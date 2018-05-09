First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
IPL | Match 39 May 07, 2018
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP at Jaipur, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals stay alive in competition with 15-run win over Punjab

Date: Wednesday, 09 May, 2018 00:09 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 40 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs

158/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.9
Fours
13
Sixes
4
Extras
3
143/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.15
Fours
13
Sixes
2
Extras
7

  • So Rajasthan Royals can breathe as even by the smallest off margins all teams still have a chance of making it into the playoffs. On a sluggish wicket, Rajasthan spinners bowled in the right areas to 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jos Buttler : Nice change for me as it was not working in the middle. Change of positions for me worked wonders. Hard to work out what a good score is. After 6 overs, 180-200 looked good to score it started spinning and turning. With KL batting so well and on this. Obviously, with the field up you have lot of options.When the ball is hard it is a good place to bat. We are fighting Winning brings confidence, the boys played well and we like to take it forward in the next game.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jos Buttler is the Player of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain:  Really happy. I thought 160 on this wicket would've been good. Thanks to Jos, we got a good start. Credit to the bowlers, the way they bowled in Powerplay. Our intention was to pick wickets in first six overs. Keeping an attacking mindset would help. Overall, bowling unit was fantastic. It's important we enjoy this victory, forget it and move forward. You should think positive all the time. Good think about Jaydev is he's always thinking about wickets. Putting score on the board that really helped us. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain : Probably 8 to 10 runs above par. We lost too many wickets upfront, and in the end you saw how much you could catch up and we should have continued like we did in the last game. In the end we were playing was catch up. We didn't bowl well in the powerplay. Pretty evident that the pitch was was going to get difficult. We have been contemplating it. It was in the pipeline. Pretty much the day. We know our limitations. We aren't a picture-perfect team. No, I am not worried with the situation we are in; if you would have given me six wins out of ten games I would have taken it hands down.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest unbeaten scores in a losing cause while chasing in IPL: 95* - KL RAHUL v RR, Jaipur, 2018* 94* - Naman Ojha v CSK, Chennai, 2010 92* - Virat Kohli v MI, Mumbai, 2018

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Brilliant hitting from Rahul... switch hits off last two balls... again at will, reading the fielders and bowling... unlucky to miss out on his century. Rajasthan have just managed to survive for another game, remember they need to win every remaining game... Punjab could have edged closer to the knock-outs but they failed to do the job with some needless experimentation... changed their bowling options and don't even get started with the batting order. At this stage of the tournament you are looking for consistency, not surprises... they need to learn or will squander their good work away. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the fifth consecutive time that RR defeated KXIP at Jaipur in IPL. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest unbeaten scores in a losing cause while chasing in IPL: 95* - LOKESH RAHUL v RR, Jaipur, 2018* 94* - Naman Ojha v CSK, Chennai, 2010 92* - Virat Kohli v MI, Mumbai, 2018

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    This has been the most complete performance by the Royals. Butler's burst up the top, handy innings by Samson and then superb bowling during the power play. They have executed the plans well and put the throat of the opposition. Still need Stokes to find form to make this team the complete package.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to keep their hopes alive in the competition . Thorough performance from Rajasthan Royals to move up to the sixth on the table. KL Rahul carries his bat as he finishes with 95 to his name. His blitz in the end would hurt Royals with the home side's run rate still in the negative and it could well come down to that in the end in the tournament.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat continues with his off-cutters and Rahul carries on to play unreal strokes! He finishes unbeaten on 95 to his name. What a fantastic knock but in losing cause.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR!  The match may well have been decided but this is incredible stroke making by KL Rahul plays the reverse this time and clears the short third man into the boundary. Moves into the 90s.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX!  Was the Free-hit delivery and Rahul has struck it over covers for a six! Moves to 87 highest score for him in IPL 2018.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Some clean hitting from Rahul, finding gaps at will... but too little too late from the star batsman... not surprising given the hot form he is in at the moment... also, not his fault that he had to wait so long before going big... Punjab deserved this loss. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Stoinis strikes it well, but has hit it straight to the fielder in the deep on the offside. Gowtham takes a brilliant catch as the ball was sailing over his head. Jumps and plucks it out.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 127/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 81 , Marcus Stoinis 11) Archer begins with a slower ball, perhaps trying to out think Rahul, who was moving across his stumps anticipating the full ball and trying to lap it, instead he has to readjust his sweep to backward square leg. Stoinis squeezes out a wide yorker to cover for a single. Despite three boundaries in the over by KL Rahul. 32 are needed off 6 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! And again! He is able to get low and create that ramp and lap it one more time to fine leg boundary. Archer isn't happy, shakes his head. Little too late but Rahul showing his skills.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Gets it this time! Archer goes full and Rahul bends down and moves across to lap it over fine leg for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Despite deceiving KL Rahul with the slower one initially, Rahul is manage to readjust and somehow flat bat it over mid off, was a flat-batted swat. Just about clears Undakat at mid off and the ball beats him to the boundary.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 66 , Marcus Stoinis 10) After slamming the boundary off the first ball, Rahul gets a bottom edge off a low full toss as the batsman change ends. Stoinis hits slightly wide of long off for two runs. Rahul who again knew the ball will be around the tramline on the offside, tried to reverse sweep, looked out of shape and ugly, but gets the single. Won't really matter when the asking rate is over 20. Unadkat finishes with another wide yorker, which Stoinis isn't able to get it away. 48 required off 12 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Predictable. Rahul knew what the bowler was going to do, so moves to get into the line off the ball, not too close though, gets the measure off the slower off-cutter and slaps it to wide long on for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Marcus Stoinis 7) The Punjab side is leaving it too late it seems or perhaps the RR bowlers are simply not allowing them to break free. Archer keeps nailing the yorker time and again. Outfoxes him with a slower bouncer and delivers a fantastic over giving just four singles off the over. 57 needed off 18 balls. KXIP go past 100.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    This is an outstanding effort from Rajasthan so far... spinners have done well to choke the scoring and now Jofra Archer has been unleashed. This looks a tough proposition for even in-form Rahul in the last three overs... 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 98/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 58 , Marcus Stoinis 5) Jaydev Unadkat goes round the wicket to KL Rahul, who gently taps on the leg side and sets off for a couple. Very good in the end. Unadkat shows his wily side showcasing three cutters to end the over. Rahul can only cut to deep point for a single. Stoinis finds the fielder on one ocassion, while tucks it to fine leg for a single off the last ball. 61 needed off 24 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Wickets continue to tumble at regular intervals for #KXIP, who face a tough task in their last five overs, needing 67 to win

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul's fifty in 48 balls today  - The joint second slowest by a KXIP batsman in IPL  - The joint slowest in IPL 2018 - The second slowest against RR in IPL 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 92/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 54 , Marcus Stoinis 3) End of splendid spell of leg spin bowling. Despite the conditions being favourable to the slower bowlers he has extracted the maximum purchase. Rahul too understands that as he plays out his over without taking too many risks.  Five off his final over and concedes only 14 runs off his four overs and a wicket. The Kiwi has been tremendous tonight. 67 needed off 30 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP have the third lowest run-rate (9.29) in the death overs (16-20) in this IPL. Their required run-rate today in the death overs is 13.4.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Back to back half-centuries for Rahul... he is in brilliant form, there can be no doubt about it. but this has been too much to ask even off him... nobody has stayed at the other end, and the needless experimentation hasn't helped. Asking rate is still only 12-ish... so Rahul and Stoinis can do the improbable. When will they start going for it? 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Marcus Stoinis 1) Couple of boundaries in Anureet's first over, that yeilds 14 runs off the over with a run out in the over as Rahul completes yet another half-century in this IPL. One day he smashes it in 14 balls and today with conditions not be ideal, shows his range by anchoring the innings. 73 needed off the final six overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Shimmies down the wicket and slaps the short ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Rahul has had to play an uncharacteristic innings, gets to the landmark in 48 deliveries and now has the responsibility to seeing his side through.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul is now the highest run-getter in IPL 11, going past Rayudu's tally of 423 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rahul brings up his half-century off 48 deliveries, collecting five fours and a six along the way

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Anureet bowls it slightly wide and Patel drags it to wide long. Binny attacks the ball and releases a quick throw. Buttler collects the ball from standing over the stumps and dislodging the stumps. Patel was not too convinced for the second run as he puts in the dive and almost gets home but the bat seemed to be on the line when the the lights on the stumps blinked. Tough for the TV umpire but he has ruled it in the fielding side's favour. Axar Patel run out Binny 9(5) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Was the slower ball and it was in Axar's arc. Was too full from Anureet and Patel is able to flick it away over mid wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • Anureet Singh comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 74/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 46 , Axar Patel 2) Another example of sharp turn available on this surface.  The first ball from Gowtham misses everything, first KL Rahul's bat then the offstump, followed by Buttler's gloves as the ball beats the fielder to the boundary. Four singles come from the last five deliveres. 85 runs required off 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist

    Dual pace of the pitch coming into play here and Tiwary chipped a simple catch. Rajasthan in the driver's seat now, even if they weren't before. Rahul starting to run out of partners. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 66/5 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 44 , Axar Patel 0) Three singles off the first three balls. RR won't mind that and with the field spread out the singles were always on. Stokes strays one on his pads as he flicks it to backward square leg for a brace. Stokes gets Tiwary off his last ball. 93 needed off 48 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Stokes has struck! The slowness off the surface produces a wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Tiwary was looking to work it away on the leg side, closed the face slightly early and with the ball gripping on the pitch, Tiwary gets a leading edge to Ajinkya Rahane at covers, who dives forward to claim the catch. Big wicket there! Manoj Tiwary c Rahane b Stokes 7(8)  

    Full Scorecard

  • Ben Stokes is brought into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 40 , Manoj Tiwary 6) Ish Sodhi continues. Manoj Tiwary has looked comfortable against spin as he sweeps Sodhi to deep mid wicket for a single. KL Rahul tries the fancy reverse but doesn't get any bat there. With a slip in place it wasn't the best choice by the opener., but the umpire signalled it leg bye so he was never in danger despite the ball ballooning over the slip. Six runs come off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Barring KL Rahul, #KXIP have hardly impressed in the first 10 overs of their innings

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/4 (KL Rahul (W) 39 , Manoj Tiwary 2) Lomror bowls another expensive over, releasing all the pressure build from the other end. 10 runs off the over. Manoj Tiwary has joined in after the fall off the fourth wicket. Gets off the mark with a single to deep cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cannot bowl there. Was short and asking to be hit. KL Rahul gave it a good whack to the deep mid wicket fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 45/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 31 , ) Isn't Sodhi just a wonderful T20 bowler, cannot believe how he is ignored by teams. Keeps building the pressure after lining dots and the false stroke was around the corner. Another fabulous over giving away just a single run off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Tossed up with the turn always taking it away from the batsman. Nath commits the sin of playing across the line as he was looking to swipe it against the spin, gets thick outside edge with the bats face pointing towards mid wicket, the ball goes straight down long off's throat. Akshdeep Nath c Gowtham b Ish Sodhi 9(13)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP's run-rate of 7.71 in the middle-overs this IPL- the second lowest among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Always good for a spinner to come onto bowl with wickets up front. Ish Sodhi still has a bad ball in him, but he has really improved his temperament. Shane Warne first worked with him in 2015, he will be delighted with the way he has started tonight

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Jaipur, latest update and cricket score: Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to keep their hopes alive in the competition. Thorough performance from Rajasthan Royals to move up to the sixth on the table. KL Rahul carries his bat as he finishes with 95 to his name. His blitz in the end would hurt Royals with the home side's run rate still in the negative and it could well come down to that in the end in the tournament.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.

Rajasthan Royals skipper (L) Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals skipper (L) Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

They are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar – Australian Steven Smith – to ball-tampering scandal.

The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire.

West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win, provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Their bowling too has the variety with old warhorse R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

Tags : #Andrew Tye #Ben Stokes #Chris Gayle #Cricket #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 Live Score #IPL KXIP #IPL Live #IPL Live Score #IPL RR #live #Live Cricket #live cricket score #Live score #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Rajasthan Royals #Ravichandran Ashwin #Sanju Samson #Yuvraj Singh

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Ajinkya Rahane
23%
Sanju Samson
26%
KL Rahul
30%
Mujeeb Rahaman
22%



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all