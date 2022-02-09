Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score: Krishna's 4/12 propels Men in Blue to series-clinching win

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Prasidh Krishna grabs the remaining wicket to finish with superb, match-winning figures of 4/12, as India clinch the three-ODI series with a match to spare with a 44-run win! Roach is the last batter to depart, getting trapped leg-before with umpire Nitin Menon raising his finger right away. HawkEye shows the ball would've crashed into the leg stump. After the T20I series victory over New Zealand, Rohit now gets off to a winning start in his first series as full-time ODI captain.



Preview: India will take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a disappointing campaign in South Africa where they lost both the Test and ODI series, India made a good start to the three-match series against West Indies with a convincing win in the first ODI on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who made a come back after an injury, showed his influence on the game as he consistently got the DRS calls right and made some good bowling changes which fetched wickets.

India's spin department which have been under the scanner for the past few months also came off good. Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) combined to rip through the West Indies middle order that helped India restrict them to 176.

India started off well with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitching an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 60 off 51 balls before India stuttered a bit in the chase, losing Kohli, Kishan and Pant in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda then got together and saw India through with an unbeaten 62-run stand.

After a poor outing in the first ODI, Kohli will be eyeing that elusive century as he takes the field. India will also be looking for a much better show from their other batters.

On the other hand, West Indies — who were pretty flat in the first ODI — will desperately need their batters to step up. They disappointed in the series loss to Ireland as well. They need someone to spend time on the wicket and dig deep.

With India looking to seal the series and West Indies looking to bounce back, we can expect a cracker of a game.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

When will the second ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 9 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

