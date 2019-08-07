Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
Live Updates

Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Match Result in Guyana: India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, seal series 3-0

Date: Wednesday, 07 August, 2019 01:12 IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

West Indies
146/6 OV : (20.0) RR.(7.3)
India
150/3 OV : (19.1) RR.(7.85)
Match Ended:

India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 19.1

  • 6

batsman

Rishabh Pant (W)

  • 65 (42)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 4

Manish Pandey

  • 2 (5)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Sheldon Cottrell

  • 26 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Oshane Thomas

  • 29 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

17 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 10.2

Rishabh Pant 15(5)

Manish Pandey 2(5)

133/3 (17.3 over)

Virat Kohli 59 (45) SR: S.R (131.11)

c Evin Lewis b Oshane Thomas

India in West Indies 3 T20I Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result India beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Match Result in Guyana: India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, seal series 3-0

Highlights

01:07 (IST)

Virat Kohli and boys collect the trophy and this brings the series to an end. A 3-0 clean sweep for India. West Indies have been on a poor run but India deserve full marks for the series win. And they clinched it with some experimentation on the side. Navdeep Saini has been a find. Deepak Chahar did very well today. Rahul Chahar would surely bounce back soon. Also, Rishabh Pant was quite impressive today after couple of failures. India would be quite happy with how the series panned out for them. Now the next target is the ODI series, which begins on 8 August at the same venue. We will see you then, good night! 

00:59 (IST)

Virat Kohli, winning captain: It was a clinical performance. We wanted to try out players but priority was to win games. Deepak Chahar was great, Bhuvneshwar was professional as always. This was a much better wicket than in Miami. West Indies got to a decent total because of the wicket, but we were professional with both ball and bat. Deepak is similar to Bhuvi. With the new ball, Deepak's skill is up there with Bhuvi. Swing has been his USP in the IPL too. Really lethal with the new ball - puts the batsmen in real trouble.We are looking at Rishabh as the future, definitely.

00:56 (IST)

Krunal Pandya: "Quite satisfying. Played all three games. To contribute to winning way feels good. I am not thinking where I am playing, my main focus is to improve every day, every game. Pollard is a brother to me. He knows my friends, I know his friends. Whoever uses brains comes on top."

00:54 (IST)

Man of the Match: Deepak Chahar (3 wickets)

Man of the Series: Krunal Pandya

00:53 (IST)

Carlos Brathwaite, losing captain: We didn't start well with the bat once again. Kudos to Pollard. As a team we talked about progress, we took it to the last over. We knew 140 was below par but the bowlers fought hard. Not sure why the top-order isn't firing. Today, we didn't start well — if the top three play the way they do, we may have to take some decisions, but if they play how we know they play, we can get 180 easily.

00:49 (IST)

Rishabh Pant with an unbeaten 65 from 42 balls. 

00:39 (IST)

Deepak Chahar following the win: "The atmosphere was pretty good, I tried to swing the ball as the weather was conducive. The wicket was good and so was the weather. I assessed the conditions and I bowled more in-swingers than out-swingers. It was difficult to play against the ball coming into the batsman as compared to the one going away from the batsman. I usually bowl with old balls in nets, that's how I prepare myself. When the bowl is swinging, I don't use many variations. I was assessing the conditions on the first ball of every over."

00:33 (IST)

India finish things off in style. Finally some their batsmen have batted according to their potential, which is a good news for the think-tank prior to the ODI series. The visitors have completely outplayed West Indies in this game. Also, the most important aspect is, Pant stayed till the end and finish the match for his team. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
00:33 (IST)
00:31 (IST)

Most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is:

6 - India (2018-19)*
5 - Pakistan (2016-17)

WI have now lost 57 T20Is - the joint most by any team alongside Bangladesh.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:31 (IST)
00:28 (IST)

INDIA WIN!

SIX! Rishabh Pant sends the ball sailing into the stands down the ground as India beat West Indies by seven wickets to register a clean sweep in the T20I series.

00:27 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 144/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 59 , Manish Pandey 2)

Indians are not in a hurry. So only three singles were taken in this over of Cottrell. They need three more in last over for a clean sweep. 

00:24 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 141/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 57 , Manish Pandey 1)

Thomas picks the wicket of Kohli on his return but there's hardly any celebration. The wicket has come very late. Kohli got out trying to guide the full ball over the circle on off but he placed the shot into the hands of backward point fielder. Pant added a six on the last ball with a clip shot, a shot similar to what he played against Bumrah in IPL 2019. Manish Pandey is the new batsman. Six more need in last two overs. 

00:23 (IST)

A typical Virat Kohli knock under pressure that was. Dominated proceedings throughout. Furthermore, he has also guided Pant through his innings. The constant chat between the duo hasn't allowed the pressure to build on the youngster.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
00:23 (IST)
00:23 (IST)

Century stands for third wicket for India in T20Is:

Virat Kohli/Suresh Raina v Aus, Adelaide, 2016
Virat Kohli/Manish Pandey v SL, Colombo, 2017
Shikhar Dhawan/Rishabh Pant v WI, Chennai, 2018
Virat Kohli/Rishabh Pant v WI, Providence, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:23 (IST)
00:22 (IST)

SIX! This was the typical Pant shot. He picked the fuller delivery on leg off his boots to clip it over deep backward square leg

00:19 (IST)

OUT! KOHLI GONE! 

Kohli c Lewis b Thomas 59(45)

West Indies players are not celebrating. It's very late now. Fuller delivery on off from Thomas and Kohli wanted to guide it over the circle but found the fielder on the edge at backward point. 

00:18 (IST)

FOUR! Thomas bowled in a short delivery and Kohli got deep in his crease to swat it to mid-wicket fence

00:17 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 129/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Rishabh Pant (W) 50)

Cottrell called back into attack. Pant and Kohli have completed 100-run partnership, first duo to do so at Guyana. Also, Pant has brought up his fifty. Both milestones were raised as Pant played a flick shot to fine leg fence. India need 18 in 18 balls. 

00:15 (IST)

FIFTY! Pant brings up his half-century in 37 balls and just like his captain he reached to the landmark with a boundary off a flick to fine leg. 

00:14 (IST)

Virat Kohli now has 21 fifty-plus scores in T20Is - the joint most alongside Rohit Sharma.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:14 (IST)
00:11 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 120/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Rishabh Pant (W) 43)

Narine continues. Fifty for Kohli. His 21st in T20Is. Brought up the milestone by flicking the tossed up ball to square leg fence. Pant finishes the over with another four and that also with a reverse sweep. India need 27 in 24 balls. 

00:09 (IST)

FOUR! Pant gets experimentational this time but with good execution. Opted for a reverse sweep and did it well to beat the fielder

00:09 (IST)

FIFTY! Kohli reaches to the landmark with a boundary. 21st half-century for the captain in T20Is. He found the fence through square leg by punishing the flighted ball from Narine. 

00:07 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 109/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Rishabh Pant (W) 38)

Keemo Paul conitnues. 100 up for India. An over of two great shots. Kohli dragged the overpitched delivery from outside off to wide of long on with his wrists for a boundary while Pant slammed the slower delivery over deep extra-cover fence for a six. India need 38 in five overs. 

00:06 (IST)

SIX! This is easy pickings for India. Slower, outside off delivery and Pant won't miss the opportunity. He slammed that over deep extra-cover fence

00:04 (IST)

FOUR! Another lovely shot. Kohli dragged the ball from outside off to the wide of long on with brilliant use of wrists

00:03 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Rishabh Pant (W) 30)

Brathwaite continues. Talking about being uncharacteristic, Kohli came out to slash a slower ball but missed the delivery. Tried swiping the next ball with brute force but top-edged it into no man's land. But then manages to show his best with a beautiful drive over inner circle on off for a four. 10 off the over. India need 52 in six overs.

00:02 (IST)

India are running away with the game. If I was Brathwaite, I would have brought back my premier pacers - Cottrell and Thomas. Remember, there is some vulnerability in India's middle and lower middle-order. So, if West Indies can get Kohli out at this stage, the floodgates might open for them.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
00:02 (IST)
00:00 (IST)

Most 30-plus scores in T20Is:

33 - Martin Guptill
31 - JP Duminy
31 - VIRAT KOHLI*
30 - Shoaib Malik 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:00 (IST)
00:00 (IST)

FOUR! After two failed attempts, Kohli finally gets his big shot. 

23:57 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 85/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Rishabh Pant (W) 29)

Keemo Paul into attack. Pant has been uncharacteristically silent today. The focus is on punishing the bad balls and that's exactly what Keemo did. A slower one into the slot and Pant slammed it over covers fence. Nine off the over. India need 62 in 42 balls. 

23:56 (IST)

Both Kohli and Pant have got starts here. The asking is manageable as well. So, India are well on track here. Meanwhile, good to see the intent in Pant's batting today. Looks like he is trying to prove a point. Interestingly, for West Indies, Keemo Paul hasn't been given the ball yet. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
23:56 (IST)
23:55 (IST)

SIX! Not a good choice to bowl into Pant's slot as he picked the slower delivery early to drive it over extra-cover fence

23:52 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 76/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22)

Narine continues. India keep the scoreboard ticking with five coming from the over including a double for Pant. India need 71 more in 48 balls. The required rate is 8.88.

23:48 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 71/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)

Carlos Brathwaite into attack. Nine from the over but all the mattered was the cover drive from Kohli — shot of the match. Sensing lack of pace he took a step forward to create space and crunched it through off. 

23:47 (IST)

FOUR! Shot of the day! Kohli took a step forward to get on top of the ball to drive the length ball through extra-cover. Beauty. 

23:45 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 62/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)

Narine continues. And he started with a brilliant first ball as it skidded through to beat Pant's outside edge, who got off the mark immediately with a single. Another late-late cut by Kohli for a double. And then a single. India need 85 in 60 balls. 

23:41 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 58/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16)

Allen continues. Less action in this over considering we saw a boundary each in last three overs. Just four singles this time. Kohli, Pant don't look in any hurry. There's no need also. Still a lot of time left. 

23:39 (IST)

Virat Kohli's batting average in T20Is:

Batting first - 34.19
While chasing - 79.06

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:39 (IST)
23:38 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 54/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 14)

Sunil Nrine called into attack. Not a good start for the veteran who lacked rhythm. Back-to-back short and wide deliveries to Pant. He missed first one but cut the second one past point fielder for a four. Nine off the over. 

23:37 (IST)

FOUR! Bad bowling. A short and wide ball from Narine to Pant and that's enough invitaion as the batsman cuts it late to beat the fielder on off

23:35 (IST)

And KL Rahul disappoints once again. He has wasted yet another opportunity. Rahul got the start and India were well on track. He should have capitalised here. Now I am interested to see how Rishabh Pant reacts to this situation following the back to back failures in the previous two games.  

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
23:35 (IST)
23:35 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 45/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)

Allen continues. Kohli doesn't need to use muscle power to find the ropes. He's such a good batsman that brains will do. With no turn on offer, Kohli got into the crease and played the late cut to find the gap on off past point fielder. Also, keeps the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles. 11 off the over

23:33 (IST)

FOUR! A lovely shot by Kohli to find the gap. He waited for the ball by standing deep into the crease and played the late cut to beat the fielder

23:31 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 34/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)

Thomas continues. Pant adds a boundary to India's tally and that should give him some confidence. The pacer gave him width on off and Pant took the offer with a slice to deep backward point. Not a very controlled shot though. Seven off the over. 

23:29 (IST)

FOUR! Width on offer by Thomas and Pant was not going to stay quiet as he threw his bat on that, slicking it to deep backward point

23:28 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 27/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

Welcome return to the fold for left-arm spinner Fabian Allen as he picks up a wicket in his first over. Rahul departs for 20 and fails to convert the start. He came out of the crease but the quicker one zipped through the bat took the inside edge to the keeper. He would have been stumped in any case. Rishabh Pant has joined Kohli in the middle. Three off the over.

23:23 (IST)

WICKET FOR ALLEN! 

Rahul st Pooran b Fabian Allen 20(18) 

Rahul would be furious. He was all set for a long haul and then got out stumped. There was no turn yet he somehow missed the ball as he came dancing down. A wicket for Allen in his first over.

23:22 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 24/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)

Thomas continues. Another boundary for Rahul but he was quite lucky as he tried playing the ramp shot from close to the body. The leading edge flew to third man in a jiffy and somehow escaped the fielder as it went for a boundary. Six off the over.

23:20 (IST)

FOUR! It was quite close to Rahul's body but he wanted to play the ramp shot as the leading edge flew to the third man

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I LIVE score updates: SIX! Rishabh Pant sends the ball sailing into the stands down the ground as India beat West Indies by seven wickets to register a clean sweep in the T20I series.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win their third consecutive T20I to clean sweep the series against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After clinching the series at Lauderhill, Kohli had hinted that he might experiment with the team's line-up for the final match.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.

In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.

Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Kohli chose to bat first.

Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanKL RahulShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKrunal PandyaRavindra JadejaWashington SundarRahul ChaharBhuvneshwar KumarKhaleel AhmedDeepak ChaharNavdeep Saini.

West Indies: John CampbellEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicolas PooranKieron PollardRovman PowellCarlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo PaulSunil NarineSheldon CottrellOshane ThomasAnthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019

