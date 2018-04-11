First Cricket
First Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
Highlights IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: CSK win by five wickets

Date: Wednesday, 11 April, 2018 00:19 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 5 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

202/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.1
Fours
11
Sixes
17
Extras
5
205/5
Overs
19.5
R/R
10.51
Fours
9
Sixes
14
Extras
7

  • Sam Billings, Man of the Match: It was a pleasure. Playing in a team of legends. That is the good thing about the IPL. (On his shot selection) Of course you have options in your hand but you need to have a plan A, plan B. We showed in the first game as well when Dwayne Bravo played an unbelievable knock. If we keep wickets in hand, no target is out of reach. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, CSK Captain : It feels good to come back after two years and win the game. Fantastic game of cricket. I think they deserved it. Everybody has their emotions, we tell everyone to keep it in control. Need to have faith in the batsmen or the bowler. Lot of pressure on the player, positive energy helps. That is why you have a dressing room express the emotions there. Every game we are getting one player injured. Good to see Sam bat the way he batted. IPL  needs to two adds everytime the ball goes outside the stadium. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: Look, CSK had great support and we were expecting that. Hats off to them. Frustrating not to defend 202, but well done to Andre Russell. These things happen in T20 cricket, so you've got to keep your chin up and move on. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK survive another cliffhanger. Boy, they are providing their fans with some real adrenaline rush after making a comeback. It was Bravo who rescued them in the last game, today they were saved by Sam Billings and a Vinay Kumar no ball in the last over. CSK's non-existent middle order is still a cause of worry for them. Their two most experienced and expensive players in Raina and Dhoni need to pull their weight in the team. For tonight they have reasons to celebrate their second win in as many games. Winning close matches infuses a sense of invincibility in a team, and CSK players are known to thrive on team spirit.    

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chennai Super Kings have now won 96 matches in T20 cricket - the second most by any team.     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19.5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 205/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 11 , Dwayne Bravo 11) Bravo is caught off the first legitimate ball of the over but it is a free hit and they run two. Only a single off the second ball, Bravo was halfway down the pitch for the second run, but Jadeja sends him back, the throw is at the opposite end. Tense moments. Kumar changes his angle and bowls it outside the tram lines on the offside. Couple of singles with Kumar keeping it wide on the offside with Bravo unable to get under it and power it over the lines. Jadeja is calm to deny him the second. And he was right...smacks the winning shot to pull off another stunning win.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets! Jadeja hits the winning shot with a six over long on. What a memorable return for the Chennai Super Kings. The Chepauk goes wild, there will be celebrations at the Marina that will go long into the night. Fabulous batting by Sam Billings, playing his first match in the yellow jersey. The finishing touch provided by Jadeja and Bravo. Two games and two sensational victories for CSK. Both their matches saw them recover from almost improbable positions. Shows the depth in their side. After the winning shot both the players wanted to celebrate in their own style Bravo wants the 'Run the World' celebration to catch on, while the Rajput boy has his arms afloat as if to say 'I run the world'. Incredible couple of games CSK has been a part of, this has been astounding return.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Full toss on his hips that has been pulled away by Bravo who is not in control, understandably with the ball being high. And guess what it is free-hit. So 7 runs with the ball not counted.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Vinay Kumar's economy rate in the 20th over of the innings is 10.38 in IPL.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Vinay Kumar to bowl a final over. Starts round the wicket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    If I was the captain, I would have given Kuldeep the last over. Two new batsmen at the crease. It won't be easy to hit him right from ball one.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 193/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 4 , Dwayne Bravo 7) Curran has bowled a good over here! 10 runs off the penultimate over, leaves 17 runs for the last over to defend. Tight finish beckons. Anybody fancies a super over?

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The match swings once again. Slower ball outside off and Billings holes out to long off. Robin is happy with the catch. SRK pumps his fists. Curran has played a wonderful innings now upto Bravo and Jaddu to finish it.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX!  Slower delivery picked early by Billings as he pulls it over deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Billings receives a standing ovation from the dug out and from the fans in Chepauk as well. Gets to the landmark in 21 balls. Played some breathtaking shots here. Needs to finish well to cap a dream return for CSK.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK's newest recruit is showing the others how it's done here. Sam Billings has been unfortunate for not being picked regularly in whichever IPL franchise he has been a part of. He is rated highly across different leagues in the world and he is showing everyone exactly why. He has put his full range of strokes on display here and has brought CSK right back into the contest.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 176/4 ( Sam Billings 49 , Ravindra Jadeja 2) Straight into a new franchise and in his debut game Billings is turning it on! He has played some unreal strokes and he is not done yet. 27 off 12 balls. Russell finishes with 35 off his 4 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a little gem Billings is playing here! He has muscled it straight down the ground off the backfoot. Don't know how he generated some much power that too off a slower delivery.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravindra Jadeja hits boundary every 10 balls in the death overs since IPL 8 while chasing. Is it a good move to send him ahead of DJ Bravo?    

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Cheeky but effective. Moves across his stumps and scoops the yorker over fine leg fence. The ball was heading towards the bottom of the middle stump instead ends behind the advertising hoardings at fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 161/4 ( Sam Billings 35 , Ravindra Jadeja 1) Ravindra Jadeja walks ahead of DJ Bravo and  joins Billings after Dhoni's fall. 42 off 18 required, Chennai still in it.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets in IPL: 154 - Lasith Malinga 134 - Amit Mishra 128 - Harbhajan Singh, PIYUSH CHAWLA*  

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Blimey! Chennai crowd is shunned. MS went on knee to swat it to mid wicket fence, gets an thin edge to Karthik behind stumps, with the wicket keeper taking it on the second attempt. Even before the umpire raised his finger, Dhoni started to walk. He was asked to wait in his tracks, with the umpire's taking another look at front foot, Chawla has some part of his foot behind the popping crease, breaking the hearts of the spectators. Dhoni c Karthik b Chawla 25(28)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 152/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 24 , Sam Billings 29) Narine completes his over and that's the end of his spell. He has been bowled out in the 16th over, don't know the rationale behind that but end of wonderful spell. 17 runs off his 4 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 145/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23 , Sam Billings 24) Another superb over for CSK. 17 runs coming from Curran's second over. Billings is on fire, moving around in the crease and throwing the bowler off his lengths. 58 off 30 is gettable with Bravo and Jadeja left to come in.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Curran is being smacked around here. Billings sends it over backward square leg for another half a dozen

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    So, Tom Curran, the death bowling specialist will bowl two out of the last five overs. Whereas Narine, Russell and Kuldeep have one each. Vinay Kumar is the back-up option. However, Sam Billings is looking in good touch. Dhoni is providing him an excellent support. Also, Bravo is yet to come. CSK are well and truly in the game. KKR need a wicket here to come back in the play.       

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! SHOT!  Curran goes full and Billings frees his arms by backing away on the offside, and sends it over deep extra cover!

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Billings strikes it down the ground but doesn't have height, Uthappa, at mid off, runs sideways and backwards to get his hands on it, but drops it with ball sailing over his head! Reprieve for Billings

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 128/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 21 , Sam Billings 9) A 16-run over, something the home team needed desperately. We could some fireworks with Dhoni getting couple of big hits. He could well make this a fairytale for CSK. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to score 3000-plus runs for CSK in IPL: Suresh Raina MS DHONI* 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Dhoni is putting himself under some serious pressure. In a T20 chase, you take the call to hit out or get out much earlier than he does. He may be allowed to take his time in ODI games, but in T20 he needs to get a move on soon or he may end costing his team a few games with his approach.    

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's the stuff! Kuldeep strays it on his pads and Dhoni whacks it off his legs and Chepauk has come alive. Goes high into the night sky, more importantly over the midwicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! There is the release shot. After 18 balls Dhoni gets the boundary, skips out of his crease and bludgeons it down the ground.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 112/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9 , Sam Billings 8) MS Dhoni struggling to breakfree as he gets a french cut for single off the second ball. Billings trying to up the ante with a boundary and a brace.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Welcome boundary for CSK. Billings comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid wicket fence for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni's strike rate against Sunil Narine in IPL is 48.80. This does not augur well for CSK. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was the first time that Sunil Narine ever dismissed Suresh Raina in IPL.     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 103/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7 , Sam Billings 1) Chennai in a rut. MS Dhoni and Billings will need to bat out of their skins to make a match out of this. Narine completes another successful over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suresh Raina now holds the record of scoring most runs against KKR in IPL eclipsing Rohit Sharma's 710 runs.    

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR get the crucial wicket of Raina. This was always on the cards after CSK innings lost the early advantage claimed by their openers. It was a poor delivery from Narine to dismiss Raina, but the pressure from Dhoni's sluggishness form at the other end and his own cramps proved too much to handle for Raina at this stage. Now, for the second time in 2 games, CSK need something really special to win from here.    

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes in IPL: 265 - Chris Gayle  174 - SURESH RAINA* 173 - Rohit Sharma 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Raina has to go! Matter of time before he threw his wicket away. He was batting in discomfort and pain, was never going to carry on knocking it out of the park when he was having calf trouble. Tried to force the pull off his backfoot with his front foot barely moving, giving an easy catch to Vinay Kumar in the deep. Raina c Vinay Kumar b Narine 14(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 100/2 ( Suresh Raina 14 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 5) 100 up for CSK, with Raina slamming a six over covers! CSK need 100 off 54 balls with the run rate started creep over 11 runs per over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Raina gets one from the middle of the bat! Great shot that! Drives it over the cover boundary for half a dozen

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Raina cannot run clearly, he looks to go for the big shots and with Kuldeep bowling it wide he cannot get to the pitch of the ball and skies it high on the off side, with Curran running in from deep cover. puts in the dive, gets his hands but doesn't stick. Hobbles for a single

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni's strike rate is 98.98 in the first 10 balls that he faces in an innings since IPL 8.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 90/2 ( Suresh Raina 6 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 3) Dhoni awkwardly ramps it to fine leg to get off strike off the second ball. Raina and Dhoni exchange three more singles in the over with Dhoni prodding forward and tapping it on the offside for no run. Raina is wearing a strapping on his calf and continues after reciveing some medical attention.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Two much needed breakthroughs. Two set batsmen gone. KKR needed those badly. Also, the good thing is that, both Narine and Kuldeep have started well. The asking rate is touching 10 once again. However, dew has arrived at Chepauk and both Raina and Dhoni will soon take their chances. An interesting passage of play coming up.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Raina is in trouble as he grimaces in pain, looks like he has done his calf. The physio is out as the game is halted for a while. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 2018 CSK vs KKR latest cricket score and updates: Ravindra Jadeja walks ahead of DJ Bravo and  joins Billings after Dhoni's fall. 42 off 18 required, Chennai still in it.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to take confidence from their thrilling one-wicket victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here on Tuesday.

Chennai, back in the IPL after serving a two-year ban, rode on West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's incredible 68 off 30 to turn the tables on Mumbai in dramatic fashion as they played the season's opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Needing 7 off the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24 not out) unable to run due to hamstring problem played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note.

MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, captain of CSK and KKR respectively. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, captain of CSK and KKR respectively. Sportzpics

Chasing a tricky target of 166, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK were down in the dumps, but Bravo's pyrotechnics turned it in favour of the two-time champions.

At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, CSK would want to iron out their flaws that led to the slump from which Bravo rescued them against a side who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their opening game at home on Sunday.

CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai the other day as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and ageing skipper Dhoni.

If it hadn't been for Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a heavy defeat.

In the bowling front, the likes of Mark Wood, Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar kept things tight but failed to pick up regular wickets.

Against KKR, who rode on Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, CSK would have to improve on all fronts to put up a show.

KKR recovered from early jitters in their game against Kohli's RCB to chase down a challenging 177 target riding Narine's 19-ball 50 as he opened the batting again with deadpan swagger.

Rana contributed with bat and ball, first picking up key wickets of on-song AB de villiers and in the very next ball removing captain Virat Kohli, and then playing a vital 25-ball 34 coming in at No.4 to help the hosts register the win.

Besides the pair, new-look KKR under skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 against RCB, would want to improve their famed bowling attack that copped stick on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

Veteran paceman R.Vinay Kumar was especially poor leaking 14 runs in the first over and 16 in the final though picking up two wickets.

None of the other bowlers of the ilk of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and even Narine could bowl well though the West Indian mystery spinner was economical.

KKR would also look to Aussie dashing opener Chris Lynn to deliver the goods after he failed in the first game.

RCB missed a trick on Sunday by bowling the same lengths to Narine who kept punishing the likes of Washington Sundar and Chris Woakes by hitting similar shots.

CSK would want to take a cue from that and get his wicket early as the men in purple don't bat that deep.

Teams:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

With inputs from IANS

