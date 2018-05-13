After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 93/0 ( Shane Watson 50 , Ambati Rayudu 43) Sandeep bowls the 10th over of the innings. Watson heaves the ball towards the wide long off and extra-cover fence off the first and fourth deliveries of the over, but is blocked by fine fielding efforts on both occasions. Sandeep deceives Watson with a slower ball off the fifth. The Aussie cuts the ball behind square off the last delivery to collect a boundary and complete a 31-ball fifty. 10 off the over, and CSK are cruising at the halfway mark.

SIX! Rayudu brings up his half-century as well, and does so with a pull over the midwicket fence! Also brings up the 100-partnership for the first wicket ! CSK 101/0

In addition to bowling the wrong pace, SRH have also bowled the wrong lengths. Too many boundaries have been scored off the back foot by these two. Even if SRH go on to lose this match, which looks likely, they would prefer to concede 180 in the V rather than square of the wicket.

Watson wins the race to fifty against his batting partner. Him and Rayudu complement each other beautifully in terms of batting style. Watson is a strong, technically correct player and likes to do a forward press against pace bowlers while Rayudu hangs back and gets most of the powers in the shots with his Made in Hyderabad wrists. When these two are batting together bowlers constantly have to adjust their line of attack.

SRH are completely shocked. This has been a professional performance fro the openers. Reaching to 100 in under 11 overs that too in a chase is not a routine achievement.

FOUR! Creamed through extra-cover off the penultimate delivery of the 11th over, fetching Rayudu his sixth boundary! CSK 105/0

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 106/0 ( Shane Watson 51 , Ambati Rayudu 55) Kaul returns to the attack, and continues to bowl short of length for the most part. The two batsmen collect a single each off the first two deliveries. Rayudu then pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the midwicket fence for a six, bringing up his half-century in the process, with the Andhra batsman also taking 31 balls to bring up the milestone. Fuller delivery off the penultimate ball, and Rayudu creams this one through extra-cover for a four. 13 off the over. CSK need 74 to win off 54 balls.

Both openers scoring 50-plus runs against SRH in a same match in IPL: Chris Gayle/Virat Kohli, Bangalore, 2016 Dwayne Smith/Ishan Kishan, Kanpur, 2017 Ambati Rayudu/Shane Watson, 2018*

This is the second century stand against SRH for any wicket in this IPL after Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu's 112 at Hyderabad.

SIX! Rayudu gets down on one knee, and slogs the ball over long off for another maximum! CSK 112/0

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 114/0 ( Shane Watson 52 , Ambati Rayudu 62) Rashid returns to the attack in the 12th over, with Rayudu smacking the ball over long off for another maximum off the second delivery of the over. Two singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. CSK need 66 to win off 48 balls.

SIX! Short ball from Bhuvneshwar. Rayudu advances down the pitch, and swats it over the wide long on fence for a six! CSK 123/0

FOUR! Pulled away towards the backward square-leg fence for a four! Dhawan runs in from fine-leg, but is unable to cut the ball off. CSK 128/0

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 128/0 ( Shane Watson 57 , Ambati Rayudu 71) Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 13th over. Rayudu advances down the pitch to a short ball from the pacer, and swats the ball towards the wide long on fence for a six. Watson ends the over with a pull towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. 14 off the over. CSK need 52 to win off 42 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the attack in the 14th over of the innings.

SIX! Rayudu once again advances down the pitch, and clobbers the ball towards deep midwicket, depositing the ball into the stands! CSK 134/0

SRH simply don't have an answer to the class of Watson and Rayudu. Surprisingly, the ball hasn't swung much under lights and that has made batting much easier in the second innings. Watson took the fast bowlers early on and Rayudu has been more aggressive against spin. Bringing Bhuvi back was the last throw of the dice from Williamson but he is being treated with the same distain as the rest of the SRH bowlers.

OUT! SRH finally manage to break the opening partnership, and will happily accept the breakthrough even if it's a result of Watson's slow running between the wickets that results in his run-out at the striker's end. CSK 134/1 Watson run out 57(35)

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 137/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 78 , Suresh Raina 2) Shakib brought back from the other end. Rayudu continues to attack the opposition bowlers, advancing forward and clobbering the ball over towards deep midwicket for a six. Rayudu tries setting off for a quick single after guiding the ball towards extra-cover, but Watson’s ball-watching, and isn’t quick enough to the striker’s end. Nine runs and a wicket off the over. CSK need 43 to win off 36 balls

Sandeep Sharma returns to the attack in the 15th over.

OUT! Raina falls to the short ball, lobbing the ball over the non-striker's head while looking to scythe the ball towards the leg side. Williamson runs in from mid off, and dives to collect a fine catch. CSK 137/2 Raina c Williamson b Sandeep 2(3)

Finally a wicket. When your bowlers are not creating chances then a run out is your best hope. Watson seemed to amble a bit trying to take that single and was found well short. Rayudu meanwhile has found another gear in his batting and continues to play the big shots. He has come close to a hundred on a few occasions this season, probably today is his chance. CSK would be well served by finishing the game a bit early and getting that net run rate up.

Ambati Rayudu becomes the fourth player to score 500-plus runs in this IPL after Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 143/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 81 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 2) Sandeep returns to the attack, and doesn’t take long to make an impact in a new spell, as Raina gets a top edge off a short ball, and ends up getting caught by Williamson near mid off. Dhoni walks out to bat to a loud cheer from the Pune crowd, and gets off the mark with a single. Six runs and a wicket off the over, with the umpire signalling for the second timeout of the innings. The game is still Chennai’s to lose. CSK need 37 to win off 30 balls

Two wickets have given SRH a crack in the door, with a tiny bit of light shining through. Now is the time to bring the spinners in against Dhoni, because this match won't last long if he's at the crease. Shakib, Rashid and Bhuvi all have an over left, and there's little sense holding them back.

SIX! Full toss outside off, and Rayudu smacks this over long off for his seventh six! Brings up the 150 for his side! CSK 153/2

FOUR! This time Rayudu does over the umpire's head, and hammers the ball down the ground for a four! CSK 157/2

83* is now Rayudu's highest score in IPL, going past 82 which he made against RCB at Bangalore earlier in this season.

The season keeps getting worse for Manish Pandey. Picked at a handsome price by SRH, he hasn't been among the runs this season and has now a straight forward catch in the outfield. Rayudu meanwhile continues to be aggressive, CSK clearly want to close this early and get their net run rate up.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 157/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 93 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 4) Dhoni mishits while trying to heave over long on, and Pandey ends up dropping a simple chance near the boundary, earning a proven match-winner a lifeline at a stage when the game’s slipping out of SRH’s hands. Single collected off the first four deliveries, with Rayudu collecting a six and a four off the last two balls. CSK need 23 to win off 24 balls

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 161/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 95 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 6) Rashid returns to the attack in the 17th over, and concedes four singles off it, with CSK inching closer towards the target, and needing just a run-a-ball at this stage now. CSK need 19 to win off 18 balls

Siddhart Kaul returns to the attack in the 18th over.

Catch put down and it should be game over with those blows from Rayudu. It as good captaincy, Dhoni isn't as comfortable against spin as he is against pace, and it might have given SRH a glimmer. I'm intrigued to see whether SRH pacers close out these overs with knuckle balls or yorkers.

SIX! Full toss going down leg, and Dhoni swivels this over the backward square-leg fence for a six! CSK 172/2

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 172/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 98 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14) Kaul returns to the attack, and Dhoni and Rayudu stick to rotating the strike between themselves through singles off each of the first five deliveries. Until Kaul fires a full toss along leg, which is met with a swivel towards the backward square-leg fence for a six. CSK need 8 to win off 12 balls

FOUR! Dhoni guides this one towards the square-leg fence for a four! Rayudu will hope MS doesn't end this right away. CSK 177/2

CENTURY FOR Ambati Rayudu ! The fourth of this season and the first for the Hyderabad batsman in the league! Takes 62 balls to get to the milestone! CSK 179/2

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WIN BY 8 WICKETS, and are through to the playoffs ! Dhoni it is who collects the winning single off the last ball of the 19th over!

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 180/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 100 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 20) Bhuvneshwar bowls what turns out to be the final over of the innings. Dhoni pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence for a four off the third delivery, before handing the strike back to Rayudu with a single. Rayudu brings up his maiden IPL century off just 62 balls with a single off the penultimate delivery, before Dhoni collects the winning single off the last delivery of the over. With this win, Chennai Super Kings move to 16 points on the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad though, maintain themselves at the top of the table.

This is the first SRH have lost a match defending a target in this season of IPL.

A great knock to say the least. Rayudu has arrived in IPL 2018 and how.

Clinical from CSK. Rayudu gets to a well deserved hundred to make his already impressive season even better. CSK have once again flexed their batting might. A win like this will send a signal to the rest of the teams. Anyone batting first against them the rest of this season would be aware of the fact that Dhoni's men can chase any target.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: I thought it (runs) will be pretty more. That was the only surprising aspect. Rayudu and Watson batted very well. It was a great start for us. As the game progressed, it became slightly easy for us. Right from the start, I rated him as someone who can give good start. My plan was to make him open and Kedar bat at 3 or 4 at the start. We keep number of overs as mark, there are certain number of overs where I decided where I will bat. Pune crowd have been very good. They have come and supported irrespective of which team plays.

Ambati Rayudu is the Man of the Match today for his unbeaten 100 off 62 balls. Rayudu: It’s a good position to bat in T20. Enjoying it right now. I don’t think there’s any secret as such. Just that we are communicating really well. Was ready to open. Really happy to be back in the (Indian) side, and will hopefully do well there.

So that's it from us as far as this clash was concerned. It was a dominant performance from CSK in the later half of the match. The win assures them of a place in the playoffs and now the onus will be to stick to the spot or move further up to number 1. SRH, on the other hand, had an off day and the major worry is that their bowlers could not deliver. In case you don't remember, we have a double-header today. Mumbai Indians are hosting Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede. Catch the latest update and scores here .

With this win, Chennai Super Kings move to 16 points on the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad though, maintain themselves at the top of the table.

Preview: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position.

On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen — Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina — have contributed whenever the team needed.

Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings.

With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has rewinded the clock.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled in the first half of the league, emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

While Thakur, who had impressive figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Rajasthan, is set to feature in the playing XI against Hyderabad, Willey's inclusion look difficult as the English pacer leaked 47 runs bagging a wicket.

Death-over bowling will be the biggest concern for the Chennai team management as their opponents on Sunday are well capable of chasing or putting big totals on board, a thing which they have shown in past.

On the other hand, another win for Hyderabad will hand them their seventh consecutive victory this season.

The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs.

The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores.

Overall, its Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental till now.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddarth Kaul.

Their batting mainly centres around the skipper — Williamson — who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half centuries so far in this season.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who struggled for runs earlier, got back his touch against Delhi, smashing a 50-ball unbeaten 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

However, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

Come Sunday, it could be another edge of the seat match for fans when the top two teams of the cash-rich league square-off in a crucial tie.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales