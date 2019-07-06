First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aircraft displaying 'Justice for Kashmir' banner flies over Headingley stadium

After 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was flown during a Pakistan game, a banner reading 'Justice for Kashmir' was flown above during India vs Sri Lanka

Press Trust of India, Jul 06, 2019 16:54:59 IST

Leeds: In yet another incident that had political overtones, an unnamed aircraft flew over the Headingley stadium with a pro-Kashmir banner during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, here Saturday.

Minutes after the match began, an aircraft carrying the banner 'Justice for Kashmir' flew above the ground.

The 'Justice for Kashmir' banner which was flown over Headingley stadium. AP

The 'Justice for Kashmir' banner which was flown over Headingley stadium. AP

 This is the second such incident inside 10 days. During the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match, fans clashed at the venue after a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was displayed by an unnamed aircraft that landed at the Bradford airport.

A few fans were evicted for engaging in a brawl inside the stadium premises. The ICC has zero-tolerance for political or racist slogans.

Yorkshire, in the north of England, is known for having a sizable Pakistan population with Bradford being their ghetto.

The ICC's security team is looking into the matter.

After the 'Justice for Balochistan' banner was displayed, the ICC had said that it would try and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 17:29:23 IST

