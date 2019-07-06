-
liveAUS95/2 (18.2 ovr) R/R : 5.22SA325/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 6.50Play in Progress
-
upcoming1st4th
venueOld Trafford, ManchesterJul 9th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcoming2nd3rd
venueEdgbaston, BirminghamJul 11th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsSL264/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.28IND265/3 (43.3 ovr) R/R: 6.12India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
resultsPAK315/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.30BAN221/10 (44.1 ovr) R/R: 5.01Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
-
resultsWI311/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.22AFG288/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.76West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahul's tons power India to seven-wicket win
Date: Saturday, 06 July, 2019 23:02 IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Match Ended
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
This over 43.3
- 0
- 1
- 1
batsman
- 34 (41)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 7 (4)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 82 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 47 (8)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
12 ( 1.3 ) R/R: 8
Hardik Pandya 7(4)
Virat Kohli 4(5)
|
253/3 (42 over)
Rishabh Pant 4 (4) SR: S.R (100.00)
lbw b Isuru Udana
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 44 Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Highlights
-
22:36 (IST)
Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match for his knock of 103
-
22:30 (IST)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. India finish their league stage campaign on a winning note. And if Australia lose today, Virat Kohli and Co can finish on top of points table.
After 44 overs,India 265/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Hardik Pandya 7)
-
22:21 (IST)
REVIEW AND OUT! Pant lbw b Udana 4(4)
Excellent review It looked like a harmless review but has produced a wicket. Pant missed the ball trying to play a pull. Umpire gave it not out but it's three reds on ball-tracking. India lose another wicket.
-
22:14 (IST)
OUT! Rahul c Kusal Perera b Malinga 111(118)
Malinga had his revenge. Rahul's fabolous knock has come to an end. A short delivery that cramped Rahul for space. He wanted to duck the ball but ended up gloving it to the keeper.
-
22:02 (IST)
HUNDRED! First World Cup hundred for KL Rahul. He gets to the landmark in 109 balls. Well played, Rahul! He takes off his helmet and kisses the tricolour to celebrate
-
21:29 (IST)
OUT! Rohit c Mathews b Rajitha 103(94)
Sri Lanka finally manage to take a wicket. More like Rohit has given away his wicket. He was looking to play a flashy drive but ended up chipping the shot to midoff fielder. He leaves the pitch with a standing ovation.
-
21:22 (IST)
HUNDRED! ROHIT CREATES HISTORY! He is the first man to score five tons in a single World Cup. Rohit gets to the landmark with a pull shot four.
-
20:52 (IST)
FIFTY! Rohit played the punch over covers off back-foot to get to to his half-century with a four. His 3rd fifty in this World Cup.
-
20:24 (IST)
FIFTY! Rohit reaches to the landmark with a six. Dhananjaya de Silva's first ball is dispatched over long off.
-
18:43 (IST)
After 50 overs,Sri Lanka 264/7 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 29 , Isuru Udana 1)
Bhuvneshwar will bowl the final over of the innings. His first delivery is right in the blockhole but misses his mark for a couple of deliveries bowling consecutive wides, Perera is caught brilliantly by a diving Hardik Pandya which is turns to be Bhuvi's first wicket of the day. He ends with seven runs off his final over, finishing with abysmal figures of 10-0-73-1.
Sri Lanka post a fighting total, especially recovering from a horrible start that they had in the first 15 overs. India will have to bat well on a sluggish surface to chase it down and enter the knockouts on the back of a win. Do join us for the chase in about 30 mins time from now.
-
18:40 (IST)
OUT! Miscue from Thisara Perera. Of course, it was the slower ball, that was pitched wide outside off stump, Perera aims for a big hit down the ground, never got close to the ball, just let his hands fetch for it. Skews the ball high in the air towards long off, where Hardik Pandya has to run in a few yards and then put in the dive to complete a superb catch.
Perera c Hardik Pandya b Bhuvneshwar 2(3)
-
18:34 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah has his third! Mathews departs! Full delivery just outside off stump and Mathews times it really well but doesn't get the elevation that he needed. Hits it straight to the cover fielder as the Lankans lose their sixth wicket. Fabulous knock either ways from Mathews, he walks off too a standing ovation.
Mathews c Rohit b Bumrah 113(128)
-
18:12 (IST)
HUNDRED! What an innings, this has been from Angelo Mathews! Grafted his way initially and then when he got an opportunity to build on his start, he switched gears to now finally go into overdrive. A predictable slower short ball outside off from Pandya and he connects an upper cut over short third.
