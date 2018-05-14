Ashwin has taken the ball with a slip in position. Virat Kohli has walked out with Parthiv Patel. Skipper v skipper. RCB clearly aiming to improve their NRR.

FOUR! Short by Ashwin with the ball darted into Parthiv, goes on his backfoot and flicks it away from his legs past mid on.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 9/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Parthiv Patel (W) 6) Kohli and Parthiv exchange singles to open their account. The two coninue to nudge around untill the last ball is put away to the boundary by Parthiv to take nine runs off the first over. 80 needed off 114 balls.

FOUR! Tye fails to adjust to the line for the left hander. Strayed down and flicked it past short fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Tye gets the line right this time, but not the length. Overpitched and Parthiv plays a delighful drive through the covers.

SIX! Ankit Rajpoot has been dismissed for a nonchalant swing over long on for a big six. Full and straight and Kohli simply swings it through the line.

FOUR! Short ball by Rajpoot and Kohli pulled it through midwicket. It wasn't from the middle off the bat but it was in the gap and no chance for any fielder to chase it down.

RCB need to win all three remaining games, including this one, plus keep an eye on NRR and pray hard that other results go their way... They are in control of at least two variables tonight. Need to wrap this up by 10-11 overs and really go for the kill.

FOUR! Charges down the wicket and though the ball was targeted towards his boundary, but he backs away to create the space and gets it over point for a boundary.

DROPPED! Kohli is put down. He walks down the pitch and Rajpoot fires in the yorker, Kohli takes it on the full and goes down the ground. It comes from the toe-end off the bat and Finch at mid off can only get his outstretched arm but couldn't clasp it.

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 36/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Parthiv Patel (W) 16) Kohli was severe on the young pacer as he takes 16 runs off the first over from Rajpoot. 53 runs needed off 102 balls.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 39/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Parthiv Patel (W) 17) Leg before shout against Virat Kohli. Ashwin makes use of the DRS. Kohli was way forward and the ball was close to the leg stump but still missing it. KXIP lose their only review, but they ahd no choice but to go for it. 50 needed off 96 balls.

FOUR! Cannot offer Parthiv any width, he will hit you all day, all night long. Glorious square drive that races away.

FOUR! This is extremely well adjusted by Patel. Patel was early into the shot, he had to wait as the slower ball took some time to sit up for Patel, who places it well past short fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Again. Short ball by Mohit but this time was delivered at a decent pace. Parthiv gets the timing right on this one as well. Was quick on it and gets another boundary.

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 54/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 22 , Parthiv Patel (W) 30) Mohit starts off with a slower delivery, that Kohli pulls it for a single on the leg side. Parthiv is severe whenever there is some width offered. Digs in a short one to Patel, who cannot get the pull, but the ball comes off his glove and rolls on the leg side allowing them to take a run. Kohli tucks the full toss to mid wicket for one. Back-to-back boundaries for Parthiv to end the over.

Kohli and Parthiv have been at their attacking best in the RCB innings, bringing up the 50-stand off just 29 balls. Here's a detailed look at the partnership

FOUR! Skillful. Kohli simply uses the pace off Tye, angles the bat to glide it past short third man for a boundary.

SIX! Beautiful! Look at the flow off the bat there from Virat Kohli! Shimmies down the pitch and strikes it fierecely down the ground. Kohli and RCB are doing it in a hurry.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Parthiv Patel (W) 31) Boundaries off the final two deliveries off the over helps RCB take 12 runs off the final over off the powerplay. RCB need 33 runs off 78 balls left.

Andrew Tye has taken 20 wickets in IPL 11 - the most by any player. Will he be able to break the ongoing opening stand?

FOUR! Brilliant from Kohli! Gets on the top of the ball and cuts it through point for another boundary.

DID YOU KNOW? Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 500-plus runs in five different IPL seasons. David Warner did it in four different seasons.

Virat Kohli is on fire today. And not just in batting... Ever since the game began he has been on point with his captaincy, be it bowling changes or field placement ( that slip fielder to Karun Nair)... And now with the bat he is realizing the need for a higher NRR... Proving a point perhaps?

FOUR! Kohli was ready for the short ball. Waited on the backfoot to slap it through mid wicket, the men in the deep would simply usher the ball to the boundary.

