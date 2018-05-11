After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 24 , Kane Williamson (C) 19) Amit Mishra, another local boy comes in. Let's see how SRH handle him, considering DD, and Pant specifically, went after after Rashid Khan. Williamson steers him nicely on the third ball and he times it well enough to beat the diving point. Seven from that over.

FOUR! Length from Vijay Shankar and Dhawan goes over mid-off.

SIX! Shankar slants next ball into Dhawan but the length is too full. Dhawan unfurls the flick over square leg fence. Excellent timing.

Has been a fine start from SRH, with Dhawan and Williamson making up for the early dismissal of Hales, who was trapped lbw off Harshal Patel’s bowling. Dhawan, a Delhiite plying his trade for another city, would be all too familiar with this venue, and is already looking set at the crease right now.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 72/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Kane Williamson (C) 20) Expensive over from Vijay Shankar; conceded a six and a four there. One gets a feeling that these two will target Shankar, given his innocuous pace and natural length. He ends up conceding 14 there.

Dhawan has picked up the pace, and score most of his runs against the fast bowlers. It plays into SRH's hands that the sixth bowler that DD have used has been a pace bowler, as opposed to Maxwell. For a team that has struggled at chasing, this is a great platform to get their highest score.

FOUR! Dhawan goes down the ground. He takes this Mishra ball on the four and hits it hard and straight, all along the ground.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , Kane Williamson (C) 22) Eight from that Amit Mishra over. Reasonably good over this. He is giving the ball god air, and perhaps that allowed Dhawan to step out and hit him straight for four on the last ball. SRH very much in the hunt.

Kane Williamson is the only player to score five fifties in this season of IPL. He needs to up-the-ante now.

FOUR! Slower from Plunkett, but lot of width and the line is outside off. Williamson drives it regally.

SRH's scoring rate of 7.68 in this season of IPL - the lowest among all the teams.

FOUR! Same line, same pace and same width. Same result too.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Kane Williamson (C) 32) Plunkett returns. He bowled a good first over, despite the boundary, but he starts poorly here. Concedes consecutive boundaries at the start of the over and then Williamson’s leading edge falls safe. They need better from him.

SIX! Poor ball from Mishra, full and on Williamson's legs. The SRH skipper obliges with a sweep.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Kane Williamson (C) 40) Amit Mishra continues. He is DD’s experienced campaigner, and the hosts would look to him for wickets. Well, he responds with a 14-run over. It’s slipping away from Delhi.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan laces a pull off Harshal Patel. Reads the slower ball early and gets to his fity with ease.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 112/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 54 , Kane Williamson (C) 42) Harshal Patel returns. Beats Dhawan with consecutive slower balls. Tries again on the third ball but Dhawan has seen this early. Pulls it for four to get his fifty. That’s only his second this IPL, and it has come at the right time. He has put SRH on course.

This IPL seems to be the season that Dhawan gets a bruise on every part of his body. That delivery which hit him in the hip bone is exactly the kind of ball that is hard to hit on this pitch, so Dhawan is picking his battles, going hard at balls that are bowled at full pace. Will the DD pacers switch completely to slower balls? Much needed 50 for Dhawan, as SRH looking to head into the playoffs. Williamson providing the ballast as usual.

Fine half-century for Dhawan, with Williamson going well at the other end. The two have certainly made the evening a lot more interesting with a solid 2nd-wicket stand that is nearly worth a hundred runs. Iyer’s starting to get a few creases on his forehead now, and like the dismissal of Jos Buttler in the victory over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi need a stroke of luck in the second half of the innings if they are to defend the target.

SIX! Dhawan ends the over with another six. Sweeps Nadeem over cow corner to keep SRH on par with the required rate.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 67 , Kane Williamson (C) 47) Nadeem returns, and is tonked for six first ball. That was a Chinaman to Dhawan, who simply lofts him over the bowler’s head. They have run well this over as two consecutive twos imply. A six off the last ball caps the over. SRH are on course.

FOUR! Maxwell drops short and Dhawan brings out the pull. Excellent batting from SRH.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 139/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 74 , Kane Williamson (C) 49) Maxwell comes into the attack, and delivers a half-tracker to Dhawan. That's the boundary of the over. SRH are doing it clinically. 49 needed off 36 balls.

FIFTY! Skipper Kane Williamson's rich run continues. Flicks his Kiwi teammate Boult for four to get to his half-century.

FOUR! Second four of the over. Williamson places it past deep point. Lovely batting.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 152/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 75 , Kane Williamson (C) 61) Well, one has to acknowledge SRH’s clinical approach to this chase. They never appeared flustered, and the experienced duo of Williamson and Dhawan has brought them close to victory. Two fours came in that over to make it an expensive, 13-run affair.

A few people at the Kotla starting to leave already, with the game fast slipping out of Delhi’s hands now. Kudos to the DJ for trying to sound optimistic even with the prospect of becoming the first side to bow out of the IPL playoffs looming large over the Delhi Daredevils.Meanwhile, Kane Williamson continues to exude class, as he gets to yet another half-century, making it back-to-back fifties now.

Making a chase that seemed herculean look pedestrian. The RRR has come down to almost 7, and with wickets in hand this is a forgone conclusion. Incredible confidence, and the fact that Dhawan has played a big innings has made a big difference, because it has kept a highly skilled left hander at the crease through the match, blunting Mishra and Nadeem. It's similar to the effect Pant had on Rashid and Shakib.

This is now the highest stand for SRH for any wicket in IPL. The previous highest was 139 between David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, came at Hyderabad in 2017.

SIX! Plunkett tries to bounce Williamson who responds with a hook. He's just too good!

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 164/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Kane Williamson (C) 71) Here’s Plunkett, and he delivers another expensive over. Delhi’s bowling has lacked plans and spirit, and their bowlers have just gone through the motions even as SRH have collected singles and boundaries at will. This 12-run over has brought the asking rate to 6.0. Delhi might be going home tonight, literally and figuratively.

FOUR! That's brutal. Some width from Patel and Dhawan laces a drive past covers.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 170/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 82 , Kane Williamson (C) 72) Harshal Patel, DD’s sole wicket-taker, returns. Starts with two dots and Dhawan laces a vicious drive past covers for four. That’s been DD’s story tonight; they just haven’t been able to apply any pressure on SRH. Six from that over.

“Uss stand mein ticket lena chahiye tha. Joota marke aata” goes one disgruntled Delhi fan behind me. Certainly hasn’t been their evening, and will likely end on a disappointing note.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 180/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 86 , Kane Williamson (C) 78) Plunkett conceded 10 there. His bowling has looked completely direction-less tonight, and he has failed to trouble any of these batsmen. They take him for 10 runs, including a boundary off the last ball. SRH are ending this quickly.

Dhawan and Williamson just wrote another chapter in the art of chasing. Showed such composure at the crease throughout the innings. Was a good surface to bat on after all. The batsmen just had to apply themselves, which is what Pant, Dhawan and Williamson did.

Incredible chase, and SRH fully deserve to be the first team into the playoffs. What a huge bonus it is to have Dhawan back among runs, this looks like a different batting side when he clicks. One more chase like this, and no one can call SRH just a bowling team any more.

With that win, Sunrisers storm into the playoffs, while the Daredevils bow out of the competition, and all that they have left to play for is pride. Three home games to play, and the youngsters will hope to continue their selector-impressing run at the Kotla.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets; Shikhar Dhawan (92), Kane Williamson (83) remain unbeaten Williamson ends this with a four. What a win this from SRH! They were thoroughly clinical in their pursuit of what looked like a tall order, but Williamson and Dhawan were just too good on the night. Rishabh Pant lit up the Delhi night-sky with some incredible hitting, but was clearly not enough to keep his team afloat. With this, Delhi Daredevils have been knocked out of the competition while Sunrisers Hyderabad become the first team to qualify for playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Daredevils captain : I think it was a brilliant total, considering the start we got but the way Rishabh Pant played was commendable. The wicket played well towards the end of our innings; it was a bit two-paced. I think we didn’t get many opportunities to get them out. They (SRH) played very well, and the way we bowled, we didn’t deserve to win. We would like to carry on the positives to next games. It’s important to win next games as it can really boost our morale for next year. These games are a great learning process for all youngsters and will help us when we play for our countries and India ‘A’ teams.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : We wanted to go out and play as a team, we've been playing on some really tough surfaces. Always nice to execute with the bat, but even the bowlers did their part in restricting to a par total, but it's always tough chasing here. Always tough to chase total like that. After the first half of the first innings it was holding a bit in the first innings. Fantastic innings by Pant. The wicket was a very good surface in the end. When we are chasing 180 we tried to relieve it, rotating the strike and the boundary and at the same time there was some tough period. Nice to get the partnership. There were some tough periods, we needed to soak that up but Shikhar was outstanding, he showed intent from ball one, it was a terrific knock.

Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match : Gabbar was always there! Rishabh Pant played an amazing knock. He just took away the game from us. We believed if we go with a positive mindset, we can do it. I have played a lot of cricket on this ground, and that was the advantage for me. I knew we need to keep going because the target was huge.

Well, this has been a night of contrasting batting displays. Rishbah Pant came down on Sunrisers Hyderabad with all his fury but ultimately it was the ice-cool chase of Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan that sealed the game for the visitors. Not surprising then that SRH have qualified for the playoffs. They have got most bases covered, and are among the favourites to win the trophy. Delhi Daredevils, meanwhile, have been knocked out of IPL 2018. They still have three matches to play, all at home, and avoiding a last-place finish should be incentive enough for them to keep up the intensity. That’s all we have in our coverage tonight. We’ll be back again tomorrow when Rajasthan Royals play Chennai Super Kings. Till then, it’s goodbye and good night from all of us at Firstpost .

This is how the points table look with fate of two teams decided. Sunrisers into the playoffs, while Delhi Daredevils out of the tournament. Three places to fight six teams still contesting.

Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH!

OUT! That's the first wicket. Prithvi mistimes his pull off Shakib and the skier is taken by local boy Shikhar Dhawan. This pitch is beginning to slow up now.

OUT! Whoa! Where did that come from? Shakib tosses this one nicely and gets it to straighten, and this takes Roy's edge. Openers gone. Excellent bowling.

OUT! What's happening here, DD? Pant inside edges it to wicketkeeper and his initial steps somehow convince Iyer that there's a single there. Keeper throws it to bowler's end and that was it.

OUT! That's atrocious calling from Pant. He called for the second and then deserted Patel midway. Partnership over.

FIFTY! Shakib tosses it up and Pant gets under it and deposits it deep in the crowd.

OUT! Maxwell's gone. He has mistimed a Bhuvneshwar Kumar length ball and Alex Hales takes him in the deep.

OUT! Full, straight and there's the wicket of Hales on the slower ball. Patel is pumped up!

Preview: Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla on Thursday.

The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings.

Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, Sunrisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories.

In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages.

Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top.

Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season.

It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far.

On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Englishman Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets.

Coming to the Sunrisers, its been their bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins –Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan – who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper – Williamson – who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring five half centuries so far in this season.

The inconsistent top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Veteran Yusuf Pathan has of late found back his groove with his cameos lower down the order along side the left-hander Shakib and stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

Come Thursday, it will be interesting to see if Delhi's batsmen can pass the stern test from the Sunrisers bowlers and halt their winning run.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

