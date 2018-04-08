After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 84/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 7) Quite a lot happened in that over. Bravo did manage to hit a six off Markande but the leg spinner had the last laugh with the wicket of Chahar. In between, Jadhav left the field retired hurt. 9 runs and a wicket in that over.

CSK fans are leaving, they know it’s over with Jadhav retired hurt and Chahar dismissed on a golden duck. Hideous shot from Chahar. Meanwhile, Markande finishes his quota. Guess the spin woes that most people were talking about have been quietly put to rest by the Mumbai youngster.

FOUR! McClenaghan makes a mess of it. Harbhajan slashes at it but gets a thick outside edge wide of third man where McClenaghan lets it through.

This is turning into a forgettable comeback night for CSK. They haven't even managed to put up a fight against this well oiled MI bowling unit. Kedar Jadhav cramping up in the first game of the season will raise question marks over his fitness, not for the first time in his career. Bravo has hit a six off Markande but he is left with too much to do against a strong MI bowling unit. CSK can use some prayers from their loyal fans.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 97/6 ( Dwayne Bravo 13 , Harbhajan Singh 7) 13 runs off the Mustafizur over. The CSK batsmen are going for everything. Some poor fielding did let MI down in the last over. They need to make sure they don't give CSK even a hint of a sniff.

OUT! Poor shot from Harbhajan. McClenaghan joins the party. Short outside off, Harbhajan goes for a half-hearted slash, ends up helping it straight into Bumrah's hands at third man. Mark Wood is the new batsman.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 106/7 ( Dwayne Bravo 20 , Mark Wood 0) CSK started the over well as he smashes one over cover for a four off the first ball but then McClenaghan bounced back to concede just five runs and also scalp Harbhajan's wicket. CSK need something very, very special from Bravo from here on.

SIX! What a cracking shot. Bravo stays in his crease and smashes it over extra cover for a flat maximum.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 115/7 ( Dwayne Bravo 28 , Mark Wood 1) This is what MI have done well throughout this innings. After being hit to the boundary off the first or second ball, they have bounced back to limit the damage. Bumrah was hit for a six off the first ball by Bravo but he conceded just 3 runs off the next five balls. 51 needed off 4 overs.

OUT! Hardik picks up his 3rd wicket. Not a wicket-taking delivery, short and on the pads, Wood swings, gets the bottom of the bat and hands it straight into the hands of the fine leg fielder. Imran Tahir is the new batsman.

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 119/8 ( Dwayne Bravo 29 , Imran Tahir 1) It's looking pretty far fetched now for CSK. Hardik bowls another brilliant over for concede just 4 runs and picking up a wicket too. He's got his yorkers right today from time to time. 47 needed off 18.

SIX! Bravo doesn't get it off the middle but it still clears the fence. Lofts it over long off, off McClenaghan.

Dwayne Bravo scores at a strike rate of 165.38 in the death overs since 2015 in IPL.

SIX! Wait, is there a twist in the tale? Bravo gets two in two as he flicks it over deep mid-wicket for an effortless maximum.

FOUR! Bravo is turning it on. Charges down the wicket and smashes it with a pull over mid-wicket.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 139/8 ( Dwayne Bravo 48 , Imran Tahir 2) Broavo has provided CSK a lifeline. 20 runs off the McClenaghan over. He lofted one over long off for a six off the first ball and then flicked the next one over deep mid-wicket for 2 in 2. He then hared through for a couple before smashing a pull over mid-wicket for a four. He smartly picks up a single off the last ball to keep the strike. 27 needed off 12 now.

FIFTY! SIX! Bravo creames it over long off for a six to bring up his 50 off just 25 balls. What an innings so far!!

SIX! Two in two, a full toss on the pads from Bumrah, Bravo flicks it over deep mid-wicket. Hardik, in the dug out is livid with himself.

I said a while ago that CSK needs a few prayers to come back into the game. It seems Bravo is answering is the answers to all their prayers. The star all-rounder has managed to take them out of a big hole here and has put them in a position where victory is well within their reach. Is he going to be patient enough now to pick it up and pocket it back home?

SIX! This is sensational from Bravo. A full toss from Bumrah. Bravo hammers it over deep mid-wicket for 3rd six of the over. 7 needed off 7.

OUT! Bravo is gone. Madness. He could have taken a single and got back on strike for the last over, but instead he looks to slash it over covers, didn't connect it well and helped it straight into the hands of the cover fielder. CSK 9 down, an injured Jadhav has walked out to bat. WHAT A MATCH THIS!

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 159/9 ( Imran Tahir 2) What drama in that over. A couple of sixes, then a couple, then another six from Bravo and finally a wicket off the last ball. 20 runs and the crucial wicket of Bravo. 7 needed off the last over.

What a terrific knock from DJ Bravo. Wow. An injured Kedar Jadhav is walking out to bat. Seven off six needed. No one’s leaving their seats. Can The Fizz carry Mumbai Indians over the line ?

SIX! THE SCORES ARE LEVEL ! Jadhav gets down and laps it over fine leg. He is batting on one leg and has played an unbelievable shot.

CSK WIN! What a chase, what a chase! Jadhav wins it for CSK. Full outside off, Jadhav cracks it through covers to hit the winning runs. They are all on the field celebrating. Madness. What a start to the IPL. CSK needed 47 off the last three overs, Bravo played a blinder and then a half-fit Jadhav, who had retired hurt came out in the last over and finished it in style with a six and a four. Full Paisa vasool match for the fans at Wankhede.

A get out of jail win for CSK. They were down and out when Dwayne Bravo played a whirlwind knock to bring them on the verge of an unexpected win, but it was left to a one-legged Kedar Jadhav to score 7 runs in the last over who did it with consummate patience. A sensational start to the IPL season.

