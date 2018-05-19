Indian players to hit 30-plus sixes in an IPL season: 38 - Virat Kohli in 2016 33 - Rishabh Pant in 2018 32 - KL Rahul in 2018 32 - Ambati Rayudu in 2018*

After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 62/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 44 , Suresh Raina 3) Eventful over from Mishra. In the second half off the over Rayudu attacks the leg spinner. But however he took an uncalled for a single off the last ball and a direct hit from mid off could have drawn curtains on his innings.

FOUR! Full from Patel and Rayudu is alert enough to play it fine getting a tickle to fine leg boundary.

FIFTY! Fantastic knock from Ambati Rayudu. He has been splendid for the team in yellow this year. Gets to the landmark 28 balls.

Ambati Rayudu continued his consistent performances in this year's IPL with a strokeful half-century against Delhi Daredevils

OUT! A length ball and charging Rayudu goes for the big shot, even though he wasn't quite to the pitch of it, didn't time it well. Maxwell does extremely well to settle under it at deep mid-wicket and hold on it. Rayudu c Maxwell b Harshal Patel 50(29)

MSD walks out to a rousing reception, with the stands going all starry with the flashlights from phones. Rayudu is dismissed right after getting to his fifty, but has essentially laid the foundation with another fine knock. Over to the veterans now.

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 70/2 ( Suresh Raina 5 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0) MS Dhoni is in at number four and now upto Thala and chinna Thala to get the remaining 93 runs off 60 balls. Rayudu did well to notch his half-century but just got out at the time when he was looking to provide the impetus. Timely for DD.

Rayudu departs after another useful knock but his team needed him to see off the spin threat and sail the team through the middle overs. That job rests with Dhoni and Raina now.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 76/2 ( Suresh Raina 8 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 3) Lamichhane comes into the attack. Dhoni squeezes out to extra cover to get off the mark. These two start the rebuilding work with six singles off the over.

FOUR! Flighted from Maxwell and Raina makes room to drill it through covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Nice placement! Flat one just outside off, and Dhoni cuts it through gully and backward point for four.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 86/2 ( Suresh Raina 13 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 8) Raina and MS Dhoni strike boundaries and keep the run rate in check. Bowling Maxwell wasn't the best of the decision here. 10 runs off the over.

Dhoni and Raina still going about business with some precaution. With the required run-rate steadily creeping up, the big shots have to come in the next couple of overs to keep the RRR under check.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 90/2 ( Suresh Raina 15 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 10) Tidy over from Amit Mishra! MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will have to up the ante after this over. They were happy to knock it around for singles, taking four runs off the over.

Mishra is showing his full repertoire here. The sliders, the loopy leg breaks and the well disguised googly are all on display. Things are a little easier against the one dimensional Maxwell. Mishra's tight spell has ensured that CSK are going to need a few big overs from here to see them through.

Lamichchane breaks the partnership right after the timeout, and I have to say that the balance has tilted in Delhi’s favour slightly. Nobody gave the Daredevils a chance at the start of this game, and now they have made things a lot more interesting.

OUT! Lamichhane strikes first ball after the time out. Was full and on the pads of the left-hander, who finally gets one from the middle of the bat, but he finds the fielder in the deep. He didn't have to move an inch. DD are well in it. S Raina c Vijay Shankar b Lamichhane 15(18)

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 92/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 11 , Sam Billings 1) Another fantastic over from Lammichanne. He has given just 10 runs off the three overs that he has bowled. MS Dhoni almost hit it down long on's throat and new man Billings hasn't the best of the starts, getting a leading edge, not reading the wrong'un. His six balls could well be very decisive.

OUT! Sam Billings falls to wrist spin. Was tossed up outside off stump and Billings went for the sweep, gets the top edge and the ball ballooning up for the short fine leg fielder to come under it and take the simplest of catches. CSK falling apart. Leaving it for Dhoni again. Billings c Abhishek Sharma b Mishra 1(5)

Now Billings perishes while trying to launch Mishra down the ground. The Delhi leggie is in great touch today, and is putting his experience to good use at the moment. CSK suddenly facing an uphill, although certainly not impossible, task.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 94/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 12 , Ravindra Jadeja 1) How good has Amit Mishra been tonight.He finished with just 2 off the final over and finisahes with 20 off his 4 overs, including two wickets. Showed his class and years of experience in outsmarting Billings and then not allowing Dhoni to hit him away for runs. The required rate is fast surging towards 14 runs an over. CSK need 69 off 30.

The leggies are doing it for Delhi. Why haven't Sandeep and Mishra played all the games for them will be something to ponder upon as they look back at their season. Raina never got his timing going in this innings and has now perished trying to break free against Sandeep. Mishra comes back from the other end and tempts Billing into a false shot. CSK are in a spot of bother here. Dhoni surely has his calculator on at the other end. He will wait for Mishra and Sandeep to finish here and try to get a big over against one of Delhi's young quicks.

