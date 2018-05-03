KKR have been threatening to get away but wickets at regular intervals have pegged them back. Don't expect them to slow down though. KKR like to keep the momentum going while batting even if they lose wickets. Shubhman Gill has played some exquisite strokes already. After the Shaw show yesterday, could this be Gill's night?

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 80/3 ( Shubman Gill 13 , Rinku Singh 10) Jadeja continues from the other end. Singles collected off the first two deliveries. Dhoni appeals for a stumping against Rinku after deflecting the ball back onto the stumps, though the batsman's backfoot was firmly grounded. Jadeja fires the ball off the fourth delivery outside leg, with the ball undergoing sharp turn and running away for five wides. Eight off the over, with the players taking a break in the strategic timeout after this over.

FOUR ! Rinku plays this late, guiding it wide of the slip fielder and away to the fence for a four! KKR 84/3

FOUR ! Swept away towards the midwicket fence by Gill off Harbhajan! KKR 89/3

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 90/3 ( Shubman Gill 18 , Rinku Singh 15) Harbhajan bowls his second over, with Rinku opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball wide of the slip fielder for a four. Another boundary four deliveries later, with Gill sweeping the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four. Single to Gill off the last ball. KKR progressing at nine-an-over at the halfway mark. KKR need 88 to win off 60 balls.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 96/3 ( Shubman Gill 22 , Rinku Singh 16) Jadeja continues from the other end, bowling a much better over as he restricts the two batsmen to ones and twos. Six off the over, with the partnership between the two now worth 32. KKR need 82 to win off 54 balls.

Two youngsters are batting brilliantly here. Both Gill and Rinku are timing as well as placing the ball superbly. Especially, Rinku's hand-eye combination has been really impressive.

BOWLED EM! Quicker delivery from Bhajji that slides through. Rinku attempts a heave towards the leg side, missing the ball completely, and gets his leg-stump rattled. KKR 97/4 Rinku b Harbhajan 16(18)

FOUR ! DK's gets going in no time! Cuts the ball through the off side, placing it wide of the backward point fielder, with the ball running away unhindered thereafter. KKR 101/4

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 101/4 ( Shubman Gill 23 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4) Harbhajan into his third over, and he breaks the partnership with a quicker delivery off the fourth delivery, one that drifts slightly into the batsman, slides through and rattles the leg stump. Skipper Karthik walks out to bat, and collects a boundary off the last delivery of the over. Five runs and a wicket off the over. KKR need 77 to win off 48 balls.

Dwayne Bravo introduced into the attack for the first time in the innings.

FOUR ! Fine shot off Gill's bat, going for an inside-out slog, picking a full delivery outside off to perfection! KKR 105/4

Harbhajan Singh has been a revelation in the last few games. He has succeeded in his general ploy of bowling a line and length aimed at keeping the ball away from batsmen and on occasions varying his trajectory to fox the batsmen. Against Rinku Singh it was the same variation that did the trick. It's hard to pick Harbhajan's variations with his action. This is as good as one has seen him bowl in the past four or five years. Perhaps working with Dhoni, who is a great captain with spinners has helped him get back some lost confidence in his bowling.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 109/4 ( Shubman Gill 29 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4) Bravo's introduced into the attack for the first time. Dots off the first two deliveries, before Gill times his inside-out shot to perfection to send the ball over mid off for a four. Wide off the penultimate delivery. A leg-bye and a single to end the over, with eight coming off it. KKR need 69 to win off 42 balls.

Dinesh Karthik's last five innings against CSK in IPL: 26, 28, 23, 10, 51 Can he get a big score and stay till the end for KKR today?

FOUR! Fired wide outside leg, and Karthik brings his bat down in time to sweep it towards the long-leg fence for a boundary! KKR 118/4

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 120/4 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 11) Karn Sharma's introduced into the attack in the 14th over, with Gill collecting a double off the first delivery. Fires one wide outside leg, with Karthik accepting the invitation and smacking the ball towards the long leg boundary. 11 off the over. KKR need 58 to win off 36 balls.

SIX ! Gill pulls the back-of-length delivery over the midwicket fence for his first six of the innings! KKR 126/4

SIX! Gill cuts the ball, sending it towards third man. Rayudu leaps up and gets a bit of his hand to the ball, only to help parry it over the boundary rope for a six. KKR 134/4

SIX ! Third big hit of the over, and this time it comes off Karthik's bat off the last delivery of the over. The KKR skipper pulls a short ball over the long leg fence to collect his first big hit. KKR 141/4

Dinesh Karthik's last five innings against CSK in IPL: 26, 28, 23, 10, 51 Can he get a big score and stay till the end for KKR today?

Still KKR's game this is. Asking rate is manageable. However, in the first innings, we have seen hitting the spinners in the death overs has been a difficult task and CSK spin-trio still have five overs left.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 ( Shubman Gill 48 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 17) Asif returns from the other end, and ends up conceding 21 off what could turn out to be a game-changing over in favour of the Knight Riders. Gill smacks the ball over the midwicket and third man boundaries, with Karthik pulling the ball over the long leg fence off the last ball. KKR in the driver's seat right now! KKR need 37 to win off 30 balls.

Fine half-century for Shubman Gill , who gets to the milestone with a couple of runs at the start of the 16th over. Brings up the milestone off just 32 balls, this being his first half-century in IPL! KKR 143/4

FOUR ! Driven away by Gill through the gap between mid off and extra-cover right after bringing up his maiden IPL fifty! KKR 147/4

FOUR! Reverse-swept away by Karthik, placing it just out of Ngidi's reach at short third man! KKR 154/4

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 155/4 ( Shubman Gill 55 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 24) Jadeja returns from the other end. Gill collects a double off the first delivery to bring up his maiden IPL fifty, before smacking the ball through extra cover and mid off next ball to collect his sixth four. Karthik brings up the 150 with a double off the fourth delivery, before reverse-sweeping the ball towards the third man fence for a four. 14 off the over, and KKR are coasting away towards a victory now. Timeout signalled at the end of the over. KKR need 23 to win off 24 balls.

Ngidi brought back from the other end, replacing Asif. Nothing seems to be working for Dhoni right now.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the fine-leg fence by Karthik off the first delivery of Ngidi's third over! KKR 159/4

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 165/4 ( Shubman Gill 57 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 31) Ngidi returns to the attack. Karthik pulls the ball towards the fine-leg fence for a four at the start of the over. Single collected off each of the subsequent deliveries, with a wide being conceded off the penultimate delivery. 10 off the over, with KKR just a couple of big hits away from a fine victory now. KKR need 13 to win off 18 balls.

What an innings this has been by young Gill! Cool as a cucumber under pressure. Hardly taken any risk but has got the job done in style. In fact, in the previous games, he should have batted up the order. But, late is better than never.

FOUR! Flicked away by Karthik towards the fine-leg fence off Bravo's bowling! KKR 169/4

FOUR! Karthik goes square in his flick off a low full toss on this occasion, beating the man at deep square-leg! KKR 177/4

FOUR! The KKR captain seals it in style for his side, guiding the ball towards backward point, where the ball lands just short of the diving fielder and runs away to the fence! KKR181/4 Kolkata Knight Riders win by six wickets!

KKR's approach to a T20 chase is refreshing to watch. They are probably the only IPL team that understands the pace and dynamics of a T20 innings. They don't play overs of consolidation and try to win the game in the last over. They keep playing their shots, even if they lose wickets.

After 17.4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 180/4 ( Shubman Gill 57 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 45) Bravo bowls the 18th over, and Karthik seals it for KKR with three boundaries, with two of them coming off the third and fourth deliveries of the over Knight Riders collect their fifth victory of the tournament to consolidate themselves at fifth.

MS Dhoni: The wicket remained the same. You have to look at the strength of your lineup. You have to consistently hit the seam hard. The wicket got slightly better under the lights. The second innings ball was slightly in better shsape and was coming along slightly better. Overall disappointed with the loss. Guys need to be more aware and attentive on the field. Overall it will hurt us in a few games. We have got a few good ones who field in the deep midwicket boundary. I think the bowlers will have to maneouvre a bit as to what pace they'll bowl. You can tell the bowlers or batters a lot, but once they are standing with the ball or bat, they're on their own.

This is as much a win for KKR's backroom staff as their team. They had placed their bets on India's U-19 stars, and both Mavi and Gill have had a great outing tonight. Shubhman Gill has looked particularly impressive. His shot making is top drawer, but his maturity and temperament set him apart. Dinesh Karthik continues to play those cameos whenever the team needs. KKR seems to be peaking at the right time with the youngsters coming good for them. On their day, they are the most dangerous batting line-up in IPL. Dhoni talked about his team's death bowling at the toss but his team have been overall lacklustre in the field tonight. They have dropped catches and barring the initial salvo, their bowers have looked toothless. We may see a few more changes in the CSK squad in the coming games.

Shubman Gill: We were just talking about rotating the strike. It was crucial for us to take the doubles. (On going after Asif) It was not really to target him. If there were balls to be hit, it had to be hit. KKR crowd is the best. Win or lose, they always support us. It is really great when you're coached in U-19 by Rahul sir, and then by Kallis. To see their perspective and how they think.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: Credit to the franchise. They picked a lot of U-19 players. We were a little harsh on Gill earlier, but he's hit first-ball boundaries in the past too, so he's been good. Don't want to hype him up so he doesn't feel the added pressure, but he's special. Sunil's (Narine) a thorough allrounder, and he bowls the better overs for us.

Sunil Narine is the Man of the Match for his all-round effort! Narine : Im enjoying that I'm helping my team. Nice to come out with a win. Think it's been getting freedom to play my shots that's the key. It's a total team effort. The seamers did their job today. For me it's about being as humble as possible, and things will come your way. I'm enjoying my cricket now.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: Credit to the franchise. They picked a lof U-19 players. We were a little harsh on Gill earlier, but he's hit first-ball boundaries in the past too, so he's been good. Don't want to hype him up so he doesn't feel the added pressure, but he's special. Sunil's (Narine) a thorough allrounder, and he bowls the better overs for us.

This victory will certainly boost KKR's campaign. It has been a morale-boosting triumph against the table toppers. Excellent innings by Gill as well skipper Karthik. The unbeaten 83-run partnership of 36 balls between the duo just didn't allow CSK to build any sort of pressure. The 'Men in Purple' are now number three the point's table. They will next take on defending champions Mumbai in back-to-back games.

That's it from us at Firstpost Sports in our coverage of the 33rd match of IPL 2018, with KKR pulling off a comfortable victory over CSK to notch up their fifth victory in nine games We certainly had a great time covering the match, especially when it came to watching young Shubman Gill come of age on the big stage and register his first half-century in IPL, and a match-winning one nonetheless. A big thanks to all those who chose to follow the events of the match on our live blog. For now, I, Amit, bid you on behalf of my colleague Devdutt as well as our contributors for the evening Sandipan, Rajesh and Umang.

Preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have looked a class apart so far, will start as hot favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Back in the IPL after a two-year hiatus, the MS Dhoni-led outfit have till now won six games out of eight and just lost two.

Dhoni has led from the front, playing some blistering knocks including a 22-ball 51 in the last game against Delhi Daredevils which CSK won by 13 runs.

The star former India captain has looked every inch like his old self with 286 runs in eight matches at 71.50.

Dhoni rolled back the years with his 44-ball 79 against Kings XI Punjab, showcasing some of his trademark shots and showing glimpses of the flair which made him one of the best finishers of limited-overs cricket.

Though CSK lost that game, they never looked like a team struggling to get going in this competition.

Besides Dhoni, IPL-11's top-scorer Ambati Rayudu has been superb with the bat as well, amassing 370 runs at 46.25. In the last four matches, Rayudu has scores of 41, 46, 82 and 79.

Veteran Australian opener Shane Watson has looked good too with a century to his name against Rajasthan Royals, a team he won the inaugural IPL with in 2008.

Watson's 40-ball 78 in the last encounter underlined the fact that his big-hitting skills are still in the right place despite being on the wrong side of 30 and along with South African skipper Faf Du Plessis, they make a deadly combination at the top.

Du Plessis' compatriot Lungi Ngidi has added teeth to CSK's pace battery after returning to the fold following the demise of his father which had forced the 22-year old to rush home.

Ngidi played for the first time in CSK colours against Delhi and returned figures of 1/26. Besides Ngidi, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have also done well in games, giving the team an overall stability.

Coming to the hosts, KKR registered a morale-boosting six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on the road.

After a harrowing 55-run loss against Delhi, Chris Lynn starred for Dinesh Karthik's KKR with an unbeaten 52-ball 62 as wrist spinners Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav also looked good.

KKR are fourth in the table with four wins and the same number of losses. They have looked good in patches so far and against a formidable side in CSK, the men in purple will have their task cut out.

KKR's consistent performer Nitish Rana got injured in the last game and had to be retired hurt for 15.

A lot will once again rest on West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell who has been KKR's go-to-man this season. Kuldeep and Piyush will have to weave their magic with the ball to restrict Chennai and look for early wickets along with mystery spinner Sunil Narine.

In their last meeting, CSK won a humdinger by five wickets with one ball to spare.

KKR don't have a good track record against CSK, losing 12 times out of a possible 19.

Teams (from):

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

With inputs from IANS