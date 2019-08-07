Virat Kohli and boys collect the trophy and this brings the series to an end. A 3-0 clean sweep for India. West Indies have been on a poor run but India deserve full marks for the series win. And they clinched it with some experimentation on the side. Navdeep Saini has been a find. Deepak Chahar did very well today. Rahul Chahar would surely bounce back soon. Also, Rishabh Pant was quite impressive today after couple of failures. India would be quite happy with how the series panned out for them. Now the next target is the ODI series, which begins on 8 August at the same venue. We will see you then, good night!