Raina is in trouble as he grimaces in pain, looks like he has done his calf. The physio is out as the game is halted for a while.

Two much needed breakthroughs. Two set batsmen gone. KKR needed those badly. Also, the good thing is that, both Narine and Kuldeep have started well. The asking rate is touching 10 once again. However, dew has arrived at Chepauk and both Raina and Dhoni will soon take their chances. An interesting passage of play coming up.

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 90/2 ( Suresh Raina 6 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 3) Dhoni awkwardly ramps it to fine leg to get off strike off the second ball. Raina and Dhoni exchange three more singles in the over with Dhoni prodding forward and tapping it on the offside for no run. Raina is wearing a strapping on his calf and continues after reciveing some medical attention.

MS Dhoni's strike rate is 98.98 in the first 10 balls that he faces in an innings since IPL 8.

DROPPED! Raina cannot run clearly, he looks to go for the big shots and with Kuldeep bowling it wide he cannot get to the pitch of the ball and skies it high on the off side, with Curran running in from deep cover. puts in the dive, gets his hands but doesn't stick. Hobbles for a single

SIX! Raina gets one from the middle of the bat! Great shot that! Drives it over the cover boundary for half a dozen

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 100/2 ( Suresh Raina 14 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 5) 100 up for CSK, with Raina slamming a six over covers! CSK need 100 off 54 balls with the run rate started creep over 11 runs per over.

OUT! Raina has to go! Matter of time before he threw his wicket away. He was batting in discomfort and pain, was never going to carry on knocking it out of the park when he was having calf trouble. Tried to force the pull off his backfoot with his front foot barely moving, giving an easy catch to Vinay Kumar in the deep. Raina c Vinay Kumar b Narine 14(12)

KKR get the crucial wicket of Raina. This was always on the cards after CSK innings lost the early advantage claimed by their openers. It was a poor delivery from Narine to dismiss Raina, but the pressure from Dhoni's sluggishness form at the other end and his own cramps proved too much to handle for Raina at this stage. Now, for the second time in 2 games, CSK need something really special to win from here.

Suresh Raina now holds the record of scoring most runs against KKR in IPL eclipsing Rohit Sharma's 710 runs.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 103/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7 , Sam Billings 1) Chennai in a rut. MS Dhoni and Billings will need to bat out of their skins to make a match out of this. Narine completes another successful over.

This was the first time that Sunil Narine ever dismissed Suresh Raina in IPL.

MS Dhoni's strike rate against Sunil Narine in IPL is 48.80. This does not augur well for CSK.

FOUR! Welcome boundary for CSK. Billings comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid wicket fence for a boundary.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 112/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9 , Sam Billings 8) MS Dhoni struggling to breakfree as he gets a french cut for single off the second ball. Billings trying to up the ante with a boundary and a brace.

FOUR! There is the release shot. After 18 balls Dhoni gets the boundary, skips out of his crease and bludgeons it down the ground.

SIX! That's the stuff! Kuldeep strays it on his pads and Dhoni whacks it off his legs and Chepauk has come alive. Goes high into the night sky, more importantly over the midwicket boundary.

Dhoni is putting himself under some serious pressure. In a T20 chase, you take the call to hit out or get out much earlier than he does. He may be allowed to take his time in ODI games, but in T20 he needs to get a move on soon or he may end costing his team a few games with his approach.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 128/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 21 , Sam Billings 9) A 16-run over, something the home team needed desperately. We could some fireworks with Dhoni getting couple of big hits. He could well make this a fairytale for CSK.

DROPPED! Billings strikes it down the ground but doesn't have height, Uthappa, at mid off, runs sideways and backwards to get his hands on it, but drops it with ball sailing over his head! Reprieve for Billings

SIX! SHOT! Curran goes full and Billings frees his arms by backing away on the offside, and sends it over deep extra cover!

So, Tom Curran, the death bowling specialist will bowl two out of the last five overs. Whereas Narine, Russell and Kuldeep have one each. Vinay Kumar is the back-up option. However, Sam Billings is looking in good touch. Dhoni is providing him an excellent support. Also, Bravo is yet to come. CSK are well and truly in the game. KKR need a wicket here to come back in the play.

SIX! Curran is being smacked around here. Billings sends it over backward square leg for another half a dozen

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 145/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23 , Sam Billings 24) Another superb over for CSK. 17 runs coming from Curran's second over. Billings is on fire, moving around in the crease and throwing the bowler off his lengths. 58 off 30 is gettable with Bravo and Jadeja left to come in.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 152/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 24 , Sam Billings 29) Narine completes his over and that's the end of his spell. He has been bowled out in the 16th over, don't know the rationale behind that but end of wonderful spell. 17 runs off his 4 overs.

OUT! Blimey! Chennai crowd is shunned. MS went on knee to swat it to mid wicket fence, gets an thin edge to Karthik behind stumps, with the wicket keeper taking it on the second attempt. Even before the umpire raised his finger, Dhoni started to walk. He was asked to wait in his tracks, with the umpire's taking another look at front foot, Chawla has some part of his foot behind the popping crease, breaking the hearts of the spectators. Dhoni c Karthik b Chawla 25(28)

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 161/4 ( Sam Billings 35 , Ravindra Jadeja 1) Ravindra Jadeja walks ahead of DJ Bravo and joins Billings after Dhoni's fall. 42 off 18 required, Chennai still in it.

SIX! Cheeky but effective. Moves across his stumps and scoops the yorker over fine leg fence. The ball was heading towards the bottom of the middle stump instead ends behind the advertising hoardings at fine leg.

Ravindra Jadeja hits boundary every 10 balls in the death overs since IPL 8 while chasing. Is it a good move to send him ahead of DJ Bravo?

SIX! What a little gem Billings is playing here! He has muscled it straight down the ground off the backfoot. Don't know how he generated some much power that too off a slower delivery.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 176/4 ( Sam Billings 49 , Ravindra Jadeja 2) Straight into a new franchise and in his debut game Billings is turning it on! He has played some unreal strokes and he is not done yet. 27 off 12 balls. Russell finishes with 35 off his 4 overs.

CSK's newest recruit is showing the others how it's done here. Sam Billings has been unfortunate for not being picked regularly in whichever IPL franchise he has been a part of. He is rated highly across different leagues in the world and he is showing everyone exactly why. He has put his full range of strokes on display here and has brought CSK right back into the contest.

FIFTY! Billings receives a standing ovation from the dug out and from the fans in Chepauk as well. Gets to the landmark in 21 balls. Played some breathtaking shots here. Needs to finish well to cap a dream return for CSK.

SIX! Slower delivery picked early by Billings as he pulls it over deep square leg

OUT! The match swings once again. Slower ball outside off and Billings holes out to long off. Robin is happy with the catch. SRK pumps his fists. Curran has played a wonderful innings now upto Bravo and Jaddu to finish it.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 193/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 4 , Dwayne Bravo 7) Curran has bowled a good over here! 10 runs off the penultimate over, leaves 17 runs for the last over to defend. Tight finish beckons. Anybody fancies a super over?

If I was the captain, I would have given Kuldeep the last over. Two new batsmen at the crease. It won't be easy to hit him right from ball one.

Vinay Kumar's economy rate in the 20th over of the innings is 10.38 in IPL.

SIX! Full toss on his hips that has been pulled away by Bravo who is not in control, understandably with the ball being high. And guess what it is free-hit. So 7 runs with the ball not counted.

Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets! Jadeja hits the winning shot with a six over long on. What a memorable return for the Chennai Super Kings. The Chepauk goes wild, there will be celebrations at the Marina that will go long into the night. Fabulous batting by Sam Billings, playing his first match in the yellow jersey. The finishing touch provided by Jadeja and Bravo. Two games and two sensational victories for CSK. Both their matches saw them recover from almost improbable positions. Shows the depth in their side. After the winning shot both the players wanted to celebrate in their own style Bravo wants the 'Run the World' celebration to catch on, while the Rajput boy has his arms afloat as if to say 'I run the world'. Incredible couple of games CSK has been a part of, this has been astounding return.

After 19.5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 205/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 11 , Dwayne Bravo 11) Bravo is caught off the first legitimate ball of the over but it is a free hit and they run two. Only a single off the second ball, Bravo was halfway down the pitch for the second run, but Jadeja sends him back, the throw is at the opposite end. Tense moments. Kumar changes his angle and bowls it outside the tram lines on the offside. Couple of singles with Kumar keeping it wide on the offside with Bravo unable to get under it and power it over the lines. Jadeja is calm to deny him the second. And he was right...smacks the winning shot to pull off another stunning win.

Chennai Super Kings have now won 96 matches in T20 cricket - the second most by any team.

CSK survive another cliffhanger. Boy, they are providing their fans with some real adrenaline rush after making a comeback. It was Bravo who rescued them in the last game, today they were saved by Sam Billings and a Vinay Kumar no ball in the last over. CSK's non-existent middle order is still a cause of worry for them. Their two most experienced and expensive players in Raina and Dhoni need to pull their weight in the team. For tonight they have reasons to celebrate their second win in as many games. Winning close matches infuses a sense of invincibility in a team, and CSK players are known to thrive on team spirit.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: Look, CSK had great support and we were expecting that. Hats off to them. Frustrating not to defend 202, but well done to Andre Russell. These things happen in T20 cricket, so you've got to keep your chin up and move on.

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain : It feels good to come back after two years and win the game. Fantastic game of cricket. I think they deserved it. Everybody has their emotions, we tell everyone to keep it in control. Need to have faith in the batsmen or the bowler. Lot of pressure on the player, positive energy helps. That is why you have a dressing room express the emotions there. Every game we are getting one player injured. Good to see Sam bat the way he batted. IPL needs to two adds everytime the ball goes outside the stadium.

Sam Billings, Man of the Match: It was a pleasure. Playing in a team of legends. That is the good thing about the IPL. (On his shot selection) Of course you have options in your hand but you need to have a plan A, plan B. We showed in the first game as well when Dwayne Bravo played an unbelievable knock. If we keep wickets in hand, no target is out of reach.

TOSS: Chennai Super Kings opt to field first. Okay..here we are Richie Richardson, the match referee, with the two captains...Dinesh Karthik calls 'tails' and well it is wrong. MS Dhoni wins the toss and you have to listen to believe the unflagging support CSK receives.

OUT! Narine cannot curb his temptation of hitting the ball out of the park. Bhajji gave the ball some loop as he tried to go for a cross batted shot getting a top edge and skying it high. Raina takes a well-judged catch as the raucous applause from the crowd follows. Narine c Raina b Harbhajan 12(4)

OUT! Lynn gives the charge with Jadeja slipping in the quiker one. Fast, straight and through the gate. Makes a mess of Lynn's stumps. Chris Lynn b Jadeja 22(16)

OUT! Watson strikes! Was bowled on the leg stump with Rana looking to scoop it over fine leg, gets an inside edge onto his pads that balloons up with MS Dhoni running around and claiming the catch. Tame dismissal. Nitish Rana c Dhoni b Watson 16(14)

OUT! Rinku slices it straight to point where Bravo was waiting to pouch it and start his jig from his new album 'run the world'. Rinku Singh c Dwayne Bravo b SN Thakur 2(4)

FIFTY! Oh dear! Through Rayudu's hands and over the ropes! SIX and that brings the half-century up for the big-hitting allrounder from the Windies.

OUT! Watto goes full and straight. Hits Karthik on his boot and the umpire Anil Chaudhary raises his finger. KKR captain makes use of the DRS, there was no bat involved and the ball tracking shows it would have clipped the leg stump and the decisions stays on umpire's call. Karthik lbw b Watson 26(25)

Andre Russell pulverized the CSK bowlers and muscled KKR single-handedly past 200. KKR end with 202. With 79 runs coming off the last 5 overs. What a showman Russell is only a solitary boundary accompanying 11 big hits. Phenomenal power-hitting by Russell with CSK bowlers bearing the brunt. Will take a while for them to recover from that. CSK openers will be out soon to chase 203. High chances of the batting order getting shuffled tonight.

OUT! Wicket of a nothing delivery. Was similar to the one that was pulled for boundary to mid wicket early in the over. Watson attempts to pull it for six this time but ends up hitting it straight to the fielder in the deep. Celebrations for Curran, who takes his maiden wicket in the IPL. End of an enterprising innings by Watson Watson c Rinku Singh b Tom Curran 42(19)

OUT! A fall of a wicket and the home side erupts can mean only one thing. Later on MSD, first on the wicket. The quiet phase got the better of Rayudu, Kuldeep sensed it by bowling it wide on the offside, Rayudu looks to go big, slices it to deep cover fielder who runs in to complete the catch. Rayudu c (sub)Shivam Mavi b Kuldeep Yadav 39(26)

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to take confidence from their thrilling one-wicket victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here on Tuesday.

Chennai, back in the IPL after serving a two-year ban, rode on West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's incredible 68 off 30 to turn the tables on Mumbai in dramatic fashion as they played the season's opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Needing 7 off the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24 not out) unable to run due to hamstring problem played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note.

Chasing a tricky target of 166, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK were down in the dumps, but Bravo's pyrotechnics turned it in favour of the two-time champions.

At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, CSK would want to iron out their flaws that led to the slump from which Bravo rescued them against a side who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their opening game at home on Sunday.

CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai the other day as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and ageing skipper Dhoni.

If it hadn't been for Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a heavy defeat.

In the bowling front, the likes of Mark Wood, Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar kept things tight but failed to pick up regular wickets.

Against KKR, who rode on Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, CSK would have to improve on all fronts to put up a show.

KKR recovered from early jitters in their game against Kohli's RCB to chase down a challenging 177 target riding Narine's 19-ball 50 as he opened the batting again with deadpan swagger.

Rana contributed with bat and ball, first picking up key wickets of on-song AB de villiers and in the very next ball removing captain Virat Kohli, and then playing a vital 25-ball 34 coming in at No.4 to help the hosts register the win.

Besides the pair, new-look KKR under skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 against RCB, would want to improve their famed bowling attack that copped stick on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

Veteran paceman R.Vinay Kumar was especially poor leaking 14 runs in the first over and 16 in the final though picking up two wickets.

None of the other bowlers of the ilk of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and even Narine could bowl well though the West Indian mystery spinner was economical.

KKR would also look to Aussie dashing opener Chris Lynn to deliver the goods after he failed in the first game.

RCB missed a trick on Sunday by bowling the same lengths to Narine who kept punishing the likes of Washington Sundar and Chris Woakes by hitting similar shots.

CSK would want to take a cue from that and get his wicket early as the men in purple don't bat that deep.

Teams:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

With inputs from IANS