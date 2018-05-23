FOUR! Crafty work from Samson. Saw the flight on the ball, shimmes down the track and created enough room and to get it over covers.

Couple of timely boundaries in the last two or three overs. Royals have to ensure they don't let the asking rate blow out too far, they don't have the depth or the power hitting down the order. For now, Samson and Rahane are pacing this innings really well. An odd boundary every 10-12 balls with strike rotation the key.

Kallis is on the ground to have a chat with Karthik. The last time he came out was during KKR innings and it resulted in more aggressive batting from the hosts almost immediately. Can his words work now? It’s RR’s match to lose at this stage.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 74/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 35 , Sanju Samson 18) Kuldeep started off with a poor delivery that was dismissed to the fence, while the boundary off the last ball was well-deserved. Samson looks completely different when plays against other spinners, compared to Narine. 10 come off the 9th over. 96 needed off 66.

Javon Searles is the new bowler. He will begin his first over.

SIX! Searles drops it short and Samson needs no second invitation. Swats it across to get it over midwicket fence. Just clears the fence for six.

FOUR! Easy pickings. Again wide and back of a length. Searles doesn't have the pace of Russell or even Krishna. Samson waits on it and cuts it behind point.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 87/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 37 , Sanju Samson 29) Searles first over costs KKR 13 runs. Samson is looking increasingly threatening. The partisan crowds in Eden Gardens will be eager for a wicket or else their team is on the way to be knocked out of the tournament.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 90/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 39 , Sanju Samson 30) Samson goes for a fancy paddle down the fine leg seeing which Kuldeep hurries the flatter one, got an top edge but was just over Karthik. Risky shot. Rahane fails to pick the the one that goes the other way as he prods his bat cluelessly. Three singles come off the over.

This match is slipping away from KKR rather quickly. Karthik kicked the turf during the Searles over, and is changing the field almost every ball. Rahane and Samson, meanwhile, are showing no signs of panic.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 41 , Sanju Samson 34) The partnership is worth now 49 runs and it has taken 41 balls for it. Couple of good overs from KKR spinners, but dots won't do it for them, they need to break this stand and getting into their middle order. 78 needed with 48 balls left in the innings. Five off Chawla's third over.

Russell has been brought on. DK's last throw of the dice.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 46 , Sanju Samson 36) The running between the wickets has been very good between these two. Couple of braces in the over, so the scoreboard keeps ticking despite the boundaries having dried up. 67 off 42 required. Required run rate creeping towards 10.

SIX! Too short from Narine and Samson is able to slap it over midwicket this time. Poor from the spinner. The pressure was building and RR get the boundary they wanted.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 109/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 46 , Sanju Samson 42) Samson continues to struggle against Narine. Played and miss and he wasn't able to breakfree until he got one that was pitched short and belts it over midwicket for six. Samson tentative pushes the last ball but falls just short of the cover fielder.

RR have done well to run their singles and doubles hard when the boundaries became hard to come by. 10 runs per over is not difficult. Expect a few big hits to bring it down to single digits soon. As for KKR, they simply need wickets.

OUT! First ball after the time out and Ajinkya Rahane is gone! Kuldeep's googly, which Rahane has failed to pick all evening has fallen to it. Was tossed up and Rahane went for the sweep. Gets to toe-end off the bat with the ball popping back to the bowler for a simple catch. A Rahane c and b Kuldeep Yadav 46 (41)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 111/2 ( Sanju Samson 43 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 1) Kuldeep – the master of deception – first gets Rahane and then beats new batsman Henrich Klaasen on the outside edge with the googly. Just the over KKR wanted, can they wage a late comeback here? 59 off 30. Game on!

Well that was an excellent over from Kuldeep Yadav. KKR had Russell to push them to this total. Can Klassen do that for RR?

FOUR! Brave! Klaasen brings out the reverse sweep against Narine and he gets it over short third man for a much-needed boundary

Rajasthan now well and truly behind the eight ball. As mentioned at the start of the Royals innings they need one of the top four to make a 70. That man is now Samson. One thing in the Royals favour is that apart from one over from Chawla, other three overs will be pace. It has been easier to bat against the fast bowlers tonight.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 119/2 ( Sanju Samson 45 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 7) Not the best of the days from Narine. Eight runs off his final over as he goes wicket-less in his spell giving away 39 runs adding to his 2-ball innings with the bat. 51 needed off 24.

RR's scores while chasing in the last five overs this IPL: 25/3 (21 balls) v CSK 50/4 (28 balls) v MI 38/2 (30 balls) v SRH 55/2 (29 balls) v CSK 39/1 (18 balls) v MI

FOUR! Chawla tried to slip in fast and full, but it was way too full. Samson takes it on the fulltoss and carves it through cover-point.

FIFTY! Samson has played really well here. A well-timed half-century. Gets it there in 37 balls. Played some delightful strokes in his innings.

OUT! And we see this so often with Samson, after getting to his half-century he has thrown it away. Was looking to slap it across the field attempting a cross-batted shot, gets the top edge and holes out to long on. Major blow for RR.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 127/3 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 10 , Stuart Binny 0) Chawla gets the prized wicket of Samson off his final over. He finises with excellent figures off 2/24. KKR might not have the game in their grasp as yet but the they do have the upper hand in the contest. 43 off 18 required. CSK chased down the same equation yesterday with 3 wickets left in the end, can the batting side do it again?

This, I believe, is the game for KKR. They just need to keep their cool to defend their citadel.

CSK also needed 43 runs from the last three overs yesterday. RR also need 43 runs from the last three overs today. Who will be RR's Faf du Plessis today?

OUT! Gone! Wonderful over from Krishna. Caps the over with slower ball outside off, Binny was beaten neck and crop, can only sweep it to square leg fielder. Lynn pouches it and celebrates, they think they have got it. S Binny c Chris Lynn b Prasidh 0(3)

RR’s chase is falling apart. The boundaries are not coming and Karthik has placed his men on the right positions. He has done well to save Prasidh for the death. What an excellent over this from Prasidh. He built the pressure consistently before getting his man. He still has an over to go and I don’t see RR getting the better of him. KKR are on song.

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 130/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 13 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Prasidh Krishna with a superb 18th over. Bowls the wide yorker, goes short to surprise the new batsman Stuart Binny. Finishes with a wicket off the final ball. Only 3 runs off the over. 40 runs needed off the last two overs. This seems beyond RR now. If they do, this will be a bigger heist than what Du Plessis and Thakur pulled off yesterday.

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 17 , Krishnappa Gowtham 2) Six runs off the penultimate over. No boundaries. Forget Faf, RR don't even have a Shardul. Russell too mixes it up well too. KKR are all but into the second qualifier.

Kolkata Knight Riders are through to the second Qualifier. They win the match by 25 runs and will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad two days later. Rajasthan Royals' season comes to an end.

Another very good over to finish by Prasidh Krishna, but the match was all but done in the 17th over itself. Krishna has been highly impressive especially in the death overs. Rajasthan Royals finish with 144/4 off their 20 overs. With six wickets left and still losing by 25 runs short just goes onto show their lack of batting muscle. Buttler and Stokes' absence was felt today more than they did in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

So KKR are through to Qualifier 2, where they play SRH on the 25th. And what a win this has been for them. RR were in the driver’s seat till the 13th over of the chase, but KKR stayed patient. It was the case of who blinked first and it was the visitors who lost the plot. They took it too deep for their liking. KKR win by 25 runs and they’ll be favourites again when they play SRH a day later.

Difficult to understand how the Royals can let the game slip after having KKR 4-51. But sometimes you just have to credit the opposition because Rahane tried every trick in the book. This team has done a remarkable job to qualify for the playoffs considering Stokes has hardly contributed and they lost Butler before the last match of the season. Perhaps Samson and Rahane could have gone harder, but they simply did not have the firepower in the lower order like the Knight Riders did.

Special mention for the crowd here. I did call their presence underwhelming before the match began, but they did turn up in big numbers as the match progressed. An attendance of 56,000 in a 66,000-seater cauldron isn’t too bad I guess.

Q-1: CSK needed 43 runs from the last 3 overs with 3 wickets in hand. Result: CSK won by 2 wickets. Eliminator: RR needed 43 runs from the last 3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Result: RR lost by 25 runs. Difference: (The lack of) Experience

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Definately, really disappointed. The way we started with the ball, especially after that. Dropped catch of Russell hurt. But when you start your chase so well, you generally win the game, but KKR bowled really well. Definitely gettable. Me and Rahul than me and sanju got partnerships but we couldn't get it in the end. Credit to the KKR bowlers. When Sanju and me were batting we were looking to play positively. Overall, we played really good cricket. The bowling unit was fantastic with how the fast bowlers bowled and even the spinners. Batting needs to improve.

That will be it from the Eden Gardens then. It was a pleasant evening to watch cricket and bring the action live to you; a welcome relief from the humidity of Mumbai. We’ll be back again day after tomorrow. Till then, stay tuned to Firstpost. Good night!

Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Winning four matches is special. We were under the pump. To come back from there was special. Credit to Shubman Gill. He played some lovely shots and eased the pressure of me. To absorb the pressure and play fantastic shots was brilliant. In these kind of crunch games, it's not about the par score. It's about how much you believe. We fielded well today which was very good to see.

Andre Russell, Man of the Match : So feel good to contribute It has been a hectic road. Every game is like a final. Yeah, I think it just clear head. If you get short, wide ball, slower ball. All about being balance. Have a still base, and make sure you get bat to ball. Once I connect, I know it'll be either a four or a six. I swing very hard and believe in my abilities. Slower ball deceived me a bit, as I said it is all but the swing. It's good to take responsibility with the ball as well. Especially, as a senior player. Just goes to show you're improving.

That is wrap from us here. In the end KKR did it very easily to book a place in Qualifier 2. Rajasthan Royals had a decent campaign finishing off at 4th place. The rains stayed allowed and gave us a full game. Hopefully it remains the same two days later as Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on against Sunrisers Hyderabad. We will see you on Friday, until then adios.

Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals have elected to bowl first.

Narine looks to go big again, charges down the track and looks to loft it over the off side but it turns away and beats his outside edge. The keeper does the rest. Good stuff from Gowtham. Huge wicket for RR.

OUT! What a start to the game! Four and out! Narine is back in the hut!

It's a flighted delivery on off, it grips on the pitch. Uthappa comes forward and looks to tuck it to the leg side but is early into the shot and the ball doesn't spin too much. He gets a leading edge and Gowtham accepts a simple return catch.

It's that googly that does the trick. It's a good length delivery outside off, spins back in. It comes slowly onto Lynn's bat who looks to punch it straight back but ends up hitting it uppishly straight into the hands of Gowtham. It seemed as if the ball stopped on Lynn.

It's short of a length delivery, Gill gives himself a bit of room but Archer follows him. Gill is cramped for room and looks to slash it over the off side but ends up edging it to the keeper. He is livid with himself as he walks back. A timely wicket for RR.

OUT! Archer breaks the stand. Gill is back in the hut.

It's a slower delivery outside off, Karthik goes for a swipe across the line, is done in by the change of pace and gets a top edge to extra cover where Rahane pouches a very good catch. A very good innings comes to an end.

OUT! Laughlin provides the breakthrough and it's a big one. Karthik is back in the hut after hitting 50.

OUT! Good catch from Archer. Searles looks to go downtown off a slower ball but ends up mistiming it high in the air, Archer runs to his right from long off and pouches it.

OUT! Piyush Chawla is the man for KKR. Draws first blood, was the wrong'un again, the ball hit Tripathi pushed at it with hard hands and the ball also hit high on the bat. Chawla had stretch to his right and extend his arm to grab it. R Tripathi c and b Chawla 20(13)

FIFTY! Samson has played really well here. A well-timed half-century. Gets it there in 37 balls. Played some delightful strokes in his innings.

OUT! And we see this so often with Samson, after getting to his half-century he has thrown it away. Was looking to slap it across the field attempting a cross-batted shot, gets the top edge and holes out to long on. Major blow for RR.

OUT! Gone! Wonderful over from Krishna. Caps the over with slower ball outside off, Binny was beaten neck and crop, can only sweep it to square leg fielder. Lynn pouches it and celebrates, they think they have got it. S Binny c Chris Lynn b Prasidh 0(3)

Kolkata Knight Riders are through to the second Qualifier. They win the match by 25 runs and will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad two days later. Rajasthan Royals' season comes to an end.

Preview: Resurgent Rajasthan Royals will look to defy odds and upset 'home favourites' Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

KKR are the only team among the four knockout entrants to have got their matches in their own backyard. If they win the Eliminator, their Qualifier 2 will also be at the same venue on 25 May.

Besides having the home advantage, KKR will also start as favourites against depleted Royals who made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

Sans the services of in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan got past Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win last league engagement to make it to the knockouts.

Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab sealed Royals' place in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians also lost to Delhi Daredevils. Both Punjab and Mumbai were in fray for the fourth playoff spot which went to Royals.

For KKR, a five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured they finished third in the table.

KKR's main weapons has been Karthik and Sunil Narine alongwith sizable contributions from the wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn.

Underlining that his match-winning innings in the Nidahas Trophy final was no flash in the pan, Karthik has led from the front.

The 33-year old stumper-batsman has been a terrific finisher for the KKR this season. Of his 438 runs this season, 412 were made in 13 innings at No. 5 or lower; only Kieron Pollard's 419 in 17 innings in 2013 is higher.

Mystery spinner Narine has enhanced his credentials as an opener by becoming only the fourth player to score 300 plus runs and grab more than 15 wickets in an IPL season, after Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Jacques Kallis.

Apart from the pair, Lynn has struck form at the right time after enduring a subdued season by his standards.

Andre Russell is always a threat with bat and ball and in M. Prasidh Krishna -- who returned career best figures of 4/30 against Hyderabad -- KKR have found a tall pacer who hits the deck hard and bowls good length stuff.

Royals will once again miss Buttler who is on national duty after getting a Test call-up. Buttler has been their batting mainstay piling up 548 runs in 13 matches at 54.80.

Big-hitting South African wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen showed his class in the last game, his 32 off 21 studded with some stunning shots. The Karnataka pair of Gowtham and Gopal impressed too.

While Gowtham smacked 14 off five balls in the last over and conceded just six runs in two overs of offspin, besides also dismissing Virat Kohli for 4 in the third over, Gopal finished with career-best figures of 4 for 16.

Just over a week back, the two sides met at the same venue with KKR getting the better of Royals by six wickets.

The Eden pitch, this time, would not be prepared the way KKR want it to as the Eliminator won't be treated as a home game.

BCCI East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick has been tasked to prepare the track and it is expected to have a fair bit of grass on it. Just two out of seven games -- vs RCB on 8 April and CSK on 3 May -- have been played on this pitch this IPL.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

RR: Heinrich Klassen, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

With inputs from IANS