FOUR! AB de Villiers uses reverse sweep to good effect, fetches boundary at third man. RCB 67/1

FOUR ! Slightly short by Sodhi and de Villiers pulls it for a boundary to mid-wicket. And that brings up the fifty-stand between Patel and de Villiers ! RCB 71/1

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 74/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 33 , AB de Villiers 36) Sodhi's brought into the attack in the eighth over, and he is met with an offensive approach by ABD right away, as he whacks back-to-back boundaries. 11 off the over.

ABD and Parthiv are batting aggressively. They have already added more than 50 runs at a fast clip to have RR pegged back.

OUT! Gopal breaks the partnership for Rajasthan! Patel misses the delivery that goes lower than expected, and loses his balance slightly. His backfoot's not inside the crease line by the time Klaasen whips the bails off, and is already starting to walk even before the umpire arrives at a conclusion. RCB 75/2 Patel st Klaasen b Gopal 33(21)

Good delivery from Shreyas, skidding across the left hander Parthiv. The batsman missed the heave and overbalanced. Brilliant stumping by Klaasen. Good knock by Parthiv.

OUT! Gopal's on fire with the ball! Wrong 'un from the leg-spinner, and Moeen chips the ball straight back to the bowler. Gopal, though, has to leap up in the air on this occasion, and ends up with a fine catch. RCB 77/3 Moeen c and b Gopal 1(2)

Shreyas Gopal, like he did in the clash between the teams in the first leg gets two key wickets at an inopportune time for RCB. Lovely caught and bowled off a googly that Moeen Ali failed to read.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 77/3 ( AB de Villiers 38 , ) Terrific over from Shreyas Gopal giving away just three singles off it while getting Patel stumped with a skidder, before collecting a return catch from Moeen off the last ball of the over. It's advantage Rajasthan at the moment.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/3 ( AB de Villiers 42 , Mandeep Singh 3) Sodhi continues from the other end, with Mandeep the new batter at the crease. De Villiers guides the ball towards the off side for a double off the second delivery. Mandeep edges the ball wide of the slip fielder for a single off the fourth delivery. Seven off the over. AB holds the key to RCB's fate at the halfway stage of their innings, with Bangalore needing another 81 to win from 60 balls.

OUT! Gopal continues to make merry with the ball! Mandeep shuffles down the pitch, looking to drive the ball through the covers, but misses it completely after a bit of extra turn. Klaasen does the rest behind the stumps, with the batsman nowhere close to the crease. Bangalore in a real spot of bother now. RCB 85/4 Mandeep st Klaasen b Gopal 3(4)

What on earth was Mandeep trying. Such a poor shot. This has been the story of his season. Shreyas beat him in the air with a teasing leg spinner and had him stumped by a mile. Momentum with RR. Shreyas' three wickets have pegged back RCB considerably.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/4 ( AB de Villiers 44 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) Another fine over from Gopal that results in the dismissal of an RCB batsman. It's Mandeep who has to walk back on this occasion, as he misses the ball completely after shuffling down the pitch looking for a cover drive, getting stumped in the end. Just three runs and a wicket off the over. RCB need 78 to win from 54 balls.

FOUR ! What a way for de Villiers to bring up his half-century! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Sodhi towards the square-leg-fence, bringing up the milestone for the sixth time in IPL 2018, taking 31 balls on this occasion! RCB 93/4

RCB's score was 74/1 at the end of the eighth over and they have lost three wickets in three overs after that scoring 13 runs.

OUT! Rahane the slip fielder finally plucks one off a thick edge off de Grandhomme's bat, and RCB are now five down with a plenty still left to achieve in this innings. The New Zealand all-rounder went for a drive, but didn't take into account the extra turn. Rahane was sharp as usual at slip. RCB 96/5 De Grandhomme c Rahane b Sodhi 2(3)

RCB's batting under pressure is suddenly looking suspect. Their famed batsmen are struggling against leg spin. Poor footwork and poorer choice of strokes. Grandhomme edges attempted drive to slip. Time RCB concentrated in batting deep into the innings instead of trying to hit their way to victory.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 96/5 ( AB de Villiers 52 , ) Sodhi into his third over. De Villiers pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the square-leg fence for a boundary, bringing up his sixth half-century of the season in style. Singles collected off each of the next three balls, before Sodhi collects his first wicket by getting de Grandhomme caught at slip. RCB need 69 to win off 48 balls.

OUT ! Wicket number four for Shreyas Gopal , and he just netted the biggest fish of them all! De Villiers misses a googly while looking for a drive, and ends up losing his balance and getting stumped, with Gopal cupping his mouth in disbelief, much like Stuart Broad at Trent Bridge three years ago. That should be the match for Rajasthan Royals! RCB 98/6 De Villiers st Klaasen b Gopal 53(35)

Brilliant bowling by Shreyas. What a wicket, getting the dangerous ABD stumped with a beauty. Shreyas' 4 wickets have literally bowled RR to an impressive win.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/6 ( Sarfaraz Khan 1 , Tim Southee 0) Gopal signs off with a terrific over to bring an outstanding spell to an end, getting the prized wicket of AB de Villiers to put Rajasthan in the driver's seat in the game. Two runs and a wicket off the over, as the all-rounder finishes with figures of 4/16. Meanwhile, Klaasen's had three stumpings already. RCB need 67 to win off 42 balls.

WHAT A SPELL. Shane Warne has left for Australia but he is in spirits with RR, especially with Shreyas Gopal. He is taking his team to the playoffs.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/6 ( Sarfaraz Khan 2 , Tim Southee 3) Sodhi into his final over, with RCB being steered forward by two new faces — Sarfaraz and Sodhi. Southee edges the ball past slip on a couple of occasions in the over, the first one getting him off the mark. Four off the over, as Sodhi finishes with figures of 1/31. RCB need 63 to win off 36 balls.

Pace returns in the innings for the first time since the sixth over, as Unadkat gets the ball for the 15th over.

FOUR ! First boundary since the back-to-back fours by AB in the eighth over, as Sarfaraz lofts the ball over mid off. RCB 107/6

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 108/6 ( Sarfaraz Khan 7 , Tim Southee 4) Unadkat returns to the attack. Bangalore finally get a boundary for the first time since the eighth over as Sarfaraz smacks the ball over mid off off the second delivery. Six off the over. RCB need 57 to win off 30 balls.

Ben Laughlin returns to the attack from the other end.

OUT! Sarfaraz tried to open the face of his bat for a cheeky late cut, but there was no pace on the ball for it to run away to the third man fence. Klaasen effects his fourth dismissal, diving to his right for a low catch. RCB 108/7 Sarfaraz c Klaasen b Laughlin 7(8)

BOWLED EM! This is ending quicker than what many would've expected! Quicker delivery from Laughlin after the slower one to dismiss Sarfaraz, and Umesh gets his defence beaten, with the off and middle stump lying uprooted. RCB 108/8 Umesh b Laughlin 0(1)

The RCB wagon is about to come to a screeching halt. Under pressure their batsmen have flopped miserably. End of another failed campaign. Only the final rites need to be completed now.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the square-leg fence by Siraj off a short ball from Laughlin! RCB 112/8

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/8 ( Tim Southee 4 , Mohammed Siraj 5) Laughlin returns to the attack, and is on a hat-trick after dismissing Sarfaraz and Umesh off the first two deliveries of the over. Siraj walks out to face the hat-trick ball, and manages to bring his bat down in time to block the in-dipping slower ball. The tail-ender pulls a short ball towards the square-leg fence off the penultimate ball to get off the mark. RCB need 52 to win off 24 balls.

Archer brought back into the attack after an expensive opening spell.

FOUR ! Smacked down the ground by Southee, with the ball travelling too quickly for Archer to stick his hand out for a return catch. The ball beats mid off and runs away to the boundary. RCB 121/8

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 121/8 ( Tim Southee 9 , Mohammed Siraj 7) Archer returns to the attack after an expensive opening spell. Keeps it tight for the first five deliveries, giving away just four off it, before Southee smacks the ball down the ground for a four. Eigth off the over, and RCB need 44 to win off 18 balls.

Change of ends for Jaydev Unadkat, as he bowls the 18th over.

FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence by Southee, who was standing deep in his crease and connected well on this occasion. RCB 126/8

OUT! Southee holes out to wide long on while looking for a big hit! Went for another pull, except he couldn't quite middle a slower one from Unadkat. Gopal takes the catch safely near the boundary. RCB 128/9 Southee c Gopal b Unadkat 14(17)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 128/9 ( Mohammed Siraj 9 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0) Unadkat returns to the attack. Southee continues to attack, standing deep inside his crease and pulling a short ball towards the cow-corner fence for a four. Southee's cameo comes to an end off the last ball of the over, as he mishits a slower ball from the Saurashtra pacer, with Gopal taking the catch at wide long on. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. RCB need 37 to win off 12 balls.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/9 ( Mohammed Siraj 10 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0) New batsman Chahal is hit on the pad off a fuller delivery from Archer, and sets off for a bye after a bit of confusion with partner Siraj, with Klaasen missing out on a run-out with a wide throw. Siraj sets off for a single two balls later. Chahal blocks the remaining deliveries of the over, leaving RCB needing a near-impossible 35 runs off the last over.

FOUR ! Reverse-swept towards the third man fence by Siraj off Unadkat! RCB 134/9

OUT! Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs, and they keep their campaign alive , with Mohammed Siraj the last man dismissed as he skies the ball off a slower delivery towards square-leg, where Gowtham caps off a fine day on the field with a superb catch! RCB 134 all out, and are effectively eliminated from IPL 2018! Siraj c Gowtham b Unadkat 14(12)

RCB are out of the tournament. Here are the possible scenarios for RR to make it to the play-offs. 1. If KKR win against SRH then RR need to hope that DD beat MI and KXIP should not beat CSK by a big margin. 2. If KKR lose against SRH then RR need to see SRH's winning margin and hope that KXIP won't beat CSK by a big margin. RR will be out of the tournament.. If KKR win against SRH and MI win against DD.

