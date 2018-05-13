After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , AB de Villiers 5) Harshal Patel is in. Starts with two dots to ABD, who is yet to get his timing going. One gets a feeling he is trying to hit too hard. Those are the only dots he balls in the over as ABD gets his timing on the third ball. Some width from Patel and the South African dispatches it through covers. He goes full to Kohli who makes room and places him over mid-off for another four. 10 from the over.

SIX! That's unreal from Kohli! What timing! Boult comes around the wicket to block width but Kohli holds his shape and times it over extra cover. Wow.

Virat Kohli becomes the second player to score 700-plus runs against two different opponents in IPL (v CSK and v DD). The other player is Suresh Raina (v MI & v KKR).

Now we have a streaker breaking his way through the security, and running towards Kohli, prostrating before the Indian captain and local lad. The Delhi police officials on duty promptly whisk him away. Looks like he got some rough treatment after being dragged out of the park, with a crowd gathering around the centre of attention. Meanwhile, Kohli and AB have formed a valuable partnership, worth 40 at the end of powerplay, with the run-rate nearly 10-an-over at the moment.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 58/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , AB de Villiers 10) Boult into his second over, which turns out to be in complete contrast to his tidy first over. Kohli lays into him with a beautiful six over extra cover and then ABD collects four off a short ball. A 13-run over means RCB gallop to 58 in first six overs.

FOUR! Nicely tossed up by Lamichhane and Kohli brings out the trademark cover drive. He is batting beautifully tonight.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , AB de Villiers 12) Lamichhane continues to impress. He is not afraid to give some air to the ball, and does possess a good googly. Starts with a boundary though, as Kohli drills a trademark cover drive to a pitched-up ball. Four more singles come in the over and RCB are in the hunt.

SIX! Some air from Amit Mishra and AB de Villiers hits him straight. Lovely, clean strokeplay.

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 76/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , AB de Villiers 20) Amit Mishra comes into the attack. would be an interesting duel with Kohli; the two play for same state besides turning out in national colours. The senior leggie looks to have found his spots early, conceding singles on each of first four balls. Needs to prevent a boundary now...or what! AB De Villiers notices some air and wallops it straight over the bowler's head for a six. That makes it ten off the owner. It's a cruel game.

FIFTY! Kohli flicks this leg side ball from Dala fine for four and races to his 50 off just 26 balls. Like always, a classy affair.

Kohli is on song. Superb strokeplay in getting to his 50 in just 26 deliveries. Good substantial partnership building between him and ABD

Virat Kohli became the second Indian batsman to hit 700 fours in T20 cricket after Gautam Gambhir when he hit the first four today.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , AB de Villiers 21) Junior Dala returns. His first over was taken apart by Kohli, and he delivers a poor leg-side ball to the RCB skipper that is helped on its way to the fence. That shot also brought up Kohli's fifty. Not a single fall stroke tonight from him. Iyer needs to do something special to get his opposite number.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 54 , AB de Villiers 28) Mishra continues.He bowled well in his opening over. Starts with a tossed-up leg-break and Kohli drives it for a single. Goes fuller and straighter next ball, which means ABD turns him to leg side for a single. And as was the case in his previous over, the tossed up deliveries pose the threat of being sent out of the park, and that's what ABD does. Mishra concedes 10 again.

At the first timeout of the Delhi innings, it is advantage RCB, with two well-set batsmen at the crease, one of them bringing up a half-century. Junior Dala, the third debutant of the day for DD, has had a forgettable outing so far by leaking 26 runs off two overs.

FOUR! Harshal Patel pitches this full on AB de Villiers' off-stump and he moves across to scoop it for four.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 103/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , AB de Villiers 33) Here's Harshal Patel for his second over. Starts with two dots before Kohli gets ABD on strike. His response? He walks across and scoops Patel over the wicketkeeper for a boundary. Still, an eight-run over is a fairly decent one. RCB though are in driver's seat.

SIX! That's a top-edge from ABD but it has sailed over the deep fielder for the maximum. Nicely tossed up from Lamichhane and ABD sweeps with lot of power.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , AB de Villiers 41) Lamichhane's here for his fourth over. He has had a good debut so far, and despite the top-edged six he concedes to ABD in this over, it has been a fine first match from this youngster. Just 25 from his 4 overs.

SIX! Full and slanting into Kohli from Patel and RCB skipper's mighty wrists ensure the long-on fence is rendered redundant.

Superb 3rd wicket stand of over 100 unbeaten runs by Kohli and ABD. Both have been playing brilliant strokes on either side of the wicket and running between the wickets superbly. They have the DD attack on its knees

FIFTY! AB de Villiers lofts this from Patel over long on. That's exhilarating strokeplay.

