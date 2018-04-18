OUT! Mandep Singh doesn't make the most of the life offered to him in the previous. Once again comes down the ground and Krunal bowls it wide. The same happened in the last over. The difference though was that this time Ishan Kishan collected the ball and whipped the bails off. Mandeep st Ishan Kishan b Krunal Pandya 16(14)

Ohh man!! Is this it for RCB tonight? They are tottering, and its really upto Virat now to stage a rearguard. What an over this from Krunal Pandya.

First ABD and now Corey Anderson, don’t quite know what were they thinking when they played those fatal shots. Mumbai Indians have been clinical in the first 10 overs. But they won’t breathe until they see Kohli’s back.

OUT! Krunal Pandya picks up his second wicket off as many balls. A horrible shot from Corey Anderson, who holes out to Duminy at deep midwicket. Another golden duck. Corey Anderson c Duminy b Krunal Pandya 0(1)

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 76/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , Washington Sundar 0) This over might just have sealed the match for Mumbai despite Virat being at the other end. The required run rate is soaring and Bangalore need a miraculous comeback now.

This is Krunal Pandya's fifth match against RCB and he has taken atleast a wicket in each of them.

FOUR! Washington Sundar shimmies down the track and lofts it over cover.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Washington Sundar 5) Another terrific over from Mayank Markande. Eight come in the over. 130 needed off 54.

He might have been retained by Bangalore franchise in the IPL, he might have changed his loyalties in Ranji Trophy, but Sarfaraz Khan has learned all his cricket in the maidans of Mumbai also earned his reputation as a school boy sensation here. Played many Harris and Giles shield finals here at Wankhede, but hasn’t quiet fired in the IPL. Big task ahead for his side, but what better stage for him to come good, certainly the best companion at the other end.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Krunal Pandya collects his third wicket. He overs width to Washington and the southpaw falls into the bait. Handing an easy catch to Suryakumar Yadav at long off. Washington Sundar c Suryakumar Yadav b Krunal Pandya 7(8)

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Sarfaraz Khan 0) Krunal Pandya was underbowled in all the previous matches. Finishes his quota here and his figures are: 4-0-28-3. Simply brilliant.

Oh dear. A throw from Hardik Pandya has bounced awkwardly and hit Ishan Kishan near eye. He is wincing in pain. The physio is out at the centre. And he is walking off the field. The swelling is quite visible. Hope he is fine.

Oh dear! Ishan has been hit flush on the forehand after the throw from Hardik Pandya in the deep bouncing awkwardly from the hard patches beside the practice pitch. Chants of ‘Ishan! Ishan!’ Do the rounds as medics attend him. Looked very ugly, he has walked off the ground, with Aditya Tare walking out donning the gloves. Hopefully it is nothing serious, but my conjecture is he will be going to the hospital for some scans. Props to Kohli who denied an extra run after Ishan was hit.

FOUR! Bumrah bowls it on a length and outside off, Sarfaraz Khan guides it past point.

Aditya Tare becomes the first ever substitute wicket-keeper in IPL history.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 94/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Sarfaraz Khan 5) Bumrah returns. But RCB still haven't upped the ante. Only seven off the over. Ishan Kishan left the field due to the injury which made Aditya Tare the first substitute keeper in IPL.

SIX! Ah, Kohli keeps on proving how classical strokes perfectly work in T20 cricket. Strides forward and plays the inside-out shot over cover.

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 5000 runs for a team in T20 cricket. He has now scored 5000-plus runs for RCB in T20 cricket.

OUT! Markande strikes. Sarfaraz Khan dances down the wicket and swings blindly only to miss it. Tare collects the ball and stumps him. Sarfaraz Khan st Tare b Markande 5(6)

Virat threw his bat, more in disgust than fatigue. He is playing a lone hand here. MI have been clinical in their defence but RCB really have to think about Sarfaraz's place in the eleven.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 104/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Chris Woakes 1) Just felt that Virat Kohli is going to make a move after the first-ball six but then Markande conceded only four runs off the next five balls. Wonder where the runs are going to come from with Kohli regularly losing wickets at the other end.

MI spinners have been absolutely fabulous today. Markande and Krunal have bowled 8 overs today 54 runs and picking up 4 wickets. The pitch has clearly slowed down since the first innings with no rap dew coming into play. At the fall of Sarfaraz’s wicket the reaction of Virat said it all. He simply turns around not wanting to see Sarfaraz’s face after the dismissal, but I am sure the feeling was mutual albeit for completely contrasting reasons.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 108/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Chris Woakes 3) Hardik Pandya comes back. Virat Kohli completes his 50 off the third ball with a single but doesn't even celebrate. 106 needed off 30. The required run rate is 21.2.

FOUR! Slightly short from Mustafizur and Kohli flat-bats it down the ground.

SIX! Slower ball from Mustafizur and Woakes tonks it over the bowler's head.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 121/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Chris Woakes 10) Three singles and two boundaries in the 16th over. Eight short off the required run rate. 93 off 24

SIX! Phew. Great shot. Short from McClenaghan and Kohli pulls it off the front foot over midwicket.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Chris Woakes 11) This match is only heading towards one result and now it is a question of NRR for RCB. 13 come in the over.

Safe to say, this match is well beyond RCB's reach. They must think of their combinations going forward. Their experiment with Corey Anderson flopped, but one thinks that was the right call. They must, however, look at their fast-bowling arsenal. Also, both their spinners went for runs today.

OUT! Bumrah strikes. Woakes looks to slice it over short third man and fails to go past Krunal, who is stationed at that position. Bumrah collects his 50th IPL wicket. Woakes c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 11(11)

Spectators at the Wankhede are leaving the stadium thinking the result is all but a formality. Perhaps they want to avoid the post match rush and also catch some sleep before they get ready for work tomorrow, as I type Chris Woakes departs. Mumbai three wickets away from getting first points on the board.

OUT! Second wicket for Jasprit Bumrah. An ugly slog from Umesh and he holes out to cover. U Yadav c Rohit b Bumrah 1(2)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Mohammed Siraj 0) A three-run over and two wickets in the 18th over.

SIX! Full from Mustafizur and Kohli thrashes it over long o.

SIX! Short from Rahman and boy oh boy Siraj has muscled this pull over midwicket.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , Mohammed Siraj 8) 18 in the over. Mumbai one over from their first win.

FOUR! Kohli edges this attempted drive over the short third man.

SIX! Kohli gets down on one knee and whacks it over long on.

Mumbai Indians register their first victory of the IPL 2018 and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs. Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 92. RCB's final score" 167/8

Four consecutive matches won by teams batting first now in the last three days.

Plenty of questions for RCB...their bowling continues to fail, and last two matches have shown that their batting is yet to hit top form. AB de Villiers would look to return to merry ways and Daniel Vettori really needs to sit with his bowlers.

This was the first instance of both the teams' captains scoring 90s in a T20 match - Rohit Sharma (94) and Virat Kohli (92*)

Complete performance by the Mumbai Indians to get their first win of the season. Margin of 46 runs will boost their confidence and seeing Rohit get runs was the biggest positive from the match. Young Mayank Markande, current purple cap holder, keeps impressing with accurate bowling. Looked like a completely different unit today. Is this the victory that turns momentum for the blues!?

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: It was a good game of cricket as far as MI is concerned. (After getting the Orange Cap) I don't feel like wearing it right now because it doesn't really matter. We got off to a good start and then just threw it away. One or two big partnerships might have done it. We had to made sure that the net run rate doesn't take a hit. Mumbai played well. We didn't take any chances. We tried our hardest and just couldn't get the wickets.

Rohit Sharma is Man of the Match Rohit: It was not the ideal situation to bat at 0 for 2. I think Umesh bowled well. It was a good wicket to bat on. When I went in, wicket was a little soft. It is easier as long as you are there. I think this is a perfect game for us. We wanted collective effort. We can take a lot of confidence from this game and move ahead. We have played some good cricket. Batting at number 4 has been happening for the last few years. Me batting at 4 gives balance to the side and gives younger lads opportunity at the top. Opening the innings and batting at number 4 does not matter. Lewis is exciting to watch. If he bats like that, our job will be a lot easier.

Vaibhav Shah and Shantanu Srivastava review Mumbai Indians' 46-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore from outside the Wankhede Stadium.

So that's it from us today. Think the Mumbai Indians fans will have a good night sleep today. RCB fans don't fret too much., the tournament is still young. Think about the combinations Kohli should come up with in the next match. For now though, it's time to say goodbye. Good night.

Pitch report: It looks pretty similar to the pitch that was used in the opener against CSK. There will be a little more grip and turn than on the opening day. Because of the grass though, the ball will come onto the bat. The team winning the toss will look to bat first, says Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

The coin falls in RCB's favour and Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first.

OUT! Dream start for Umesh Yadav. Beaten for pace. Umesh angles it on a length and brings it in, Suryakumar goes for a drive and misses it completely. The ball crashes onto the off stump. Golden duck for the local boy. RCB are pumped up.

OUT! Oh my goodness. Umesh Yadav is on a hat-trick. Phew. What an outstanding delivery. Umesh steams in and bowls a length ball, Ishan looks to drive it down the ground but the ball nips back and disturbs his furniture. Must say a poor start from Ishan, but RCB won't complain.

FIFTY! That's huuuuuuge! Evin Lewis completes his maiden IPL fifty with a six over midwicket.

OUT! Corey Anderson provides the breakthrough. A short off-cutter does the trick for RCB. Lewis tried to launch it down the ground and top edged it. Quinton de Kock completed the catch.

FIFTY! Another short delivery from Umesh and Rohit slashes it over cover-point for a boundary. Completes his 50 with that shot.

OUT! Rohit Sharma bunted one down to long on and urges for two. Krunal obliges but a great throw Woakes ensures that he is run out. This might just be a blessing in disguise for Mumbai. Krunal wasn't having the best of times at the centre.

OUT! Woakes bowls a slower short delivery and Pollard tries to dispatch it over long on. But doesn't get the distance and holes out to AB de Villiers at long on for 5.

OUT! Rohit Sharma falls six short of an IPL century. He looks to go over long on but doesn't time it well. Chris Woakes completes the catch.

OUT! Mithcell McClenaghan draws first blood. Quinton de Kock charged down the track to slap one through cover but connects thin air and the ball crashes onto his off pole.

OUT! Huge wicket. Mumbai Indians fans are having a ball in the stands because AB de Villiers has just pulled a short ball straight into the hands of Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket. McClenaghan has his second wicket.

Preview: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the previous outing, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils.

In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end as Mumbai lost the two of its encounters in the last over.

The batting department of the hosts failed in the first two games, and when they clicked bowlers lost the control. So in order to change their fortunes in the upcoming match, Rohit Sharma-led side will have to take care to the small things on the ground.

Bangalore, on the other hand, have a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders but bouncing back in style to outplay Kings XI Punjab at home and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday.

So, to register their second win, Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right as, apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowlers could rose to the occasion.

The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

With inputs from IANS