SIX! Lamichanne loops it on the middle stump. Jadeja facing just his second ball dances down the pitch, gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight over the sight screen. Very good use of his feet.

Delhi's leg spinners have been revelatory in today's match against Chennai Super Kings. Veteran cricketer Amit Mishra was impeccable tonight

Delhi’s leggies have been effective in keeping the CSK batters in check, and Dhoni is now left with a very difficult 58 off four overs.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 105/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13 , Ravindra Jadeja 11) After the six off the first ball, Jadeja hangs back in his crease to get on top off the wrong'un that was pitch halfway down the wicket to taps it to the cover boundary. A little fumble allows the two quick runners an extra run. Three singles and a little yes-no between MSD and Jaddu, before the latter returned into his crease. End of Lamichhane's spell. 4-0-21-1. Between him and leg spin partner, Mishra. they have bowled really well giving away 41 runs off the 8 overs between them, that is just over 5 runs an over and they have picked three wickets in the process. 58 off 24 balls.

CSK's scoring rate of 12.04 in the death overs this IPL - the best among all the sides. When will Dhoni up-the-ante?

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14 , Ravindra Jadeja 13) Harshal Patel goes round the wicket to Jadeja, who misses to run it down the third man off the first ball and the dot ball just adds on to the pressure. Turns the strike to Dhoni with a single on the onside. Patel rolls his fingers over to a back of length delivery, MSD tried to pat the bat down the third man , but he fails too. Finds the fine square leg fielder as he looks to pull, but unable to get any run. Pace taken off the ball once again and Dhoni gets some part of the bat to short third for a quick single. Dhoni wants to take this deep as he always wants to, so Jadeja has to be the aggressor. The left-hander goes for the big shot, but slices it over backward point for a single with Avesh Khan from sweeper cover deciding against of going for the catch. Harshal gestures that he should have gone. 55 required off 18 balls.

It’s amazing how there are a few CSK fans who are still hopeful of Dhoni performing a miracle now. And then we have MSD holing out to long on off the last ball of the 18th over, one that should pretty much seal the fate of the match

OUT! No Dhoni magic tonight. No miracle from MSD. He succumbs to the ever-rising required rate. Boult has been absolutely brilliant in the death. Mixed his length, varied his pace and went straight and full, Dhoni cannot generate the power on that low full toss. Holes out to long on. Dhoni c Shreyas Iyer b Boult 17(23)

The lowest total defended by DD in IPL is 150 which they defended against RR at Bloemfontein in 2009.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 113/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 15 , Dwayne Bravo 0) MS Dhoni attempts forehand smash and tell you what if that would have found the middle of the bat, the ball could have fone outside Kotla. But props to Boult who held the length back and rolled his fingers over not giving the batsman any pace to work with. He follows it up with a wide yorker angled across, MS Dhoni shoulders arms, but it is inside the tramline. Another short ball and Dhoni swats the pull but no timing on it, cannot get outside the 30-yard circle, Boult trips as tries to turn and go for the catch, so he is on the floor, MS Dhoni hares back for two and gets one extra for the overthrow. But Dhoni falls off the last ball off the over, making it almost impossible for CSK to come back from here. 50 off 12. Excellent over from Boult!

This could be curtains for CSK as Dhoni departs. He was never allowed to get away by some excellent death bowling from the Delhi seamers. The game seems beyond Chennai's reach now.

SIX! Right in the hitting zone for Jadeja and he has pick the bones off it clobbers it straight down the ground for six.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 124/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 24 , Dwayne Bravo 1) After being hit for six off the first ball. Harshal Patel bowled well to not allow CSK any sniff. Five runs off the last five deliveries. That is 11 off the final over, finishing by giving away just 23 off his four overs capping a fantastic all-round night. 39 off last 6 balls

OUT! From the toe-end of the bat. But the ball soared high in the night sky until the ball fell into Vijay Shankar's hands

David has beaten the Goliath here. The bottom ranked team has beaten the high-profile Chennai Spuer Kings by 34 runs. Chennai Super Kings finish with 128/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 27 , Deepak Chahar 1) DD wrist spinners made the difference between the two sides and as always Trent Boult was special, with all-round effort from Harshal Patel.

The result of this match won't have any direct effect on the two remaining spots for the playoffs as CSK have already qualified and DD have already been out from the competition.

A morale-boosting victory for the Daredevils, and even though there is little that they can do to avoid the wooden spoon this year. They still have the pride to play for, and their performance with the ball and on the field today certainly was commendable. Chennai looked off-colour throughout their innings and missed out on a chance to move past SRH to the top of the table. They still can do that, provided Hyderabad lose to Kolkata and they beat Punjab.