Rohit Sharma : Not feeling good at the moment. We have to give the credit to Bravo. We couldn't get the yorker right. We need to improve our execution. We were in the game till the 17th over.We felt we were 10-15 runs short. It's just the first game, it isn't the end of the world, we will need to learn from this.

A win for CSK but still some question marks, especially in their batting department. With Kedar Jadhav out for the next few games due to his hamstring injury, their batting worries will be magnified. But a win like this will instil a lot of belief in a team that feeds off team spirit.

Kedar Jadhav : I am happy psychologically, but physically I am hurt. I don't know how long I will be out, maybe two weeks, three weeks or even a month. I would like to appreciate Bravo's knock. Credit goes to him, he brought us back into the game. I knew I couldn't run and I needed to get the runs. I told Immy (Tahir) that I will try and make the runs myself, play all the six balls and try and stay still. they were bowling same lengths and I just needed a big hit.

Dhoni: (On opposition supporters' support) I think they missed the competition. CSK vs MI is one game that people wait to watch. We're coming back after two years, that's also the reason that people are eager to watch us in action with the yellow jersey back. I'm a practical person, so I was hoping in the dressing room that the quantum of defeat shouldn't be too big.The way Bravo batted, it was really good to see him take the responsibility.

Dwayne Bravo is the Man of the Match (A no brainer)

Bravo : It was a great team effort. I want to dedicate this win to the CSK fan, they have waited long for it. I came very early. I have been working a lot on my batting. It gave me time to set. They bowled in my areas and I backed my skills.

An upset Mumbai Indians fan left this poster after the match ended. This CSK fan though was always in for some banter. What a fantastic win for them.

Watch! Our correspondent Devdutt Kshirsagar capturing the atmosphere outside the Wankhede stadium after a thriller.

That's it from us. IPL 11 has started off with a bang. See you tomorrow for the double header. Until then, good bye.

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and and two-time winners Chennai Super Kings, the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin the 11th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament with a mouthwatering clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Hosts Mumbai, who have laid their hands on the coveted crown thrice (2013, 2015, 2017) will be led by India opener Rohit Sharma who is the most successful captain in the cash-rich T20 league having led Mumbai to a treble of titles.

But on Saturday, his wards will be up against a team who will be eager to re-establish their dominance after returning to the tournament following a two-year ban.

CSK have a formidable track record in the IPL and have notched up the most number of appearances in the final. Apart from winning the title twice, they have finished runners-up on four occasions.

Chennai are led by India's 50-over and T20 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will himself have a point to prove in his twilight days. The southern outfit has a formidable batting and bowling line up with the likes of Suresh Raina, back in the Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis adding teeth to their batting.

In the bowling department, England pacer Mark Wood and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace battery with veteran offie Harbhajan Singh and celebrated South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir taking care of the spin unit.

For Mumbai, apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year and are all a force to reckon with.

The Mumbai pace bowling department is also promising this year with the likes of Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman.

This edition will miss the presence of star Australian players Steve Smith and David Warner who are serving a one-year ban due to the ball tampering incident in South Africa.

While Smith has been replaced by Ajinkya Rahane at Rajasthan Royals, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in place of Warner.

This edition of the IPL will see seven Indians captaining their franchises, barring Hyderabad. Virat Kohli, Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, Rahane, Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin will fight against each other to grab the top prize.

Coming to other teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India skipper Kohli, will again hold the aces owing to their team strength.

Aiming to break their final jinx, RCB have what it takes to lift the trophy once again. Besides the run machine that is Kohli, the Bengaluru team boasts of players of the ilk of swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers and promising player Sarfaraz Khan who were retained.

The franchise bought as many as 21 players in the auction, among them Chris Woakes (Rs 7.4 crore), the most expensive purchase of the franchise. The others includes New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum and South Africa's stumper Quinton De Kock, as also keeper Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Manan Vohra.

Besides Woakes, their bowling has wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar in the spin front and Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack. England's Moeen Ali and Kiwi Colin De Grandhomme are seasoned all-rounders too.

Their first match is against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who will be led by Dinesh Karthik this time. KKR do not boast of a very strong side on paper with star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc being ruled out with injury.

But the likes of big-hitter Chris Lynn, all-rounder Andre Russell and Mitchell Johnson should provide some teeth in the batting department besides Karthik who is in good form.

Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two titles (2012, 2014) will be leading Delhi Daredevils this time and the for perennial underachievers will be looking to shine under him.

In the last five seasons, Delhi finished at the bottom of the points table. In 2013, they finished ninth, in 2014 eighth, in 2015 seventh, in 2016 sixth and in 2017 sixth.

Rajastan Royals, back after a two-year hiatus, have also not performed that well since winning the inaugural IPL in 2008. Royals, led by Rahane, will miss the batting prowess of Smith but the likes of Ben Stokes and most expensive Indian buy pacer Jaydev Unadkat will look to help the Jaipur-based team fare well.

Hyderabad too will miss Warner, the highest run-getter in the 2017, but in Williamson they will not only get a quality batsman but also a stable leader. Star India opener Shikhar Dhawan and in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the key players for the former champions.

Last but not the least, Kings XI Punjab under Ashwin have a good-looking team on paper. Out of white-ball cricket, Ashwin will have a point to prove while his team will hope to ride on veterans Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, and Mayank Agarwal to guide them to an elusive title.

The Punjab-based franchise managed to reach the top four only on a couple of occasions. They finished third in the inaugural edition and then came agonisingly close to winning the title in 2014 but were denied by Kolkata Knight Riders.

With inputs from IANS