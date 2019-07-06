Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahul's tons power India to seven-wicket win

Date: Saturday, 06 July, 2019 23:02 IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Sri Lanka
264/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.28)
India
265/3 OV : (43.3) RR.(6.12)
Match Ended:

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 43.3

  • 0
  • 1
  • 1

batsman

Virat Kohli (C)

  • 34 (41)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

Hardik Pandya

  • 7 (4)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Lasith Malinga

  • 82 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1

Kasun Rajitha

  • 47 (8)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

12 ( 1.3 ) R/R: 8

Hardik Pandya 7(4)

Virat Kohli 4(5)

253/3 (42 over)

Rishabh Pant 4 (4) SR: S.R (100.00)

lbw b Isuru Udana

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 44 Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahul's tons power India to seven-wicket win

Highlights

22:59 (IST)

It was India's day as they registered another comprehensive win. India had already qualified for semis but with Australia stuttering at the moment against South Africa, Virat Kohli and Co can finish on top of points table. Which means India will play New Zealand in the semis. But that's a topic for another day. Today belongs to Rohit Sharma and Co. Rohit scored his fifth ton of the World Cup today, only person to do so. At the same time, KL Rahul also brought up a century which should boost his confidence.

Also, Lasith Malinga now bids good bye to World Cup cricket. A proper legend of modern day cricket. All the best to the veteran.

We are done for tonight. We will see you guys for the semis. Good night! 

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

Virat Kohli: We wanted to play good cricket but we didn't expect we will have this type of scoreline going into semis. But that's what consistent performances and hard work get you. More or less everything is set for the semis, but we don't want to be one-dimensional. We have to turn up on the day and put in another performance. For us the opposition never matters, if we don't play well anyone can beat us, if we play well we can beat anyone.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

Dimuth Karunaratne: I think from 55/4, Angelo and Thirimanne had a very good partnership. I thought it was a good score. In the first few overs we batted well but keep losing wickets after that. We had to rebuild the innings and they did that. Rohit and Rahul batted pretty well. We have to go, sit back and see what went wrong. We have to speak to the selectors and find some new talent. Sri Lanka cricket will miss Malinga.  He has been a wonderful bowler and the man behind the World Cups. Everyone has to end their circle of chapter but it is a chance for the new guys to put their hands up. We have to find a new guy who can take wickets in middle overs.

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

Most MoM awards for India in a single ODI WC:

4 - Yuvraj Singh, 2011
4 - Rohit Sharma, 2019*
3 - Sachin Tendulkar, 2003

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:42 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: Just going to go out there and do my job. Not thinking about these milestone. My job is to keep playing and take team to the finishing line. The shot selection becomes important. Based on the pitch conditions and which bowlers are bowling. You have to be disciplined in your batting and that is what I have learned. I don't think like that. Whatever has happened is happened. Every day is a new day in cricket and I start afresh. My mindset is to focus on the job at hand. (On Malinga) He has been a champion bowler for Sri Lanka and then for Mumbai Indians. He is a match-winner. I have seen him from close quarters and the cricket world will miss him. As a team we are not focusing on which opponents come our way. 

Full Scorecard
22:36 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match for his knock of 103

Full Scorecard
22:33 (IST)

And that's it. India romp home in cruise mode. They can very well finish top by end of the day with Australia facing a tall chase in Manchester, not far from here. But what a league stage it has been for the Men in Blue. Barring that game against England, where they didn't have luck with toss and despite injury to Shikhar Dhawan (and also Vijay Shankar), they have been nearly unbeatable. Who do they face now? New Zealand or England... we will know soon. There is no doubt they would prefer New Zealand, but also, they will need to beat Australia or England to get their hands on that trophy. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Headingley
22:33 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:30 (IST)

Sri Lanka needed early wickets from Lasith Malinga defending 265. But this Indian side has been too good. His last World Cup game has cost 82 runs for one wicket. He took 56 wickets across four World Cups at 22.  Only Glen McGrath (71) and Muttiah Muralitharan (68) have taken more  wickets than him in World Cup games. 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
22:30 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:30 (IST)

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. India finish their league stage campaign on a winning note. And if Australia lose today, Virat Kohli and Co can finish on top of points table. 

After 44 overs,India 265/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Hardik Pandya 7)

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 263/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Hardik Pandya 6)

Malinga bows out of World Cup with this over which also included his signature yorker which was dealt excellently by Pandya. But a full toss on last ball was put away to the fence by Pandya. Malinga finishes with figures of 10-1-82-1. India need two more. 

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

Half expected Rishabh Pant to throw it away. Had a good chance to be 20 not out at the end of this game, but has instead thrown it away. Not sure Virat Kohli will approve of what he was trying to do there. Pant needs better decision making and that is a generally well known thing. Maturity isn't really is his strong suite. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Headingley
22:28 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

FOUR! Malinga missed the mark on his last ball and bowled a full toss on Pandya's pads who put it away to the fence with a clip

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 253/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , )

India have lost Pant with 12 more required. Pant was hit on pads as he went for a pull. Looked harmless but Sri Lanka still went for a review and it was three reds on ball-tracking. Udana has a wicket. 

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

Isn't it strange. The last decision umpire Ian Gould had to make in his career had to be overturned. Rishabh Pant has been given out after Sri Lanka reviewed a leg before wicket shout. At one stage it looked like a ten wicket defeat but Sri Lanka have taken three wickets now. 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
22:24 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

Most wickets in ODI WCs:


71 - McGrath


68 - Muralitharan


56 - MALINGA*


55 - Akram 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:21 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

REVIEW AND OUT! Pant lbw b Udana 4(4)

Excellent review It looked like a harmless review but has produced a wicket. Pant missed the ball trying to play a pull. Umpire gave it not out but it's three reds on ball-tracking. India lose another wicket. 

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

FOUR! A boundary for Pant. He gets off the mark in his own style. Not a great looking shot but effective one. He drilled the full ball down the ground

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

FOUR! Shot of the day. That one was driven on front foot by Kohli through mid off and cover gap on off

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 244/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , )

Rahul hit two boundaries in the over on either side of the wicket with complete disdain for the great Malinga. But the pacer had his revenge in the end. Cramped Rahul with a short ball who tried ducking but edged it to the keeper. Rishabh Pant is the new man. 21 in 54 needed. 

Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

OUT! Rahul c Kusal Perera b Malinga 111(118) 

Malinga had his revenge. Rahul's fabolous knock has come to an end. A short delivery that cramped Rahul for space. He wanted to duck the ball but ended up gloving it to the keeper. 

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

FOUR! Malinga is in attack but Rahul doesn't care much as the batsman swiped the slower delivery to long on fence

Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

FOUR! Rahul backed away a bit to create space as he hit that through the line over mid-off for a boundary

Full Scorecard
22:11 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 234/1 ( KL Rahul 102 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)

Indians are not in a hurry. Four collected from Udana's over as Kohli  and Rahul continue to rotate the strike. 31 now needed in last 10 overs. 

Full Scorecard
22:08 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 230/1 ( KL Rahul 101 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)

India are heavily dependent on top-three and Shikhar Dhawan's injury could have jeopardised things but credit to Rahul, he has done the job very well. First World Cup hundred for Rahul as he celebrated by kissing the tricolour on his helmet. Eight off the over. 35 more needed. 

Full Scorecard
22:06 (IST)

Was imperative for Rahul to bat on and get that hundred. Will help him realise how big runs are possible when you don't throw away your wicket. He has that wild streak to try something adventurous and almost did a couple times during this innings. But they were relatively safe shots. Now this hundred comes at an important juncture both for him and the team. With the semi-final on the horizon, you would bet on him to kick on to bigger runs. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Headingley
22:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:03 (IST)

Both the openers scoring centuries in a same ODI WC match:

Tharanga/Dilshan v Zim, Pallekele, 2011

Tharanga/Dilshan v Eng, Colombo, 2011

Rohit/Rahul v SL, Leeds, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:03 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:03 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli is in a hurry to finish this match. Bowled into the slot by Malinga and Kohli swung that down the ground

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

HUNDRED! First World Cup hundred for KL Rahul. He gets to the landmark in 109 balls. Well played, Rahul! He takes off his helmet and kisses the tricolour to celebrate 

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 222/1 ( KL Rahul 99 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)

A bit of tension is building at Headingley. Rahul is on 99. Got off the strike with a tight single but Kohli was committed to the run and reached safely into the crease. 43 more needed. 

Full Scorecard
21:58 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 221/1 ( KL Rahul 98 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)

Rahul pulled the last ball to deep square leg to retain the strike. He's on 98. Total seven from the over. 44 more needed to win for India. 

Full Scorecard
21:55 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 214/1 ( KL Rahul 93 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)

As expected, Rahul and Kohli have approached this last stretch with a professional attitude. They are not trying to do anything fancy here. Happy to rotate strike. Three from Perera's over. 51 more needed. 

Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 211/1 ( KL Rahul 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

Leggie de Silva has been called back into attack to replace Rajitha. The spinner has been expensive today but just four came off this over. 

Full Scorecard
21:47 (IST)

After 34 overs,India 207/1 ( KL Rahul 90 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)

Few good looking shots on the off in the over but the sweeper cover restricted them to just singles. Four from Perera's over. India need 58 more. 

Full Scorecard
21:44 (IST)

After 33 overs,India 203/1 ( KL Rahul 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)

200 up for India as they collect seven from Rajitha's over. 62 now more needed in 17 overs. Rahul added a boundary in the over with a well-controlled pull shot behind square on leg.  

Full Scorecard
21:43 (IST)

FOUR! Good pull shot by Rahul. Played with the bat angle down to the ground to grass it to the backward square leg fence

Full Scorecard
21:42 (IST)

surprise

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

After 32 overs,India 196/1 ( KL Rahul 82 , Virat Kohli (C) 6)

Two off the over as Perera returns to attack. India are just 69 away from a win. With Kohli and Rahul at crease we expect a professional job. 

Full Scorecard
21:39 (IST)

Midway into India's run chase, a third aircraft was seen flying over Headingley with a banner which read 'Help End Mob Lynching' . Here are more details about it here

Full Scorecard
21:37 (IST)

Indian players with 1000-plus runs in ODI WCs:

Sachin Tendulkar
Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:37 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:36 (IST)

After 31 overs,India 194/1 ( KL Rahul 81 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

India lose Rohit and it was a soft dismissal as he chipped his drive off Rajitha to mid off fielder. He has been guilty of not converting his hundred into big scores in this World Cup. But a standing ovation is well deserved. His replacement Virat Kohli gets into the act immediately with a lovely push through off for a four. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:34 (IST)

FOUR! Beautiful shot. A mere push through the gap between midoff and cover but it's beautiful when Kohli plays it

Full Scorecard
21:32 (IST)

Highest opening stands for India in ODI WCs:

189 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma v SL, Leeds, 2019*
180 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma v Ban, Birmingham, 2019
174 - Shikhar Dhawan/Rohit Sharma v Ire, Hamilton, 2015

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:32 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:30 (IST)

Lovely gesture as Lasith  Malinga  and Angelo Mathews  give Rohit Sharma a pat on his back after  being dismissed for 103. 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
21:30 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:29 (IST)

This is becoming all too frequent now. Another aircraft flies. This one carrying the message, 'Love cricket, love  Mumtaz - Leeds'. 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
21:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:29 (IST)

OUT! Rohit c Mathews b Rajitha 103(94) 

Sri Lanka finally manage to take a wicket. More like Rohit has given away his wicket. He was looking to play a flashy drive but ended up chipping the shot to midoff fielder. He leaves the pitch with a standing ovation.

Full Scorecard
21:28 (IST)

Fifth World Cup hundred for Rohit Sharma. Chance-less innings from him as he breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record. Equals Sachin Tendulkar's record as well, across tournaments that is. At this point in time, he is the finest version of the batsman he can be. Meanwhile, that banner guy is still around with a variety of messages. Hopefully the next one will be dedicated to Rohit. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Headingley
21:28 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:28 (IST)

Most centuries while chasing in ODIs:

25 - Virat Kohli

17 - Sachin Tendulkar

13 - ROHIT SHARMA*

12 - Chris Gayle

11 - Tillakaratne Dilshan 

Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

Most ODI centuries:

49 - Sachin Tendulkar
41 - Virat Kohli
30 - Ricky Ponting
28 - Sanath Jayasuriya
27 - ROHIT SHARMA*
27 - Hashim Amla

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:27 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 189/0 ( KL Rahul 81 , Rohit Sharma 103)

Six from Udana's over. After Rohit, Rahul has a brilliant opportunity to score a century here. Sri Lankan bowlers look down and out. 

Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to score three centuries while chasing in ODI World Cups.  

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:27 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: India have lost Pant with 12 more required. Pant was hit on pads as he went for a pull. Looked harmless but Sri Lanka still went for a review and it was three reds on ball-tracking. Udana has a wicket.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka in match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a game that could potentially be one last dress rehearsal before their semi-final clash.

The Men in Blue sealed their place in the last four after a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. And despite this, it is still all to play for as a win for Kohli and Co would seal top spot in the tournament standings if Australia lose to South Africa in the match that follows.

Once again, Rohit Sharma was at his level best against Mashrafe Mortaza’s men after he notched up his fourth century in this year’s tournament, whereas KL Rahul fought hard but fell quite short of a ton again, being dismissed for 77.

While Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets, there remains a concern with Mohammed Shami, who leaked a few runs in the Bangladesh match. He registered figures of 1/68 from nine overs.

Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, this match is just about playing for pride.

Despite beating England by 20 runs, the Lankan Lions’ batting was once again tested after collapsing to 203 against South Africa in their next match, eventually losing by nine wickets.

However, a maiden ODI century from Avishka Fernando brought some smiles in the Lankan camp as they defeated West Indies in their previous encounter on Monday.

Full Team Squads:

India Team PlayersRohit SharmaVirat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank AgarwalKedar JadhavHardik PandyaRishabh PantRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne  (c), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019

Tags : #2019 Cricket World Cup #Avishka Fernando #Cricket #Cricket World Cup #Cricket World Cup 2019 #Dimuth Karunaratne #ICC Cricket World Cup #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 #India #India vs Sri Lanka #Indian Cricket Team #Jasprit Bumrah #Mohammed Shami #Sports #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Cricket Team #Team India #Virat Kohli #World Cup 2019 India #World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See