RCB have achieved what they set out to do: take their net run rate into the positive. Winning in just 8 overs would have done wonders to their run rate.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Parthiv Patel (W) 34) Kohli is running away here. Parthiv offered a chance with a mistimed pull for KXIP to take their first wicket, but Ankit Rajpoot wasn't able to cling on to the tough chance, he ran in from the deep but even the dive wasn't enough. Kohli races to 42. 10 more runs to win, can he get an IPL 50 while chasing 89 to win?

FOUR! Tye angles the short ball across the left-hander who taps the ball on its head to guide it to third man boundary.

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Parthiv Patel (W) 40) Tye runs in to deliver his fourth over. Can he push the game into the 9th over? He tries with a couple of slower deliveries that are missed by Parthiv Patel and Kohli missing out to nail it down the ground. Gets one boundary that brings them just two runs away.

Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab. RCB become the first team to register a 10-wicket win in this IPL. The visiting side simply ran away with the match. Two important points earned with the NRR changed drastically. It is now in the positive, read + 0.22, closing in on the gap with Mumbai Indians. RCB bowlers and fielders bundled out KXIP for 88 and had their oppositions on the mat. Kohli and Parthiv remained unbeaten in the end to provide the finishing touch as they cantered to 88 with ease.

R Ashwin, KXIP captain : Pretty disappointing. Not a professional effort. It's the bowlers who have got us the points. We've to try and make sure we lift ourselves.Batsmen have struggled. Trying to make sure to lift the mood the dressing room. We'll have to keep a watch on the net run rate and all those things. Need to move forward. We haven't got through 20 overs with 3 or 4 down. We didn't put a score in the minds of the batsmen when we went in – it's just that the wheels came off. Quick turnaround now. Most of these guys have played cricket for long time. Lot of international cricketers didn't step up.

DID YOU KNOW? This is the third time that RCB have won an IPL match by 10 wickets. No other team has achieved the feat more than once.

11.30 pm finishes or even later were the norm this season. Today, RCB have completed the game at 10.27pm. This has been a stunning loss for Punjab and it just goes to show why you don't mess with your team unless something is broken, like at Jaipur. They have simply failed to get going in this second half of the season. Shocker with both bat and ball today, and not much time spent in the field to make a difference... their NRR has taken a body blow today. Only positive for Punjab is that they still have two games remaining and still the masters of their fate. Win them both, and they will qualify without worrying about other results.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: The last one week has been crazy for us. At one stage we thought we're down and out. Now we're sitting in a great position. Tonight was important from two aspects: NRR and two points. I think Kings thought we could get intimidated by their batting. Umesh getting rid of both openers was key for us, and then we kept hitting. We just kept them in doubt, were able to control those singles. (On winning the toss, and opting to field) Very important, specially having seen how games have gone on this ground. Once our batting clicks, we know we can chase down any score. Perfect day. We fancy chasing down big totals as well. That way we can intimidate opposition. One's at home, so we have got the right kind of momentum. We're just going to continue to play like that. Very important to have the right kind of mindset, and not worry about the results.

Umesh Yadav is the Man of the Match for his 3 for 23.

Umesh Yadav : Definitely this was the performance. I am bowling whatever I am thinking. Feeling nice thinking to carry on for the next few games and hope for the rest of the tournament. Planning to bowl with good line and length and cramp up the batsmen. Pace and bounce is my strength and I am just backing myself. My job is to take one to wickets at the start and then make their job easy. We keep exchanging thoughts, so it helps for eachother.

That's it from us in our coverage of Match 48 of IPL 2018, and the tournament couldn't be more open right now, with as many as five teams in the fray for the remaining two playoff slots. Royal Challengers Bangalore's 10-wicket demolition of Kings XI Punjab ensures their Net Run Rate goes into the positive aside, which puts them at an advantage with another two games to go in their campaign. KXIP, on the other hand, have lost five off their last six games, and will need to turn their sinking fortunes around if they are to make it to the knockouts. For now, I bid you all goodnight on behalf of my colleague Vaibhav. Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of the next game, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

Toss update : Virat Kohli calls it right and says it is 'no-brainer' as he elects to bowl first.

DROPPED! Chris Gayle dropped on zero. Remarkable bowling this from Umesh Yadav. Gayle was caught in the crease, didn't know whether to go forward or back, prods his bat out and gets the edge, but Parthiv Patel doesn't gather it cleanly. Dived to his left, was low but still when you don those big gloves, you got to take those. BIG MOMENT!

OUT! Umesh Yadav deservedly picks up the first wicket. The back of a length delivery has done the trick. Rahul has fallen for the trap. He likes the pull and goes for it. Tall bloke Colin de Grandhomme takes it in the deep. c de Grandhomme b Yadav KL Rahul

OUT! Persisting with Yadav has provided double-break for RCB. Yadav needs to be credited for the heart he has shown. Despite giving runs, he has persisted with the short ball. This one was angled across and Gayle was eyeing the mid wicket fence. Takes the top edge and Siraj settles under it to gobble up the skier. c Siraj b Yadav 18 (14)

OUT! Gone! Another one! Siraj strikes as Nair edges it to Virat Kohli, who is stationed at wide first slip, almost second, who leaps to his left to take a senastional catch.

OUT! Bowled'em! Chahal has yorkered Stoinis here. It was the googly that was tossed up. Stoinis was unsure and was late to bring his bat down in time. KXIP's slump continues. Stoinis b Chahal 2(3)

OUT! Colin de Grandhomme now gets his name in the wickets column at this rate even if Kohli comes on to bowl, he is likely to pick a wicket. Mayank Agarwal is caught down the leg side. Agarwal was looking it flick it down the leg side, gets a thin edge to Patel, who takes a decent catch behind the stumps. KXIP lose top five before the first strategic timeout. c Patel b De Grandhomme M Agarwal 2 (6)

OUT! Another first ovewr for a new bowler and he has again produced a wicket for RCB. Finch the only batsmen who showed some promise to steady KXIP's sinking ship has gone. He went for another biggie. Was backing away on the legside trying to take Ali on, from the inside half of the bat and to Virat Kohli to deep midwicket. Finch c Kohli b Moeen Ali 26(23)

OUT! King's XI Punjab are digging a hole for themselves. R Ashwin is run out off the first ball his faces. He was looking to get off the mark with a quick single. Tapped the ball on the offside and set off for the run. Mandeep Singh running in for covers, releases the ball early, and Ashwin is sent back by Patel after he came down couple of paces, he turned and dived but he was never making it. R Ashwin run out (Mandeep Singh) 0 (1)

OUT! KXIP tumble continues. The move to bring Yadav back into the attack works for RCB. Tye departs for a duck as he looked to flat bat a back of a length delivery but ended up edging it to the keeper. Umesh has his third. Andrew Tye c Parthiv Patel b U Yadav 0(3)

OUT! Would you believe it there is another run out. Mohit Sharma is the man who is dismissed. A late decision to run off a misfield, but it was ABD who chased the ball down, glided along the turf and released a quick throw. Moeen did well to collect and direct it to the stumps. Sharma has the bat on the line. RCB one wicket away. Mohit Sharma run out (de Villiers) 3(5)

ALL OUT! Another run out to end the innings. Sums up how KXIP's innings was. one ball into the 16th over and Punjab's innings has come to an untimely end. Axar Patel went for the second run, Tim Southee throws in at a nice height for Moeen Ali to collect and whip the bails off. Rajpoot tried plonking his bat in rather than following the cricket textbook (read common sense) of sliding it in. KXIP finish with one more than Mumbai Indians score against Sunrisers Hyderabad last month (not something to brag about), as they have been folded for 88 in 16.1 overs. RCB have a rather simple task of chasing 89 runs and batting line up like theirs should do it with the loss of couple of wickets inside the first 12 overs on a bad day.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Indore on Monday.

Punjab are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, while Bangalore are out of the contention to finish top four at the end of the round-robin stage. They are seventh with eight points from 11 games.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs.

However, the problem for Punjab is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be out to derail other teams' chances.

In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs.

To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle as the duo have accumulated 537 and 332 runs respectively. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 246 runs scored so far, while veteran Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management. However Punjab will be relieved by the fact that Aaron Finch returned to form with a 34 during the loss to Kolkata.

In the bowling department, Australian pacer Andrew Tye (20 wickets) and Afghan teenage spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) have been brilliant. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (8 wickets) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (6 wickets) need to raise the bar against Bangalore, who possess a strong batting line-up.

Bangalore have Virat Kohli (466 runs) and Ab de Villiers (358 runs) -- two of the best batsmen in world cricket. Apart from the duo, Mandeep Singh has been impressive having scored 245 runs so far but the others have been inconsistent.

Their bowling department will feature pacemen Umesh Yadav (14 wickets), Mohammed Siraz (8 wickets) and Tim Southee (5 wickets) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

With inputs from IANS