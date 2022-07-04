Highlights, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Visitors win by 10 wickets

Toss report: India won the toss and opted to field in the second match of the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on Monday.

While India made no change to the XI that won them the opening game of the series, the hosts made two changes, bringing Hasini Perera and Ama Kanchana into the eleven.

After winning the T20I leg of the tour by a 2-1 series scoreline, the 'Women in Blue' got off to a winning start in the 50-over leg with a four-wicket win in the first ODI — their first match in the format since the World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year as well as their first game since Mithali Raj announced her decision to hang up her boots.

Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh's three-wicket hauls helped bundle the home team out for 171. Deepti later played a vital role with the bat as well as she struck an unbeaten 22 following important contributions from Shafali Verma (35), Harmanpreet Kaur (44) and Harleen Deol (34) to guide her team to a four-wicket win with 12 overs to spare.

Inoka Ranaweera put up a brave display with the ball, her haul of 4/39 keeping the hosts' alive in the match but ultimately going in vain.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.