SIX! This is incredible batting this from the SRH captain. He is leading from the front here. Clubbed away for a biggie!

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 34 , Manish Pandey 2) Some sublime shots played by Kane Williamson in this over. He continues to fight at Chinnaswamy. Man! What form this player is in. 4, 4 and 6 off the first three balls followed buy three singles.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 94/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Manish Pandey 2) Chahal comes back into the attack, and gets one to straighten straightaway. Beats Williamson, who comes down the track and hits him over covers next ball for a couple. Good running there. Chahal was looking to lower the pace and give the ball some air on first three balls. Flattens trajectory and goes leg-side next ball as Williamson turns him to square-leg for a single. Two slow leg-spinners yield no runs as Chahal closes another fine over. He has bowled really well tonight.

SIX! Tad short from Siraj and Williamson slugs it over mid wicket boundary, out of ABD's reach in the deep, so one can say was a well calculated shot as well.

FOUR! Now over the backward point region. Williamson showing his range. Guides it over point.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 48 , Manish Pandey 2) Williamson has flew to 48 without breaking a sweat. Some breathtaking strokes from the leader. He knows he is carrying a lot on his shoulders chasing a mammoth 219. 114 runs needed off 48 balls.

FIFTY! This has been a glorious innings from Kane Willaimson. Brings up his 8th IPL half-century this season. 11th overall. Tremendous knock. Needs to carry on and play the big innings.

SIX! Again Williamson targets the midwicket boundary and pulls it over the boundary to end De Grandhomme's over.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 58 , Manish Pandey 4) KW brings his half-century in the over. Pandey really needs to get a move on. Can't take his timewhen you are chasing 219. Not fair on Williamson as the pressure continues to mount on Williamson. 12 off it.

There is anchoring the innings by being solid and then there is anchoring the innings by being a dead-weight. Manish Pandey is being the latter. On the other side, Williamson, the IPL's marathoner, has sprinted to his fifty. But in this kind of chase you need runs gushing from both ends.

FOUR! Cut away! Fabulous stroke there! Williamson is in the zone as he has been throughout this Indian summer. Hd struck it hard to beat the backward point fielder with the ball racing across the turf.

SIX! Short ball to finish and Willamson was ready to cash in. Goes back in the crease and pulls it over mid wicket to end Umesh' spell.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 69 , Manish Pandey 6) Umesh conceded 18 off his first 3 overs. 13 off his last. He has been bowled out, Kohli would have wanted a wicket at this stage but doesn't get it. 89 needed off 36

Kane Williamson has taken his batting to another level in this IPL. RCB bowlers hit hard by the range of his shots and deft placing. RCB need to lift the level of their game now.

Most 50s by a captain in an IPL season: 9 - David Warner in 2016 8 - KANE WILLIAMSON in 2018* 7 - Virat Kohli in 2016 7 - David Warner in 2015

FOUR! Virat Kohli did all he could. nobody summed the effort better than Harsha on air, 'he climbed the Everest, but fell a foot short' aced across the turf, dived to stop the ball, flicked it while picking it up. Manish Pandey required the slice of luck this shall get him going.

FOUR! Low full toss, and the batsman whips it away past deep square leg for a four. Pandey getting a move on

SIX! Low full toss again and Williamson is too good to miss out on that Struck it over deep square for a maximum.

SIX! Massive! Went a long way up in the sky. Pandey joins the party with a six over long-on.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 152/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Manish Pandey 21) Good to see Manish Pandey finally arriving. Just what SRH needed. Runs from both ends. 22 come of CdG's over. 67 now off 30 balls

Captains to score 600-plus runs in an IPL season: Virat Kohli, 2016 David Warner, 2016 and 2017 Virat Kohli, 2013 Sachin Tendulkar, 2010 KANE WILLIAMSON, 2018*

Manish Pandey finally getting involved. Critically, the ball is now being changed. A dry ball means that it is hard, and therefore will give RCB, especially Chahal, some grip. Dew is a big reason why the Chinnaswamy is a difficult ground to defend; a wet ball is hard to grip, hard to control. It can be the difference between a yorker and a low full toss. A new ball negates that a bit.

RCB are being severely tested by this partnership between Williamson and Manish. The pair is running brilliantly and executing terrific strokes. RCB need a breakthrough very soon

FOUR! Chahal drags it halfway down the wicket and Pandey is able to swivel and put the ball away behind square.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 164/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 78 , Manish Pandey 30) Unreal batting by these two. They have brought the century-stand in quicktime. With Pandey getting runs, it realises lot of pressure of Williamson, who is batting brilliantly. All sorts of problems for RCB. They need a wicket soon, very soon. 55 off 24 needed. Tight finish beckons.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 170/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Manish Pandey 34) Southee starts off with a wide off the offstump and Williamson squeezes it to wide third man for a single. Southee continues to keep it wide outside off and smart field placing with a short third in the ring and a wide third man patrolling the boundary. AB at mid off makes up for almost two fielders, running to covers and keeping down to one. More fielders on point and cover boundary. hard for batsmen to score off such deliveries. Great over. Only 6 runs off it. 49 off last 18 balls.

SIX! Breathtaking stroke from Manish Pandey. Exposes all his stumps and Siraj did the right thing by targetting the stumps. Pandey, on the move, is able to flick it over fine leg boundary for a six.

FOUR! Pandey waited on it, was the slower ball to ramp it over the short third man this time to collect four runs. Very intellingent cricket from him. Innovation at its best.

T20 cricket isn’t just about power, it’s also about being smart and playing to your strengths and Williamson is doing exactly that

Irrespective of the result, this batting performance will give SRH some confidence. They were labelled as a team that couldn't chase more than 160 early in the tournament, but they are turning that around. This game is still open, but more importantly, this team is in evolution, leading in to the playoffs.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 184/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Manish Pandey 46) Pandey improvised couple of times and did it well, but got a little too fancy in the end when he attempted to hit it from the back of the bat, trying to lift it through the slips. Missed out. Siraj gives only four runs after boundaries off the first two balls. Great comeback with some wide yorkers. 35 needed off 12.

FIFTY! Was wide outside off stump and Pandey was waiting for it. Pumps it down the ground but couldn't get the power behind it. Should have been one or perhaps a couple but CdG makes an absolute meal off it. Kohli isn't happy and he runs in to replace the big kiwi at long on. Nevertheless fine fifty for Manish Pandey.

FOUR! Hammered by Pandey. Length and Pandey gets it long off boundary no fielder in the deep.

FOUR! Pummeled it fiercely just wide off the long off fielder. Pandey cracked at that one.

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 199/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 81 , Manish Pandey 59) Fifteen runs come off the penultimate over. Tell you what it is still lesser than what the required rate was at the start off the over, which was 17.5. Leaves 20 runs for the final over. Pandey missed out on couple of occasions and that might be the difference in the end. South completes with 45 against his name.

Ball 1: OUT! Siraj to bowl the final over. Williamson moves across his stumps to play it fine gets the toe end of the bat. De Grandhomme holds on to a pressure catch at the fine leg fence. Top innings of 81 off 42 balls comes to a sad end as KW walks back to the dug out.

Ball 2: Dot! Pandey tried to play it from the back of the bat once again is that the match? 20 off 4

Ball 3: One leg bye! Pandey missed out on a fulltoss on the hips. The ball rolls across and they amble for a single. RCB fans roar. They know they got it. 19 off 3

Ball 4: 1 run. Deepak Hooda chances his arm and hits the ball high for his first ball and is dropped by Kohli at long off. VK was running in from the deep, got there, settled underneath it and dropped a sitter. How often do you see him putting down chances!? Hooda takesa single. Target now beyond mathematical possibilities. 18 off 2

Ball 5: Slices it up and over the infield on the offside over the point, lands in no man's land they run two. 16 off 1

Royal Challengers keep their hopes alive with a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ball 6: Only a single off the final ball and that will do it for them. The red flags are out and Siraj jumps in the air to soak in the celebrations. RCB are in the race. They climb to the fifth position on the table and still have a very healthy and positive run rate. Things getting interesting on the table. In the end RCB's gigantic total was a little to much for the Sunrisers.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : To be honest with ourselves we missed a trick a little with the ball in hand.RCB have a fantastic batting line-up and put us under pressure. In chase we need to make key decisions, and we didn't. It had to go perfectly for us to win. Lot to take from this game. Lot to learn as we move forward. Today was a very good wicket. We have played on some tough surfaces, nice to have good wicket, but it was important for us not get carried away. Tried to get a good start. As we know it in this ground the ball flies around. You just try to play the role the best you can and then the situation dicates how you go about it. Close, but not close enough. Credit to RCB, they deserve to win.

Yet another classy innings in a losing cause in this IPL. But Williamson can be really proud of this, perhaps his best T20 knock, showing that he has a gear that we haven't seen yet. Pandey's runs are as heartening, just as his lack of finishing skills was worrying. Credit to RCB, the team that everyone had written off just a week or so ago, have earned themselves a chance.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: We want the teams to to fear playing us and we want to take advantage of the fear and pounce on it. We have been brilliant as always. This (AB de Villiers catch) is the kind of stuff that the super humans do. We just want to get on with the confidence of winning the last three matches and take it forward to whatever matches we have left in the tournament.

AB de Villiers is the Man of the Match

De Villiers : It is an amazing feeling. Crazy game of cricket. We pulled it through. Rashid Khan is a really good bowler. I look to put pressure on the bowlers. I am human after all.If I get one or two away, I have momentum going my way. With the catch, I made it look tougher than it was. It was curving away late and luckily it stuck. The minute I took the jump and felt my body was outside. It will be great to make the knockouts. Most important thing is to win the last game.

So this is how the standings are after RCB's win. They move to 5th place in the table and making the race for playoffs tighter.

Right then time for us to bid goodbye. Some fabulous cricket from both sides as runs galore at the Chinnaswmany stadium. AB de Villiers was just himself, with the bat as well as in the field. Moeen Ali's contribution was invaluable today for the home side, as was Colin de Grandhomme's blitz in the end. Rashid Khan was fantastic with the ball, as he bagged three key wickets. From SRH's team, they were in the tall chase till the very end almost into the final over, courtesy another admirable performance by Kane Williamson, with a good hand provided by Manish Pandey. RCB have the momentum on their side with three back-to-back wins and their fans will hope they do the same when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their final game, but there is still time for that. It is the Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Delhi Daredevils tomorrow. CSK will need those two points to ensure top two finish and a big win for them could help them surge past SRH at the helm. Can Daredevils be the party poopers? We will find out tomorrow. We look forward to your company as will bring you all the LIVE scores, graphs, over-by-over updates along with opinions and lot more. Until we meet, it's goodnight from us.

Okay, so RCB needs to win tonight to stay in race but even if they lose, they will not be out mathematically. However, they will have to win big against Rajasthan Royals and hope that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lose their remaining games with a certain margin as the NRR will decide the fate of the teams in such a scenario. Virat Kohli and Co would not like to hang their fate on such loose threads.

Toss update : Kane Williamson wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at the Chinnaswamy.

DROPPED! Parthiv plays the cover drive uppishly off the first ball and a short cover fielder was placed particularly for that reason. Deepak Hooda did dive to get his hands to the low catch but isn't able to hold on.

OUT! The ball is clearly stopping on the surface. The slowness off the surface didn't warrant a pull from Parthiv. Gets the top edge and the ball goes high in the air. Siddarth Kaul in the deep does well to take the skier. Sandeep provides an early breakthrough. Parthiv Patel c S Kaul b Sandeep Sharma 1(4)

OUT! Rashid Khan has castled the King! After outdoing AB de Villiers with a googly in their previous fixture. Rashid has the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and once again with the wrong'un. Kohli didn't read it as when went for a wild slog sweep, missed it completely. Off goes the Afghan in celebration. Strikes in his first over. What a move by Kane! Kohli b Rashid Khan 12(11)

FIFTY! Moeen Ali brings up his half-century with top shot through covers. Low full toss from Thampi drilled to cover boundary.

SIX! Monstrous hit! That ball has been hit out of the stadium. Fans are simply loving this. Unreal shot from ABD. Moves across his stumps once again, takes the low full toss and clobbers it over backward square leg. 105m.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan this time takes a terrific catch in the deep, right at the edge off the backwardf square leg boundary. Rashid gets the big fish! Was the wrong'un. AB moves across his stumps bends on his knee and tries to hit it over the boudnary. Held in the deep.

OUT! Another one from RK! Such an impact player this 19-year old from Afghanistan. Moeen was attempting the reverse sweep, but just managed to glove it and Sreevats Goswami does well to pouch it on the second attempt after the ball bobbed up off the wicket-keeper gloves' webbing.

OUT! Gone! Mandeep Singh departs as he holes out to long off. Shikhar takes another catch and pats his thigh in celebration. RCB five down. Siddarth Kaul picks his first wicket.

OUT! JEEZ! What a stupendous catch that! Williamson put down a high skier off the previous ball and CdG nailed the pull backed by brute force. Rashid in the deep comes couple of paces in and sticks his hand out with the ball soaring over his head. The momentum of the ball takes him back and he tumbles but more importantly, he clings on. One of the catches off the season. C de Grandhomme c Rashid Khan b S Kaul 40(17)

NOT OUT! Tremendous work from Southee in the deep. Hales is on his way. He shakes his head in disbelief. Hales was looking to flick it away once again. The soft signal from the onfield umpire is out, those slow motion replays have come to Hales' rescue. He is stopped in his tracks and he will continue to play. No conclusive evidence for the TV umpire to overturn the soft signal. Virat Kohli has a word with the onfield umpire after the TV umpire's decision flashed on the big screen.

DROPPED! Ahh that would have been another wonderful catch had the RCB skipper managed to hang on it. Hales struck it hard down the ground, Kohli was off in a flash from mid on, put in the dive but just seems he did a little more there. The ball hits him on the wrists.

OUT! Chahal strikes and it is the massive wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw looked to come down the pitch and seeing that Yuzi gave the ball a little more air. Dhawan was beaten in flight as he could only return it back to the bowler for a simple catch. Soft dismissal. Dhawan c and b Chahal 18(15)

OUT! BLINDER! That is an absolute screamer from who else but Abraham Benjamin de Villiers! Hales had been riding his luck so far in the innings, he ran out of it against ABD's brilliance in the deep. Ran close to the boundary and leapt across and extended his arm out and pull moff a stunner. Any goalkeeper in the world. De Gea, Buffon, Neuer would have been proud of that. Hales c de Villiers b Moeen Ali 37(24)

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru, latest update and cricket score: Royal Challengers keep their hopes alive with a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Only a single off the final ball and that will do it for them. The red flags are out and Siraj jumps in the air to soak in the celebrations. RCB are in the race. They climb to the fifth position on the table and still have a very healthy and positive run rate. Things getting interesting on the table. In the end RCB's gigantic total was a little to much for the Sunrisers.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on already-qualified table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter with their playoffs chances hanging by a thread.

After registering successive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, the Virat Kohli-led RCB are a rejuvenated unit while SRH have been the team to beat this season, having won nine matches out of 12.

RCB are still languishing at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the table with 18 points.

RCB lost seven of their 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround have rekindled hopes of a possible shot at the play-offs albeit some other results also going their way.

Kohli and ace South African batsman AB De Villiers are RCB's key players as far as the batting in concerned.

The pair have combined to pile up nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson.

Kohli has led from the front with 514 runs in 12 games.

De Villiers (358 runs) is next to him, although he has played two games less than the Indian captain.

RCB's bowling is spearheaded by India pacer Umesh Yadav who has looked in inspired form this term.

Umesh has delivered for the team, taking 17 wickets so far.

Coming to the away side, SRH depend quite a lot on opener Shikhar Dhawan (369 runs) and skipper Kane Williamson (544 runs) for inspiration.

Williamson has been a top leader since David Warner was ruled out of the IPL due to his role in the ball tampering incident.

The New Zealand captain would look to consolidate the team's top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Apart from Dhawan and Williamson, Yusuf Pathan (186), Manish Pandey (189) and Shakib Al Hasan (166) have also chipped in at crunch situations for SRH.

The former champions' bowling has been their strength with the likes of Siddharth Kaul (13 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Sandeep Sharma (8), leg-spinner Rashid Khan (13) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (12) adding a lot of variety to their arsenal.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 12 games this season. RCB are in seventh position with just 10 points from 12 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