OUT! Kohli's gone! He hit a four the previous ball but Amit Mishra comes back strongly next ball. It's a loopy leg break and Kohli goes for the drive and edges. What an innings, nevertheless! Kohli c Pant b Mishra 70(40)

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 132/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , AB de Villiers 53) Harshal Patel gives away 19 in this over as ABD decides to join the fun. A six and two fours mean Patel continues to have a bad match.

Kohli's brilliant 70 from 40 deliveries comes to an end. A feather snick off a wide ball from Amit Mishra to be caught behind. But Kohli and ABD have put RCB very much in the contest with their lovely huge partnership. RCB need to just close it.

Kohli and ABD were starting to toy around with the bowlers, when Mishra pulled things back in his team’s favour by getting rid of the opposition captain, getting some extra turn on the occasion. RCB are still going strong with the RRR very much under control. Just a glimmer of hope for DD after that wicket now.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 139/3 ( AB de Villiers 54 , Mandeep Singh 2) Good over from Mishra. Just seven runs and the big wicket of Kohli with a traditional leg-break. RCB need just 43 from last 6 overs now,and one has to say, the wicket has come a bit too late. A 70-ball 40 on the ground he grew up playing cricket is a top effort from the RCB captain.

SIX! Wonderful pick-up shot this from Mandeep. Dala digs in short and Mandeep shows his class with a pull over fine leg.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 147/3 ( AB de Villiers 54 , Mandeep Singh 10) Junior Dala returns. His first two overs have been taken for runs, and it doesn't change in this over. His short ball has been sent over the fine leg fence by Mandeep, but Dala comes back nicely after that.Just two more runs means it's an eight-run over. RCB are on course.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 153/3 ( AB de Villiers 57 , Mandeep Singh 13) Amit Mishra continues.He has bowled well, but his flighted balls have also been sent into stands by ABD and Kohli. With Kohli gone, he looks to be bowling with more freedom, also throwing in the odd googly in between.Just six from this over. RCB need 29 runs off 24 balls.

OUT! Mandeep has missed a straight ball from Boult. Went for an across the line swipe off this good length ball, misses, and his stumps are shattered. Mandeep b Boult 13(14)

RCB have a habit of making things tough on themselves. Mandeep played across the line to a straight, pitched up delivery from Boult to give DD a toe-hold in teh match. When will RCB batsmen learn to finish it when they are on top. Guess they are the generous sort

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/4 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Sarfaraz Khan 3) Brilliant over this from Boult. DD's death bowling so far has been in complete contrast to RCB's, but Kohli-ABD alliance has all but won it for the visitors. Boult concedes just five ruins and takes out Mandeep Singh. Sarfaraz Khan has played very sporadically this season and hasn't been in touch. Maybe DD can make things interesting?

FOUR! Pitched up from Harshal Patel and Sarfaraz drives it straight.Lovely shot!

Unless Delhi get a magical over from their bowlers, AB and Sarfaraz could very well stroll their way to the finish line. Sarfaraz already has got two boundaries in the 18th over now.

OUT! That's a bizarre dismissal. Sarfaraz scoops Patel and Iyer has placed a very fine leg specifically for that shot. Prithvi Shaw takes it with a little juggle. Sarfaraz Khan c Prithvi Shaw b Harshal Patel 11(8)

Sarfaraz must feel like a fool after hitting the ball down the throat of the fielder placed behind the stumps. It was as if DD were waiting for his 'Dilscoop' shot to come along. he promptly found the fielder to get caught

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 172/5 ( AB de Villiers 59 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) That was a weird over from Harshal Patel. He concedes six runs via wide balls, two boundaries, and manages to get the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan, thanks to some inventive field placement by skipper Iyer. 14 came from that.

SIX! Full toss from Boult outside off and ABD walks way outside his off stump and sends the ball over deep square leg. Go figure!

RCB win by five wickets! Trent Boult bowls length on AB de Villiers' off-stump and the right-hander obliges with a straight six. RCB continue to live for another day.

This is RCB's fifth consecutive win against DD in IPL. RCB have now won 12 out of 13 matches against DD since 2011 in IPL.

AB seals it in style, hammering the ball over long off to get his side over the line with an over and five wickets to spare, keeping the side’s playoff hopes still alive. Yet another positive batting display from DD goes in vain as the bowlers failed to restrict the RCB batting unit despite getting a couple of early wickets. With this defeat, whatever chances they had of making it to the top four at the end of the league stage would’ve evaporated.

Shreyas Iyer, DD captain: With the start, I thought 180 was more than enough. Unfortunately, we are just not able to defend totals. Lots of positives with the bat, but can't execute bowling plans. Not feeling any pressure, because I am able to bat very well. But today was one of those bad days when I couldn't connect anything. About pressure, you can't just control it. The only thing you can do is keep scoring runs. Don't want to take names, but I do like to talk to my coaches, so I can come back stronger in the next game. We are making 3-4 changes per game now, so it's all about setting our team for next year. We can just smile and move on.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain I think it's a right time to get a win. Great feeling playing in front of this crowd. We should have restricted them (DD) to 160, but the chase was ideal. I think we would prefer bowling first at this stage of the tournamnet. It's a good position to be in. We understand teams would want to stop us from winning,and that motivates the boys to do well. It is lovely batting with ABD. We wanted to step up at the right time. I didn't like the way the innings ended but AB assured us that we are winning this. It's an honour for me to bat with him. We were looking to secure win with three over to spare to get the run rate up. But that's how the game goes; couldn't have asked for more.

AB de Villiers is the Player of the Match AB de Villiers: I started off slowly. Luckily, Virat was going well. I took 15 deliveries to get settled and felt better and then got my eyes in. Sandeep Lamichhane is 17 years old and he is admirable. I love these youngsters coming out and performing. Team, excellence, management and teammates are biggest motivation.

Right then, so DD have been officially knocked out of IPL 2018, while RCB stay alive, albeit only just.They have to win each of their remaining matches and then wait for other outcomes, but a good win tonight will give them confidence going into their must-win matches. This is their first win away from home this season. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers look in good touch, but death bowling continues to remain a worry for RCB. That's all we have tonight for you. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We will be back tomorrow when another double-header awaits when CSK play SRH in first match, and MI take on RR later in the evening.Till then, from all of us at Firstpost , it is goodbye and good night!

Virat Kohli has called correctly and RCB have elected to field first in the must-win game against hosts Delhi Daredevils.

OUT! What a start from Chahal! Foxes Prithvi with a straighter one that rattles into his stumps.

OUT! What bowling this from Chahal! Lovely loopy wrong 'un that goes through the gate. Jason Roy is gone and DD are in trouble.

FIFTY! What an innings this from young Pant. Chahal follows the full ball that went for a six with a short one on his legs, who pulls it behind square for four. Gets to his second consecutive fifty. He is in some serious form.

OUT! That's a big wicket. Pant has fallen to an excellent sliding catch from AB de Villiers.

OUT! Iyer's gone! He times that Siraj ball sweetly, perhaps too well as it carries straight to Kohli at deep midwicket.

OUT! Moeen Ali departs. Leading edge goes up and Prithvi Shaw takes that. Trent Boult the bowler.

OUT! And gone next ball! 17-year-old Sandep Lamichhane from Nepal has had his first IPL wicket. Nice and full and Parthiv misses the slog sweep.

Trent Boult bowls length on AB de Villiers' off-stump and the right-hander obliges with a straight six. RCB continue to live for another day.

RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB do not evoke much hope.

Skipper Virat Kohli had minced no words after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying they were simply not good enough and even questioned the character of his team.

Kohli, the team's leading run-scorer with 396 runs at 49.50, was understandably upset after RCB were unable to chase down a modest 147. The batsmen had also let them down against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game, managing just 127.

The team has always relied heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers but it is high time the likes of Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum deliver.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been disappointing so far, taking just four wickets in seven games at an average of 48 and economy rate of 9.60. With the bat too, he has done not much to write home about.

The RCB have done alright with the ball and they would hoping to maintain that at the high-scoring Kotla. Pacers Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have impressed in parts.

Kohli looked relaxed ahead of the must-win game as he went out for dinner with teammates in his home city.

Delhi, meanwhile are already out of competition after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even a special effort from Rishabh Pant did not prove to enough for the hosts.

Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes and captain Shreyas Iyer insisted that there is a lot to play for. There is a possibility that Delhi management might give an opportunity to Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African pacer Junior Dala, who both are yet to get a game.

"I think we will be discussing the names of all people in the squad in the next 24 hours. We are out but it is important that we win the remaining three games," said Hopes.

Analysing Delhi's another sorry campaign, Hopes added, "We were just not able to win close games. We threw it away against KXIP the other day. There were other games too which we should have won."

"We had to work with depleted bowling resources (after injury to Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris) but that is part of the game," he added.

Teams: (From)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

With PTI inputs