-
17:45 (IST)
OUT! Breakthrough! Thirimanne skips down the pitch to a flighted delivery from Kuldeep, he wants to create room and slam over extra-cover, but doesn't account for the dip that he ends up skewing it off the outside edge to backward point. Much needed wicket for Kuldeep and India.
Thirimanne c Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 53(68)
-
17:36 (IST)
FIFTY! Kuldeep Yadav slides it onto Thirimanne's pads and he is able to just about get some bat to run it down to fine leg fence for a boundary to raise his half-century. Gritty innings from him too, providing good company to Mathews.
-
17:23 (IST)
FIFTY! Angelo Mathews hops back and works it off his ribs towards fine leg for a single to bring up his half-century. It has come off 76 balls, but it has been a vital knock, especially after the situation in which he came out to bat. Plucky innings from the senior pro.
-
16:02 (IST)
OUT! More trouble for Lanka. Slower bouncer, banged into the pitch by Hardik Pandya and Avishka Fernando was looking to ramp it over the keeper and slip cordon. He is early in the shot, deceived by the lack of pace. He could only gloves it to MS Dhoni, who has been involved in all four dismissals so far, takes a good low diving catch as the ball was almost dying on him
Avishka Fernando c Dhoni b Hardik Pandya 20(21)
-
15:55 (IST)
OUT! It takes just four deliveries for Ravindra Jadeja to pick his first wicket in the tournament. Typical left-arm spinner's dismissal, entices Kusal Mendis to come down the pitch with a loopy off-break, once he took the bait, the ball land and turns past his bat with MS Dhoni doing the rest.
Kusal Mendis st Dhoni b Jadeja 3(13)
-
15:41 (IST)
OUT! Kusal Perera walks! This was bowled on middle stump, just about back of a length, the ball holds its line, instead of going with the angle and the arm, Perera is cut in halves and gets an inside edge to MS Dhoni. India appeal, umpire doesn't raise his finger but Perera knows he has nicked it and he is on his bike. Bumrah on fire!
Kusal Perera c Dhoni b Bumrah 18(14)
-
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah slants one across Karunaratne and it is a fairly wide delivery outside off stump, Karunaratne was looking cut off the back foot, with his previous shot stopped by Jadeja on point, this time he was perhaps looking to delay a shot just a little, but that spilt-second delay turns out to be fatal. He snicks it, almost off the bottom of the bat, to MS Dhoni. Early wicket for India.
Karunaratne c Dhoni b Bumrah 10(17)
-
14:33 (IST)
Toss: Virat calls heads, but it is a tail. Sri Lanka win the toss and captain Dimuth Karunaratne elects to bat.
-
12:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Sri Lanka set to be held in Headingley, Leeds. Virat Kohli and Co will aim to seal top spot in the tournament standings provided Australia lose to South Africa later in the day, whereas Sri Lanka will play just for pride after being eliminated.
It was India's day as they registered another comprehensive win. India had already qualified for semis but with Australia stuttering at the moment against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Co can finish on top of points table. Which means India will play New Zealand in the semis. But that's a topic for another day. Today belongs to Rohit Sharma and Co. Rohit scored his fifth ton of the World Cup today, only person to do so. At the same time, KL Rahul also brought up a century which should boost his confidence.
Also, Lasith Malinga now bids good bye to World Cup cricket. A proper legend of modern day cricket. All the best to the veteran.
We are done for tonight. We will see you guys for the semis. Good night!
Virat Kohli: We wanted to play good cricket but we didn't expect we will have this type of scoreline going into semis. But that's what consistent performances and hard work get you. More or less everything is set for the semis, but we don't want to be one-dimensional. We have to turn up on the day and put in another performance. For us the opposition never matters, if we don't play well anyone can beat us, if we play well we can beat anyone.
Dimuth Karunaratne: I think from 55/4, Angelo and Thirimanne had a very good partnership. I thought it was a good score. In the first few overs we batted well but keep losing wickets after that. We had to rebuild the innings and they did that. Rohit and Rahul batted pretty well. We have to go, sit back and see what went wrong. We have to speak to the selectors and find some new talent. Sri Lanka cricket will miss Malinga. He has been a wonderful bowler and the man behind the World Cups. Everyone has to end their circle of chapter but it is a chance for the new guys to put their hands up. We have to find a new guy who can take wickets in middle overs.
Rohit Sharma: Just going to go out there and do my job. Not thinking about these milestone. My job is to keep playing and take team to the finishing line. The shot selection becomes important. Based on the pitch conditions and which bowlers are bowling. You have to be disciplined in your batting and that is what I have learned. I don't think like that. Whatever has happened is happened. Every day is a new day in cricket and I start afresh. My mindset is to focus on the job at hand. (On Malinga) He has been a champion bowler for Sri Lanka and then for Mumbai Indians. He is a match-winner. I have seen him from close quarters and the cricket world will miss him. As a team we are not focusing on which opponents come our way.
And that's it. India romp home in cruise mode. They can very well finish top by end of the day with Australia facing a tall chase in Manchester, not far from here. But what a league stage it has been for the Men in Blue. Barring that game against England, where they didn't have luck with toss and despite injury to Shikhar Dhawan (and also Vijay Shankar), they have been nearly unbeatable. Who do they face now? New Zealand or England... we will know soon. There is no doubt they would prefer New Zealand, but also, they will need to beat Australia or England to get their hands on that trophy.
Sri Lanka needed early wickets from Lasith Malinga defending 265. But this Indian side has been too good. His last World Cup game has cost 82 runs for one wicket. He took 56 wickets across four World Cups at 22. Only Glen McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralitharan (68) have taken more wickets than him in World Cup games.
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. India finish their league stage campaign on a winning note. And if Australia lose today, Virat Kohli and Co can finish on top of points table.
After 44 overs,India 265/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Hardik Pandya 7)
After 43 overs,India 263/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Hardik Pandya 6)
Malinga bows out of World Cup with this over which also included his signature yorker which was dealt excellently by Pandya. But a full toss on last ball was put away to the fence by Pandya. Malinga finishes with figures of 10-1-82-1. India need two more.
Half expected Rishabh Pant to throw it away. Had a good chance to be 20 not out at the end of this game, but has instead thrown it away. Not sure Virat Kohli will approve of what he was trying to do there. Pant needs better decision making and that is a generally well known thing. Maturity isn't really is his strong suite.
FOUR! Malinga missed the mark on his last ball and bowled a full toss on Pandya's pads who put it away to the fence with a clip
After 42 overs,India 253/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , )
India have lost Pant with 12 more required. Pant was hit on pads as he went for a pull. Looked harmless but Sri Lanka still went for a review and it was three reds on ball-tracking. Udana has a wicket.
Isn't it strange. The last decision umpire Ian Gould had to make in his career had to be overturned. Rishabh Pant has been given out after Sri Lanka reviewed a leg before wicket shout. At one stage it looked like a ten wicket defeat but Sri Lanka have taken three wickets now.
REVIEW AND OUT! Pant lbw b Udana 4(4)
Excellent review It looked like a harmless review but has produced a wicket. Pant missed the ball trying to play a pull. Umpire gave it not out but it's three reds on ball-tracking. India lose another wicket.
FOUR! A boundary for Pant. He gets off the mark in his own style. Not a great looking shot but effective one. He drilled the full ball down the ground
FOUR! Shot of the day. That one was driven on front foot by Kohli through mid off and cover gap on off
After 41 overs,India 244/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , )
Rahul hit two boundaries in the over on either side of the wicket with complete disdain for the great Malinga. But the pacer had his revenge in the end. Cramped Rahul with a short ball who tried ducking but edged it to the keeper. Rishabh Pant is the new man. 21 in 54 needed.
OUT! Rahul c Kusal Perera b Malinga 111(118)
Malinga had his revenge. Rahul's fabolous knock has come to an end. A short delivery that cramped Rahul for space. He wanted to duck the ball but ended up gloving it to the keeper.
FOUR! Malinga is in attack but Rahul doesn't care much as the batsman swiped the slower delivery to long on fence
FOUR! Rahul backed away a bit to create space as he hit that through the line over mid-off for a boundary
After 40 overs,India 234/1 ( KL Rahul 102 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
Indians are not in a hurry. Four collected from Udana's over as Kohli and Rahul continue to rotate the strike. 31 now needed in last 10 overs.
After 39 overs,India 230/1 ( KL Rahul 101 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)
India are heavily dependent on top-three and Shikhar Dhawan's injury could have jeopardised things but credit to Rahul, he has done the job very well. First World Cup hundred for Rahul as he celebrated by kissing the tricolour on his helmet. Eight off the over. 35 more needed.
Was imperative for Rahul to bat on and get that hundred. Will help him realise how big runs are possible when you don't throw away your wicket. He has that wild streak to try something adventurous and almost did a couple times during this innings. But they were relatively safe shots. Now this hundred comes at an important juncture both for him and the team. With the semi-final on the horizon, you would bet on him to kick on to bigger runs.
FOUR! Kohli is in a hurry to finish this match. Bowled into the slot by Malinga and Kohli swung that down the ground
HUNDRED! First World Cup hundred for KL Rahul. He gets to the landmark in 109 balls. Well played, Rahul! He takes off his helmet and kisses the tricolour to celebrate
After 38 overs,India 222/1 ( KL Rahul 99 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
A bit of tension is building at Headingley. Rahul is on 99. Got off the strike with a tight single but Kohli was committed to the run and reached safely into the crease. 43 more needed.
After 37 overs,India 221/1 ( KL Rahul 98 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Rahul pulled the last ball to deep square leg to retain the strike. He's on 98. Total seven from the over. 44 more needed to win for India.
After 36 overs,India 214/1 ( KL Rahul 93 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)
As expected, Rahul and Kohli have approached this last stretch with a professional attitude. They are not trying to do anything fancy here. Happy to rotate strike. Three from Perera's over. 51 more needed.
After 35 overs,India 211/1 ( KL Rahul 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Leggie de Silva has been called back into attack to replace Rajitha. The spinner has been expensive today but just four came off this over.
After 34 overs,India 207/1 ( KL Rahul 90 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Few good looking shots on the off in the over but the sweeper cover restricted them to just singles. Four from Perera's over. India need 58 more.
After 33 overs,India 203/1 ( KL Rahul 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)
200 up for India as they collect seven from Rajitha's over. 62 now more needed in 17 overs. Rahul added a boundary in the over with a well-controlled pull shot behind square on leg.
FOUR! Good pull shot by Rahul. Played with the bat angle down to the ground to grass it to the backward square leg fence
Rohit Sharma was left out of the 2011 World Cup squad.. Yusuf Pathan made the cut instead. Think about that!— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) July 6, 2019
After 32 overs,India 196/1 ( KL Rahul 82 , Virat Kohli (C) 6)
Two off the over as Perera returns to attack. India are just 69 away from a win. With Kohli and Rahul at crease we expect a professional job.
Midway into India's run chase, a third aircraft was seen flying over Headingley with a banner which read 'Help End Mob Lynching' . Here are more details about it here
After 31 overs,India 194/1 ( KL Rahul 81 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)
India lose Rohit and it was a soft dismissal as he chipped his drive off Rajitha to mid off fielder. He has been guilty of not converting his hundred into big scores in this World Cup. But a standing ovation is well deserved. His replacement Virat Kohli gets into the act immediately with a lovely push through off for a four. Five off the over.
FOUR! Beautiful shot. A mere push through the gap between midoff and cover but it's beautiful when Kohli plays it
OUT! Rohit c Mathews b Rajitha 103(94)
Sri Lanka finally manage to take a wicket. More like Rohit has given away his wicket. He was looking to play a flashy drive but ended up chipping the shot to midoff fielder. He leaves the pitch with a standing ovation.
Fifth World Cup hundred for Rohit Sharma. Chance-less innings from him as he breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record. Equals Sachin Tendulkar's record as well, across tournaments that is. At this point in time, he is the finest version of the batsman he can be. Meanwhile, that banner guy is still around with a variety of messages. Hopefully the next one will be dedicated to Rohit.
Most centuries while chasing in ODIs:
25 - Virat Kohli
17 - Sachin Tendulkar
13 - ROHIT SHARMA*
12 - Chris Gayle
11 - Tillakaratne Dilshan
After 30 overs,India 189/0 ( KL Rahul 81 , Rohit Sharma 103)
Six from Udana's over. After Rohit, Rahul has a brilliant opportunity to score a century here. Sri Lankan bowlers look down and out.
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: India have lost Pant with 12 more required. Pant was hit on pads as he went for a pull. Looked harmless but Sri Lanka still went for a review and it was three reds on ball-tracking. Udana has a wicket.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka in match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a game that could potentially be one last dress rehearsal before their semi-final clash.
The Men in Blue sealed their place in the last four after a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. And despite this, it is still all to play for as a win for Kohli and Co would seal top spot in the tournament standings if Australia lose to South Africa in the match that follows.
Once again, Rohit Sharma was at his level best against Mashrafe Mortaza’s men after he notched up his fourth century in this year’s tournament, whereas KL Rahul fought hard but fell quite short of a ton again, being dismissed for 77.
While Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets, there remains a concern with Mohammed Shami, who leaked a few runs in the Bangladesh match. He registered figures of 1/68 from nine overs.
Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, this match is just about playing for pride.
Despite beating England by 20 runs, the Lankan Lions’ batting was once again tested after collapsing to 203 against South Africa in their next match, eventually losing by nine wickets.
However, a maiden ODI century from Avishka Fernando brought some smiles in the Lankan camp as they defeated West Indies in their previous encounter on Monday.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date: