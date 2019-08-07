Live Updates
Highlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Match Result in Guyana: India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, seal series 3-0
Date: Wednesday, 07 August, 2019 01:12 IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
This over 19.1
- 6
batsman
- 65 (42)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 4
- 2 (5)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 26 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 29 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
17 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 10.2
Rishabh Pant 15(5)
Manish Pandey 2(5)
|
133/3 (17.3 over)
Virat Kohli 59 (45) SR: S.R (131.11)
c Evin Lewis b Oshane Thomas
Highlights
-
00:54 (IST)
Man of the Match: Deepak Chahar (3 wickets)
Man of the Series: Krunal Pandya
-
00:28 (IST)
INDIA WIN!
SIX! Rishabh Pant sends the ball sailing into the stands down the ground as India beat West Indies by seven wickets to register a clean sweep in the T20I series.
-
00:19 (IST)
OUT! KOHLI GONE!
Kohli c Lewis b Thomas 59(45)
West Indies players are not celebrating. It's very late now. Fuller delivery on off from Thomas and Kohli wanted to guide it over the circle but found the fielder on the edge at backward point.
-
00:15 (IST)
FIFTY! Pant brings up his half-century in 37 balls and just like his captain he reached to the landmark with a boundary off a flick to fine leg.
-
00:09 (IST)
FIFTY! Kohli reaches to the landmark with a boundary. 21st half-century for the captain in T20Is. He found the fence through square leg by punishing the flighted ball from Narine.
-
23:23 (IST)
WICKET FOR ALLEN!
Rahul st Pooran b Fabian Allen 20(18)
Rahul would be furious. He was all set for a long haul and then got out stumped. There was no turn yet he somehow missed the ball as he came dancing down. A wicket for Allen in his first over.
-
23:11 (IST)
OUT! THOMAS STRIKES!
Dhawan c Cottrell b Thomas 3(5)
The opener's poor form continues. He was trying to play the pull but dragged his shot straight into the hands of the short fine leg fielder. Just the start Windies wanted.
-
22:49 (IST)
After 20 overs,West Indies 146/6 ( Rovman Powell 32 , Fabian Allen 8)
Navdeep Saini goes for 16 runs in the final over with two sixes by Rovman Powell. He had been India's tormentor-in-chief in the second T20I and remains so today as well. Saini finishes with 4-0-34-2 in the end and Powell unbeaten on 32 from 20 balls. West Indies accumulate 146/6 from 14/3 at one stage.
-
22:39 (IST)
Debut wicket for Rahul Chahar!
After being pummeled for a six, Rahul Chahar has the last laugh. And the first laugh in some ways - his maiden T20I wicket. Not the best deliveries again but he won't mind the gift one bit. Brathwaite fetches a short leg-break and rocks back to power it over cow corner. Gets the toe-end of the bat and finds Sundar at long on. WI 119/6
Brathwaite c Washington Sundar b Rahul Chahar 10(7)
-
22:29 (IST)
GONE!
Navdeep Saini jumps and celebrates. He gets the big fish! He cleans up the dangerous Kieron Pollard with a well disguised and bowled slower one. An off cutter from Saini and the right hander failed to pick it up. Played it way too early and the ball finds the gap between bat and pad to crash into the middle stump. WI 105/5
Pollard b Navdeep Saini 58(45)
-
22:23 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Fittingly Kieron Pollard gets to his fifty from 40 balls with a six. Full toss from Krunal Pandya and Pollard thrashes it towards deep midwicket for a 87-metre six! Minimal effort. Neat celebrations by jugging something. Beer, perhaps? Reason to celebrate! Long overdue fifty for him!
-
22:19 (IST)
India lose review
Full toss by Navdeep Saini and Kieron Pollard plays around it. Umpire says not out but Virat Kohli wishes to go upstairs. No bat to it but it is missing leg stump. India lose their review.
-
22:15 (IST)
GONE!
Change in bowling does the job for India. From continued spin, Kohli goes back to seam and Navdeep Saini strikes first ball of the over. Gets the ball to angle away from Nicholas Pooran and he gets an outside edge behind to Rishabh Pant. Neat take by Pant with the ball staying low as it came on to him. Did well to hold on. WI 80/4
Pooran c Pant b Navdeep Saini 17(23)
-
21:36 (IST)
GONE!
