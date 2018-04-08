FOUR! Off the mark is Yuvraj Singh with a boundary. He flicks it through midwicket.

After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 51 , Yuvraj Singh 5) A wicket in Morris' over but again 11 off it. Punjab have raced away to 63. Delhi need wickets, a lot of them and quite early to bounce back in the game.

OUT! Rahul pays the price for being too cheeky. Nonetheless, this has been an extraordinary knock from KL Rahul. He tried to flick one with minimal feet movement. It takes the leading edge and Shami completes his second catch. Rahul c Shami b Boult 51(16)

After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 64/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 6 , Karun Nair 0) An excellent over from Trent Boult. Some relief for Delhi. One run and the crucial wicket of KL Rahul in it.

And Rahul is gone... Two quick wickets before Yuvraj has settled. Daredevils back into this? Not quite but it's a start at least....

FOUR! Nair opens his account with a boundary. Full delivery around middle and Nair clips it through midwicket.

FOUR! Edged... but in no man's land. Yuvraj looks to drive but edges it past the keeper for a boundary.

Lokesh Rahul is the first player to hit a fifty inside three overs of an innings in T20 cricket.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 10 , Karun Nair 5) What a fantastic Powerplay this has been. Punjab scored 73 runs in it and despite picking up two wickets, Delhi Daredevils have to do something miraculous to bounce back in the match.

SIX! Beautifully timed. Nair gives himself room and hits one through the line over long off.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 80/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 10 , Karun Nair 12) Four dots, one single and a six. A couple of good overs from Boult. Gambhir using all his resources early on.

Don't say it too loudly but Yuvraj is struggling with his timing a bit... Rahul's quick start allowing him to take time.

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 83/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 11 , Karun Nair 14) Another quiet over. Three singles in Christian's first over.

Karun Nair into the act.... Three hours off Shami and Punjab get going again... Heading into a strategic break no one will be worried about Yuvraj's lack of touch...

FOUR! Short from Shami and Nair pulls it through midwicket and beats the long on fielder comfortably.

FOUR! Three successive boundaries. Shami being taken apart here. Nair opens the face of the bat, uses the pace of the delivery, and guides it past the keeper.

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 97/2 ( Yuvraj Singh 12 , Karun Nair 27) 14 runs off the over. Spoils all the good over Delhi did in the last two overs. Kings XI Punjab need 70 off 66.

OUT! Yurvaj Singh's struggle comes to an end. He charges down the track to pull Tewatia over midwicket but fails to get past Shankar. Yuvraj c Vijay Shankar b Rahul Tewatia 12(22)

Yuvraj's struggle finally comes to an end. Holes out into the deep... a shot of exasperation from him, feet not moving, lack of timing, looks frustrated as he walks off... Looks woefully out of touch. Not the best start to his season.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 99/3 ( Karun Nair 28 , David Miller 1) Rahul Tewatia strikes with a long hop but Punjab continue to be in ascendancy. They need 68 off 60.

David Miller only scored 244 runs at an average of 18.77 from 17 innings in the last two seasons combined for Kings XI Punjab.

FOUR! A good start to the over for Punjab. Nair glances it past the short fine leg fielder.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 109/3 ( Karun Nair 36 , David Miller 3) Mishra comes back into the attack and Nair welcomes him with a boundary. The rest of the over, Mishra concedes four singles and a double.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 115/3 ( Karun Nair 37 , David Miller 8) This match has become dull. Punjab not looking to push for an early finish while Delhi bowlers have been listless. Six off the Tewatia over.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/3 ( Karun Nair 41 , David Miller 10) Mishra given yet another over. Frankly speaking, Gambhir doesn't have too many options right now. Punjab are happy with rotating the strike coupled with the odd boundary. Six come in the 13th over.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 126/3 ( Karun Nair 43 , David Miller 13) Tewatia, interestingly, has been Delhi's most economical bowler given that Christian has bowled just one over. Five runs off the over.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/3 ( Karun Nair 44 , David Miller 18) A six-run over form Amit Mishra and he finishes his spell: 4-0-46-0. Not a good outing for the experienced leggie. Kings XI Pujab need 35 off 30.

FIFTY! Karun Nair scores his ninth IPL 50. Brings it up with a six. Takes off his helmet and points to KXIP badge. Applause from the dugout follows.

Reaches half century in style but then holes out in the deep... Daredevils still in this. This match is turning, slowly but surely. Been a bit of soap opera...

OUT! Daniel Christian strikes. Karun Nair tries to pull one over midwicket but doesn't get the elevation right. Boult doesn't miss those. Nair c Boult b Christian 50(33) KXIP need 29 off 26.

Karun Nair scored only a fifty from 13 innings in the previous IPL while this IPL, he scored a fifty in his very first innings.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 141/4 ( David Miller 18 , Marcus Stoinis 3) Marcus Stoinis arrives at the crease after Nair's wicket. He gets off the mark with a double and retains the strike with an easy single to long on. Nine off the 16th over.

FOUR! Stoinis gives himself room by backing away and chips it over the infield.

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/4 ( David Miller 19 , Marcus Stoinis 13) A poor end to what could've been a very economical spell. Tewatia went at 6 per over but had he not leaked 11 in his fourth over, the figures could've looked much better for him.

Chris Morris concedes a boundary every seven balls in the death overs since 2015 in IPL.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 157/4 ( David Miller 22 , Marcus Stoinis 15) Chris Morris comes back into the attack with Punjab needing 15 off 18 balls. Ouch, on the second delivery, Stoinis cops a blow on his knee. He is down on the floor wincing in pain. Gets some medical attention and looks good enough to continue. Punjab collect four off the final four balls.

FOUR! Full and on the stumps from Boult, Stoinis clears his front leg and smacks it over mid off.

Marcus Stoinis finishes it off for Kings XI Punjab and the hosts win by six wickets and eight balls to spare. Here is how the 19th over went: Trent Boult returns to the attack. Punjab need 10 off the final two overs. Needless to say, it will be a cakewalk. Boult oversteps on the first ball and Miller will face the free hit delivery. Trent attempts a yorker and Miller miscues it to deep midwicket for a single. The fourth ball is smashed for a boundary.

Delhi Daredevils have a lot of work to do. Some of their shot selection left a lot to be desired. Coach Ricky Ponting ought to be very upset. It was slogging at best, that too haphazard. Their lower order didn't play the situation. Delhi finished 15-20 runs short and that proved to be the distance.

Delhi Daredevils captain, Gautam Gambhir: I thought that we got a decent total, but the first six overs took the game away from us. Credit to the bowlers, they fought well and took the game till the 19th over. I thought that was a tremendous effort. Once the ball got old, it was hard to clear the fence. 166 was a competitive total.

KL Rahul is adjudged the Man of the Match for his fastest fifty in IPL

KL Rahul : I would believe it is very hard to plan for this kind of innings. I just took off and it went well for me so I am happy. The plan was not to keep more than 8 or 9 runs per over. Today was just my day. I was striking the ball well. Want to keep it simple for the upcoming games. It feels good to hold the record, for years I had been branded as a Test player so feel good to create history and break records.

Ravichandran Ashwin: (How was the captaincy debut?) Lesser pressure now. Had a bit of nerves at the toss. Feeling a bit relieved right now (after the win). I had some elaborate plans going. KL Rahul and the other guys helped me execute them. I wanted a lot of guys to have a good hit and we batted well beautifully.

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will both look to end their trophy drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by getting off to a winning start when they clash on Sunday.

Delhi have never lifted the IPL trophy despite having decent squads on occasions in the past and the same goes for Punjab, who also have their trophy cabinet empty after 10 seasons.

Under new leaders Gautam Gambhir (Delhi) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Punjab), both outfits will want to make a fresh start and make the most of the talent pool they have in their ranks.

Hosts Punjab have the explosive Chris Gayle in their ranks and his exploits in the IPL are well documented. The burly West Indian, though in the twilight of his career, should fancy his chances with Mayank Agarwal who is likely to open with him.

Agarwal will have a point to prove after being snubbed by national selectors for the Sri Lanka tri-series despite amassing more than 2,000 runs during the domestic season.

India opener KL Rahul, the most expensive player of the franchise who will also don the gloves, and Yuvraj Singh should also add teeth to Punjab's batting while the finishing responsibilities will lie on the trio of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel.

Off-spinner Ashwin, ignored in white-ball cricket since the advent of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, will lead the bowling for his side with Axar being the second spinner and the three pacemen Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot.

Coming to Delhi, a lot will depend on Gambhir who has proved himself to be an astute leader in the T20 format having led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles (2012, 2014).

Colin Munro will partner Gambhir up top, while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell will look to add power to Delhi's batting.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar and Chris Morris are the two all-rounders and much will depend on how the latter performs as he is a seasoned campaigner in this format.

A lot of limelight will also be on India seamer Mohammed Shami for his recent off field incidents but he is expected to share the new ball with the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The two spinners for Delhi will be Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem, who have been decent performers for the franchise in the past as well.

Tye and Boult will be the quicks to watch out for. Tye's skills will be on show in the middle overs and it will be a challenge for the Delhi batsmen to pick his knuckleballs which he disguises so very efficiently.

In the head-to-head count, Punjab lead Delhi 11-9.

Squads

KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

DD: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

With inputs from IANS