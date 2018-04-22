After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 57/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , AB de Villiers 21) Nadeem is back and de Villiers has gone after him. Three back to back fours and the youngster is already under pressure. Don't think he will come back till Delhi sees the back of de Villiers.

FOUR! Morris pitches it full and Kohli flicks it for a boundary

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , AB de Villiers 23) Chris Morris is back into the attack and Kohli again flicks him off the first ball of the over. Morris mixing it up really well at the moment. Good short balls, slower ones and yorkers. 9 came from it.

AB de Villiers has changed this. Delhi are already on the backfoot. And it's just been three overs. Impact!

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , AB de Villiers 25) Harshal Patel into the attack now. He could be the bowler Kohli-de Villiers may go after. He is using slower ones to good effect. Kohli suggested de Villiers to watch out for it but Harshal surprised the South African with a yorker. Need some heart to do it. The fact that Harshal spent many years with Kohli and de Villiers at RCB is helping his cause.

SIX! Just a tad short and de Villiers rocks on to back foot and goes big over the deep-midwicket region into the stands.

RCB's best batsmen Kohli and ABD at work. ABD going aggressive while Kohli holding his end. No end of consultation between the two. RCB need both to fire.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 82/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , AB de Villiers 33) Rahul Tewatia has been introduced. De Villiers is already looking to target him. That was some shot to hit a six. Huge challenge ahead for the young man in this match.

FOUR! On the legs, and De Villiers pelts it to backward square leg. What a shot

OUT! What was that. Boult pulls out a blinder. On the legs and Kohli flicks it, the ball appears to be going above the fine leg fielder but all of a sudden Boult grabs it flying in the air and falls just above the boundary ropes, his jersey almost touching the ropes. Kohli c Boult b Harshal Patel 30(26)

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 92/3 ( AB de Villiers 40 , ) Harshal Patel back on and he is being into pressure here. De Villiers was picking his slower ones very easily now and choosing his spot to hit. Kohli did that too but was stunned by a great catch. Even greatness cannot define what Boult did near the boundary ropes tonight.

Brilliant catch by Trent Boult. Superb presence of mind to hold such a catch and not tip over the boundary. Outstanding. Kohli gutted by the dismissal to a full toss

Stunner. Stunner. Absolute stunner... That's you get the best batsman in the world out... Absolute ripper from Boult and even he didn't know how he took that much less Virat or anyone else...

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 103/3 ( AB de Villiers 49 Anderson 2 , ) Rahul Tewatia is back on and instantly, Kohli's fall of wicket has made de Villiers a little cautious. Tewatis is getting odd bounce from the pitch as well. Is this Chinnaswamy really?

FOUR! Walks across and then changes his mind and goes big over the covers. Boundary as a result and that's a fifty for him!

This is where Kohli and AB, mainly AB, scored their runs.

SIX! Unreal, De Villiers sits and hits it over the backward square leg for a huge one. Phew!

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/3 ( AB de Villiers 60 , Corey Anderson 3) Harshal Patel continues his third over and AB de Villiers continues his dominance in the game. He is playing with the bowlers rather than just playing them, hitting almost at will.

SIX! Full in length and guess what de Villiers would do with it. Hit it for a maximum to deep mid-wicket.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/3 ( AB de Villiers 68 , Corey Anderson 6) Tewatia is back with his third over. The way de Villiers is playing it seems he is dealing with school kids here. Delhi takes a sigh of relief every time de Villiers takes a single. Match slipping out of visitors' hands if this carnage continues.

SIX! Morris bowls a fullish one and this is foolish as well. De Villiers opens arm and goes straight, BANG, into the second tier of the stand

FOUR! On the leg stump line and near hip region, cake walk for de Villiers as he guides it for a boundary.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 140/3 ( AB de Villiers 79 , Corey Anderson 8) Morris is back and Anderson doing the right thing, rotaing the stroke and giving more and more balls to de Villiers to play. The Protea is doing what he does best, punishing the bowler. RCB need 35 off 30 balls. This is a storm that has taken the Daredevilry out of Delhi.

SIX! Full-toss to Anderson and he dispatches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum

Madness. Absolute madness. How do you bowl to AB de Villiers?! You don't. You give up if you are a bowler... Madness!

ABD has really set the stands on fire. Everytime he slams the ball to the fence the stadium rocks to the music of "we will we will rock you". Then cheers of ABD, ABD rents the air

OUT! Clean Bowled as Trent Boult uproots the leg stump of Corey Anderson. Too late, it seems. Corey Anderson b Boult 15(13)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/4 ( AB de Villiers 80 , Mandeep Singh 1) Boult into the attack and he has bowled a high full-toss, which Anderson dispatched for a six. But he gets is revenge soon. Deja vu as RCB escaped another blunderous run-out and then lost a wicket. 26 needed off 24 balls. RCB should not worry here.

SIX! Ball takes the top edge off Mandeep's bat and flies behind the keeper for a maximum.

FOUR! Mandeep goes big this time, does not connect well, the ball bounces near the ropes and races away. Roy trying to stop it has injured himself.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 163/4 ( AB de Villiers 81 , Mandeep Singh 13) Gautam Gambhir looks stunned here and that is what de Villiers does to you. The shoulders of the Delhi players are down. Kohli's wicket was a booster of hope but de Villiers absolutely snatched this away from visitors. More trouble for Delhi as Roy has injured himself trying stop a boundary. Hope nothing is serious about the injury.

Look at that upward curve, that is the difference ABD provides his side when he is mood.

FOUR! Boult, round the wicket, pitches it short, angling into de Villiers, who ramps it for a boundary to third-man

RCB win by 6 wickets. De villiers drives it for a beautiful boundary through the covers.

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 176/4 ( AB de Villiers 90 , Mandeep Singh 17) That's a wrap for today from AB de Villiers who single-handedly guided his team to six-wicket win over a disdain Delhi Daredevils. Two boundaries in the last over. There were so many magical moments in this innings. One of the matches where you want to highlights over and over again.

AB de Villiers... what an absolute superman... For a moment you have to wonder about Rishabh Pant's knock... it was almost a knock of certainty for the youngster and it gave Delhi something to fight for. But he has been upstaged by a giant of world cricket. And there is no shame in that. The Daredevils weren't abject but you can only applaud when you go down to AB like that!

Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils captain : He took the game away from us. 175 was a good effort from the batsmen. The pitch was a bit tacky in the first six overs, Shreyas and Rishabh were unbelievable. At one stage we were thinking of 150-155. AB took the game away, we were just one-wicket away from winning the game. Spinners could have bowled better to him. At that stage we could have get, he took his chances and did well. Unbelievable. The best catch I have ever seen, because it was off his wrong hand as well. I would be lying if I say I am not concerned. Hopefully we can turn it around when we get back home. It's tough being on the road and end up losing. All the teams are pretty clumped together. If you look at the points table it is close. We just have to push in with them

AB de Villiers played one of the best T20 knocks today and while all other teams are thinking of how to deal with him in remainder of the tournament, Ben Stokes already has a simple solution.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: I think this 30 runs is much bigger than 90 I got in last game. 2 points very crucial here, still few areas we need to correct. Happy memories tonight. We understand each other's game. My job was to stay there. Pity I could not stay there till the end. He (AB) comes in and changes the whole complexion of the game, that is why de Villiers is the best in the world. In IPL, you see such catches. You feel bad getting out on them. Hats off to Trent. Plus is till the 15 the over mark we were spot on with the ball. We can still rectify some areas. RCB crowd have always cheered for us. If the team believes, the crowd believes as well. They always come out in huge numbers.

AB de Villiers : Some of the nights when you see the ball well. You don't often get that, you got to cash in when it happens. Didn't happen in last two games. Tonight I saw it early.When you do get on top of the bowler, you have to take it down. Best crowd in the world love playing here. Must say that when you do get into the zone, it is a buzz. Tonight it was just a buzz. Hopefully many more runs to come.

Pitch report: Not a lot of grass cover which is a bit of concern for me. It is a very good wicket and because of the rain factor teams must be looking to field first, says Matthew Hayden at the inspection.

Harshal Patel set to debut for Delhi Daredevils against former team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He receives his cap from Ricky Ponting.

OUT! This was coming. Delhi Daredevils were just not able to find the boundaries. Umesh bangs it short and Gambhir looks to pull it over midwicket. Doesn't time it at all and Chahal pouches it at midwicket. Once again, Umesh has struck in his first spell.

OUT! It was on the cards, wasn't it? Yuzvendra Chahal bowls the quicker one and Roy gives himself room to cut it through cover but misses and the ball uproots the leg stump. A superb phase of play for RCB this.

SIX! That's a biggie. Washington tosses it around leg and Shreyas smokes it over midwicket.

FIFTY! A fine knock from Shreyas Iyer. He has pulled Delhi out fo trouble with the help of Pant. Completes the milestone with a six.

OUT! Soft dismissal. Very soft. Shreyas Iyer must be fuming. A nothing delivery from Washington. Bowls it wide and full outside off, Shreyas chases it and it takes the leading edge. Siraj, positioned at short third man, pouches an easy catch.

OUT! Maxwell tries a reverse-sweep but fails big time. The ball takes the edge off the bat and Siraj catches it diving at short third-man. Maxwell c Siraj b Chahal 4(6)

OUT! And a wonderful inning comes to an end. Pant perishes as he hits one into the sky but this time ball won't travel too far and is caught by de Villiers at mid-on. Pant c de Villiers b Corey Anderson 85(48)

OUT! Manan Vohra falls into trap and slog-sweeps Maxwell. The ball flies in the air and Jason Roy takes a good catch. The third umpire has a look but there is no confusion. That was a clean catch. Delhi draw first blood. Vohra, out Caught by Roy!! Vohra c Roy b Maxwell 2(5)

OUT! And right after the reprieve to Kohli, RCB makes another blunder. No communication between de kock and Kohli as they try to take an impossible single. Kohli calls for it. De Kock was not ready and hence, the left-handed batsman falling short by big margin. de Kock run out (Vijay Shankar/Pant) 18(16)

That's a wrap for today from AB de Villiers who single-handedly guided his team to six-wicket win over a disdain Delhi Daredevils. Two boundaries in the last over. There were so many magical moments in this innings. One of the matches where you want to highlights over and over again.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far.

With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side are at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate.

In their campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bengaluru failed in defending a competitive 177 runs but salvaged a win in their second game by chasing a moderate 156 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home.

They later went on to be on the receiving end in the games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), losing by 19 and 46 runs respectively.

Other than Kohli, the other big names in the RCB squad have failed to fire till now. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67.00, AB de Villers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively.

In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav has also provided the much needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.

Umesh has pocketed seven wickets from four games.

However, the main cause of concern for Bengaluru has been the death bowling as the side has leaked too many runs in the dying moments.

On the other hand, Delhi too, had a poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and RR. The Gautam Gambhir-led side received their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreigner Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Rishabh chipped in with valuable 47 to help Delhi hunt down a challeging 195 runs.

Delhi however, failed to repeat the story against KKR as they succumbed to chase 201 runs against KKR and lost the issue by 71 runs.

For Delhi, only Rishabh has looked good so far with the willow while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, has featured in just two games. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has lived upto the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets from four games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.13 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has also same number of wickets but has been slightly expensice after 8.62 rpo.

The Bangalore side will however, be the favorites in Saturday's clash as out of 18 matches in the IPL overall, the Kohli-led team has won 12 and Delhi has won the remaining 6.

The squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

With inputs from IANS