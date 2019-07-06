India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: India have lost Pant with 12 more required. Pant was hit on pads as he went for a pull. Looked harmless but Sri Lanka still went for a review and it was three reds on ball-tracking. Udana has a wicket.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka in match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a game that could potentially be one last dress rehearsal before their semi-final clash.

The Men in Blue sealed their place in the last four after a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. And despite this, it is still all to play for as a win for Kohli and Co would seal top spot in the tournament standings if Australia lose to South Africa in the match that follows.

Once again, Rohit Sharma was at his level best against Mashrafe Mortaza’s men after he notched up his fourth century in this year’s tournament, whereas KL Rahul fought hard but fell quite short of a ton again, being dismissed for 77.

While Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets, there remains a concern with Mohammed Shami, who leaked a few runs in the Bangladesh match. He registered figures of 1/68 from nine overs.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, this match is just about playing for pride.

Despite beating England by 20 runs, the Lankan Lions’ batting was once again tested after collapsing to 203 against South Africa in their next match, eventually losing by nine wickets.

However, a maiden ODI century from Avishka Fernando brought some smiles in the Lankan camp as they defeated West Indies in their previous encounter on Monday.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

