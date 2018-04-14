Mumbai ahead at the end of powerplay. Rohit will look to unleash his trump cards now with the stakes at table slightly lower now. Important passage of play coming up. Unlike Mumbai, DD cant afford to take play a few quiet overs of spin as they are already behind the required rate.

Mayank Markande took seven wickets in his first two IPL matches - the joint second most by any player. Will he be able to break the ongoing stand?

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/1 ( Jason Roy 38 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10) Markande's concedes 10 runs off his over with Pant smacking back-to-back boundaries. He has been slightly on the shorter side and the Delhi batsman has taken full advantage of it.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 68/1 ( Jason Roy 41 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12) Dananjaya completes a good second over after leaking boundaries in the earlier over during the powerplay. Ishan Kishan thought he has got the wicket of Roy after the batsmen got a bottom edge onto his shoe and the ball bounces up for the wicket-keeper to dive and take a catch. Umpires did send it upstairs and the replays showed the ball came in contact with the ground while hitting the shoe. Five off it.

FOUR! Pant is not allowing Markande to settle here. Takes the risk of playing the reverse sweep against the leg spinner bowling from round wicket, gets it over the short third man fielder.

SIX! Flat bat six that just clears the man at long off. Roy continues to attack the spinner.

FOUR! Markande drops his length and Pant camps back to smash it to square leg boundary.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 85/1 ( Jason Roy 48 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22) Pant is on the attack against the young spinner. Roy also getting a biggie in the over. This is turning out to be a good phase for DD

SIX! Makes use of his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and goes downtown to hit long.

FOUR! Smart batting by Pant. He swept this away for a boundary. Runs flowing for DD.

SIX! Again comes down the pitch and launches it high over long on. Danajaya under the pump.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 104/1 ( Jason Roy 49 , Rishabh Pant (W) 40) Fifty partnership for the second wicket comes in no time. The left and right hand combo are on the attack against the spinners. As they take 19 runs off the over to go past 100.

Jasprit Bumrah introduced into the attack. Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah thrice in just eight balls before today.

FIFTY! It has been a brilliant knock by England's opener. He has been superb from the onset, taking the attack to the bowlers.

FOUR! Whack! Pitched up by Bumrah and Roy prefers the straight area and that has been hit hard! Clears Pollard at mid off

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 113/1 ( Jason Roy 56 , Rishabh Pant (W) 42) Not even Bumrah is able to keep these two quiet as they continue to find the fence in the over. Roy is going all guns blazing!

FOUR! Pandya tries to bowl it wide from the left hander, but Pant reaches out for it and pounds it straight down for a one bounce four.

OUT! Pant once again targets the straight boundary, but patrolling the long off fence is Pollard who moves couple paces to his left and dives to hold on to fiercely hit stroke. End of dynamic innings from Pant Pant c Pollard b Krunal Pandya 47(25)

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 119/2 ( Jason Roy 57 , Glenn Maxwell 0) Krunal bowls a successful over giving away just six runs and picking up a vital wicket of Pant. Still MI will need couple of more wickets to come into the match.

SIX! Maxwell sweeps well over backward square leg. He is contuing the momentum even after Pant's fall.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 134/2 ( Jason Roy 59 , Glenn Maxwell 13) Mayank Markande has been taken to the cleaners today. Smashed around by Roy and Pant first and now Maxwell also running into him. Match slipping away from. 61 needed off 42 balls.

OUT! Much-needed breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians. Maxwell's bat turns in his hands with turn going away from him, but the ball was always going away from Hardik Pandya at long off. The younger Pandya makes good ground, puts in the dive parallel to ground and takes a spectacular catch. G Maxwell c Hardik Pandya b Krunal Pandya 13(6)

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 137/3 ( Jason Roy 61 , Shreyas Iyer 1) Iyer walks out to the middle at the fall of third wicket. He is in without a helmet. Krunal bowls a fantastic over. He has kept Mumbai in this.

SIX! Full ball by Dananjaya and Iyer muscles this over wide long on for his first six. Pressure back on MI.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 148/3 ( Jason Roy 64 , Shreyas Iyer 8) Danajaya's IPL debut has been a forgettable outing. Leaked 47 runs without getting a single wicket. 11 runs of his final over. 47 runs required of last five overs.

SIX! How well has Roy adjusted to this one. Krunal saw him charging down the pitch and dragged it wide. Roy reaches out to it and slams it into the sight screen. Excellent batting this!

FOUR! Cut away. That should been cut off by substitute fielder Rahul Chahar. Puts in the dive but parries it to the fence.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 160/3 ( Jason Roy 71 , Shreyas Iyer 13) 34 runs required off 4 overs now. DD are cantering towards the finish line. MI bowlers are facing the wrath from Roy, who is middle of terrific innings.

DROPPED! Iyer's edge flies to short third man, with the ball dipping on the fielder it was a tough chance that Mumbai fans would have hoped their fielder clinched.

FOUR! Add insult to injury, after Iyer being dropped off the previous ball. Roy pulls it to mid wicket boundary.

FOUR! Iyer cuts it through backward point for another boundary.

DROPPED! Lot easier than the previous one and it is that man Mustafizur again at the short third man, this time ball was cut to his right. Rohit is furious, the fielder wouldn't want to be anwhere close to the captain.

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 171/3 ( Jason Roy 76 , Shreyas Iyer 19) Eleven runs off the over. DD are favourites to cross the line from hereon. Fizz might be bowling the 18th over, will be interesting to see how he goes about his work after couple of drops. 11 runs off Bumrah's over.

FOUR! Shot! That has been struck well by Iyer. Mustafizur bowled five good deliveries, dropped it short into the midriff to smash it to deep midwicket boundary.

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 179/3 ( Jason Roy 76 , Shreyas Iyer 26) Will need a miracle for Mumbai to win it from here on. Eight runs of the over. 16 needed off 12. Bumrah to bowl the 19th.

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 184/3 ( Jason Roy 80 , Shreyas Iyer 27) Bumrah outfoxes Roy with a slower ball with the batsman having no clue. Balloons it up in the air but everything has gone Roy's way today, falls in no mans land. Five good deliveries giving just five runs. Targeted the wide yorker time and again and executed it to perfection. 11 runs required of the final over. High quality bowling by Bumrah. Delhi's game to lose. Can Mustafizur redeem himself after dropping those catches? Need six good balls!

Extra cover, backward point, short third man and square leg are the men inside the circle.

BALL 1: FOUR! Fizz slips it wide of off stump and Roy hammers it to cover boundary. 7 off 5.

BALL 2 : SIX! Scores level! What a shot to play it over the fine leg for a superb stroke. Roy is taking Delhi home. What an innings he has played.

BALL 3 : Swing and miss. Dot. Slower off cutter goes across and Roy fails to get bat and ball.

BALL 4: Another dot ball. This time he pitches it full, Roy looks to strike over long on. 1 run off 2 balls

BALL 5 : Dot ball! This time he tried to run it down to third man but still no bat on ball. MI try their luck with DRS and nothing on the UltraEdge. More of optimism than conviction. 1 off 1. DRAMA!

Delhi Daredevils win by 7 wickets off the final ball! Mumbai Indians lose another thriller! BALL 6: Roy gets bat on ball this time from the outside half of the bat. Although it wasn't of the middle of the bat, the ball clears the infield and that is enough for Delhi. Jason Roy the Man of the Moment does it in the end. Nerve wrangling that saw Mumbai lose. Delhi get their campaign underway with a last-ball win against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma : Yeah pretty disappointing. One of those games. We had good total on the ball. We could have bowled little smatter and use the slower ball better. Credit to Jason, didn't give us any opportunity. We got off to a very good start and couldn't capitalise in the last 5 overs. We need to learn this as a group. Hopefully guys can learn from their mistakes. Last 5 overs they bowled very well. Hopefully we learn from this. Room for improvement in our fielding department. Those catches we dropped could have gone either way. Yeah we can, we certainly have the guys to pull things back. We definitely didn't want to start slow. It gets tougher in the end. We want to get off the mark. Hopefully we can learn from the negatives and come back strong in the next game

Preview: Holders Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD), both winless so far, will be eager to crack a win and register their first points when they clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Hosts Mumbai lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in close encounters while Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi finished second best to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two outings.

Rohit has so far failed to lead from the front for Mumbai while the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have also not fired.

Another worry for Mumbai, who have not batted well in the first two matches, is the injury to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In his absence, big brother Krunal Pandya could be pushed up the order as Hardik did not play in the game against Sunrisers.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only batsman to be among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if it loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has initially taken the IPL by storm and has been brilliant in the two games.

His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers, earned him the purple cap.

Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers -- pacers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal.

Mustafizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better tomorrow.

Coming to visitors Delhi, Gambhir and co have also fired blanks. The hopes from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Australian Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro are much but the fireworks have been missing.

The Delhi bowlers have also been below par and need to get their act together to register a win.

The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

DD: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

With inputs from IANS