Always fear the man that has nothing to lose. Delhi played as if they had a point to prove today. They fought gamely with the bat especially towards the end and made a par total appear unassailable with some disciplined bowling. It will be interesting to hear what Dhoni and Fleming will make of their batsmen's effort in the chase today.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : I think the wicket got difficult and slower and slower in the second half. Nobody was middling it. Difficult to predict how the wicket would better. If we got extra 15-20 runs it would have been better. Need to be very practical about why something went wrong. We know the reasons. Overall dissapointed with the loss but don't think we would have done anything different. It's important not to look at the points table.Anyone can get an opportunity. Need to be mentally prepared, more than physical. If we get our death sorted out it would be good. You can give 100 different plans to the bowlers, but sometimes you have to shuffle the bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer, DD captain: We were craving for this victory. Coming against one of the best teams, it was a satisfying victory. Batting, bowling and fielding lived upto the expectations. It wasn't easy to bat on this wicket. Harshal at No 7, we didn't expect it from him, but he delivered, especially that last over was amazing. The way he bowled has also stated his calibre and showed what he is here for. In regards to preparation(over the entire season), we weren't lacking but weren't able to execute it. All three departments couldn't click together. In the matches we've won, all three departments have clicked and it is a good thing.

Chennai looked off-colour throughout their innings, and missed out on a chance to move past SRH to the top of the table. They still can do that, provided Hyderabad lose to Kolkata and they beat Punjab.

Harshal Patel : I think bowling is difficult on this pitch, especially knowing how the ground and the dew coming into play. Four-over spells more important than a 25-run cameo. You can bowl one good over and you lose the match in an over. I was just watching the ball and reacting to it. Just about consistency, how often can I produce such performance. I have been studying my own, need not do anything out of my capabilities. It was just executing my process.

And that's a wrap to tonight's action as Daredevils displayed a clinical bowling effort in defending 162 against a famed batting line up of Chennai Super Kings. We have a massive day lined up tomorrow as we move into the last weekend of the league stage of the IPL. First we have Rajasthan Royals hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore as both teams eye a place in the playoffs, while Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where KKR will look to earn the two points to seal their spot and SRH need to stem the losing streak.

Toss update : MS Dhoni wins the battle off the coin toss and he has decided to field first at Ferozshah Kotla.

DROPPED! Shaw is relentless. Keeps going after Jadeja. Flat-bats hard it to mid on and Thakur was in the air with the ball travelling away from him when he strecthed his hands, he was able to get there but not cling on to it.

OUT! It was on the cards, wasn't it. Chahar provides the first breakthrough. Shaw isn't able to make most of his reprieve, neither was he able to resist the temptation of playing and mistiming another flat-batted swat to long on and this time around Thakur makes no mistake. Prithvi Shaw c SN Thakur b Chahar 17(17)

OUT! Lungi Ngidi knocks out Iyer's off stump. Very good delivery by the tall quick as he hit the top off the stump. Iyer was backing away trying to slice the ball, but it was too quick for him as the ball canoed into the stumps. Shreyas Iyer b Lungi Ngidi 19(22)

OUT! Gone! Another wicket! And it is the huge wicket off Rishabh Pant. Ngidi is smart bowler. He knew Pant prefers the leg side and kept it away from his range. Pant couldn't resist, went for the big heave, getting a thick outside edge and DJ Bravo runs in from third man to takes the catch. Massive moment in the match. DD are pegged back in a space of an over. Pant c Dwayne Bravo b Lungi Ngidi 38(26)

OUT! And there it is! The fatal stroke from Glenn Maxwell. Didn't like the idea of bringing him back in the side and the move hasn't worked. Attempted a premeditated expansive reverse sweep against Jadeja, who fires it straight into the base of the leg stump. G Maxwell b Jadeja 5 (7)

OUT! And Delhi's batting is starting to crumble. Abhishek Sharma departs early today. Shardul's bouncer got the better of the youngster. The ball hurried onto him while he miscued the pull straight up giving Bhajji a simple catch at mid on Abhishek Sharma c Harbhajan b SN Thakur 2(4)

OUT! There is the first one that Delhi were looking for. It has come after the time out and Watson is sent on his way by Amit Mishra. Watto never quite got going. He tried to strike it down the ground, never got any timing on that one. Easy catch for Boult at long off. Watson c Boult b Mishra 14(23)

DROPPED! Mishra could have had two in two. Raina got an edge to Pant behind the stumps off the first ball as he tried to play inside the line but the slider went on with the arm. Life for Raina off his first ball

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, have qualified for the playoffs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the playoffs stage.

The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

With inputs from IANS