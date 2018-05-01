After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 64/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Glenn Maxwell 0) Delhi will have to play out of their skins to make a match out of this as the game seems to slipping away! Pant will need to step up here.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 68/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 18 , Glenn Maxwell 1) Harbhajan starts his spell! Tight start, giving away just four runs. Pressure mounts on Delhi!

OUT! That's gone through him! Jadeja cleans up Maxwell. That was send down fast, coming in with the arm from round the wicket. Maxwell tried to play across the line and fails. G Maxwell b Jadeja 6(5)

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 74/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 19 , Vijay Shankar 0) Maxwell's poor run continues as he fails once again! Delhi are already lagging behind the rate and have lost their top order with only Rishabh Pant out there!

Four down at the strategic break. Any hopes of winning this can said to be extinguished by now. Delhi now need to try and get as close as possible to the score. And maybe something could happen. There is also the run-rate to consider should they still in running for knock outs next week.

DD capitulating score card pressure. Asif has for both the openers and Iyer run out in a tragic mix up. Pant has started well and is due for a big one this season. Maxwell is what Maxwell does, you can never count out the big show. But this has to be the pair that does most of the work for Delhi how. They can't afford to lose any more wickets from here.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 78/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 21 , Vijay Shankar 1) Harbhajan has been bowling well. Varying his pace and slowing it up from the other end as he gives just four off his over.

FOUR! Pant has managed to pull it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

SIX! Great shot that! Pant comes down the wicket reaches to the pitch of the ball and slams it over deep mid-wicket.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 92/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 33 , Vijay Shankar 3) Jadeja's last ball was struck was superb six by Pant, who is the only man fighting for Delhi, albeit looks for a losing cause here. He needs someone to go big from the other end as well.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 97/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 35 , Vijay Shankar 6) Harbhajan continues to keeping it tidy. Experience shown by Harbhajan he getting it some air and being fearless. Five singles off the over.

DD have been looking shaky since the start of the innings. Munro hit some brutal sixes but loss of quick wickets has not gone down well with them.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 104/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 37 , Vijay Shankar 9) Vijay Shankar too is trying to slog it out of the park but isn't able to did it against Jadeja, who bowls his fourth over, giving away seven runs off the last over and finished his spell for 31 runs with the wicket of Maxwell.

SIX! Pant takes it from wide outside off stump. He had decided he would go over long on and he stretches himself to flat bat it over long on! Fell over once again playing the slog but has got it over the boundary ropes and that is what matters.

FOUR! Harbhajan misses his lines, drops it short and down the legside, Shankar on the swivel gets it fine as the runs down to the boundary.

Worrisome that Dhoni has needed regular diagnosis of back ache throughout this tournament. Not on the whole for CSK though. Daredevils meanwhile looking completely out of it. Barring something mega from Rishabh Pant.

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 117/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 45 , Vijay Shankar 14) Harbhajan's last over doesn't quiet go according to the plan. He gave 13 off the first three overs while ends up giving 13 off the final over. Finishes with 26 against his name.

SIX! Shankar gets one from the middle! Bravo bowls and length and Shankar swing it over long on for a biggie! Delhi will like this.

That last over from Harbhajan spoilt his figures slightly but he has bowled another splendid spell tonight. He is bowling with brilliant control this season. His late selection in the auction is turning out to be a masterstroke. What he does so well in T20 is watching the batsmen till the very end and make subtle variations in length and trajectory based on what the batsman is trying to do.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 128/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 48 , Vijay Shankar 22) Replays show us that Rayudu who has seen lot of Vijay Shankar wanted Bravo to bowl short to the batsman, the full ball was hit over long on but once Bravo pulled the length back, he was able to keep it down to singles in the remaining delivering. 84 required 30 balls

FIFTY! Rishabh Pant strikes straight down the ground and some poor work in the field by Rayudu allows the ball trickle to the boundary. Half-century off 34 balls. He is single-handedly keeping Delhi's hopes alive.

FOUR! Shuffles across plays the lap sweep followed by a tumble and roll. Pant's shot in motion. Gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.

SIX! Too straight here by Asif! Pant again walks across and flicks it to square leg boundary.

After 16 overs, Delhi Daredevils 146/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 65 , Vijay Shankar 23) Asif too goes short to Shankar who is only able to pull it away, not very confidently though for a single. Then Pant launches an onslaught against the debutant. 18 off the over.

CSK have been mighty impressive today. Coach Fleming had said after their previous loss that they have learnt about the pitch at Pune and will make the necessary adjustments in their team that was picked with the Chennai pitch in mind. Fleming will be delighted with how they have implemented the new plans today. They improved their approach in the first innings to register an imposing total. They picked bowlers who can hit the deck and get some purchase from this pitch, and they too have kept the batsmen in check for the most part. If they can somehow improve their death bowling also , then Fleming can check all the boxes based on tonight's outing.

FOUR! Pant still believes he can get his team over the line as he gets another one over the short fine leg fielder off Bravo's bowling.

FOUR! Bravo goes full, Rishabh plays it straight to long on fence with head falling over, but gets enough power behind it.

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 157/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 75 , Vijay Shankar 24) Pant has taken it upon himself as he keeps plucking away. Strikes couple of boundaries. Tried to scoop it over the wicket-keeper, but no pace from Bravo's mean he can only take two runs off that ball. 55 off 18 required

FOUR! That has been swatted by Rishabh who beats the fielder at long on.

Rishabh Pant is the only player to make three 75-plus scores having an age less than 22 in IPL.

Another impressive knock from Rishabh Pant comes to an end. He has grown leaps and bounds this IPL season, almost as if the buzz around him as died down and has helped him concentrate better on his game. A fixated plan from Daredevils to bat him at no.4 has obviously helped too.

OUT! Exactly where MS Dhoni wanted his bowlers too bowl. They kept bowling in Rishabh's range who could smack it on the onside all this while, Ngidi uses all his height to get the ball and bowled it wide off the offstump, Pant only manages to hit it high but never got the power behind it giving Jadeja at deep point an easy catch. End of a valiant innings from Pant. Lungi's first IPL wicket Pant (apologises for the pun) Pant c Jadeja b Lungi Ngidi 79(45)

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 163/5 ( Vijay Shankar 25 , Rahul Tewatia 0) Lots of fun in CSK camp. Jadeja going down the floor after taking the catch and celebrating. Ngidi too enjoyed his first wicket. Six runs off the over. 49 needed off 12 balls.

SIX! Change up by Bravo, in the slot and Shankar slams it over wide long on for a big six! Rayudu once again isn't too happy with Bravo's length.

SIX! Bravo pulls it back of a length and Shankar has managed to flat bat this one for another six. He isn't done yet! Dhoni isn't happy with Bravo now.

SIX! Bravo goes length once again and once again it has been tonked out of the ground! Not wise by Bravo. His figuers have taken a severe beating. Shankar takes the game into the last over.

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 184/5 ( Vijay Shankar 44 , Rahul Tewatia 1) Three sixes off the penultimate over, brings it down to 28 off the last over. Mathematically still possible, but Shankar will have to hit at least three sixes once again. Ngidi to bowl the final over.

SIX! Shankar has got one to sail over the boundary ropes! Can he pull off a miracle. This will be the story of the IPL if he can do it here!

FIFTY! Shankar doesn't get the six, but is able to chip it over cover fielder as they run a couple and he completes his half-century, doesn't celebrate as he has still got a job to do. With a flurry of sixes towards the end he has got there in 30 balls. Came a rather too late.

Chennai Super Kings win by 13 runs against Delhi Daredevils, the home side claim the leader's position back. After 20 overs, Delhi Daredevils finish with 198 runs for the loss of 5 wickets with Vijay Shankar 54 and Rahul Tewatia 3 but the Delhi lacked the steam throughout the innings. Rishabh Pant the lone fighter and some late fireworks from Vijay Shankar but the top order failure and the run out of Shreyas Iyer in the first half of the chase put the target of 212 beyond them. Maxwell's failure will hurt Delhi the most as their campaign is all but over. Wonderful debut for Ngidi who bowled the first and the last over as well. Finsihed with 26 runs off his four overs and with the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

CSK become the second team to win 100 T20 matches after Mumbai Indians.

Game set and match for Delhi. It was never under real doubt after their blitzkrieg performance with the bat. The task for Delhi was improbable before this game and it can be said that it is nearly impossible for them to qualify for knock outs now. Maths might tell you differently though.

Shreyas Iyer, DD captain : Too many runs on the board. It did not go our way. The way Watson started, it completely changed the game. The whole dressing room that he was out on the first ball. We got really close. It is a positive. We need to win 6 out of 6 now. We need to point out the mistake and come back very strong. We will try and bounce back. Management will pump in and get their ideas as to what to do. We will try and keep the team stable.

A bizarre finish brought DD much closer than CSK would have liked and spoil a near perfect game for them till that point. Vijay Shankar was 25 off 22, and in a blink of an eye he raised his 50 in 28 balls and gave DD a statistical chance of winning it in the last over. Lungi Ngidi was too good to concede 28 in the last over though. Bravo has gone for a lot of runs this season. Have the batsmen figured out his tricks at the death? They wait for his slower bowls now and take a toll on it. They will either need Bravo to step up or find someone else to do the job for them in the death. The win puts them back to the top of the points table again. The only real worry for them at the moment is Dhoni's back. Perhaps, they will look to rest the skipper for a few games if they seal a berth in the playoffs.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : It is quiet bad (his back), but nothing can be done. There is no rest period in the middle. There is pain but T20 is not lot of workload, so it is manageable. Very important for us to get a good platform if we get to a good start I can promote myself to 4 or 5 with a batsman left to come. More fun to go into 8th or the 10th over. Only fair orange cap holder gets more balls to play so, Rayudu in at 4 and I had to bat down the order. We didn't have many options. Overseas batsman on this wicket and we felt stronger with Faf opening and Rayudu in the middle as it offers more stability.Lungi coming in and bowling well for us as we needed some to come out and bowl pace. Right from South Africa, he has impressed me. Has got the height and runs in and bowls quiet effortlessly.We have to keep in mind the eliminators and the finals if we make it will be played on small grounds. The margin of error at this level is not much I think the margin of error, they will have to take up the responsibility. At the death, it is not rocket science, where to bowl with one side being short. Otherwise we will have look at the dimensions of the ground before every game and select the bowlers. Overall, we are a happy side and the mood is good. But it helps if you are winning and learning.

Shane Watson, Player of the match: Look I definitely lost out on previous 3 games. Nice that it worked out tonight. Good confidence builder. I was going towards the side where wind was moving. I got a few balls and got my innings going. Nice to get few sixes off the middle. Still pinch myself that I get this opportunity to play in IPL. Trent Boult is world class bowler and the way MS hit him shows his class. He just hit those balls incredibly well.

Time for us to bid goodbye! Chennai are back to winning ways after their blip against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Daredevils' campaign looks all but over, Shreyas Iyer had a win in his first outing as a captain, but unfortunately his side couldn't do it against the might of Pune. Tomorrow is a massive game both in terms of the two teams that are participating and in the context of the who makes the cut for the play offs with Virat Kohli's RCB playing host to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Do join us for it, until then goodbye and take care.

Preview: After suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face a resurgent Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side was hammered by Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. However, the yellow brigade continues to maintain the top spot in the points table.

While Chennai has five wins from seven games with 10 points in their kitty, Delhi languishes at the bottom with just a couple of wins from seven games and four points.

Despite Saturday's defeat, Chennai will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

Most of the CSK batters – Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Dhoni – are in form.

Also, Suresh Raina found his touch with the willow as the southpaw smashed a 47-ball unbeaten 75 against Mumbai, comprising six fours and four sixes.

While Rayudu has amassed 329 runs from seven games, averaging 47, Dhoni and Watson have accumulated 235 and 203 runs respectively.

The Chennai batters have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been impressive, leading Chennai's pace attack. But in the previous match Chahar got injured so this might worry the Southern outfit.

While Thakur has eight wickets from six games, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo have six and seven wickets respectively from seven games.

Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets with an economy rate of around eight.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo and leggie Karn Sharma have also made breakthroughs for CSK at crucial moments.

On the other hand, Delhi will be high on confidence under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, who led his side to a thumping 55-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Delhi needs to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the play-off hunt.

The Delhi franchise will hope that Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning unbeaten 93 against Kolkata.

Also, other batters like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and all rounders Glenn Maxwell will need to come out with their best against Chennai.

Delhi's bowling came together as a unit against Kolkata and to trouble a star-studded CSK batting line-up, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.

Overall, in their current form, Chennai will be the favourites in Monday's game at their adopted home ground here.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-Keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey



Delhi Daredevils - Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala