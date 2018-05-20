FOUR! Just a little room and Uthappa cuts it deftly through the point for a boundary.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 113/1 ( Chris Lynn 51 , Robin Uthappa 29) Uthappa is now finally middling the ball and if he gets going, the game could be over well before time. SRH are unable to find wickets and feel it is time to bring Rashid back.

Here's a look at how KKR progressed in their first 10 overs, scoring at a rate of nine an over, helped primarily by Lynn and Narine's big-hitting

Right so, Rashid Khan has been brought back.

Lynn has been in sublime touch in his innings so far, bringing up his half-century off 36 balls. He's shown particular affinity towards the midwicket region for scoring runs

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 119/1 ( Chris Lynn 55 , Robin Uthappa 31) Rashid is back into the attack and it was much-needed. Uthappa tried reverse-sweeping him yet again. This attempts are not resulting in either wicket or runs

OUT! Lynn goes big and he is caught by Manish Pandey at the boundary who catches it alright but then pushes the ball inside the ropes as he jumps outside to eventually grab it again. Decision goes up the stairs but it is declared out. KKR 119/2 Chris Lynn c Manish Pandey b S Kaul 55(43)

Dinesh Karthik is the next man in. No Nitish Rana at number 4.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 121/2 ( Robin Uthappa 32 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1) So Kaul comes back and provides the much-needed breakthrough. Lynn has gone and it is Karthik who has come out to bat in place of Nitish Rana. Guess, this is done to win the match convincingly. Time will tell if that happens. Kolkata Knight Riders need 52 runs in 36 balls.

Lynn is showing that even batters who are not used to Indian conditions can adapt. Success in the Big Bash does not directly mean form in the IPL, where the conditions are slow and spin friendly. But he's out now, giving SRH a sniff at a the middle order. We saw how this track can be difficult to start an innings.

The 2nd-wicket partnership between Lynn and Uthappa wasn't as fiery as the opening stand, but was important in keeping KKR in the chase. Here's a look at the scoring areas in the partnership

SIX! Top-edge by Dinesh Karthik but ball travels over third man for a maximum.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 132/2 ( Robin Uthappa 33 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 11) Bhuvneshwar is back too. And what an over it was, Yes he was hit for a six but it was not the most convincing shot by Karthik in this tournament. He looked quite edge Karthik but is helped by good luck and mistakes by opposition. Kolkata Knight Riders need 41 runs in 30 balls.

Rashid into the attack to bowl the last over of his spell.

FOUR! Rashid bowls a fast googly but Uthappa smashes it through the mid-off for a boundary.

SIX! Same delivery and this time Uthappa crunches it over deep mid-wicket.

41 needed in last 30 balls - KKR have this covered. Also, the 'Purple Brigade' have already made sure that they will finish with a better NRR than Rajasthan. What a sigh of relief for the Knight fans.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 147/2 ( Robin Uthappa 45 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 14) Uthappa tries to reverse-sweep Rashid again. He fails yet again but manages a single. He hits two strokes with straight bat and fetche 10 runs for his side. That is a self-lesson. This looks smooth for KKR now. Kolkata Knight Riders need 26 runs in 24 balls.

Interesting move as Carlos Brathwaite is brought to bowl th 17th over.

OUT! Robin Uthappa hooks a ball pitched outside the off stump and pays a price for it as the ball goes up in the air before it is grabbed by Goswami. Uthappa c Goswami b Brathwaite 45(34)

Andre Russell, right-handed batsman, is the next man in.

FOUR! Short ball, slow in pace and Dinesh Karthik takes all the time in the world to pick his spot at deep mid-wicket and hit is for a boundary.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 155/3 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 20 , Andre Russell 0) Okay so Williamson turns to Brathwaite to bowl the 17th over. And he provides the breakthrough as Uthappa goes back. But KKR still have things in control. They are looking to end things as soon as possible. Kolkata Knight Riders need 18 runs in 18 balls.

Uthappa has once again wasted a start. This has been his problem throughout this season. He hasn't been able to finish games after looking set at the crease. Meanwhile, KKR are cruising here. This should be over very soon.

Kaul comes into bowl his last over.

Robin Uthappa might not have gone all the way to see #KKR through, but produced a fine display with the bat nevertheless

FOUR! Kaul bowls a fast bouncer, Russell pulls it, the ball takes the leading edge flies to third man where Sandeep Sharma dives but makes a mess of the catch and the ball travels for a boundary.

Uthappa has shown a tendency to get out to the shot ball, which and he is very strong when it comes to spin. Rashid Khan is bowled out. But its a little too late for SRH, whose bowling attack looks like it will once again concede close to 180.

OUT! Russell tries to clear the long-on but hits really high up in the air. Manish Pandey at long-on holds on to a good catch. A Russell c Manish Pandey b S Kaul 4(4)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 163/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 22 , Nitish Rana 1) Kaul completed his 4 overs and what a spell it was for him. He has got rid of Russell in the over which means KKR will have to wait further for the win. They should not do anything silly here. Kolkata Knight Riders need 10 runs in 12 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the second last over of the match.

Siddharth Kaul has had a rough time in the last few matches, so these wickets are important for his confidence, even though the KKR are in control of the chase. A lot more slower balls on this surface, but the runs that SRH bled with the new ball are hurting.

Fine display by Siddhart Kaul as he finishes with figures of 2/26 from four overs, dismissing power-hitters Lynn and Russell

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 25 , Nitish Rana 3) Bhuvi bowls the second last over and he started well with just 3 off the first three balls. Just 5 from the over and we go into the last over. Kolkata Knight Riders need 5 runs in 6 balls.

Brathwaite to bowl the last over. Just 5 needed.

FOUR! Fullish from Brathwaite and Rana opens the blade to guide it for a boundary to square of third man. 1 needed off 5.

OUT! Nitish Rana tries to clear the fine-leg boundary but the ball does not have enough legs to cross the fine-leg fielder. 1 needed off 4. Nitish Rana c Bhuvneshwar b Brathwaite 7(5)

Ball 3: Brathwaite tio Karthik, the batsman misses the slower one. No run. 1 needed of 3.

After 19.4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 173/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 26 , Shubman 0) Karthik hits one to mid-on and runs, takes the single and KKR win by 5 wickets and more importantly make it to the playoffs .

KKR retained their West Indies stars, bought Lynn and Starc at a big price, invested in India U-19 players and did not have a captain after the auction but they believed and showed everyone that cricket is a team game. Here, they are into the play-offs of IPL 11.

On a not so ideal batting wicket, this has been a perfect run-chase by KKR against the best bowling side of the tournament. Everyone who have batted tonight, have done their part Also, by doing this, they become the third team to qualify for the playoffs. Remember, Karthik's boys have won their last three matches and most likely they will play their playoff game at their den, Eden. So, watch out for the Knights who now have some sort of momentum with them.

Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain : Credit to the way KKR played they pulled things back nicely. Lot of character showed on the field by the guys. (On three successive losses) Don't think it really matters. You need to come out and play with freedom, stick to your plans. We would've loved to get across the line today, and it wasn't to be. Lot of the games we've lost just a fraction of the mark, and we would want to build on that. We looked on target to get a few more runs. We just needed that one partnership. That wasn't to be today. We've played on such a variety of surfaces, and adapting has been a challenge as well. There are a lot of positives, even though we've had a few losses. Not lot of bad stuff, just a couple of adjustments. We want to stay positive going into our next game.

We talk about the winning habit, but SRH have picked up a bit of a losing habit. Three losses after their six wins, but they still finish the league phase on top of the table and earn themselves two shots at the final. That will most likely come though, against CSK, a team that has beaten them twice.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: We need to keep striving for more. Happy to be in playoffs. In 14 games if it (team combination) does not settle, there must be something wrong. Good to see we are pulling things back. We were pushed to a corner and now we have made a comeback this way.

Chris Lynn is the Man of the Match for his 55 off 43 balls! Chris Lynn : We're building momentum nicely for the next few games. Finding my touch nicely and doing what's needed for the team. (On adapting to Indian conditions) It's tough. I find the hard way I suppose. The main thing as I said is partnerships. (On opening alongside Narine) It's good fun, and I've got the best seat in the house. It's pretty basic. He's a pretty cool character. Keep it nice and simple, couple of key messages. We've got some form, couple of wins on the board. Whatever's meant to be is meant to be.

We have three teams who have qualified for this year's playoffs - SRH, CSK and KKR and two teams have already disqualified - DD and RCB. We have three teams competing for one spot and here are the scenarios. 1. MI - They need to beat DD 2. RR - DD beat MI and KXIP does not beat CSK by 53 runs or 38 balls to spare 3. KXIP - DD beat MI and they need to beat CSK by 53 runs and 38 balls to spare If KKR want to finish at the second spot then CSK need to lose against KXIP by 76 runs or 50 balls to spare.

That's it from us in our coverage of the Saturday double-header. We have Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated from the race after their loss to Rajasthan Royals, who keep their campaign alive by a thread. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, became the third team to enter the playoffs after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are still on top of the IPL 2018 points table. We have an exciting Sunday ahead of us, as the fate of Rajasthan and Kings XI Punjab depends on the result of the first match of the Sunday double-header, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla. A victory for Mumbai will most certainly confirm them as the fourth team into the knockout stage of the tournament. That, however, is another 15 hours away, and it's time for us to wrap up our coverage for now, as I bid you all good night on behalf of my colleague Shubham.

Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat.

SRH bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Carlos Brathwaite into the side in place of Basil Thampi and Alex Hales.

Piyush Chawla comes in the KKR side for Shivam Mavi.

FOUR! The 50-run stand is up between both the southpaws. Chawla bowls it down the leg side and Dhawan sweeps it past fine leg.

OUT! Flighted delivery, asking to be hit, Goswami falls into the trap, comes down the wicket, hits is straight into Andre Russell's hands at long-on. Goswami c A Russell b Kuldeep Yadav 35(26)

DROPPED! Leading edge of Dhawan's bat, goes high up in the air and Narine fielding at third man came under it to drop it eventually.

OUT! Short ball, outside off stump and an even poor shot from Williamson as he tries to go over the deep cover for a six but holds on to the fielder. Williamson c A Russell b Searles 36(17)

FIFTY! Brilliant stuff from Shikhar Dhawan as he reached yet another fifty in just 38 balls, includes 5 fours and 1 six.

OUT! Wicket on the first ball of the over, Prasidh bowls back of the length and the ball hits just above Dhawan's knee roll, it looked plumb and the umpire raised the finger. Dhawan lbw b Prasidh 50(39)

OUT! Spinner comes in and bowls a flighted trajectory, Yusuf's eyes are lightened up, swings the bat and gets caught near the deep mid-wicket boundary. Y Pathan c Uthappa b Narine 2(4)

OUT! Short ball and Brathwaite swings the bat hard but the ball takes the top edge and Karthik collects it behind the stumps. Brathwaite c Karthik b A Russell 3(4)

OUT! Brilliant catch from Rinku Singh as runs in from deep mid-wicket, dives in and catches the ball, sending Manish Pandey back who heaved the ball unsuccessfully. Manish Pandey c (sub)Rinku Singh b Prasidh 25(22)

OUT! Round the wicket, back of the length, Shakib could not connect well and is caught at square leg. Shakib c Narine b Prasidh 10(7)

OUT! Rashid Khan goes back on the first ball as he tries to play a big shot on the first ball he faces. Prasidh on a hat-trick. Rashid Khan c Karthik b Prasidh 0(1)

OUT! And three wickets on last three balls. This time the wicket does not go in account of the bowler as Karthik runs the batsman out. Bhuvneshwar run out (Karthik) 0(1)

Is this a tricky wicket to chase? We will find out soon. KKR need 173 to win.

SRH finish with 172/9 on the scoreboard in 20 overs and you have to give some credit to KKR bowlers, especially Prasidh Krishna to pull things back for KKR after they gave away 92 runs in first 10 overs. This is not a bad score at all. But SRH would feel that they could have got more. Losing 5 wickets in under 3 overs did not help their cause.

OUT! Narine goes big again but does not connect, he is held by Pandey at long-on. Short but effective innings comes to an end. Narine c Manish Pandey b Shakib 29(10)

DROPPED! Uthappa tries to go big over mid-wicket but the ball takes the botton edge and flies off, Rashid runs backwards to catch it but could not hold on to it.

SIX! and this is also a fifty for Chris Lynn as he hits one over the deep mid-wicket boundary. That beautiful swing of the bat is back. The ball travels the second tier of the stand.

OUT! Lynn goes big and he is caught by Manish Pandey at the boundary who catches it alright but then pushes the ball inside the ropes as he jumps outside to eventually grab it again. Decision goes up the stairs but it is declared out. KKR 119/2

OUT! Robin Uthappa hooks a ball pitched outside the off stump and pays a price for it as the ball goes up in the air before it is grabbed by Goswami. Uthappa c Goswami b Brathwaite 45(34)

OUT! Russell tries to clear the long-on but hits really high up in the air. Manish Pandey at long-on holds on to a good catch. A Russell c Manish Pandey b S Kaul 4(4)

OUT! Nitish Rana tries to clear the fine-leg boundary but the ball does not have enough legs to cross the fine-leg fielder. 1 needed off 4. Nitish Rana c Bhuvneshwar b Brathwaite 7(5)

Karthik hits one to mid-on and runs, takes the single and KKR win by 5 wickets and more importantly make it to the playoffs .

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: We need to keep striving for more. Happy to be in playoffs. In 14 games if it (team combination) does not settle, there must be something wrong. Good to see we are pulling things back. We were pushed to a corner and now we have made a comeback this way.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, LIVE Updates and Scores: Bhuvi bowls the second last over and he started well with just 3 off the first three balls. Just 5 from the over and we go into the last over. Kolkata Knight Riders need 5 runs in 6 balls.

Preview: Eying a play-off berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have their task cut out when they take on already-qualified table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

KKR are placed third in the points table with seven wins in 13 outings. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will have to win to inch closer to a knockout spot.

Alongwith SRH, second placed Chennai Super Kings are already in the playoffs.

SRH will come into the clash on the back of a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring match on Thursday night.

Led by Kane Williamson, whose rousing 81 off 42 balls — his eighth fifty-plus score in IPL 2018 — almost won the game for SRH despite the stiff target of 219 set by Virat Kohli's RCB, the batting clicked on Thursday but their famed bowling took a beating.

The hosts will be eager to correct the flaws as they brace up to face another tough opposition.

SRH are likely to ring in a couple of changes and pacer Basil Thampi, who on Thursday bowled the most expensive four overs in the history of IPL, could be axed.

Thampi leaked 70 runs in his full quota of four overs, surpassing the previous record held by Ishant Sharma.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out against RCB and will be keen to get a big one against the KKR.

Manish Pandey notched a half century against RCB and will look to continue in the same vein.

SRH rested pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar against RCB. Kumar could be back for the KKR game alongside Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan.

For the visitors, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will be high on confidence after his career-best 4/20 against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in their last game.

The likes of Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and skipper Dinesh Karthik will hold the key to KKR's fortunes.

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With IANS inputs