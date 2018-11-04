First Cricket
India vs West Indies: When and where to watch first T20I at Kolkata, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the first T20I between India and West Indies at Kolkata.

FirstCricket Staff, November 04, 2018

Kolkata: The ‘end of Dhoni era’ notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International on Sunday.

Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India’s T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India’s plans. Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is. With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.

File picture of Rohit Sharma. Reuters

Under Jason Holder, West Indies were mauled 0-2 in the Test series in six days’ of action. In the following five-match ODI series, they posed some challenge before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer. But it will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begins its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride. Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, who will be back at his IPL home venue. The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.

India failed to overcome Brathwaite’s men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team’s campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai. India’s last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014, in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground.

Here's everything you need to know about the first T20I between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will take on 4 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The 1st India vs West Indies T20I will be played in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The 1st T20I will begin at 19.00 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 13.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018

