Live Updates
HIGHLIGHTS, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match Result in Florida: India win by four wickets, take 1-0 lead
Date: Saturday, 03 August, 2019 23:35 IST
Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
This over 17.2
- 0
- 6
batsman
- 10 (9)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 8 (5)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 29 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 20 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
10 ( 1.2 ) R/R: 7.5
Washington Sundar 8(5)
Ravindra Jadeja 2(3)
|
88/6 (16 over)
Krunal Pandya 12 (14) SR: S.R (85.71)
b Keemo Paul
India in West Indies 3 T20I Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Highlights
-
23:31 (IST)
Navdeep Saini is the Player of the Match for his figure of 3/17
-
23:10 (IST)
SIX! Washington Sundar ends it in style, smashing the ball over long on to end the match! India huff and puff their way past the finish line to go 1-0 up in the three-match series! IND 98/6
-
23:04 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Krunal Pandya departs now, getting beaten by a delivery angling into the batsman, the ball then clipping the top of middle stump after beating Pandya's outside edge. IND 88/6
Krunal b Paul 12(14)
-
22:51 (IST)
OUT! Cottrell strikes for the second time this innings, and nets the big fish in Virat Kohli! The India skipper goes for a pull shot, but ends up edging it off the bottom of the bat to offer Kieron Pollard a simple catch at midwicket. IND 69/5
Kohli c Pollard b Cottrell 19(29)
-
22:40 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Pandey misses a full delivery from Keemo Paul, and his off stump goes for a cartwheel! IND 64/4
Pandey b Paul 19(14)
-
22:20 (IST)
OUT! Wicket off successive deliveries for Sunil Narine, as Rishabh Pant departs for a golden duck, getting caught by Cottrell at deep backward square leg. The question mark over Pant's temperament re-emerges after this dismissal! IND 32/3
Pant c Cottrell b Narine 0(1)
-
22:16 (IST)
OUT! Rohit's gone, holing out to the man at long on! He will rue playing a needless slog down the ground, one he could'nt get proper timing on. Easy catch for Pollard near the boundary. IND 32/2
Rohit c Pollard b Narine 24(25)
-
21:56 (IST)
OUT! Sheldon Cottrell strikes early, trapping Shikhar Dhawan leg before for 1, and out comes the salute! Dhawan went for a wild heave towards the leg side, missing the ball completely and getting hit plumb in front of the wicket. IND 4/1
Dhawan lbw Cottrell 1(7)
-
21:34 (IST)
After 20 overs,West Indies 95/9 ( Sheldon Cottrell 0 , Oshane Thomas 0)
West Indies make 95/9 in 20 overs. A poor batting display from West Indies. Pollard made more than half of the team runs. Dream debut for Saini who finishes with figures of 3 for 17. The last over he bowled was a maiden-wicket. Superb stuff from him and India. See you on the other side with the chase.
-
21:32 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Pollard. Saini bowled a slower full-toss and Pollard who was right in front of his stumps, missed it and the ball hit his right thigh. There was no appeal from anyone wearig blue except Pant, who asked Kohli to take the review. Kohli did that and the ball tracker showed that the ball would be crashing the middle stump. Pollard goes back for 49. Pollard lbw b Navdeep Saini 49(49)
-
21:23 (IST)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets a wicket on the first ball of the 18th over. Keemo Paul wanted to pull it on front foot but the leading edge went up in the air, captain Kohli placed himself under the ball and took a safe catch. K Paul c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 3(11)
-
21:08 (IST)
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Bad to worse for Windies. Narine comes in and he wanted to hit the first ball of the over from Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, where Khaleel took a good catch. Windies have lost their seventh batsman. Narine c Khaleel Ahmed b Jadeja 2(4)
-
21:04 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Brathwaite, Krunal picks his first wicket of the tour, seems like arm ball, Brathwaite wanted to slap it over the bowler's head on the back foot but ended up hitting right back to him. Brathwaite c and b Krunal Pandya 9(24)
-
20:32 (IST)
OUT! What's happening in Florida? Windies in deep trouble now. That's the fifth wicket that has gone down. Not the best of the deliveries, angling ball to Powell, going away from him, he reached out to the ball and ended up edging it to the keeper. Powell c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 4(5)
-
20:26 (IST)
OUT! And second wicket for Saini in two balls. Shimron Hetmyer, left handed bat, came to the crease and played the ball lazily to the off side, ended up chopping the ball on to the stumps. Turning out to be a dream debut for Saini. He is on hat-trick. Hetmyer b Navdeep Saini 0(1)
-
20:23 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Pooran. He walks back to the hut. Saini banged it short and Pooran was tempted to heave it, ball took the top edge and went up, came down to keeper Pant who took a safe catch. Windies falling apart here. Pooran c Pant b Navdeep Saini 20(16)
-
20:10 (IST)
OUT! And here comes the second wicket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end, uses the knuckle ball and Lewis could not it, played the shot way too early and the missed to connect, ball hit the top of off stump. Lewis b Bhuvneshwar 0(4)
-
20:02 (IST)
OUT! Wicket on the second ball of the innings. Sundar strikes, flight from the off spinner and Campell wanted to go over the cow corner region, where Krunal Pandya was placed for just this kind of shot, and he has been held by the fielder safely. Campbell goes back for 0. John Campbell c Krunal Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)
-
19:39 (IST)
West Indies XI: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
-
19:39 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
19:32 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bowl first.
That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first T20I between West Indies and India, the two teams returning to action from the first time since the World Cup. Both sides were found wanting as far as the batting department's concerned, with West Indies ruing posting a total as low as 95, especially when the likes of Narine and Cottrell were able to put Kohli and company in a spot of bother. Not much of a gap between the first and second T20Is, the second game taking place at this very venue tomorrow. Not much a rest for the players after all...
Virat Kohli, India captain: It was right up there. The pitch wasn't great to be honest. They did a pretty good job to get started. It was a sluggish pitch and our bowlers were on top. (On Navdeep Saini) He's come a long way. Had a great season with us last year. Raw talent and pace, and is someone who can build a name for himself. He's fit and he's hungry as well. I think we lost a couple of wickets more than what we liked. That's how the pitch was. The new ball was coming on to the bat decently, but started getting tougher once the ball got older.
Carlos Brathwaite, WI Captain: Once again the batting. Pollard showed his experience. 135 would have given Indians more challenge. It was a tough pitch. Lack of assessment with the bat. We batted ourselves out of the game. We need to play positive, aggressive cricket. Going into the next match, we need to keep the intent and be a bit smarter. Sunil's four overs are important. He brought us back in the game.
So, India go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series, but not in the most convincing manner. Virat Kohli and the team management have to do some self-introspection before taking the field tomorrow on this same surface. In fact, both the teams need to change their batting plans drastically under these conditions, where 150 seems to be a winning score.
Today, for me debutant Navdeep Saini has to be the player of the match.
"It's always good to be back in maroon. Hopefully I can continue the performance and keep performing for West Indies. (On WI's performance) We've got to play positive cricket. Start well first in the powerplay, and then carry on from there. Once we play good cricket and hard cricket, the results will take care of themselves. No new thing at the moment, but I'm just enjoying my cricket," says Sunil Narine in the post-match presentation.
After 17.2 overs,India 98/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Washington Sundar 8)
After dismissing John Campbell off the second delivery of the day, Washington Sundar gets the honour of hitting the winning shot, smashing the ball over long on off the second delivery of Paul's final over to bring the match to an end! India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.
SIX! Washington Sundar ends it in style, smashing the ball over long on to end the match! India huff and puff their way past the finish line to go 1-0 up in the three-match series! IND 98/6
After 17 overs,India 92/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Washington Sundar 2)
Skipper Brathwaite returns to the attack. Washington Sundar walks out to bat alongside Jadeja, who has now assumed charge for whatever's left of the chase. Just four singles off the over. India now within touching distance of victory. India need four to win off 18 balls.
After 16 overs,India 88/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 8 , )
Excellent over from Keemo Paul, conceding just three runs off it before getting rid of Krunal Pandya off the last delivery. India need another 8 to win from 24 balls, but it's down to the tail to guide them home now. West Indies not out of the game yet. They're one good over away from going 1-0 up in the three-match series.
BOWLED EM! Krunal Pandya departs now, getting beaten by a delivery angling into the batsman, the ball then clipping the top of middle stump after beating Pandya's outside edge. IND 88/6
Krunal b Paul 12(14)
After 15 overs,India 85/5 ( Krunal Pandya 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)
Misfield by Evin Lewis at deep extra cover allows Jadeja to come back for three runs. Krunal then pulls the ball towards wide long on, with Brathwaite giving the ball a chase and pulls it back inside just short of the advertising cushion, saving a run for the hosts. Pandya collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery, pulling it towards deep midwicket, but nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the final ball. Thomas finishes his quota, going wicketless while conceding 29 runs. India need another 11 to win off 30 balls with five wickets in hand.
FOUR! Pulled away towadrs the midwicket fence by Krunal Pandya, and India are in the driver's seat now! IND 85/5
After 14 overs,India 73/5 ( Krunal Pandya 3 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)
Sheldon Cottrell strikes off his penultimate delivery, getting rid of the India captain to give the West Indians hope of taking the game deep. New batsman Ravindra Jadeja gets off the mark with a brace off the last delivery. Five runs and a wicket off Cottrell's final over. The 'Salute Master' signs off with figures of 2/20 from four overs. India need another 23 to win from 36 balls with five wickets in hand.
Well, well, well, Kohli goes and India still need 27 more runs to win. This West Indies bowling attack is testing the so called best batting line-up in the world. One more wicket at this stage will bring West Indies right back in the game with a genuine chance.
OUT! Cottrell strikes for the second time this innings, and nets the big fish in Virat Kohli! The India skipper goes for a pull shot, but ends up edging it off the bottom of the bat to offer Kieron Pollard a simple catch at midwicket. IND 69/5
Kohli c Pollard b Cottrell 19(29)
After 13 overs,India 68/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Krunal Pandya 2)
Narine concedes just two off his final over, finishing his spell with quality figures of 2/13, a spell that helped keep the Windies in the hunt. India need another 28 to win off 42 deliveries with six wickets in hand.
Manish Pandey was playing a good hand before missing that straight ball from Keemo Paul. Unlike others, he didn't struggled much with his timing. But he should have stayed till the end. If you want to cement your spot in the team, these are the opportunities, you need to pounce on.
After 12 overs,India 66/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Krunal Pandya 1)
Keemo Paul brought back into the attack, and he gets the breakthrough, ending the fourth-wicket stand by uprooting the off-stump to send Pandey back to the hut for 19. Krunal Pandya joins Kohli at the crease now. Six runs and a wicket from the over. India need another 30 to win from 48 balls.
BOWLED EM! Pandey misses a full delivery from Keemo Paul, and his off stump goes for a cartwheel! IND 64/4
Pandey b Paul 19(14)
After 11 overs,India 60/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Manish Pandey 16)
The West Indies skipper decides to have a bowl in this over. Kohli steps forward and slashes the ball behind point for a four, before following a set pattern of the two batsmen rotating the strike between themselves off the remaining deliveries. India need 36 to win off 54 balls.
FOUR! Virat Kohli charges down the track and slashes the ball behind point, the ball then racing away to the boundary for a four. IND 56/3
After 10 overs,India 52/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Manish Pandey 14)
Pandey drives a half-volley from Thomas at the start of the over to collect his second boundary. Four singles collected off the remaining deliveries as India breach the 50-run mark at the halfway stage of their innings. The 'Men in Blue' need another 44 to win off 60 balls.
FOUR! Solid drive through extra cover by Manish Pandey, who collects his second boundary in the process! IND 48/3
After 9 overs,India 44/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Manish Pandey 8)
Narine bowls out another quick over, with three coming off this one, including a brace to Kohli off the last delivery of the over. The Indian skipper will have to anchor the chase for the remainder of the innings now.
That was poor from Rishabh Pant. Looks like he hasn't learnt much from his dismissal at a crucial juncture of that World Cup semi-final. As an international cricketer, he just can not play such irresponsible shots and keep his place in the team. This is terrible game awareness. Maybe today it won't hurt the team much but remember, he is also India's first-choice option in Test cricket. Feel it is high time for the coach and the team management to deal with Pant.
Meanwhile, Rohit was looking good before Narine had the better of him. West Indies are hanging in there.
After 8 overs,India 41/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Manish Pandey 7)
Keemo Paul brought into the attack in the eighth over, with Manish Pandey welcoming him into the attack with a straight drive for a boundary. Three singles and a wide off the remaining deliveries, with eight coming off the over. Required rate less than five at the moment, and the current pair doesn't need to take risks at this stage.
The cost is too high to master that shot
Pant is still trying to perfect the shot he played in the world cup semifinal #WIvIND— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2019
FOUR! Pandey collects his first boundary with a stylish drive down the ground, beating mid off! IND 37/3
After 7 overs,India 33/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 5 , Manish Pandey 1)
Big over from Sunil Narine, getting rid of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant off successive deliveries to bring West Indies back in the game. Both batsmen played needless shots, and like the Windies batsmen, ended up paying the price. Manish Pandey joins Virat Kohli at the crease.
OUT! Wicket off successive deliveries for Sunil Narine, as Rishabh Pant departs for a golden duck, getting caught by Cottrell at deep backward square leg. The question mark over Pant's temperament re-emerges after this dismissal! IND 32/3
Pant c Cottrell b Narine 0(1)
OUT! Rohit's gone, holing out to the man at long on! He will rue playing a needless slog down the ground, one he could'nt get proper timing on. Easy catch for Pollard near the boundary. IND 32/2
Rohit c Pollard b Narine 24(25)
After 6 overs,India 31/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Rohit, having faced a bulk of the deliveries so far in the innings, goes after Cottrell, collecting a four and a six — the ball travelling towards either side of the wicket — as 11 runs are collected off the over. End of the fielding restrictions. India collect 31 runs for the loss of a wicket.
SIX! Second big hit of the innings! Didn't look like it came off the middle, rather the toe end of Sharma's bat. Rohit's timing however, coupled with the boundary dimensions, see the ball land among the spectators beyond the deep extra cover fence. IND 31/1
FOUR! Rohit in his element now, and that will worry the West Indies camp. The India vice captain swats a full delivery from Cottrell towards long on for a one-bounce four. IND 25/1
After 5 overs,India 20/1 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)
Spin brought into play with Brathwaite tossing the ball over to Narine, who's playing his first match for West Indies since September 2017. Kohli collects a single off the first delivery, before Rohit cuts the ball hard behind point for a boundary off the second. Lbw appeal against Rohit off the third, which is turned down by the umpire and looked like it was going down leg anyway. Single off each of the last two deliveries. Seven off Narine's first over.
FOUR! The Indian vice-captain collects his first four, cutting a back-of-length delivery from Sunil Narine behind point. IND 18/1
After 4 overs,India 13/1 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
Another quality over from Cottrell, giving away just two singles off it. One cannot judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it, and so far the Indians too aren't looking comfortable. That doesn't however, absolve the Windies batsmen of their recklessness.
After 3 overs,India 11/1 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Rohit gets a thick top-edge while fending a short ball from Thomas, the ball then travelling all the way over the fine-leg fence for a maximum. Rohit then uppercuts the ball towards third man, where the ball lands just short of the diving fielder. Seven conceded by Thomas off his second over.
Considering the pitch, I feel West Indies have a decent bowling attack. Pacers like Thomas, Cottrell, Paul and Brathwaite can be hard to get away on a sticky wicket like this. Also, let's not forget that they have Sunil Narine's spin to back up these fast bowlers. Unfortunately, today the attack doesn't have enough runs to defend. However, the early wicket of Dhawan will keep the Windies bowlers interested.
SIX! First big hit of the innings, this one coming off a top-edge off Rohit's bat that sails all the way over the fine leg fence! IND 10/1
After 2 overs,India 4/1 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , )
Sheldon 'Salute' Cottrell bowls from the other end. Begins his spell with a couple of wides while bowling to Dhawan, but gives Windies the early breakthrough they were hoping for by trapping the left-handed opener lbw for just 1. Out comes the salute early in the Indian innings.
OUT! Sheldon Cottrell strikes early, trapping Shikhar Dhawan leg before for 1, and out comes the salute! Dhawan went for a wild heave towards the leg side, missing the ball completely and getting hit plumb in front of the wicket. IND 4/1
Dhawan lbw Cottrell 1(7)
After 1 over,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Rohit starts off with a couple of dots, before setting off for a quick single off the third delivery to get off the mark. Dhawan responds by guiding the ball towards third man for a single to open his account right away. Two off the over.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan arrive at the crease at the start of India's reply, the former on strike. Oshane Thomas to bowl the first over. West Indies will need to get an early wicket or two if they are to defend the modest target of 96.
A fabulous finish for Saini and India. By far, he has been the best Indian bowler on the field today. Very impressed with his change of lengths to surprise the batters time and again. Also even on this sticky pitch, Saini pushed batsmen back with his pace. Nevertheless, his other colleagues have done some excellent job as well. Overall it has been a very professional performance by India as Windies couldn't even cross the 100-run mark. In the second half, India should not have much fuss to chase this total down.
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates: After dismissing John Campbell off the second delivery of the day, Washington Sundar gets the honour of hitting the winning shot, smashing the ball over long on off the second delivery of Paul's final over to bring the match to an end! India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.
Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full strength squad has been picked barring the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning 22 August. Meanwhile allrounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour. It will be a crucial couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India’s 50 over World Cup plans.
Pandey last played for India in November 2018 and Iyer in February 2018. With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games.
Both Pandey and Iyer, who were part of the recently-concluded A series in the Caribbean, come into the senior team with runs under their belt.
Spin allrounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad while speedster Navdeep Saini and Deepak’s brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut.
With Rohit Sharma and a fit-again Shikhar Dhawan set to open, the number four spot seems likely to be occupied by KL Rahul. From this tour onwards, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of MS Dhoni. India will be expected to beat the West Indies though they are most dangerous in the shortest format.
The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: