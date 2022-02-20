Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs West Indies At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 20 February, 2022

20 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

184/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

167/9 (20.0 ov)

India beat West Indies by 17 runs

Live Blog
India West Indies
184/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.2 167/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.35

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 17 runs

Hayden Walsh - 0

Fabian Allen - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fabian Allen not out 5 3 1 0
Hayden Walsh not out 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 4 0 33 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 166/9 (19.3)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Dominic Drakes 4(3) S.R (133.33)

c Rohit Sharma b Shardul Thakur
Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 17 runs to complete 3-0 series sweep

Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 17 runs to complete 3-0 series sweep

23:23 (IST)

India lost all three ODIs in South Africa but have bounced back strongly by winning the last six matches. Yes, all six matches were at home but the hosts also did a lot of experimentation in these six matches to plug the gaping holes in their white-ball setup. Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna are just some of the players to pass the test with flying colours. The gains were big and the next step will be to sustain this momentum. That's it from our side for tonight. Good bye! 

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)

Rohit: "For us as a team - whether we chase or bat first - we have a challenge. We just want to keep improving. Our middle order is relatively new. We just wanted to tick the boxes. Happy with the series. I think we got what we wanted from this series."

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)

Suryakumar: "Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. It was important to stay till the end when Rohit got out. We had a chat in our team meetings as well as to how we are going to react in such situations. I'm just trying to repeat the same things which I have been doing in the last few games... whenever the situation arrives, I try to stay there till the end. Be a little harsh on yourself in the nets, that's it!"

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav is the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

Pollard: "We were in the game until the 15th over. We got a good start - 70-odd after seven or eight overs - and we weren't able to capitalise. In this T20 series, Nicholas showed his consistency. Rovman Powell showing that he wants to be a part and parcel of the white-ball teams. Coming to India is always going to be difficult. We had an opportunity to win the ODI series as well. These guys are finding their feet... Looking forward to what the future holds. From our T20 perspective, we had the experience but didn't get the job done. With the World Cup eight months away, the more cricket these guys play, the better they are going to get."

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)

West Indies started strongly and looked like it was going to be their day but they imploded in the chase and India complete another series sweep at home. After a horrific tour of South Africa, the West Indies series win has brought the smiles back and also some work on the issues plaguing India in white-ball cricket has been done successfully.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

India complete a 3-0 series sweep with a 17-run victory

After 20 overs,West Indies 167/9 ( Fabian Allen 5 , Hayden Walsh 0)

23 needed from last over, West Indies only managed five runs with Shardul bowling another great over. Drakes got a four before getting caught out.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:50 (IST)

India complete a 3-0 series sweep with a 17-run victory

After 20 overs,West Indies 167/9 ( Fabian Allen 5 , Hayden Walsh 0)

23 needed from last over, West Indies only managed five runs with Shardul bowling another great over. Drakes got a four before getting caught out.
22:46 (IST)

Drakes c Rohit b Thakur 4(3)

Rohit dives at extra-cover to complete a great low catch. Drakes had played the shot with a lot of power but had to go back to the hut.
22:43 (IST)

Shepherd c Rohit b Harshal Patel 29(21)

That should be it for India! Shepherd tried to go big but could only go as far as extra-cover. Th shot went up very hight and Rohit took an outstanding catch.
22:32 (IST)

Pooran c Ishan Kishan b Thakur 61(47)

Pooran top-edges the shot trying to play a slog sweep and Ishan does excellently well to take the swirler. 
22:05 (IST)

Roston Chase b Patel 12 (7)

Terrific ball! A slower off-cutter at yorker length and Chase is beaten all ends up. What bowling from Harshal.
21:57 (IST)

Jason Holder c SS Iyer b VR Iyer 2 (6)

Second wicket for Venkatesh! Holder holes out in the deep. Fuller ball and he plays it straight to the long-on fielder. 
21:45 (IST)

Pollard c Ravi Bishnoi b Venkatesh Iyer 5(7) 

Venkatesh takes a wicket! Pollard goes for a big one on the off-side but ends up striking the drive straight to Bishnoi. 
21:35 (IST)

Powell c Thakur b Harshal Patel 25(14)

What a catch! Shardul judges the catch so well at third man. Powell top-edged it trying to play a pull and the ball went super high but nothing is impossible for Shardul. 
21:10 (IST)

OUT! Shai Hope c Ishan Kishan b Chahar 8(4)

Swing is king tonight! Chahar finds outswing this time and Hope edges it to the keeper. Brilliant bowling. 
20:58 (IST)

WICKET! Mayers c Ishan Kishan b Chahar 6(5)

Chahar has his guy! Excellent fuller ball shapes away just a bit to take the edge onto its way to the keeper. 
20:36 (IST)

FIFTY! A cover drive six from Suryakumar as he completes his half-century. Terrific innings. 
20:02 (IST)

WICKET! Rohit b Drakes 7(15)

India lose their skipper. He came down the pitch trying to play a drive but the ball beats the bat and breaks the stumps. 
19:43 (IST)

BOWLED!  Ishan Kishan b Roston Chase 34(31)

Kishan rocked back to play the pull shot but Chase bowled a slower one to get the ball to beat the bat and break the stumps.
19:38 (IST)

WICKET!  Shreyas Iyer c Holder b Hayden Walsh 25(16)

Iyer gets caught at long-on. Pays the price for playing against the spin as the top edge flies to Holder in the deep.
19:12 (IST)

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mayers b Holder 4(8)

Leading edge from Gaikwad's bat as he tried to play a lofted shot on the leg has been taken at third man. Holder strikes in powerplay.
18:43 (IST)

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh
18:32 (IST)

TOSS: Kieron Pollard wins toss and West Indies will bowl first.

India vs West Indies 2022 3rd T20I Live Updates: India complete a 3-0 series sweep with a 17-run victory. 23 needed from last over, West Indies only managed five runs with Shardul bowling another great over. Drakes got a four before getting caught out.

Preview: Having defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will look to replicate the same when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

India defeated West Indies in the second T20I on Friday on the back of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's fifties.

However, Team India will be missing the services of Kohli and Pant as both have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.
While India will eye for a clean sweep, the hosts will also try different combinations in the absence of Kohli and Pant.

India vs West Indies 2022, Ind vs WI 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

India vs West Indies 2022, Ind vs WI 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

On the other hand, West Indies will look to end the tour of India on a high by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday. The visitors have not won a single game and will definitely look to seal the dead rubber to open the account in the white-ball leg.

Coming back to Team India, after the win in the second ODI, Pant said young batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well.

Pant (52) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) had played crucial knocks to help India post 186/5 in the 20 overs in the second T2oI.

"When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can't be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people," he added.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third India-West Indies T20I:

When will the third T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 20 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 20, 2022 23:35:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs West Indies: Chance for Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad as India test bench strength in 3rd T20I
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Chance for Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad as India test bench strength in 3rd T20I

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months time in Australia, Rohit would look to try out new options, beginning with finding a reserve opener.

India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Sensible stuff from India. They don't need to do anything out of the box and extraordinary. They take singles and twos off the first four balls then there was one full toss to be hit but Suryakumar miscues it to the off side for a single. Shepherd then delives a full toss again, it's the dew effect it seems, Iyer smacks it to long on for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. 9 NEEDED OFF 12 NOW.

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Today's Match Updates: FOUR! Suryakumar hits the winning boundary in the last ball of the 28th over, as India win their 1,000th ODI by six wickets with 22 overs to spare. The Yadav-Hooda partnership remains unbroken on 62, the pair coming to the team's rescue at a stage when they had lost four wickets for just 32 runs. India lead the series 1-0!