Sri Lanka Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 23 July, 2021

23 July, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

225/10 (43.1 ov)

3rd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

227/7 (39.0 ov)

Sri Lanka beat India by 3 wickets (D/L method)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
225/10 (43.1 ov) - R/R 5.21 227/7 (39.0 ov) - R/R 5.82

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat India by 3 wickets (D/L method)

Akila Dananjaya - 5

Ramesh Mendis - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ramesh Mendis not out 15 18 1 0
Akila Dananjaya not out 5 2 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chetan Sakariya 8 0 34 2
Rahul Chahar 10 0 54 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 220/7 (38.4)

7 (7) R/R: 14

Chamika Karunaratne 3(10) S.R (30)

st Sanju Samson b Rahul Chahar
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Fernando shines as hosts win by three wickets

23:55 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the ODI series, with India emerging winners in the three-match rubber by a 2-1 margin despite missing several of their key players who are in a different part of the world in very different conditions. India played well in patches today after bringing in six new faces including five uncapped players, especially with their batting performance before the rain break and with the ball towards the closing stages of the Sri Lankan chase, but in the end it was not meant to be as the Sri Lankans emerged deserved winners — the three-wicket victory ending their nine-year winless run at home against the Indians.

Over to the 20-over contests that begin on Sunday, as both teams start afresh with an eye on the T20 World Cup that takes place in the UAE later this year. For now this is Amit signing off on behalf of my colleague Jigar, wishing you all a good night!

23:50 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: It didn’t go our way. We tried newcomers in today’s match. We got a good start, but lost too many wickets in the middle, and that cost us 50 runs. I’m glad that they made their but, because every one has been in quarantine for so long. Everyone is quite happy. I’m okay with that. Of course I always analyse where I can improve. I’m looking forward to the T20 series. Of course we were positive that we could defend the target. I’m proud of the fight the boys showed. We’re going to get better in the coming matches.

23:49 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav, fittest player of the series: I have been doing same things from last 2-3 years, nothing different and that success mantra is working for me. I would have loved to score big in the last two years but that's how you learn. The atmosphere in the camp is really positive and really looking forward to the T20 series.

23:48 (IST)

Avishka Fernando, Man of the Match: If we had done well in the second match and had we won that match, we would have won the series. Happy to get the Man of the Match. After the England tour, I worked on my batting and some technique that helped me. It's a very young side, going forward we will do well with this side.

23:46 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sr Lanka captain: Congratulations to India for wrapping up the series. It was a very good series throughout. Actually bowlers they should lot of character and maturity. That’s what I expect from youngsters at this level. I hope they will continue good form in the future as well. Guys not enough matured, that’s why they need to play more consistent cricket in international arena. It’s a very big win for fans. They were waiting for many years for this win. It’s a very good win. I should thank all my players, staff, they worked very hard, and to the fans. Actually I enjoy it on the ground but not off the ground.

23:31 (IST)

After 39 overs,Sri Lanka 227/7 ( Ramesh Mendis 15 , Akila Dananjaya 5)

Dhawan appears to have collected a blinder in the slips at the start of Chahar’s final over, but the ball’s deflected off Mendis’ thigh, Dharmasena spotting it early and shaking his head. Was an excellent delivery from the young leggie nevertheless. Mandis collects a single off the second ball, and Karunaratne — who had smashed an unbeaten 44 in the previous game — is stumped thanks to some swift glove work by Samson two balls later. New batsman Dananjaya though, swats the ball through extra cover for a boundary — which is also a no-ball — and collects a single in the free hit.

Asalanka then collects a single with a sweep, as Sri Lanka win by three wickets to collect some vital World Cup Super League points. India, win the three-match ODI series 2-1!

23:29 (IST)
four

FOUR! Chahar sets an attacking field to try and put Dananjaya under pressure, and the batsman responds with a well-timed drive through the extra cover region! What's more, it's a no ball! SL 225/7; need 2 to win

23:25 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Chahar adds a third to the wickets column on ODI debut as Karunaratne's stumped after getting beaten on the outside edge, with Samson whipping the bails off in a flash. SL 220/7

Karunaratne st Samson b Chahar 3(10)

23:22 (IST)

After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 219/6 ( Ramesh Mendis 13 , Chamika Karunaratne 3)

Tidy over from Sakariya has he gives away just two from his eighth over, with Karunaratne pulling a short ball behind square off the fourth delivery. Sri Lanka a couple of hits away from a win now.

23:17 (IST)

After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 217/6 ( Ramesh Mendis 13 , Chamika Karunaratne 1)

Quality penultimate over from Chahar as Shaw finally holds on to a chance at slip to end Fernando’s excellent innings that might just bag him the Player of the Match award today. Four runs and a wicket from the over, with Sri Lanka needing 10 more runs from 60 balls.

Highlights

title-img
23:31 (IST)

23:25 (IST)

OUT! Chahar adds a third to the wickets column on ODI debut as Karunaratne's stumped after getting beaten on the outside edge, with Samson whipping the bails off in a flash. SL 220/7

Karunaratne st Samson b Chahar 3(10)
23:14 (IST)

OUT! Fernando's innings finally comes to an end as Shaw holds on to the chance this time at slip to give Chahar his second wicket of the day. SL 214/6

Fernando c Shaw b Chahar 76(98)
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Tame dismissal for the Sri Lanka captain, chipping the ball towards extra cover as Rahul Chahar collects his maiden ODI wicket. Fine catch by Pandey, who put in a dive to complete the dismissal. Is there a twist in the tale? SL 195/5

Shanaka c Pandey b Chahar 0(1)
22:56 (IST)

OUT! A wicket for Hardik Pandya at last after a tough day in the office, as he traps Asalanka with a yorker-length delivery, with umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge taking his time to raise his finger. Asalanka goes for the review, and ends up burning it after three reds. SL 194/4

Asalanka LBW H Pandya 24(28)
22:15 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another for Sakariya, as India suddenly are back in the game with two quick dismissals! The short ball takes De Silva by surprise after kicking up unexpectedly, and the Sri Lankan No 4 ends up lobbing it off his glove to offer Sakariya the simplest of return catches. SL 151/3

De Silva c and b Sakariya 2(9)
22:04 (IST)

OUT! Sakariya finally has his maiden international wicket as Gowtham makes up for Rana's spill in the previous delivery. Superb effort from the off-spinner as he puts in a slide near long leg after Rajapaksa pulls another back-of-length ball. End of a fine partnership for the second wicket, which certainly has put the Sri Lankans in a winning position. SL 144/2

Rajapaksa c Gowtham b Sakariya 65(56)
21:57 (IST)

FOUR! Deftly played by Rajapaksa, going for the late cut towards third man to bring up the century stand with Fernando for the second wicket! SL 137/1
21:49 (IST)

FOUR! Bhanuka Rajapaksa brings up his maiden ODI half-century with back-to-back boundaries, the second one coming off a reverse-sweep, with the ball scurrying away towards the backward point fence. SL 127/1
21:37 (IST)

Fifty up for Avishka Fernando off 53 deliveries! The fifth half-century for the right-hander in his 23rd ODI appearance, and his second on the trot. SL 104/1
21:22 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty partnership up between Fernando and Rajapaksa for the second wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a boundary off Gowtham, playing this late to work it past the keeper towards third man. SL 87/1
20:45 (IST)

OUT! Gowtham draws first blood as Bhanuka sweeps straight into Sakariya's hands at square leg. First international wicket for the Karnataka bowler! SL 35/1
 

Bhanuka c Sakariya b Gowtham 7(17)
20:00 (IST)

OUT! India all out for 225! It's that stinging bouncer from Chameera. Saini stays in the crease and looks to fend but the pace does the trick for Chameera and the ball balloons off the shoulder of the bat to the off side. The backward point fielder charges in and takes a simple catch.
19:56 (IST)

OUT! Karunaratne finally provides the breakthrough. It's a short delivery outside off, Chahar goes for a pull but is late into the shot and gets a top edge high in the air. There are three people converging but Karunaratne wants it himself, he calls for it and pouches a decent catch. Crucial 13 runs from Chahar.
19:17 (IST)

OUT! Dananjaya has two in the over. Brilliant bowling. It's flighted on middle. This time it's an offspinner on middle. It's full and Rana looks to go inside out with his drive, it spins away and catches his outside edge. The keeper pouches a good catch and the Sri Lankans set off in celebrations.
19:15 (IST)

OUT! Dananjaya gets another one. Gowtham departs. It's the leg spinner tossed up on middle. Gowtham looks to paddle it but misses it completely. It hits Gowtham on the full and the umpire lifts his finger straightaway on the appeal. Gowtham, for some unfathomable reasons, opts to review. And replays show he was caught plumb in front. What a turnaround for Sri Lanka after the rain break.
19:08 (IST)

OUT! HUGE blow for India. Suryakumar departs. Sri Lanka review successfully again. It's tossed up outside off and spins back in sharply. Suryakumar Yadav is caught in two minds and brings his bat down late to defend. It hits his pad first and then bat. The umpire turns down the appeal but Sri Lanka review and replays show three reds. The Sri Lankans are elated.
18:56 (IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka review successfully. India have lost Hardik Pandya. It's that flighted one again from Jayawickrama. It pitches on middle and turns away. Squares up Pandya who looks to defend. He misses and is hit on the back leg. The umpire doesn't move on the LBW appeal. Sri Lanka opt for a review and replays show three reds. It was hitting off. Beautiful bowling.
18:38 (IST)

OUT! Jayawickrama provides the breakthrough after the break. Pandey departs. It seemed like he was getting a bit frustrated, looking to up the ante. Jayawickrama flights it outside off, and it turns away. Panday gives himself room and looks to drive it through the covers but ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper. 
16:50 (IST)

Oh dear! It's started raining out in the middle... The players are coming off the field and the covers are coming on...
16:48 (IST)

NOT OUT! Suryakumar survives. It took ages to get the ball tracking replays. And then there was some confusion with the decision. The Sri Lankans started celebrating but the umpire called the batsman back as the impact was outside off. It was full outside off, Suryakumar goes down for a slog sweep but missed. The umpire raised the finger on the appeal. Suryakumar opted for a review and replays showed the impact was outside off.
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Jayawickrama gets his first wicket. Samson, on 46, looks to get to that half-century. Charges down the track and again looks to hit it over extra cover but this time Jayawickrama cleverly slows his pace down and forces Samson to check his shot at the last moment. He ends up hitting it straight to extra cover fielder.
16:12 (IST)

OUT! Prithvi misses out on his half-century! Shanaka bowled three dot deliveries to Shaw on 49, off the fourth ball, Shaw shuffled across and looked to flick one on middle but missed it. He was trapped right in front as the umpire raised his finger. Shaw opted for a review but the replays showed three reds. A good innings comes to an end. A wicket at the right time for the Lankans.
15:15 (IST)

OUT! Chameera strikes! It's full outside off, and tailing away. Dhawan goes for a booming drive but ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper. Sri Lanka needed that early breakthrough as Dhawan had started off in an ominous fashion.
14:33 (IST)

Toss: Well, there is excitement in the Indian camp, as Shikhar Dhawan has finally won the toss and elected to bat. Dhawan himself celebrated with his trademark kabaddi-style celebration after winning the toss. Good fun. Shikhar Dhawan informs that India have made six changes. Dasun Shanaka informs of three changes in the Sri Lankan team.
14:24 (IST)

Chances galore...

Well, the news from out in the middle is that there will be five debutants for India in the 3rd ODI - Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Highlights Ind vs SL Live Score Updates:  Dhawan appears to have collected a blinder in the slips at the start of Chahar’s final over, but the ball’s deflected off Mendis’ thigh, Dharmasena spotting it early and shaking his head. Was an excellent delivery from the young leggie nevertheless. Mandis collects a single off the second ball, and Karunaratne — who had smashed an unbeaten 44 in the previous game — is stumped thanks to some swift glove work by Samson two balls later. New batsman Dananjaya though, swats the ball through extra cover for a boundary — which is also a no-ball — and collects a single in the free hit. Asalanka then collects a single with a sweep, as Sri Lanka win by three wickets to collect some vital World Cup Super League points. India, win the three-match ODI series 2-1!

Preview, 3rd ODI: Pressure will be massive on the home team in the third and final IND vs SL game today after suffering defeats in the first T20 ODIs. India will aim to make it 3-0 clean sweep against the hosts Sri Lanka. The two teams will take on each other at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. India have already sealed the series with a thrilling last-over win in the second ODI at the same venue.

Deepak Chahar scored a maiden half-century batting at No. 8 to guide India to a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the second one-day international and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a competitive 275 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, India reached 277 for 7 with five deliveries to spare.

India lost seven wickets for 193 runs during their chase and looked in danger of defeat but Chahar paired with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out) for an undefeated 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to ensure victory.

Chahar, playing only his fifth ODI, remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries with seven boundaries and one six.

Earlier, Chahar also shone with the ball taking two wickets for 53 runs in eight overs in Sri Lanka’s innings and was named player of the match. Kumar took 3-54 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav also made his maiden ODI half-century for India. His 53 runs off 44 deliveries included six boundaries.

It was Sri Lanka’s 10th successive ODI series loss to India as hosts.

Sri Lanka’s leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga had impressive bowling figures of 3-37 off 10 overs.

Charith Asalanka also made his maiden ODI half-century earlier for Sri Lanka, scoring 65 runs including six boundaries.

Leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal had the best bowling figures for India, taking 3-50 off 10 overs.

Coming into the third and final game of the series, the Lankans would be aiming for a better show and finish the series on a high. They came very close to winning the second ODI but lack of experience and ability to handle nerves in the crunch final moments of the game meant they fell short of the winning mark.

The weather may play a spoilsport in the third ODI with showers expected throughout today in Colombo.

Keep tuned in to our blog for IND vs SL live score.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 24, 2021 00:24:06 IST

Tags:

India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi or Padikkal? Chahal or Chahar? A look at selection dilemmas plaguing Rahul Dravid and Co
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi or Padikkal? Chahal or Chahar? A look at selection dilemmas plaguing Rahul Dravid and Co

The Indian squad in Sri Lanka is brimming with talent and the team management faces a major selection dilemma as they head into the ODI series.

Watch: Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur, captain Dasun Shanaka caught in heated argument after losing to India in 2nd ODI
First Cricket News

Watch: Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur, captain Dasun Shanaka caught in heated argument after losing to India in 2nd ODI

Post the match, a video of Arthur and Shanaka arguing on the field went viral on social media. In the video, the Sri Lanka head coach appeared to be furious at his players after they lost to India on Tuesday, 20 July.

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan, Surya guide visitors to seven-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan, Surya guide visitors to seven-wicket win

India vs Sri Lanka, First ODI at Colombo, LIVE score and updates: That's it, Dhawan collects a single and takes India to victory in the first ODI. The visitors win by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Tough day for Sri Lanka in the field as India displayed a professional show. Kuldeep, Krunal bowled well. Shaw, Kishan showing the power of youth and Dhawan leading from the front to take the side home with number of wickets and balls in hand.