FIFTY! Robin Uthappa makes the most of the dropped chance. Gets to his first 50 of the season with a boundary to midwicket.

This is not looking good at all for Mumbai Indians. Since the catch drop of Robin Uthappa, Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominating the game. Rohit Sharma trying all his bowling options to break the partnership of Uthappa and Nitish Rana. Kolkata still have Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine to bat. This match is slipping away from Mumbai.

Uthappa scores a brilliant fifty and he is quickly taking the game away from Mumbai Indians. He could connect early on but soon got the feel of the pitch. We are seeing meanwhile a mini conference among the MI players. Guess what they are discussing? Wickets obviously.

Robin Uthappa has scored a fifty after 13 innings in IPL. However, he scored four 30-plus scores in between. Good signs for KKR as he is back in form!

FOUR! Short and into the body, Uthappa pulls it through fine leg.

Guess I have jinxed Uthappa here. Karthik walks in to chase another of those tricky totals.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 111/2 ( Robin Uthappa 54 , Nitish Rana 28) 16 runs off the over. This match is slowly but surely slipping out of Mumbai's control. They need to strike ASAP.

OUT! Mayank Markande gets his man albeit 50 runs later. Mumbai Indians finally get rid of Robin Uthappa, who holes out to Ben Cutting at long off. Uthappa c Cutting b Markande 54(35)

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 113/3 ( Nitish Rana 30 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0) An outstanding comeback over from Mayank Markande. 2 runs and a wicket off it. KKR need 69 off 42

Uthappa, who brought up his first half-century this IPL season after a few scores in the 30s, targetted the midwicket region more often than not in his 34-ball innings

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes once again. He bowls a bumper and Nitish Rana top edges it. Bumrah gets underneath it at deep midwicket and pouches it. Nitish Rana c Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 31(27)

The solid third-wicket stand between Uthappa and Rana has certainly kept KKR in this chase after a shaky start. Here's a more detailed look at the stand

Stat attack: Hardik Pandya has now taken 14 wickets in IPL 11 — the most by any bowler.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 3 , Andre Russell 1) With Nitish Rana's wicket, Hardik Pandya has become the Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets. Concedes five runs off his third over.

Hardik Pandya, who now gets the Purple Cap, has had a fine run with the ball so far in the innings

KKR losing the plot a bit. Working in singles at the moment. 60 off 30 is not too difficult a target but they need to accelerate now.

And just like that, Mumbai are back in the game. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are back in the pavilion. But it's not done yet. Not when skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell are batting. Mumbai have to remove Russell as soon as possible. Once he gets going, it will become impossible to stop him

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 5 , Andre Russell 3) McClenaghan has finished his quota on a fantastic note. Four runs off the over. His figures: 4-0-30-1.

FOUR! Short and spinning in, Russell stands tall and pulls it to wide long on.

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 128/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 6 , Andre Russell 8) Markande against Russell and Karthik when the required run rate is almost 12? That's a risky proposition but Markande has done well. Six come in his over. KKR need 54 off 24.

Was that the final nail in the coffin as Russell walks back or KKR have still something left in them. Oh Wait Narine is waking in. Game's not over I feel.

OUT! HUGE wicket. Jasprit Bumrah bangs it short and Andre Russell tries to pull it. But was early into the shot and top edges it. And Krunal Pandya takes a superb running catch. A Russell c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 9(10)

FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah bowls another short delivery, outside off, Karthik moves slightly across and sends it over point.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 139/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 12 , Sunil Narine 0) A three-run over has converted into a 11-run over, courtesy two poor balls from Jasprit Bumrah. One was dispatched for a boundary and the other went for four leg byes. 43 needed off 18.

Jasprit Bumrah has now taken 10 wickets in the death overs in IPL 11 — the most by any player.

FOUR! Hardik Pandya errs. Drops it short and outside off, Karthik cuts it through cover-point.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 17 , Sunil Narine 1) Hardik Pandya in the 18th over - 0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 1. Fantastic from Hardik. His figures: 4-0-19-2. 37 off 12.

Jasprit Bumrah, unsurprisingly, has been given the responsibility to bowl the penultimate over.

SIX! Was it a no ball? No, says the umpire. But that was a yorker gone wrong. A full toss and Karthik hammers it over the leaping midwicket fielder.

Outstanding from Mumbai Indians! At one stage, Kolkata Knight Riders were cruising but Mumbai's bowlers turned the game around. Andre Russell did not look comfortable at all in the middle. His short stay at the crease came into an end thanks to Jasprit Bumrah. Kolkata need 43 off 18, which is very much doable.

FOUR! Too full and and on the sticks, Karthik gets under it and slams it down the ground.

Krunal to bowl the last over. This is a gutsy move by Rohit. Let's see if this is paid off.

FOUR! Dropped! Horrible fielding. Atrocious. A low full toss from Bumrah and Karthik hacks it in front of square on the leg side. Duminy at that position puts it down and to make matters worse the ball rolls away for a boundary.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 159/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 31 , Sunil Narine 1) 14 runs off the Bumrah over. Not for the first time, Bumrah has leaked runs in the death over in this IPL. 23 needed off the final over.

Ball 1: A low full toss outside off and Sunil Narine smashes it down the ground for a boundary. 19 off 5.

Ball 2 : Sunil Narine tries to go down the ground but it hits the toe-end of the match. Karthik hares across to rotate the strike but Narine has been caught at cover by Rohit Sharma. 19 off 4.

Ball 3: Krunal Pandya tosses it around middle and leg, Dinesh Karthik kneels and tries to sweep. Misses and gets rapped on the pads. Mumbai appeal but it was going down the leg side. 19 off 3.

Ball 4: A low full toss and Dinesh Karthik slices it over the point fielder for a boundary. 15 off 2.

Ball five: Karthik hits this towards the leg side but refuses a single. 15 off 1.

Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs and continue to survive in the tournament. Karthik collects a single off the final ball. Only nine come in the final over.

Too much for KKR in the end. Dinesh Karthik this time could not cross the hurdle for his team. Too many dot balls in the middle overs after the departure of Robin Uthappa, and one must admit that very disciplined bowling from Mumbai Indians as well.. KKR are not yet out of the tournament but things are a little difficult for them now. Let's see if they can avenge this in the return game.

STAT ATTACK : This is KKR's fifth consecutive loss at Wankhede against Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Krunal Pandya certainly kept his calm in the last over of the KKR innings, going against a proven match-winner in Dinesh Karthik, and prevailed

That was some turnaround by Mumbai Indians. At one stage, when Robin Uthappa was batting, it looked game over for Mumbai but their bowlers kept them in the game. Hardik Pandya bowled a brilliant spell. Jasprit Bumrah too stood out when his team needed him to bowl those last few over. A confidence-boosting victory for Rohit Sharma's men.

So that's it from us in our coverage of the first game of the Sunday double-header, with Mumbai Indians pulling off a thrilling 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to notch up their fourth win of the season, and keep their campaign alive in style. The defending champions should draw confidence from this victory as the plot their course ahead in what is still a very challenging path to the playoffs. We're unable to provide you with the Man of the Match as well as the quotes from the post-match presentation, which has been skipped entirely by the broadcasters as they cut to the second game of the evening — in which Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals at Indore, the live updates of which you can follow here .

PITCH REPORT : "A beautiful coverage of green grass. Beautiful wicket, nice batting surface. Traditional Mumbai red soil. Shouldn't be a big spinning wicket. Cracks should open up later in the game," says former Australian speedster Brett Lee.

The 50-run stand is up between Suryakumar and Lewis. Chawla slips out a googly and Lewis sends it over cover for a boundary.

Preview: Looking, at last, like a team wanting to defend its title, Mumbai Indians' road to redemption in the Indian Premier League faces another tricky test, as they host a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The defending champions seemed resurgent after a tense win over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes were still hanging by a thread, thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore is history and MI will next need to tame KKR, who have a reputation of being fierce opponents, at the Wankhade Stadium.

MI's under-performing batsmen finally clicked against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit.

Mumbai jumped to the fifth spot having won three of their nine games while KKR are sitting comfortable in the third position. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently.

But his opening partner, Evin Lewis, has been a disappointment and the home team will need to relook at its opening pair, especially after the West Indian's flop show at the Holkar International Stadium.

The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, J P Duminy, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who played a splendid cameo against Kings XI, along with yesterday's Man of the Match Yadav and Sharma, make up a formidable batting line-up.

Out-of-form West Indian Kieron Pollard is expected to be benched again in favour of Ben Cutting.

An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs. While New Zealander Mitchell McLenaghan was hammered for three sixes in the final over by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, Hardik leaked over 20 runs in the final over against KXIP.

Jasprit Bumrah, Cutting and young leggie Mayank Markande (12 wickets) need to play their part to perfection if KKR's strong batting line-up is to be restricted. Krunal, too, needs to chip in with the ball along with Hardik.

Significantly, MI have won only one of their four home games, against RCB, this season.

It is a different story for KKR with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR have jumped to the third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far this season.

The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill down the order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting orders. Only vice captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential.

KKR also boast of three quality spinners — Narine (10 wickets), Piyush Chawla (8 wickets) and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets). And if Nitish Rana, who was suffering from a back spasm, is back, it will add more variety to their attack.

KKR pacers Tom Curran, veteran Mitchell Johnson and rookie Shivam Mavi need to step up and deliver.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.