Deepak Chahar has another! Catches Shimron Hetmyer on the knee roll and the umpire doesn't take long in getting his finger up. Inswinging delivery and Hetmyer is beaten on the flick. No reviews left. Commentator Sunil Gavaskar is convinced this was going to hit leg stump. WI 14/3
Hetmyer lbw b Chahar 1(3)
-
21:32 (IST)
GONE!
Evin Lewis has been adjudged leg before and the Indian team celebrates. Deepak Chahar is convinced he's got a second wicket. West Indies go for the review. Impact is in line and going on to hit the middle stump. No edge on it and the decision stands. Shuffled across to play it towards the on side but done in by the swinging delivery which kept coming into him. WI 13/2
Lewis lbw b Chahar 10(11)
-
21:23 (IST)
GONE!
Deepak Chahar strikes in his very first over. Troubled Narine in the previous two balls with an angle away and then into him but this one is more straightforward but the leftie doesn't quite get the willow to it he would have liked. Banged short, Narine looks to slap it back but only finds Navdeep Saini at mid-on. WI 4/1
Narine c Navdeep Saini b Chahar 2(6)
-
21:13 (IST)
Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis walk out to the middle and so does the Indian cricket team. Been a long wait but looks like we're going to get some cricket afterall. Hint of showers in the air but we're ready to get going.
-
20:55 (IST)
West Indies Playing XI
Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen
-
20:54 (IST)
India Playing XI
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini
-
20:50 (IST)
Team changes
India: Three changes for India. Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja sit out for KL Rahul, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar. Debut for Rahul Chahar.
West Indies: Fabien Allen replaces Khary Pierre.
-
20:48 (IST)
TOSS
Ian Bishop at the toss alongside captains Kohli and Brathwaite. India win the toss again and opt to bowl.
-
20:42 (IST)
OFFICIAL: Play to start at 11.40 AM local time or 9.10 PM IST. Toss in about five minutes (8.45 PM IST). No loss of overs.
-
20:33 (IST)
UPDATE: Umpires are out for an inspection as scheduled. Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid the two umpires for today. Doesn't seem to be much of a trouble in walking along the outfield and square. Both sets of players are in the middle now. Shikhar Dhawan in the nets and West Indies players in the huddle.
-
20:04 (IST)
UPDATE: Commentator Graeme Swann informs next inspection will be in half an hour's time or 8.30 PM IST (1500 GMT). Reminder, we lose overs after 9 PM IST (1530 GMT)
-
19:49 (IST)
Darren Ganga informs there is no concern about wet patches around the circle. He also brings in news that once the rain has stopped fully, we should be starting soon. Doesn't look too far off! He says, "the umpires might be concerned about the ground's wetness. We still have an hour before we start losing overs."
-
19:22 (IST)
Pitch report: "There's tinge of grass across the surface and it looks a bit dark in colour. Traditionally this pitch has been slow and difficult to score but in recent time score has been a lot higher on this surface," says Daren Ganga.
Virat Kohli and boys collect the trophy and this brings the series to an end. A 3-0 clean sweep for India. West Indies have been on a poor run but India deserve full marks for the series win. And they clinched it with some experimentation on the side. Navdeep Saini has been a find. Deepak Chahar did very well today. Rahul Chahar would surely bounce back soon. Also, Rishabh Pant was quite impressive today after couple of failures. India would be quite happy with how the series panned out for them. Now the next target is the ODI series, which begins on 8 August at the same venue. We will see you then, good night!
Virat Kohli, winning captain: It was a clinical performance. We wanted to try out players but priority was to win games. Deepak Chahar was great, Bhuvneshwar was professional as always. This was a much better wicket than in Miami. West Indies got to a decent total because of the wicket, but we were professional with both ball and bat. Deepak is similar to Bhuvi. With the new ball, Deepak's skill is up there with Bhuvi. Swing has been his USP in the IPL too. Really lethal with the new ball - puts the batsmen in real trouble.We are looking at Rishabh as the future, definitely.
Krunal Pandya: "Quite satisfying. Played all three games. To contribute to winning way feels good. I am not thinking where I am playing, my main focus is to improve every day, every game. Pollard is a brother to me. He knows my friends, I know his friends. Whoever uses brains comes on top."
Carlos Brathwaite, losing captain: We didn't start well with the bat once again. Kudos to Pollard. As a team we talked about progress, we took it to the last over. We knew 140 was below par but the bowlers fought hard. Not sure why the top-order isn't firing. Today, we didn't start well — if the top three play the way they do, we may have to take some decisions, but if they play how we know they play, we can get 180 easily.
Rishabh Pant with an unbeaten 65 from 42 balls.
Good to see @RishabhPant17 coming good with the bat ✅🏏— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 6, 2019
Deepak Chahar following the win: "The atmosphere was pretty good, I tried to swing the ball as the weather was conducive. The wicket was good and so was the weather. I assessed the conditions and I bowled more in-swingers than out-swingers. It was difficult to play against the ball coming into the batsman as compared to the one going away from the batsman. I usually bowl with old balls in nets, that's how I prepare myself. When the bowl is swinging, I don't use many variations. I was assessing the conditions on the first ball of every over."
India finish things off in style. Finally some their batsmen have batted according to their potential, which is a good news for the think-tank prior to the ODI series. The visitors have completely outplayed West Indies in this game. Also, the most important aspect is, Pant stayed till the end and finish the match for his team.
INDIA WIN!
SIX! Rishabh Pant sends the ball sailing into the stands down the ground as India beat West Indies by seven wickets to register a clean sweep in the T20I series.
After 19 overs,India 144/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 59 , Manish Pandey 2)
Indians are not in a hurry. So only three singles were taken in this over of Cottrell. They need three more in last over for a clean sweep.
After 18 overs,India 141/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 57 , Manish Pandey 1)
Thomas picks the wicket of Kohli on his return but there's hardly any celebration. The wicket has come very late. Kohli got out trying to guide the full ball over the circle on off but he placed the shot into the hands of backward point fielder. Pant added a six on the last ball with a clip shot, a shot similar to what he played against Bumrah in IPL 2019. Manish Pandey is the new batsman. Six more need in last two overs.
SIX! This was the typical Pant shot. He picked the fuller delivery on leg off his boots to clip it over deep backward square leg
OUT! KOHLI GONE!
Kohli c Lewis b Thomas 59(45)
West Indies players are not celebrating. It's very late now. Fuller delivery on off from Thomas and Kohli wanted to guide it over the circle but found the fielder on the edge at backward point.
FOUR! Thomas bowled in a short delivery and Kohli got deep in his crease to swat it to mid-wicket fence
After 17 overs,India 129/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Rishabh Pant (W) 50)
Cottrell called back into attack. Pant and Kohli have completed 100-run partnership, first duo to do so at Guyana. Also, Pant has brought up his fifty. Both milestones were raised as Pant played a flick shot to fine leg fence. India need 18 in 18 balls.
FIFTY! Pant brings up his half-century in 37 balls and just like his captain he reached to the landmark with a boundary off a flick to fine leg.
After 16 overs,India 120/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Rishabh Pant (W) 43)
Narine continues. Fifty for Kohli. His 21st in T20Is. Brought up the milestone by flicking the tossed up ball to square leg fence. Pant finishes the over with another four and that also with a reverse sweep. India need 27 in 24 balls.
FOUR! Pant gets experimentational this time but with good execution. Opted for a reverse sweep and did it well to beat the fielder
FIFTY! Kohli reaches to the landmark with a boundary. 21st half-century for the captain in T20Is. He found the fence through square leg by punishing the flighted ball from Narine.
After 15 overs,India 109/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Rishabh Pant (W) 38)
Keemo Paul conitnues. 100 up for India. An over of two great shots. Kohli dragged the overpitched delivery from outside off to wide of long on with his wrists for a boundary while Pant slammed the slower delivery over deep extra-cover fence for a six. India need 38 in five overs.
SIX! This is easy pickings for India. Slower, outside off delivery and Pant won't miss the opportunity. He slammed that over deep extra-cover fence
FOUR! Another lovely shot. Kohli dragged the ball from outside off to the wide of long on with brilliant use of wrists
After 14 overs,India 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Rishabh Pant (W) 30)
Brathwaite continues. Talking about being uncharacteristic, Kohli came out to slash a slower ball but missed the delivery. Tried swiping the next ball with brute force but top-edged it into no man's land. But then manages to show his best with a beautiful drive over inner circle on off for a four. 10 off the over. India need 52 in six overs.
India are running away with the game. If I was Brathwaite, I would have brought back my premier pacers - Cottrell and Thomas. Remember, there is some vulnerability in India's middle and lower middle-order. So, if West Indies can get Kohli out at this stage, the floodgates might open for them.
After 13 overs,India 85/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Rishabh Pant (W) 29)
Keemo Paul into attack. Pant has been uncharacteristically silent today. The focus is on punishing the bad balls and that's exactly what Keemo did. A slower one into the slot and Pant slammed it over covers fence. Nine off the over. India need 62 in 42 balls.
Both Kohli and Pant have got starts here. The asking is manageable as well. So, India are well on track here. Meanwhile, good to see the intent in Pant's batting today. Looks like he is trying to prove a point. Interestingly, for West Indies, Keemo Paul hasn't been given the ball yet.
SIX! Not a good choice to bowl into Pant's slot as he picked the slower delivery early to drive it over extra-cover fence
After 12 overs,India 76/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22)
Narine continues. India keep the scoreboard ticking with five coming from the over including a double for Pant. India need 71 more in 48 balls. The required rate is 8.88.
After 11 overs,India 71/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)
Carlos Brathwaite into attack. Nine from the over but all the mattered was the cover drive from Kohli — shot of the match. Sensing lack of pace he took a step forward to create space and crunched it through off.
FOUR! Shot of the day! Kohli took a step forward to get on top of the ball to drive the length ball through extra-cover. Beauty.
After 10 overs,India 62/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
Narine continues. And he started with a brilliant first ball as it skidded through to beat Pant's outside edge, who got off the mark immediately with a single. Another late-late cut by Kohli for a double. And then a single. India need 85 in 60 balls.
After 9 overs,India 58/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16)
Allen continues. Less action in this over considering we saw a boundary each in last three overs. Just four singles this time. Kohli, Pant don't look in any hurry. There's no need also. Still a lot of time left.
After 8 overs,India 54/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 14)
Sunil Nrine called into attack. Not a good start for the veteran who lacked rhythm. Back-to-back short and wide deliveries to Pant. He missed first one but cut the second one past point fielder for a four. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Bad bowling. A short and wide ball from Narine to Pant and that's enough invitaion as the batsman cuts it late to beat the fielder on off
And KL Rahul disappoints once again. He has wasted yet another opportunity. Rahul got the start and India were well on track. He should have capitalised here. Now I am interested to see how Rishabh Pant reacts to this situation following the back to back failures in the previous two games.
After 7 overs,India 45/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Allen continues. Kohli doesn't need to use muscle power to find the ropes. He's such a good batsman that brains will do. With no turn on offer, Kohli got into the crease and played the late cut to find the gap on off past point fielder. Also, keeps the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles. 11 off the over
FOUR! A lovely shot by Kohli to find the gap. He waited for the ball by standing deep into the crease and played the late cut to beat the fielder
After 6 overs,India 34/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)
Thomas continues. Pant adds a boundary to India's tally and that should give him some confidence. The pacer gave him width on off and Pant took the offer with a slice to deep backward point. Not a very controlled shot though. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Width on offer by Thomas and Pant was not going to stay quiet as he threw his bat on that, slicking it to deep backward point
After 5 overs,India 27/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
Welcome return to the fold for left-arm spinner Fabian Allen as he picks up a wicket in his first over. Rahul departs for 20 and fails to convert the start. He came out of the crease but the quicker one zipped through the bat took the inside edge to the keeper. He would have been stumped in any case. Rishabh Pant has joined Kohli in the middle. Three off the over.
WICKET FOR ALLEN!
Rahul st Pooran b Fabian Allen 20(18)
Rahul would be furious. He was all set for a long haul and then got out stumped. There was no turn yet he somehow missed the ball as he came dancing down. A wicket for Allen in his first over.
After 4 overs,India 24/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Thomas continues. Another boundary for Rahul but he was quite lucky as he tried playing the ramp shot from close to the body. The leading edge flew to third man in a jiffy and somehow escaped the fielder as it went for a boundary. Six off the over.
After clinching the series at Lauderhill, Kohli had hinted that he might experiment with the team's line-up for the final match.
"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.
In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.
Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Kohli chose to bat first.
Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
Updated Date: