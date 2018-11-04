OUT! Now Pant has to walk back to the dugout as Windies collect their third wicket! Pant skies the ball while looking for a wild slog across the line, and Darren Bravo doesn't let go of the chance at cover. IND 35/3

Brathwaite into the attack in the sixth over, with Pant throwing his wicket away off the fourth delivery as India lose their third wicket. Pandey walks out to bat, with India in a spot of bother in their chase of the modest 110-run target. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

Rishabh Pant has missed yet another opportunity to come up with a significant contribution. Remember, irrespective of the format, the audition in the middle-order is continuing during these matches. And it is very important for the likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Pant and Dinesh Karthik to maximise their opportunities and keep themselves in the scheme of things for the World Cup.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Indians, as Pandey lofts the ball down the ground to collect his first boundary! IND 43/3

Keemo Paul returns to the attack in the seventh over, with a single coming off each of the first three deliveries. Pandey lofts the ball over the non-striker, as the ball runs away to the long on fence for a boundary. 10 off the over.

OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Rahul holes out to the fielder at backward square-leg to depart for 16! India 45/4

Oho, India struggling on pitch that has some wakward bounce. Three early wickets gives West Indies some hope. Still think India will win, but the tail’s long. Substantial partnership needed now

He didn't do much with the bat today. However, he has already picked up two wickets in the two overs he has bowled. Will he bowl his side to win today?

Rahul goes for a pull off a back-of-length delivery from Brathwaite, but pulls it straight into the hands of Bravo at backward square leg to depart for 16, as India lose their fourth wicket. Hard-hitting keeper-bat Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat at six. A wicket-maiden for Brathwaite, who's having an excellent run with the ball so far.

Earlier, we criticised Windies batters for their shot selections. It seems their Indian counterparts are following the same path here, trying to play expansive shots when the required rate is just above 5 runs per over.

Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed only two times out of eight while chasing in T20Is. Can he do it for India today?

SIX ! Thomas had been bowling a series of short balls, and Karthik decided to get under the ball for once, and hook it over fine-leg for a six! IND 52/4

Oshane Thomas brought back into the attack for his final over. DK hooks a short ball to fine-leg for the first six of the innings, somewhat ruining what would've been another terrific over from the Jamaican, who finishes with figures of 2/21.

Another excellent over from the Windies captain, with just two coming off it, as India struggle their way to 54/4 at the halfway stage of their chase, not very different from where the WI found themselves at the end of the 10th over.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre brought into the attack from the High Court End in the 11th over.

I hope the Windies Cricket Board will look after young Oshane Thomas. The 21-year old Jamaican has been the find of the tour. Tonight the youngster has once again shown that he can bowl with a lot of pace and fire and can literally bully the batsmen into playing wrong shots.

Spin introduced for the first time in the 11th over, as Trinidadian left-arm spinner Pierre bowls a tight first over, conceding just three off it. India need 53 to win off 54 balls.

Medium pacer Kieron Pollard brought into the attack in the 12th over.

The groundsmen have mopped up the outfield during the break, which is a clear indication that there is dew out there. The asking rate is close to six runs an over and with six wickets in hands, India are still the favourites to win this game.

FOUR ! Pollard fires one at full length to DK outside leg, with the latter flicking it towards the fine-leg fence to collect his first four. IND 61/4

FOUR! Another boundary to Karthik towards fine-leg, with the ball coming at him at waist-height on this occasion. IND 65/4

Oshane Thomas is going to be an absolute superstar.

Lot of praise pouring in for the 21-year old Jamaican. Excitement everytime a new genuine fast bowler bursts onto the scene

Kharry Pierre is known for his economical bowling. He had the best economy rate in CPL - 18 - 5.65. (Min. three wickets taken)

FOUR ! Three boundaries for Karthik in the 12th over, and this one's a more confident shot from the keeper-batsman, as Karthik pulls this towards deep midwicket. IND 69/4

DK collects a boundary off Pollard's first delivery of the innings, guiding it towards fine-leg. Karthik goes on to collect two more boundaries in the over to put the West Indians under pressure once again. Rough start for Pollard, with 12 coming off his first over.

Singles off the first two deliveries of Pierre's second over. Pandey drives the ball behind square on the off side for a brace off the fourth delivery. Four off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary conceded by Brathwaite today, as Pandey punches a back-of-length delivery wide of mid off. IND 78/4

Skipper Brathwaite bowls his final over out, with a boundary and a brace collected by Pandey off the last two deliveries somewhat tarnishing his outstanding figures. He finishes off with figures of 2/11 from four overs, including a maiden.

During the last season of IPL, at this venue Dinesh Karthik bailed Kolkata Knight Riders out from similar sort of situation on numerous occasions. Tonight he is looking in a similar sort of mood. On a pitch in which most of the other batsmen have struggled with their timing, Karthik is batting with ease, rotating the strike as well as getting the occasional boundaries. At the other end, Pandey has batted with a some application.

OUT! The ball stops on Manish Pandey, who chips the ball back to Pierre to give the latter his maiden international wicket. Just when the Indians were starting to breathe easy, the wicket puts the pressure back on them. IND 83/5

Three singles are collected in the over, with Pierre collecting an easy return catch off the last ball to break the partnership and send Pandey back to the dugout, while collecting his maiden international wicket. Game still not over guys!

Fabian Allen brought into the attack in 16th over, with Krunal Pandya joining Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

FOUR ! Maiden boundary for Krunal in international cricket, and he goes for an unorthodox shot to collect it, reverse-paddling it past short third man. IND 94/5

Singles off the first two deliveries of Allen's first over. Karthik goes for a late cut off the third delivery to collect a couple of runs. Misfield at long on allows Krunal to collect a second off the penultimate delivery, before collecting a boundary off the last ball. 11 off the over.

FOUR ! Delicate late cut from Krunal Pandya, as the ball runs away to third man, fetching the debutant his second boundary. IND 99/5

Appeal for caught-behind against DK off the first ball, with WI wasting a review in the process. Krunal brings out a late cut off the fourth delivery to collect his second boundary, collecting a single off the next ball to bring up the 100. Six off the over. India within touching distance now.

FOUR ! Krunal flicks a full delivery towards the square-leg fence for a boundary, with India needing just two to win after this shot! IND 108/5

INDIA WIN BY FIVE WICKETS ! Debutant Krunal Pandya it is who hits the winning runs for India, guiding the ball towards extra cover for a double, as India reach home with 13 balls to spare!

India win by five wickets and go 1-0 in the three-match series!

Singles collected off the first two deliveries. Krunal pulls a short ball towards fine-leg, where Oshane saves a couple of runs with a dive. Krunal then flicks a full delivery towards square-leg for his third boundary, before guiding the ball towards deep extra cover for a brace to collect the winning runs for the home team.

Their last win in Asia in T20Is came against England at Kolkata in World T20 2016 final match.

"As a senior player I keep telling myself my role is to absorb the pressure and play positive cricket. Make sure the good bowlers are seen through," says Dinesh Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 31, at the end of the match.

Apart from the little bit of scare in the batting, it has been a thoroughly professional performance by the hosts once again. Three in a row, since the defeat in Pune. First their bowlers restricted the power-packed Windies batting to a below par score, then the middle-order bailed the team out and finished the job with 13 balls to spare. Dinesh Karthik played crucial knock and Krunal Pandya chipped in with a handy contribution on debut.

Carlos Brathwaite, Windies captain :We didn't apply ourselves. Never got into second or third gear. Were either too defensive or too attacking. If we had little more wickets in the backend, we would've got 130-140 which would've been a winning score. Young bunch of guys they want to express themselves. We weren't where we wanted to be. Continues to grow as a cricket and person For him the world is at its feet.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : It was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit to offer from the seamers upfront. Even for the spinners. There was little bit for every department. We bowled really well, in the right areas. We were in some trouble chasing the score. Some learning for us there. What we need to do as a batting unit when the conditions are not favourable. (On Oshane Thomas) Really exciting talent. He's got good height, plus that jump. If he bowls in the right areas, it is not easy for any batsman. Really talented, plus advantage of height gives him the extra edge. Wish him the best for the future, but not aganist us. (On Krunal and Khaleel) Very exciting talent. They have proven themselves at IPL. I've seen Krunal closely at MI, and he likes a challenge. When he came to bowl, Pollard was batting, and he was the one who said "I want to bowl at Pollard". When you see guys like Krunal and Khaleel ready to take the challenges, it is very exciting for a captain.

Kuldeep Yadav is the Player of the Match for his 3 for 13 in 4 overs

Kuldeep : It is very important to take wickets. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. The first wicket (on being asked which wicket he enjoyed the most).I bowled with the scramble one. He was thiking about the googly and I bowled the chinaman. I have been working on (the quick delivery) in T20 games batsmen know what the bowler is going to bowl.

The action now moves to Lucknow, where the two sides face off on Tuesday. The West Indians will hope their batters dish out a better performance to give their bowlers a decent total to defend, and keep the series alive. India, on the other hand, will hope to clinch the series at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium. Do follow our live coverage of that match on Tuesday. For now, it's a goodbye from us.

That brings us to the end of the first T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the Indians walking away with a hard-earned five-wicket victory on this occasion. The visitors lived up to their expectations of being a tough side in the shortest format, with seamers Oshane Thomas and Carlos Brathwaite giving the Indians a scare at the halfway mark in their chase.

OUT! Umesh has Ramdin edging. India draw first blood. Just touch outside off stump with the ball moving away. Not quite sure what Ramdin was trying to do their. he might have got a thin bottom edge, perhaps trying to run it down to third man, however he was tad too slow there giving Karthik an easy catch. Ramdin c Karthik b U Yadav 2(5)

OUT! Chaos in the middle and West Indies lose Shai Hope to a dreadful run out. Both Windies' batsmen end at one end and it was Hetymer, who got in first, so he will continue to bat. Hope flicked it on the leg side and set off for a run, Hetymer did come down halfway, only to abort and start running back to the non-striker's end. Rahul with a horrible throw, which the leaping DK couldn't collect, good for Rahul that Manish Pandey was just a couple of yards behind the 'keeper to pouch it safely and whip the bails. Unfortunate end for Hope. Shai Hope run out Rahul 14(10)

OUT! Bumrah has a first wicket in his first over. After being struck for boundary, Bumrah pulls back the length even further and bowled at slightly quicker pace as well. The climbing delivery hurries onto Hetymer, who again attempts the pull, but ends up top edging it. DK gets under the high ball and takes it safely. Windies lose their third. Hetmyer c Karthik b Bumrah 10(7)

OUT! Krunal Pandya blows a flying kiss as he claims his IPL teammate Kieron Pollard for his first T20I wicket. Was a full and quick delivery that Pollard aims to smash it down the ground, but doesn't get enough. Manish Pandey at long on completes a regulation catch. Windies in trouble.

OUT! Annnddd Darren Bravo now departs. Tossed up delivery from Kuldeep and Bravo looking to nail it down the ground, mishits it, with the bat face closing and getting the bottom part of his willow. A fine running catch by Dhawan at long on. Windies lose half-side Darren Bravo c Dhawan b Kuldeep Yadav 5(10)

OUT! GONE! Rovman Powell has still not deciphered Kuldeep Yadav, was playing for the leg-spinner, but it wasn't. He was aiming to drive the full ball outside off through covers, but the ball spinning away meant, he could only get an outside edge to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. R Powell c Karthik b Kuldeep Yadav 4(13)

OUT! Kuldeep has another one, traps Brathwaite right in front. Windies falling apart like a house of cards. No review from Brathwaite as he was on the backfoot trying to work it off his legs, misses and that's the end of his innings. While he slammed four sixes off four balls the last time he played here for Windies, this time he makes four. Brathwaite lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 4(11)

DROPPED! Allen was looking to take the attack to Umesh Yadav as he goes for the big short that goes high into the night sky with KL Rahul from long on getting under it , who ends up spilling it before the ball touches the boundary skirtings.

OUT! Fabian Allen hits it straight to Umesh Yadav at cow-corner. Was the change of pace once again and despite Allen pulling it with all his might, he could only hit it as far as the fielder in the deep. Khaleel has his maiden wicket in T20Is off the final ball of his first match.

OUT ! Thomas gets an early breakthrough for the Windies, as Rohit gets a faint nick to get caught behind for 6! IND 7/1

BOWLED EM! Thomas certainly is making things a lot more interesting at the Eden Gardens, as he flattens Dhawan's middle stump to send the other Indian opener back for a single digit score! IND 16/2

OUT! Now Pant has to walk back to the dugout as Windies collect their third wicket! Pant skies the ball while looking for a wild slog across the line, and Darren Bravo doesn't let go of the chance at cover. IND 35/3

OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Rahul holes out to the fielder at backward square-leg to depart for 16! India 45/4

OUT! The ball stops on Manish Pandey, who chips the ball back to Pierre to give the latter his maiden international wicket. Just when the Indians were starting to breathe easy, the wicket puts the pressure back on them. IND 83/5

INDIA WIN BY FIVE WICKETS ! Debutant Krunal Pandya it is who hits the winning runs for India, guiding the ball towards extra cover for a double, as India reach home with 13 balls to spare!

Latest Update: Singles collected off the first two deliveries. Krunal pulls a short ball towards fine-leg, where Oshane saves a couple of runs with a dive. Krunal then flicks a full delivery towards square-leg for his third boundary, before guiding the ball towards deep extra cover for a brace to collect the winning runs for the home team.

India win by five wickets and go 1-0 in the three-match series!

The first T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I.

Preview: The 'end of Dhoni era' notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International Sunday.

Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India's T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India's plans.

Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.

Under Jason Holder, West Indies were mauled 0-2 in the Test series in six days' of action. In the following five-match ODI series, they posed some challenge before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer.

But it will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begin its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride.

Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, who will be back at his IPL home venue.

The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.

India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground.

The 31-year-old has a world record score of 264 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens in 2014, besides winning two IPL titles, in 2013 and 2015. He would look to carry his fine form from the ODI series, in which he finished behind Kohli, with 389 runs, at a staggering average of 129.66.

Captaincy seems to bring out the best in Sharma who notched up 317 runs (average 105.66) in five innings in their title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup.

The Windies, on the other hand, will look forward to their youngster Shimron Hetmeyer, who scored 259 runs in the ODI series, including a century in Guwahati.

Kohli's absence would mean KL Rahul will come into the picture while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are expected to add firepower in the middle order alongside Krunal Pandya.

Pant is expected to fulfil the wicket-keeping responsibilities while Karthik could take on one of the positions in the outfield.

The Indian seam attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, which now includes additional variation in the form of left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will look to continue their chemistry, and India have also named uncapped Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem, who returned with a record List A figures of 8/10 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Eden centre strip promises to be full of runs, and batsmen from both sides will look to make merry.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Match starts 7 pm. IST.

With inputs from PTI