India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs West Indies At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 February, 2022

09 February, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

237/9 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
West Indies

West Indies

193/10 (46.0 ov)

India beat West Indies by 44 runs

Live Blog
India West Indies
237/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.74 193/10 (46.0 ov) - R/R 4.2

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 44 runs

Alzarri Joseph - 0

Kemar Roach - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Alzarri Joseph not out 7 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 9 1 38 1
Prasidh Krishna 9 3 12 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 193/10 (46)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Kemar Roach 0(6) S.R (0)

lbw b Prasidh Krishna
Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score: Krishna's 4/12 propels Men in Blue to series-clinching win

21:53 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second one-dayer, with Team India bringing smiles back on the faces of their fans with their first series win of 2022, after a disappointing start to the year in South Africa. West Indies will eye valuable ODI Super League points on Friday though, the final game by no means a dead rubber. India though, will be getting Dhawan back at the top of the batting order, and might be tempted to make a couple of other changes too.

For now, this is Amit signing off. Good night!

21:52 (IST)

Prasidh: I’ve been striving to do this for quite some time now, and I’m happy it came off today. Nothing different to be honest, I was still looking to hit the good areas. West Indies bowled really well, and when I went out to bat, it was still seaming around, and I wanted to make the most of it. I’d seen the wicket last game as well, trying too many things wasn’t what I had originally planned. Just tried to keep it simple. Be as consistent as possible. Try and get as consistent. Bowl the straighter lengths and trouble the batsmen.

21:50 (IST)

Prasidh Krishna is the Player of the Match for his outstanding figures of 9-3-12-4

21:48 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, captain: Obviously winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges that we had to face today when we started batting, but lot of maturity in the partnership between KL and Surya. That’s what we want. We got to a respectable total towards the end. It was important to get to a good score, and then with the ball we were outstanding. The bowlers came together and bowled as a unit. I think it’s important for these guys to bat in those kind of situations. That’s when you can judge their characters. Credit to Surya. The pitch wasn’t easy where you can start playing your shots right away. Credit to KL as well. Not easy batting up and down the order. Good job by Hooda too. I’ve been asked to do some different things, and this was different, so people will be happy. But this was for just one game. We’re going to get Shikhar back in the next game. Not looking too much into the result. We don’t mind losing a game here and there as we’re looking at the long term. There’s a day in between, we’re going to sit and talk about what we can do for the final game. There are only a few guys in the squad who have been playing consistently. I was a little surprised to not see any dew today, but that doesn’t take anything away from the attack.

21:48 (IST)

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: Definitely with the bat. We couldn’t build the partnerships. 39th over was very crucial for us with Fabian and Hosein out there. Hopefully it helps us as batsmen. He’s a tough guy, a big guy, and he’ll be one. Obviously special, he’s a strong guy. The more games he plays, the more experience he gets, the better. We did a really good job when we bowled to them.

21:37 (IST)

Food for thought for the Indian team management?

21:32 (IST)
wkt

After 46 overs,West Indies 193/10 ( Alzarri Joseph 7 , )

OUT! Prasidh Krishna grabs the remaining wicket to finish with superb, match-winning figures of 9-3-12-4, as India clinch the three-ODI series with a match to spare with a 44-run win! Roach is the last batter to depart, getting trapped leg-before with umpire Nitin Menon raising his finger right away. HawkEye shows the ball would've crashed into the leg stump. After the T20I series victory over New Zealand, Rohit now gets off to a winning start in his first series as full-time ODI captain.

Roach LBW Krishna 0(6)

21:27 (IST)

After 45 overs,West Indies 193/9 ( Alzarri Joseph 7 , Kemar Roach 0)

Sundar gives away just three runs from the first five deliveries at a time when West Indian tail enders are looking to go for the kill, and the pressure gets the better of Smith in the end and he ends up skieing the ball towards deep midwicket, where Kohli takes a fine catch. India are one wicket away from sealing the series now!

21:25 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Sundar wins the battle against Smith, bringing the big-hitting Jamaican's entertaining cameo to an end after he skies the ball towards deep midwicket. The ball nearly disappeared in the night sky, that's how high it was, but Kohli still managed to get under it and complete a fine catch in the end. WI 193/9

Smith c Kohli b Sundar 24(20)

21:20 (IST)

After 44 overs,West Indies 190/8 ( Odean Smith 23 , Alzarri Joseph 5)

Siraj’s concedes a couple of wides along with as many singles, before Smith pulls in front of square off a full toss, beating Rahul running to his left from deep midwicket, to collect his first boundary of the innings. A third wide conceded by Siraj off the fifth. Smith collects a double off the last ball, skieing the ball towards deep extra cover where it lands safely beyond Krishna’s reach. 11 from the over, leaving Windies 48 off 36 with two wickets left. Smith’s certainly looking ominous for the hosts right now.

13:06 (IST)

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran opts to field

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Prasidh Krishna grabs the remaining wicket to finish with superb, match-winning figures of 4/12, as India clinch the three-ODI series with a match to spare with a 44-run win! Roach is the last batter to depart, getting trapped leg-before with umpire Nitin Menon raising his finger right away. HawkEye shows the ball would've crashed into the leg stump. After the T20I series victory over New Zealand, Rohit now gets off to a winning start in his first series as full-time ODI captain.
Preview: India will take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a disappointing campaign in South Africa where they lost both the Test and ODI series, India made a good start to the three-match series against West Indies with a convincing win in the first ODI on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) of India and Nicholas Pooran (Captain) of West Indies during the Toss of the second One Day International match (ODI) between India and the West Indies held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 9th February 2022

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score today's Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Match

Rohit Sharma, who made a come back after an injury, showed his influence on the game as he consistently got the DRS calls right and made some good bowling changes which fetched wickets.

India's spin department which have been under the scanner for the past few months also came off good. Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) combined to rip through the West Indies middle order that helped India restrict them to 176.

India started off well with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitching an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit hit 60 off 51 balls before India stuttered a bit in the chase, losing Kohli, Kishan and Pant in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda then got together and saw India through with an unbeaten 62-run stand.

After a poor outing in the first ODI, Kohli will be eyeing that elusive century as he takes the field. India will also be looking for a much better show from their other batters.

On the other hand, West Indies — who were pretty flat in the first ODI — will desperately need their batters to step up. They disappointed in the series loss to Ireland as well. They need someone to spend time on the wicket and dig deep.

With India looking to seal the series and West Indies looking to bounce back, we can expect a cracker of a game.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad.

When will the second ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 9 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

