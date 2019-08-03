Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

HIGHLIGHTS, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match Result in Florida: India win by four wickets, take 1-0 lead

Date: Saturday, 03 August, 2019 23:35 IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 4 wickets

West Indies
95/9 OV : (20.0) RR.(4.75)
India
98/6 OV : (17.2) RR.(5.7)
Match Ended:

India beat West Indies by 4 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 17.2

  • 0
  • 6

batsman

Ravindra Jadeja

  • 10 (9)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

Washington Sundar

  • 8 (5)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Oshane Thomas

  • 29 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Sheldon Cottrell

  • 20 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

10 ( 1.2 ) R/R: 7.5

Washington Sundar 8(5)

Ravindra Jadeja 2(3)

88/6 (16 over)

Krunal Pandya 12 (14) SR: S.R (85.71)

b Keemo Paul

India in West Indies 3 T20I Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result India beat West Indies by 4 wickets

HIGHLIGHTS, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match Result in Florida: India win by four wickets, take 1-0 lead

Highlights

23:35 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first T20I between West Indies and India, the two teams returning to action from the first time since the World Cup. Both sides were found wanting as far as the batting department's concerned, with West Indies ruing posting a total as low as 95, especially when the likes of Narine and Cottrell were able to put Kohli and company in a spot of bother. Not much of a gap between the first and second T20Is, the second game taking place at this very venue tomorrow. Not much a rest for the players after all...

Full Scorecard
23:35 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: It was right up there. The pitch wasn't great to be honest. They did a pretty good job to get started. It was a sluggish pitch and our bowlers were on top. (On Navdeep Saini) He's come a long way. Had a great season with us last year. Raw talent and pace, and is someone who can build a name for himself. He's fit and he's hungry as well. I think we lost a couple of wickets more than what we liked. That's how the pitch was. The new ball was coming on to the bat decently, but started getting tougher once the ball got older. 

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

Navdeep Saini is the Player of the Match for his figure of 3/17

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

Carlos Brathwaite, WI Captain: Once again the batting. Pollard showed his experience. 135 would have given Indians more challenge. It was a tough pitch. Lack of assessment with the bat. We batted ourselves out of the game. We need to play positive, aggressive cricket. Going into the next match, we need to keep the intent and be a bit smarter. Sunil's four overs are important. He brought us back in the game. 

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)

So, India go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series, but not in the most convincing manner. Virat Kohli and the team management have to do some self-introspection before taking the field tomorrow on this same surface. In fact, both the teams need to change their batting plans drastically under these conditions, where 150 seems to be a winning score.

Today, for me debutant Navdeep Saini has to be the player of the match. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
23:17 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)

"It's always good to be back in maroon. Hopefully I can continue the performance and keep performing for West Indies. (On WI's performance) We've got to play positive cricket. Start well first in the powerplay, and then carry on from there. Once we play good cricket and hard cricket, the results will take care of themselves. No new thing at the moment, but I'm just enjoying my cricket," says Sunil Narine in the post-match presentation.

Full Scorecard
23:12 (IST)

After 17.2 overs,India 98/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Washington Sundar 8)

After dismissing John Campbell off the second delivery of the day, Washington Sundar gets the honour of hitting the winning shot, smashing the ball over long on off the second delivery of Paul's final over to bring the match to an end! India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. 

Full Scorecard
23:10 (IST)

SIX! Washington Sundar ends it in style, smashing the ball over long on to end the match! India huff and puff their way past the finish line to go 1-0 up in the three-match series! IND 98/6

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 92/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Washington Sundar 2)

Skipper Brathwaite returns to the attack. Washington Sundar walks out to bat alongside Jadeja, who has now assumed charge for whatever's left of the chase. Just four singles off the over. India now within touching distance of victory. India need four to win off 18 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 88/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 8 , )

Excellent over from Keemo Paul, conceding just three runs off it before getting rid of Krunal Pandya off the last delivery. India need another 8 to win from 24 balls, but it's down to the tail to guide them home now. West Indies not out of the game yet. They're one good over away from going 1-0 up in the three-match series. 

Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Krunal Pandya departs now, getting beaten by a delivery angling into the batsman, the ball then clipping the top of middle stump after beating Pandya's outside edge. IND 88/6

Krunal b Paul 12(14)

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 85/5 ( Krunal Pandya 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)

Misfield by Evin Lewis at deep extra cover allows Jadeja to come back for three runs. Krunal then pulls the ball towards wide long on, with Brathwaite giving the ball a chase and pulls it back inside just short of the advertising cushion, saving a run for the hosts. Pandya collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery, pulling it towards deep midwicket, but nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the final ball. Thomas finishes his quota, going wicketless while conceding 29 runs. India need another 11 to win off 30 balls with five wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)

FOUR! Pulled away towadrs the midwicket fence by Krunal Pandya, and India are in the driver's seat now! IND 85/5

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 73/5 ( Krunal Pandya 3 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)

Sheldon Cottrell strikes off his penultimate delivery, getting rid of the India captain to give the West Indians hope of taking the game deep. New batsman Ravindra Jadeja gets off the mark with a brace off the last delivery. Five runs and a wicket off Cottrell's final over. The 'Salute Master' signs off with figures of 2/20 from four overs. India need another 23 to win from 36 balls with five wickets in hand. 

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)

Well, well, well, Kohli goes and India still need 27 more runs to win. This West Indies bowling attack is testing the so called best batting line-up in the world. One more wicket at this stage will bring West Indies right back in the game with a genuine chance.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
22:54 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Cottrell strikes for the second time this innings, and nets the big fish in Virat Kohli! The India skipper goes for a pull shot, but ends up edging it off the bottom of the bat to offer Kieron Pollard a simple catch at midwicket. IND 69/5

Kohli c Pollard b Cottrell 19(29) 

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 68/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Krunal Pandya 2)

Narine concedes just two off his final over, finishing his spell with quality figures of 2/13, a spell that helped keep the Windies in the hunt. India need another 28 to win off 42 deliveries with six wickets in hand. 

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)

Manish Pandey was playing a good hand before missing that straight ball from Keemo Paul. Unlike others, he didn't struggled much with his timing. But he should have stayed till the end. If you want to cement your spot in the team, these are the opportunities, you need to pounce on. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
22:44 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 66/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Krunal Pandya 1)

Keemo Paul brought back into the attack, and he gets the breakthrough, ending the fourth-wicket stand by uprooting the off-stump to send Pandey back to the hut for 19. Krunal Pandya joins Kohli at the crease now. Six runs and a wicket from the over. India need another 30 to win from 48 balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Pandey misses a full delivery from Keemo Paul, and his off stump goes for a cartwheel! IND 64/4

Pandey b Paul 19(14)

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 60/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Manish Pandey 16)

The West Indies skipper decides to have a bowl in this over. Kohli steps forward and slashes the ball behind point for a four, before following a set pattern of the two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves off the remaining deliveries. India need 36 to win off 54 balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

Virat Kohli is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs in T20Is, going past Marin Guptill who has scored 2272 runs in T20Is. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

FOUR! Virat Kohli charges down the track and slashes the ball behind point, the ball then racing away to the boundary for a four. IND 56/3

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 52/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Manish Pandey 14)

Pandey drives a half-volley from Thomas at the start of the over to collect his second boundary. Four singles collected off the remaining deliveries as India breach the 50-run mark at the halfway stage of their innings. The 'Men in Blue' need another 44 to win off 60 balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

FOUR! Solid drive through extra cover by Manish Pandey, who collects his second boundary in the process! IND 48/3

Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 44/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Manish Pandey 8)

Narine bowls out another quick over, with three coming off this one, including a brace to Kohli off the last delivery of the over. The Indian skipper will have to anchor the chase for the remainder of the innings now. 

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

That was poor from Rishabh Pant. Looks like he hasn't learnt much from his dismissal at a crucial juncture of that World Cup semi-final. As an international cricketer, he just can not play such irresponsible shots and keep his place in the team. This is terrible game awareness. Maybe today it won't hurt the team much but remember, he is also India's first-choice option in Test cricket. Feel it is high time for the coach and the team management to deal with Pant. 

Meanwhile, Rohit was looking good before Narine had the better of him. West Indies are hanging in there.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
22:28 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 41/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Manish Pandey 7)

Keemo Paul brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Manish Pandey welcoming him into the attack with a straight drive for a boundary. Three singles and a wide off the remaining deliveries, with eight coming off the over. Required rate less than five at the moment, and the current pair doesn't need to take risks at this stage. 

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

The cost is too high to master that shot

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

FOUR! Pandey collects his first boundary with a stylish drive down the ground, beating mid off! IND 37/3

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 33/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 5 , Manish Pandey 1)

Big over from Sunil Narine, getting rid of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant off successive deliveries to bring West Indies back in the game. Both batsmen played needless shots, and like the Windies batsmen, ended up paying the price. Manish Pandey joins Virat Kohli at the crease. 

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

Rishabh Pant’s last three scores in T20Is:

3, 1, 0 (Today)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:21 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

OUT! Wicket off successive deliveries for Sunil Narine, as Rishabh Pant departs for a golden duck, getting caught by Cottrell at deep backward square leg. The question mark over Pant's temperament re-emerges after this dismissal! IND 32/3

Pant c Cottrell b Narine 0(1)

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)

OUT! Rohit's gone, holing out to the man at long on! He will rue playing a needless slog down the ground, one he could'nt get proper timing on. Easy catch for Pollard near the boundary. IND 32/2

Rohit c Pollard b Narine 24(25)

Full Scorecard
22:15 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 31/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

Rohit, having faced a bulk of the deliveries so far in the innings, goes after Cottrell, collecting a four and a six — the ball travelling towards either side of the wicket — as 11 runs are collected off the over. End of the fielding restrictions. India collect 31 runs for the loss of a wicket. 

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

SIX! Second big hit of the innings! Didn't look like it came off the middle, rather the toe end of Sharma's bat. Rohit's timing however, coupled with the boundary dimensions, see the ball land among the spectators beyond the deep extra cover fence. IND 31/1

Full Scorecard
22:11 (IST)

FOUR! Rohit in his element now, and that will worry the West Indies camp. The India vice captain swats a full delivery from Cottrell towards long on for a one-bounce four. IND 25/1

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 20/1 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)

Spin brought into play with Brathwaite tossing the ball over to Narine, who's playing his first match for West Indies since September 2017. Kohli collects a single off the first delivery, before Rohit cuts the ball hard behind point for a boundary off the second. Lbw appeal against Rohit off the third, which is turned down by the umpire and looked like it was going down leg anyway. Single off each of the last two deliveries. Seven off Narine's first over. 

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

FOUR! The Indian vice-captain collects his first four, cutting a back-of-length delivery from Sunil Narine behind point. IND 18/1

Full Scorecard
22:05 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 13/1 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)

Another quality over from Cottrell, giving away just two singles off it. One cannot judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it, and so far the Indians too aren't looking comfortable. That doesn't however, absolve the Windies batsmen of their recklessness. 

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

Rohit Sharma needs to hit three more sixes to go past Chris Gayle’s record of hitting most sixes in T20Is - 105. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:00 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 11/1 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Rohit gets a thick top-edge while fending a short ball from Thomas, the ball then travelling all the way over the fine-leg fence for a maximum. Rohit then uppercuts the ball towards third man, where the ball lands just short of the diving fielder. Seven conceded by Thomas off his second over. 

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)

Considering the pitch, I feel West Indies have a decent bowling attack. Pacers like Thomas, Cottrell, Paul and Brathwaite can be hard to get away on a sticky wicket like this. Also, let's not forget that they have Sunil Narine's spin to back up these fast bowlers. Unfortunately, today the attack doesn't have enough runs to defend. However, the early wicket of Dhawan will keep the Windies bowlers interested. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
21:59 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:58 (IST)

SIX! First big hit of the innings, this one coming off a top-edge off Rohit's bat that sails all the way over the fine leg fence! IND 10/1

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 4/1 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , )

Sheldon 'Salute' Cottrell bowls from the other end. Begins his spell with a couple of wides while bowling to Dhawan, but gives Windies the early breakthrough they were hoping for by trapping the left-handed opener lbw for just 1. Out comes the salute early in the Indian innings. 

Full Scorecard
21:56 (IST)

OUT! Sheldon Cottrell strikes early, trapping Shikhar Dhawan leg before for 1, and out comes the salute! Dhawan went for a wild heave towards the leg side, missing the ball completely and getting hit plumb in front of the wicket. IND 4/1

Dhawan lbw Cottrell 1(7) 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

Batting average against West Indies in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma : 61.85
Shikhar Dhawan : 27.83 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:53 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)

After 1 over,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)

Rohit starts off with a couple of dots, before setting off for a quick single off the third delivery to get off the mark. Dhawan responds by guiding the ball towards third man for a single to open his account right away. Two off the over. 

Full Scorecard
21:47 (IST)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan arrive at the crease at the start of India's reply, the former on strike. Oshane Thomas to bowl the first over. West Indies will need to get an early wicket or two if they are to defend the modest target of 96.

Full Scorecard
21:42 (IST)

A fabulous finish for Saini and India. By far, he has been the best Indian bowler on the field today. Very impressed with his change of lengths to surprise the batters time and again. Also even on this sticky pitch, Saini pushed batsmen back with his pace. Nevertheless, his other colleagues have done some excellent job as well. Overall it has been a very professional performance by India as Windies couldn't even cross the 100-run mark. In the second half, India should not have much fuss to chase this total down.

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
21:42 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates: After dismissing John Campbell off the second delivery of the day, Washington Sundar gets the honour of hitting the winning shot, smashing the ball over long on off the second delivery of Paul's final over to bring the match to an end! India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

Preview: Back on the road following their unfulfilled World Cup campaign, India will begin their preparations for the T20I showpiece event next year with a three-match series against the West Indies beginning on Saturday. As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors’ mind.

Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full strength squad has been picked barring the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning 22 August. Meanwhile allrounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour. It will be a crucial couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India’s 50 over World Cup plans.

Pandey last played for India in November 2018 and Iyer in February 2018. With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games.

Both Pandey and Iyer, who were part of the recently-concluded A series in the Caribbean, come into the senior team with runs under their belt.

Spin allrounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad while speedster Navdeep Saini and Deepak’s brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut.

With Rohit Sharma and a fit-again Shikhar Dhawan set to open, the number four spot seems likely to be occupied by KL Rahul. From this tour onwards, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of MS Dhoni. India will be expected to beat the West Indies though they are most dangerous in the shortest format.

The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019

Tags : #Carlos Brathwaite #IND vs WI #ind vs wi 2019 #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2019 #India vs West Indies Live Score #india vs west indies live score 2019 #india vs west indies live telecast #india vs west indies live telecast 2019 #india vs west indies t20 live #india vs west indies t20 live score #india vs west indies t20i #KL Rahul #Manish Pandey #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Shreyas Iyer #Sunil Narine #Team India #Virat Kohli #West Indies #West Indies vs India 2019 #WI v IND #WI vs IND

Also See