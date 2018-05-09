Always good for a spinner to come onto bowl with wickets up front. Ish Sodhi still has a bad ball in him, but he has really improved his temperament. Shane Warne first worked with him in 2015, he will be delighted with the way he has started tonight

KXIP's run-rate of 7.71 in the middle-overs this IPL- the second lowest among all the teams.

OUT! Tossed up with the turn always taking it away from the batsman. Nath commits the sin of playing across the line as he was looking to swipe it against the spin, gets thick outside edge with the bats face pointing towards mid wicket, the ball goes straight down long off's throat. Akshdeep Nath c Gowtham b Ish Sodhi 9(13)

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 45/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 31 , ) Isn't Sodhi just a wonderful T20 bowler, cannot believe how he is ignored by teams. Keeps building the pressure after lining dots and the false stroke was around the corner. Another fabulous over giving away just a single run off the over.

FOUR! Cannot bowl there. Was short and asking to be hit. KL Rahul gave it a good whack to the deep mid wicket fence.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/4 (KL Rahul (W) 39 , Manoj Tiwary 2) Lomror bowls another expensive over, releasing all the pressure build from the other end. 10 runs off the over. Manoj Tiwary has joined in after the fall off the fourth wicket. Gets off the mark with a single to deep cover.

Barring KL Rahul, #KXIP have hardly impressed in the first 10 overs of their innings

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 40 , Manoj Tiwary 6) Ish Sodhi continues. Manoj Tiwary has looked comfortable against spin as he sweeps Sodhi to deep mid wicket for a single. KL Rahul tries the fancy reverse but doesn't get any bat there. With a slip in place it wasn't the best choice by the opener., but the umpire signalled it leg bye so he was never in danger despite the ball ballooning over the slip. Six runs come off the over.

OUT! Stokes has struck! The slowness off the surface produces a wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Tiwary was looking to work it away on the leg side, closed the face slightly early and with the ball gripping on the pitch, Tiwary gets a leading edge to Ajinkya Rahane at covers, who dives forward to claim the catch. Big wicket there! Manoj Tiwary c Rahane b Stokes 7(8)

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 66/5 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 44 , Axar Patel 0) Three singles off the first three balls. RR won't mind that and with the field spread out the singles were always on. Stokes strays one on his pads as he flicks it to backward square leg for a brace. Stokes gets Tiwary off his last ball. 93 needed off 48 balls.

Dual pace of the pitch coming into play here and Tiwary chipped a simple catch. Rajasthan in the driver's seat now, even if they weren't before. Rahul starting to run out of partners.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 74/5 ( KL Rahul (W) 46 , Axar Patel 2) Another example of sharp turn available on this surface. The first ball from Gowtham misses everything, first KL Rahul's bat then the offstump, followed by Buttler's gloves as the ball beats the fielder to the boundary. Four singles come from the last five deliveres. 85 runs required off 42 balls.

FOUR! Was the slower ball and it was in Axar's arc. Was too full from Anureet and Patel is able to flick it away over mid wicket

OUT! Anureet bowls it slightly wide and Patel drags it to wide long. Binny attacks the ball and releases a quick throw. Buttler collects the ball from standing over the stumps and dislodging the stumps. Patel was not too convinced for the second run as he puts in the dive and almost gets home but the bat seemed to be on the line when the the lights on the stumps blinked. Tough for the TV umpire but he has ruled it in the fielding side's favour. Axar Patel run out Binny 9(5)

Rahul brings up his half-century off 48 deliveries, collecting five fours and a six along the way

KL Rahul is now the highest run-getter in IPL 11, going past Rayudu's tally of 423 runs.

FIFTY! Shimmies down the wicket and slaps the short ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Rahul has had to play an uncharacteristic innings, gets to the landmark in 48 deliveries and now has the responsibility to seeing his side through.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Marcus Stoinis 1) Couple of boundaries in Anureet's first over, that yeilds 14 runs off the over with a run out in the over as Rahul completes yet another half-century in this IPL. One day he smashes it in 14 balls and today with conditions not be ideal, shows his range by anchoring the innings. 73 needed off the final six overs.

Back to back half-centuries for Rahul... he is in brilliant form, there can be no doubt about it. but this has been too much to ask even off him... nobody has stayed at the other end, and the needless experimentation hasn't helped. Asking rate is still only 12-ish... so Rahul and Stoinis can do the improbable. When will they start going for it?

KXIP have the third lowest run-rate (9.29) in the death overs (16-20) in this IPL. Their required run-rate today in the death overs is 13.4.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 92/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 54 , Marcus Stoinis 3) End of splendid spell of leg spin bowling. Despite the conditions being favourable to the slower bowlers he has extracted the maximum purchase. Rahul too understands that as he plays out his over without taking too many risks. Five off his final over and concedes only 14 runs off his four overs and a wicket. The Kiwi has been tremendous tonight. 67 needed off 30 balls

KL Rahul's fifty in 48 balls today - The joint second slowest by a KXIP batsman in IPL - The joint slowest in IPL 2018 - The second slowest against RR in IPL

Wickets continue to tumble at regular intervals for #KXIP, who face a tough task in their last five overs, needing 67 to win

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 98/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 58 , Marcus Stoinis 5) Jaydev Unadkat goes round the wicket to KL Rahul, who gently taps on the leg side and sets off for a couple. Very good in the end. Unadkat shows his wily side showcasing three cutters to end the over. Rahul can only cut to deep point for a single. Stoinis finds the fielder on one ocassion, while tucks it to fine leg for a single off the last ball. 61 needed off 24 balls.

This is an outstanding effort from Rajasthan so far... spinners have done well to choke the scoring and now Jofra Archer has been unleashed. This looks a tough proposition for even in-form Rahul in the last three overs...

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Marcus Stoinis 7) The Punjab side is leaving it too late it seems or perhaps the RR bowlers are simply not allowing them to break free. Archer keeps nailing the yorker time and again. Outfoxes him with a slower bouncer and delivers a fantastic over giving just four singles off the over. 57 needed off 18 balls. KXIP go past 100.

FOUR! Predictable. Rahul knew what the bowler was going to do, so moves to get into the line off the ball, not too close though, gets the measure off the slower off-cutter and slaps it to wide long on for a boundary.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 66 , Marcus Stoinis 10) After slamming the boundary off the first ball, Rahul gets a bottom edge off a low full toss as the batsman change ends. Stoinis hits slightly wide of long off for two runs. Rahul who again knew the ball will be around the tramline on the offside, tried to reverse sweep, looked out of shape and ugly, but gets the single. Won't really matter when the asking rate is over 20. Unadkat finishes with another wide yorker, which Stoinis isn't able to get it away. 48 required off 12 balls

FOUR! Despite deceiving KL Rahul with the slower one initially, Rahul is manage to readjust and somehow flat bat it over mid off, was a flat-batted swat. Just about clears Undakat at mid off and the ball beats him to the boundary.

FOUR! Gets it this time! Archer goes full and Rahul bends down and moves across to lap it over fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! And again! He is able to get low and create that ramp and lap it one more time to fine leg boundary. Archer isn't happy, shakes his head. Little too late but Rahul showing his skills.

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 127/6 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 81 , Marcus Stoinis 11) Archer begins with a slower ball, perhaps trying to out think Rahul, who was moving across his stumps anticipating the full ball and trying to lap it, instead he has to readjust his sweep to backward square leg. Stoinis squeezes out a wide yorker to cover for a single. Despite three boundaries in the over by KL Rahul. 32 are needed off 6 balls

OUT! Stoinis strikes it well, but has hit it straight to the fielder in the deep on the offside. Gowtham takes a brilliant catch as the ball was sailing over his head. Jumps and plucks it out.

Some clean hitting from Rahul, finding gaps at will... but too little too late from the star batsman... not surprising given the hot form he is in at the moment... also, not his fault that he had to wait so long before going big... Punjab deserved this loss.

SIX! Was the Free-hit delivery and Rahul has struck it over covers for a six! Moves to 87 highest score for him in IPL 2018.

FOUR! The match may well have been decided but this is incredible stroke making by KL Rahul plays the reverse this time and clears the short third man into the boundary. Moves into the 90s.

FOUR! Unadkat continues with his off-cutters and Rahul carries on to play unreal strokes! He finishes unbeaten on 95 to his name. What a fantastic knock but in losing cause.

Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to keep their hopes alive in the competition . Thorough performance from Rajasthan Royals to move up to the sixth on the table. KL Rahul carries his bat as he finishes with 95 to his name. His blitz in the end would hurt Royals with the home side's run rate still in the negative and it could well come down to that in the end in the tournament.

This has been the most complete performance by the Royals. Butler's burst up the top, handy innings by Samson and then superb bowling during the power play. They have executed the plans well and put the throat of the opposition. Still need Stokes to find form to make this team the complete package.

This is the fifth consecutive time that RR defeated KXIP at Jaipur in IPL.

Brilliant hitting from Rahul... switch hits off last two balls... again at will, reading the fielders and bowling... unlucky to miss out on his century. Rajasthan have just managed to survive for another game, remember they need to win every remaining game... Punjab could have edged closer to the knock-outs but they failed to do the job with some needless experimentation... changed their bowling options and don't even get started with the batting order. At this stage of the tournament you are looking for consistency, not surprises... they need to learn or will squander their good work away.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain : Probably 8 to 10 runs above par. We lost too many wickets upfront, and in the end you saw how much you could catch up and we should have continued like we did in the last game. In the end we were playing was catch up. We didn't bowl well in the powerplay. Pretty evident that the pitch was was going to get difficult. We have been contemplating it. It was in the pipeline. Pretty much the day. We know our limitations. We aren't a picture-perfect team. No, I am not worried with the situation we are in; if you would have given me six wins out of ten games I would have taken it hands down.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain: Really happy. I thought 160 on this wicket would've been good. Thanks to Jos, we got a good start. Credit to the bowlers, the way they bowled in Powerplay. Our intention was to pick wickets in first six overs. Keeping an attacking mindset would help. Overall, bowling unit was fantastic. It's important we enjoy this victory, forget it and move forward. You should think positive all the time. Good think about Jaydev is he's always thinking about wickets. Putting score on the board that really helped us.

Jos Buttler : Nice change for me as it was not working in the middle. Change of positions for me worked wonders. Hard to work out what a good score is. After 6 overs, 180-200 looked good to score it started spinning and turning. With KL batting so well and on this. Obviously, with the field up you have lot of options.When the ball is hard it is a good place to bat. We are fighting Winning brings confidence, the boys played well and we like to take it forward in the next game.

So Rajasthan Royals can breathe as even by the smallest off margins all teams still have a chance of making it into the playoffs. On a sluggish wicket, Rajasthan spinners bowled in the right areas to

Toss update : Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first. Becomes only the fourth team in this IPL, says Sanjay Manjrekar after Ajinkya Rahane opt to bat.

OUT! Ahh the fatal knuckleball once again does the trick. Rahane advanced down the track in an attempt to play it on the onside. Clsoes the face off the bat early and gets a leading edge that goes up, giving Akshadeep Nath a simple catch at cover point. RR 37/1 A Rahane c Akshdeep Nath b Andrew Tye 9(10)

OUT! The move to promote Gowtham doesn't turn out to be very productive as he hits it straight down long on's throat. Didn't get it from the middle off the bat. With bat twirling in his hands. RR 64/2 Gowtham c Manoj Tiwary b Stoinis 8(6)

FIFTY! Jos Buttler completes his fourth IPL half-century. He has played a superb hand so far, providing a bright start for the homeside. He gets to the milestone in 27 balls.

DROPPED! Miscommunication in the field leads to a let off for Buttler, he was on 79! Akshadeep Nath was running in from long off and Manoj Tiwary was running backwards towards the ball, though there was no collision, the two came very close to each other, with Nath sliding and trying to get his hands half-heartedly to claim the catch. Was never in the position, parries it away for three runs. Ashwin drew the mistake with the batsman not reading the carrom ball taking the outside half of the bat.

OUT! Buttler jumps out off his crease and goes for the big slog, was beaten all ends up, by Mujeeb, who decieves him in trajectory and flight the ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad. KL Rahul completes a simple stumping. Second wicket for the Afghan. End off a very good innings by Buttler Buttler st Rahul b Mujeeb 82(58)

SIX! Clean strike from Binny! Picked the knuckleball early and launched Tye over long on for huge hit.

OUT! Binny is run out at the bowler's end! Stokes slammed it down the ground and turned back and run for the second run. Karun Nair in the deep slides and unleashes a quick throw to Tye, who whips the bails to catch Binny short of his crease. S Binny run out K Nair 11 (7)

OUT! Smart bowling from Tye! Was the wide yorker, which was taken on full by Stokes. Tries to cross bat it to leg side, gets the edge to cover fielder as RR continue to lose momentum towards the end. Stokes c Ashwin b Andrew Tye 14(11)

OUT! Archer hits it high into the Jaipur night sky. But doesn't have the legs on it, simple catch in the end for the incoming long off fielder. Was the knuckleball by Tye. And it is Manoj Tiwary again, who takes his third catch off the night. Jofra Archer c Manoj Tiwary b Andrew Tye 0(1)

OUT! Wicket off the last ball off the RR's innings. Jaydev Unadkat the final man to be dismissed as Andrew Tye finishes with four wickets to his name! He has stemmed the runs and taken the momentum away from the home side. Unadkat c Nair b Andrew Tye 0(1)

After 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals 158/8 ( Mahipal Lomror 9 , ) Slew of wickets fall towards the end as Rajasthan Royals look to step on the pedal. Andrew Tye with his bag of tricks was clinical as ever not allowing the batsman to hit him away. Six runs and three wickets in the final over. Kings XI Punjab require 159 to win. RR bowlers will have to bowl extremely well to stay alive in the tournament.

OUT! Gowtham has struck early! Gayle is outsmarted here. Premeditated by the West Indian, he looked to come down the track and Gowtham seemed to have seen it early. The ball was pushed full down the leg side and gayle cannot get bat on ball and neither can drag his feet back in time as Buttler completes the stumping after taking it low down the leg side. Good glovework.

OUT! Ashwin promotes himself at number 4 and well departs well almost immediately. Before the rartionale behind the move could be decoded. He is heading back to the dug out! Gowtham is delighted. Was the regular off-spiner. Pitched outside off turning into the right-hander, he missed it trying to play it over mid off as the ball hits the middle and leg stump

OUT! The short ball from Archer hurries onto the Karun Nair as he tries to play the pull shot! The pace of Archer is too hot for him to handle. The ball went a little too straight getting it from the splice of the bat as Jaydev Unadkat at mid on back paddles and takes a well judged catch.

OUT! Tossed up with the turn always taking it away from the batsman. Nath commits the sin of playing across the line as he was looking to swipe it against the spin, gets thick outside edge with the bats face pointing towards mid wicket, the ball goes straight down long off's throat. Akshdeep Nath c Gowtham b Ish Sodhi 9(13)

OUT! Stokes has struck! The slowness off the surface produces a wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Tiwary was looking to work it away on the leg side, closed the face slightly early and with the ball gripping on the pitch, Tiwary gets a leading edge to Ajinkya Rahane at covers, who dives forward to claim the catch. Big wicket there! Manoj Tiwary c Rahane b Stokes 7(8)

OUT! Anureet bowls it slightly wide and Patel drags it to wide long. Binny attacks the ball and releases a quick throw. Buttler collects the ball from standing over the stumps and dislodging the stumps. Patel was not too convinced for the second run as he puts in the dive and almost gets home but the bat seemed to be on the line when the the lights on the stumps blinked. Tough for the TV umpire but he has ruled it in the fielding side's favour. Axar Patel run out Binny 9(5)

FIFTY! Shimmies down the wicket and slaps the short ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Rahul has had to play an uncharacteristic innings, gets to the landmark in 48 deliveries and now has the responsibility to seeing his side through.

OUT! Stoinis strikes it well, but has hit it straight to the fielder in the deep on the offside. Gowtham takes a brilliant catch as the ball was sailing over his head. Jumps and plucks it out.

Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to keep their hopes alive in the competition . Thorough performance from Rajasthan Royals to move up to the sixth on the table. KL Rahul carries his bat as he finishes with 95 to his name. His blitz in the end would hurt Royals with the home side's run rate still in the negative and it could well come down to that in the end in the tournament.

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Jaipur, latest update and cricket score: Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs to keep their hopes alive in the competition. Thorough performance from Rajasthan Royals to move up to the sixth on the table. KL Rahul carries his bat as he finishes with 95 to his name. His blitz in the end would hurt Royals with the home side's run rate still in the negative and it could well come down to that in the end in the tournament.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.

They are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar – Australian Steven Smith – to ball-tampering scandal.

The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire.

West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win, provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Their bowling too has the variety with old warhorse R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.