After 19.2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/10 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 0 , ) Unadkat bowls the final over of the innings, and ends up bowling just two deliveries. Siraj reverse-paddles the ball towards the third man fence for a four off the first ball, before skieing the ball towards square-leg, where likely Man of the Match Gowtham pulls off a fine catch to bring the innings to an end.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain : Guys were just not up to the mark, and that was disappointing to see. The others should apply themselves. We wanted to strengthen the middle order that hasn't been our strength for the last few years, and something we need to look into going forward. Bulk of the scoring responsibility cannot be on AB all the time. There have to be contributions at important stages. (On positives from the season) Quite a few. Umesh was outstanding. Chahal was good with the ball. Siraj took his opportunities. Moeen grabbed his chances and gave us the balance. We were cruising at one stage. Just to see the way we collapsed thereafter is hurtful. I wish all the other teams all the best.

Ajinkya Rahane, RR captain: This is much-needed victory. We knew that 160 on this wicket it will be difficult to chase. We decided if we get 2-3 wickets early on, we will be in it. Intent was to be positive. We thought if Jofra clicks, we will be in good position. It is important to play good cricket and focus on things we can control. Guys did very well. Klaasen innings not to forget. Rahul's innings upfront was magnificent. It is important to enjoy this victory and stay calm.

Shreyas Gopal is the Man of the Match for his outstanding figures of 4/16 from four overs! Gopal : Feels great. We knew this match is a pressure game. Wouldn't have felt half as good had we lost. (On look of disbelief after dismissing AB) Second time (I've dismissed him). I don't know what to say. This is not a set plan that you can have. They have so much variety in their stroke-making. Was a shock obviously. There was a little help from the wicket. Wanted to use the googlies and flippers. Didn't want to become predictable. (On bowling alongside Ish Sodhi) I keep picking his brains, the way he puts efforts into his ball. Lot of things I can learn from him.

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the first match of the Saturday double-header, with Rajasthan Royals pulling off a fine 34-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to effectively bring the campaign to a screeching end for Virat Kohli and Co. RR pulled off a heist this evening, with their spinners taking centre-stage to contain a batting lineup that boasts of names such as Kohli and AB de Villiers. Time for us to shift our attention to the second game of the evening, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the toss and electing to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow live updates on the fixture on our live blog here .

Pitch report: Graeme Smith says, "Curators have tried to keep much mositure in the surface. Surface looks dry. Pitch is helpful for spin. Captains who win the toss should bat first.

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and captain Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat first.

Three new faces in the Rajasthan XI: Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal get a call-up for this game.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Wicket looks a bit dry and we know this wicket really well. Runs on the board matters. (On missing out on Buttler and Stokes) It's important we do well as a team. One individual doesn't matter.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: When you have momentum on your side, you just want to keep playing. We wanted to bowl first. We understand they didn't have Jos and Ben today. Good times ahead. Everyone's contributing, and that's what you need to go forward. We are just enjoying ourselves.

Preview: A rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh from a nail-biting win over Sunrisres Hyderabad on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to continue the same performance to seal a play-off berth as they also carry a better net run-rate (NRR) than their opponents.

On the other hand, Rasjasthan lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders and with their NRR at -0.403, the hosts need a win by a huge margin.

Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and Saturday's match will decide their fate in the ongoing season as a loss will be the end of the road for one of them.

The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan scored 217/4 batting first and later restricted Bangalore at 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.

Bangalore carries a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came with impressive show against Hyderabad on Tursday.

Bangalore's batting, more or less, will once again rely on the shoulders of de Villers and Kohli, who have gathered 427 and 526 runs respectively so far.

While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, de Villers blast 69 off 39 to help Bangalore post a amassive total.

In the bowling, RCB's bowlers struggled to stop Kane Williamson (81 off 42) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38) before Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper.

Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Siraj will be eyeing to continue with his last-match show.

Yuzvendra Chahal will once again hand the variety to their spin attack.

Coming to Rajasthan, the hosts will miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who will return to England for national duty.

Butler has been the key for Rajasthan's batting after smashing five consecutive fifties in his last six games and his absence will surely hurt the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

Rahane has also not been in the best of form, managing to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings.

Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games.

Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, DJM Short and Jofra Archer have also not lived up to expectations with the bat.

The bowling unit lacks depth as only Archer has come with some impressive shows in the last few games but absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan.

Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and K Gowtham have been below par so far and needs to come out with thier best to stop a star-studded Bangalore batting line up.

Bangalore however, will be the favourites in Saturday's crucial clash, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli(Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

