But tye has dropped a sitter.

No ball! Shakib was on his way after he hit a short and wide delivery to the third man and KXIP were celebrating with Sran picking his first wicket. Replays showed that Manish Pandey asked the umpire to check the front foot no-ball. Good spot there Manish, saved Shakib. Umpire referred it and yes Sran has overstpped.

OUT! Was on the cards, especially with the length Mujeeb is bowling, it makes it very difficult to get under and tonk him out of the ground, but what choice did Shakib have but to play the big shot. Manages to get the height but not the distance. Holes out to deep mid wicket fielder who runs in to take a good catch. Shakib c Mayank Agarwal b Mujeeb 28(29)

DROPPED! Pandey hoicks it high and the fielder at deep mid wicket settles nicely under it. Mayank Agarwal misjudges it in the deep. Poor display of fielding throughout the day by KXIP. Really should have been taken by the fielder

FIFTY! Manish Pandey cracks at this one to smash it to cover boundary and get past his fifty. The innings wasn't the best in terms of strike rate but he has been able to hang in there and get at least something on the board. Even if he can stike couple of lusty blows towards the end then it will add value.

OUT! Bowled! What a day Ankit Rajpoot is having. Bowls the full ball and Manish Pandey cannot get good contact with the bat sticking in the ground and the middle stumped knocked out. Manish Pandey b Rajpoot 54(51)

OUT! Five-for for Ankit Rajpoot, he has been absolutely superb tonight! Nabi had to go for it and he cannot get the power as much as he would have liked on the final ball. Holes out to long off, who takes a good catch running in. Nabi c Mayank Agarwal b Rajpoot 4(2)

OUT! Thampi persists with back of a length strategy and it has worked! Gayle was looking to muscle the pull, but was cramped for room, gets the top edge and Thampi asks all his teammates to stay away, suggesting he has got this one, runs and gobbles the catch! He is jubliated and why not!? Gayle c and b Basil Thampi 23(22)

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to outsmart each other and continue their winning run when they face-off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

A rampant Punjab has won five of its six league games while Hyderabad have managed to carve out four victories from six games, standing third in the league points-table.

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 236 runs from six games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 229 runs from just three matches.

Gayle however, missed the previous match against Delhi Daredevils due to fitness issues and his absence was clearly felt in Punjab's opening. If the 38-year-old returns for Thursday's game, it will be again be a threat to the opponent's bowling.

Karun Nair has also been impressive after 173 runs from five innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle.

The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management, keeping in view Hyderabad's decent bowling attack.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman shoulder the bowling responsibility.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have their tails up after defending a paltry 118 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers' bowlers dished out a superb performance to trigger a batting collapse of Mumbai and eventually defend the total by 31 runs at the packed Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, the Kane Williamson-led side kicked-off their campaign in an impressive way with three wins on the trot but later suffered successive defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson has been in good touch and has carried the batting on his shoulders. The New Zealand batter has amassed 259 runs from six games.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wridhiman Saha, have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been below par with the bat with just 62 runs while Dhawan has been a bit better with 135 runs from five innings.

Yusuf Pathan had shown glimpses of his old attacking batting against Rajasthan Royals with a quick 27-ball 45, but failed to repeat the show against Mumbai.

Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have also bagged six wickets each from as many games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from six games.

Another medium pacer Basil Thampi, who featured in just a game for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against Mumbai. The 24-year-old picked two wickets conceding just four runs from 1.5 overs.

However, pacer Billy Stanlake, who has been in good touch in the ongoing edition with five wickets from four games, has been ruled out of the remaianing season after a fracture in his finger.

Overall, it will be Punjab's batting versus Hyderabad's bowling when the two sides square-off on Thursday.

With inputs from IANS