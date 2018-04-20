Another SRH batsman out going for a shot acorss the line. Certainly unnecesary in the first sox overs, where even bunting the ball over the infield will get you four. But Pathan wasn't able to time Mohit's slower balls, and that's what drew the error. In a chase like this, the first six overs become critical, and SRH well behind.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 10 , ) Mohit Sharma barely gave Yusuf Pathan to play with any pace and the batsman was struggling to get his timing right, he tried the slog off the last ball off the over but only manages to drag it back onto his stumps. SRH on the backfoot. Williamson too needs to find the fence more often.

We have seen off-cutters disguised as slower deliveries... that one from Mohit Sharma was a peach from back of the hand. Pathan beaten for pace, slower pace, and gets bowled... felt like Anil Kumble bowled a quicker one there!

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 40/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Manish Pandey 1) Sran runs to bowl his third over, the last off the powerplay, foxes the advancing Williamson with slower ball, he has to adjust to it and taps it on the leg side for a single. Only three runs off the last over of fielding restrictions. SRH are already lagging behind in chase, not the best of the approach by the side who have three wins off first three games.

Ravichandran Ashwin comes on to bowl in the 7th over

FOUR! Beautiful shot! As you'd expect the shots from Williamson's bat. Skips down the track, opens the face of his bat and lofts it over cover.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 52/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 21 , Manish Pandey 2) KXIP go past 50-run mark in the seventh over. R Ashwin bowling his leg spinners that don't turn much, strays one down the leg side for a wide and a boundary by Willamson gives SRH 12 off it.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 57/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 24 , Manish Pandey 4) Fantastic ball to complete his first over. Manish Pandey played all over it, fortunate to lose his stumps. These two are being watchful as they try to pick him. The required rate has gone over 11 runs an over as Mujeeb concedes just five runs off his over

SIX! Williamson has looked to attack his opposite number. Saw the offspiner by Ashwin as he came down the pitch and slammed it over long on for the first six off the innings.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Manish Pandey 6) Eleven runs come off Ashwin's second over. The bowler did well to come back after being hit for six off the first ball by allowing only five singles off the next five balls. The first six coming in the 9th over off the chase goes on to show that SRH haven't really got going. The visiting side will have to step on the gas with 126 needed off 66 balls.

NOT OUT! Extremely smart by Ashwin here. common wisdom would suggest that because the batsman was long way down the track the ball would have gone over, but Ashwin has gone for the jugular. Oh for the second time in the innings KXIP are hard done by umpire's call. Williamson came down the track and Mujeeb dropped it as he later tried to play across the line. KXIP retain the review.

SRH are going to have to pace the innings. And a lot of that will depend on whether Shikhar Dhawan can bat again. Can he be used as a finisher? Williamson might have to change gears sooner as well, he's usually an accumulator, whereas this chase needs a couple of 15 ball 30s.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Manish Pandey 7) Another excellent over by Mujeeb Ur Rahaman. Pin-point in his accuracy, not allowing the batsman one inch, get a sense Williamson is becoming uneasy in the middle with the asking rate rising rapidly. Manish Pandey has already been out there for 11 balls but has shown no signs of going for the big shots, he has just made 7 off first 11.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Manish Pandey 9) Chance for KXIP in the field as Manish Pandey looks to breakfree with a shot down the ground, didn't get all of it striking it flat and the long on fielder had to put in the dive but couldn't catch it before the ball coming in contact with ground Williamson moving around his stumps to play the ramp but is unsuccessful in his attempt. Another 4-run over by Tye for KXIP.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 41 , Manish Pandey 11) It has been 23 balls since SRH got a boundary, lagging behind big time now. Mujeeb slips in another over that costs his side only six runs.

FOUR! A knee-high full toss by Mohit Sharma is put away by Pandey for his first boundary in eighteen balls. They need more off it.

SRH are struggling to score runs and the graph shows the same. High time they hit some boundaries to get close to the target.

Current partnership is worth 40... but they are scoring at less than 7/over. SRH overall are scoring at less than 7/over. Meanwhile, asking rate is past 13 now. Not many big hitters in the dug out either unless Dhawan comes back and smashes everything up. Probably this is the day they are actually missing David Warner and his blitzkrieg starts.

Serious problems for SRH with the RRR already past 12 and the two batters bunting the ball around. Manish Pandey has taken 19 balls to go past a run a ball, but he's not timing the slower ones, just like Pathan. The more aggressive batters are still to come, so there might be an order of hit-out or get-out from the dressing room soon.

FOUR! Pandey finds the gap on the offside behind point as he slices it for another boundary off the over.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 42 , Manish Pandey 24) Fifty partnership comes up in the over as Pandey and Williamson look to breakfree, they have run couple of risky doubles but that will barely help the cause. Need the big shots to come out. There was confusion between the two batsmen with Agarwal from long on throwing it to keeper's end. Rahul was not upto the stumps to run Pandey out. Loss in communciation in the field. He could have thrown it at either end for the wicket. Manish finishes the over with a boundary.

SIX! Dropped short by Ashwin and Williamson waited on it to pull it over mid wicket fence for a much-needed six. Moves to 49.

FIFTY! Williamson worked hard for his half-century as he gets their in 39 balls. He is not given up on the chase as the Kiwi keeps fighting on.

A gritty fifty from Kane Williamson. He has scored everywhere on the ground but SRH need more from him right now and quickly.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 109/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Manish Pandey 27) Good over for SRH with 13 runs coming off it. Ashwin has been on the expensive side today. SRH need 85 off 36.

FOUR! Tye bowls it on the legside and Williamson pulls it away to backward square leg boundary

OUT! Someone had to go for it! With Manish Pandey really not finding his rhythm, Williamson had to look for boundaries, Andrew Tye's knuckle ball gets the wicket with Williamson skying it to long off. Fighting innings comes to an end. Williamson c Finch b Andrew Tye 54(41)

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/3 ( Manish Pandey 28 , Deepak Hooda 4) Hooda joins Pandey in the middle. He has been sent in before Shakib with the idea of scoring right from the word go! Tye ends the over with another slower ball that Hooda targeted to pull it out of the park but couldn't get any connection.

FOUR! Pandey sees the quicker one and plays it fine to beat the short third as the ball races across the turf.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/3 ( Manish Pandey 38 , Deepak Hooda 5) Mujeeb Ur Rahman finishes his spell giving away 27 runs off his four overs, with the last over costing 12 runs. He doesn't have a wicket against his name to show, but he has done extremely well to tie the batsmen down and dry up the boundaries.

Really inexplicable innings from Manish Pandey. He seems to be trying to get set in a game where you have to hit the ground running. Even if he plays the kind of innings that Dhoni did against KXIP, he will most likely come up short, because just like that game, Pandey is timing the assault too late. Now with Hooda gone, and Dhawan seemingly unable to bat, this game almost over.

OUT! Another slower ball by Andrew Tye and another wicket for the Australian as Deepak Hooda gets it from the lower half of his bat. Hits it high up in the air but the shot is no use as he holes out to mid wicket fielder. Tye is pumped! Deepak Hooda c (sub)Manoj Tiwary b Andrew Tye 5(5)

Tye has been brilliant for Kings XI Punjab and the figures explain why.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/4 ( Manish Pandey 42 , Shakib Al Hasan 0) Another brilliant over from Tye as he concedes four runs off his final over. He finishes with 23 runs from his quota. Shakib walks in with 20 runs per over required from the last three overs.

FOUR! No-ball called for height as Shakib does well to guide the high ball to third man fence. Sran has been warned by the umpire.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/4 ( Manish Pandey 44 , Shakib Al Hasan 8) Barinder Sran does exceedingly well to comeback after the ball that slipped out of his hand. Couple of wides in the over but he did fantastically to keep it down to 13 runs off the over. When the required rate is 20, he has down fairly well. Ends with 22 runs off his 4 overs. Brilliant stuff. 46 required off last two overs.

FIFTY! Finally, Pandey gets one to clear the boundary. Length ball by Mohit Sharma that has been struck down the ground. Need two more in this over to take it into the last. Scratchy innings to say the least but can he provide some hope in the fag end?

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 161/4 ( Manish Pandey 55 , Shakib Al Hasan 10) No real stress or urgency here as SRH plug away with target virtually out of their grasps. SRH clearly lacking a power-hitter in the middle order. 33 require the final over.

SIX! In the aiiiirrr! And just about clears the deep mid wicket. Shakib jumps out of his crease and goes air borne. Hit high in the air but more importantly cleared the fence

SIX! Coming a little too late in the innings but perhaps now for NRR. Shakib strikes back-to-back sixes as Ashwin's figures taking a beating here.

Kings XI Punjab win by 15 runs end Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning run Sunrisers Hyderabad 178/4 ( Manish Pandey 57 , Shakib Al Hasan 24) Ashwin ends his spell giving away 53 runs off his 4 overs ends the tough day for him personally as Shakib slams couple of sixes in the final over trying to take his side as close as possible. SRH clearly lacked firepower to chase down 193. Punjab were fantastic with the ball not so much in the field. Chris Gayle's hundred proved a little too much for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the end. Kolkata enjoy being at the helm of the table with, but they have played one game more than Hyderabad and Punjab, all-three teams tied at 6 points each and seperated by net run rate.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: Hats off to Gayle. It was not a free flowing wicket. They bowled a lot shorter than we did. Punjab deserved the victory. I don't know the status of Shikhar's injury. Hopefully he is okay. Always nice when Dhawan comes good. They bowled very well today. We were a little slow today. Learning from this game and we got to move on.

That's it... Hyderabad have finally lost. But by only 15 runs. It will help their run-rate, but KXIP walk away with all the points. A slow start made all the difference herein, but that's for the chasing side. For Punjab, it was all Gayle who brought out another round of fireworks. Punjab now as high up as third in the table and more importantly high in confidence as well. And they will need it for they have Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the next four days.... both away games.

Commentators going on about how good it is that Manish Pandey is back among the runs, but his strike rate was what got SRH into a difficult situation. Kane Williamson said that the wicket wasn't as free flowing, so perhaps SRH lost the game in the bowling department: Compare Rashid to Mujeeb, who have just 27 in his 4.

R Ashwin, KXIP captain : Complete performance. One of those times where we won the toss and batted first. Would have wanted to give 10 runs lesser for the NRR. We wanted to give them resonably sized score. Depends who we are bowling up against. All about going through the Powerplays well and picking up few wickets. Extremely pleased to see the crowds to come to the ground. We have never seen that in Mohali. People like Chris entertains them and that's why we have large crowds. Chris just punches a back of a length delivery out of the ground – that's the difference between him and other batsmen. One word won't be enough, it is very hard to replicate what he does but when it comes off its great

Chris Gayle is Player of the Match. No surprises here.

Chris Gayle: I am always determined. I always give my all. A lot of people say Gayle has a lot to prove as I was not picked at auctions in first 2 rounds. I think the franchise has got their money worth. Now we move on to Kolkata. Time waits for no one. I am not here to prove anything. Just go out, and enjoy cricket. Don't forget the name. Give some RESPECT.

An innings which can be heard saying 'CHRIS GAYLE is back!'

Good day if you are a Kings XI Punjab fan as the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side finished the Mohali-leg of their campaign with a 100 percent record and thereby stalling Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning run. The loss also meant that it was the first defeat at the venue for the Orange Army, having won four out of their four games. Chris Gayle dazzled the day slamming 11 sixes and notching his astounding sixth IPL Century, first of this edition and 21st T20 ton. Hope you enjoyed our coverage as we take your leave. Do tune in tomorrow as Chennai Super Kings begin their match at the MCA stadium in Pune against the Rajasthan Royals. Until we meet again, goodnight and goodbye.

Toss update : Kings XI Punjab win toss opt to bat first. Well, well R Ashwin has broken the trend, they have elected to bat first, yes you heard it right. Kane Williamson get what they want. KXIP play with the same side, SRH bring in Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.

OUT! The ball skids on and raps KL Rahul in front. Nigel Llong had no problems in raising his finger. Rahul doesn't even think about a review this time as he missed the ball attempting a shot across the line. Missed the pull and paid the price. Rashid provides the first breakthrough. Rahul lbw b Rashid Khan 18(21)

OUT! What has Mayank Agarwal done here! A strange looking shot as he seemed two be in two minds, first he looked to tap it down to third man, then decides to go for the cut, ends up giving catching practice to the point fielder. Mayank Agarwal c Deepak Hooda b S Kaul 18(9)

FIFTY! Chris Gayle completes back-to-back half-century. Celebrates it with cradling his bat, similar way as he did against CSK. Brilliant against Chennai and terrific this evening as well.

Christopher Henry Gayle belts his sixth IPL century! The first off this season. 58 balls to get to his landmark! It is also his 21st T20 ton! Man, the thought of no team wanting him in the first two rounds of the IPL auction is a joke on the franchise. Absolute legend this player!

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 193/3 ( Chris Gayle 104 , Aaron Finch 14) With 11 sixes and only a solitary boundary Chris Gayle carried his bat with 104 against his name. Aaron Finch got a couple of boundaries in the over to take the home side to formidable score 193. SRH haven't allowed teams to cross the 150 mark, here the KXIP crossed the 190 mark, courtesy some brutal hitting from who else but Chris Gayle!

Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt Sran is hurrying on the batsmen as another ball skids on and strikes Dhawan on the left forearm He looks in pain as the medics come out to attend him, he seems to be leaving the field, not the best sights for the visitors. Kane Williamson walks in.

OUT! Not the best of shot selections from Wriddhiman Saha, Gavaskar on air terms it 'ugly'. Saha tried to play another cross-batted hit, missed it completely and ended losing his wicket as the ball tickled the top off stump. W Saha b M Sharma 6 (7)

DROPPED! Yuvraj puts down a sitter. This is shambolic fielding by KXIP in the first overs. Simplest of chances as Yusuf gets another life in his short stay at the crease. The ball was bowled wide and he tried to cut it over the offside, didn't time it in fact tapped it to cover point where Yuvi spills it.

OUT! Yusuf never really looked like going. He runs out of his rub of green as he drags Mohit Sharma's slower ball back on to his stumps. Y Pathan b Mohit Sharma 19(13)

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament.

Punjab's top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers.

SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs cricket.

With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 cricket doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for New Zealand and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former captain David Warner.

Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far.

Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

-With inputs from IANS