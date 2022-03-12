Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL post 86/6 at stumps on Day 1

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

252/10 (59.1 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

86/6 (30.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
252/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 4.26 86/6 (30.0 ov) - R/R 2.87

Stumps

Sri Lanka trail by 166 runs

Niroshan Dickwella (W) - 1

Lasith Embuldeniya - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 13 29 1 0
Lasith Embuldeniya Batting 0 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 7 3 15 3
Mohammed Shami 6 1 18 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 85/6 (28.1)

1 (1) R/R: 0.54

Angelo Mathews 43(85) S.R (50.58)

c Rohit Sharma b Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL post 86/6 at stumps on Day 1

21:15 (IST)

So that's that then. Day 1 of the pink-ball Test ends with Sri Lanka in a precarious position. They trail India by 166 runs but with just four wickets remaining. Sunday should be exciting. Do join us for all the action tomorrow, but for tonight, it's a wrap. 

21:12 (IST)

After 30 overs,Sri Lanka 86/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 13 , Lasith Embuldeniya 0)

Shami to bowl the final over of the day. Just one run off it and its stumps. Sri Lanka have lost more than half their side, heading to stumps at 86/6. A crucial first session beckons on Sunday.  

21:06 (IST)

After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 85/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 12 , Lasith Embuldeniya 0)

Bumrah delivers in his final over of the day. He removes Angelo Mathews (43), who is caught by Rohit in the slips. Lasith Embuldeniya is the new batter in. Wicket maiden.  

21:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Taken by Rohit at the slips and Bumrah gets rid of the big man, Angelo Mathews. Big, big wicket for India. Mathews c Rohit b Bumrah 43

21:01 (IST)

After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 85/5 ( Angelo Mathews 43 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 12)

Tidy stuff from Ashwin this one. Just three runs off it. Bumrah bowled the over prior to this, and another three runs came from it. 

20:53 (IST)

After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 79/5 ( Angelo Mathews 39 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 10)

Axar continues. Mathews with another boundary in the over as six runs come off it. There's a run-out appeal at the keeper's end, but its Not Out. Seemed like the stump light lit before Mathews  ventured to safety, but it was Pant's glove that hit the stumps, and not the ball. 

20:45 (IST)

After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 71/5 ( Angelo Mathews 32 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 9)

Ashwin continues. Just two singles off the over, leaving no room for improvement to the Lankan batters. 

20:41 (IST)

After 23 overs,Sri Lanka 69/5 ( Angelo Mathews 31 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 8)

Axar continues. Mathews, later in the over, unleashes a huge maximum and SL will welcome this. Seven off the over. 

20:39 (IST)

After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 62/5 ( Angelo Mathews 25 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7)

Ashwin continues. Dickwella with a sweep through square leg for four runs. Five off the over. 

20:36 (IST)

After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 57/5 ( Angelo Mathews 25 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2)

Jadeja continues. Mathews looks to go over mid-off but eventually clears cover region after getting some turn on the ball. Four runs off the over. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: So India have been bowled out for 252. Had it not been for the assault by Shreyas Iyer (92), the hosts' total could have been much worse. Embuldeniya and Jayawickrama with three wickets each.

And that will be dinner break. Do join us in a few minutes for the final session of play today, a complete session under lights. Now that should be fascinating.

Preview: Chasing an elusive international hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his 'spiritual home' when India take on an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test, with the action unfolding under flood lights, from Saturday.

Interestingly, the last time Kohli reached a three-figure mark, it was a 'Pink Ball' game in which India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata, back in November 2019. He had scored 136 back then.

The former India skipper has taken strike in 28 innings since then but a Test hundred has remained elusive. The 33-year-old has got a 50-plus score only six times with highest being a knock of 79 against South Africa in Cape Town in January this year.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

Now he is returning to the M Chinnaswamy stadium, a venue which he knows like the back of his palm as he has led his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore here (RCB) for a decade. That comforting familiarity with the conditions may also help.

Since it is a pink ball contest, either a fit-again spin all-rounder Axar Patel or pacer Mohammed Siraj could replace Jayant Yadav in the playing XI because both have the ability to cause more damage in a Day/Night game.

Jayant did not do anything special in Mohali. Even when the Sri Lankans were struggling, he went wicket-less in his 17 overs across the two innings.

Axar, in his last Pink ball Test, had wreaked havoc with his under cutters in Ahmedabad against England, taking 11 wickets in that contest.

He even opened the attack in the second England innings.

However, if grass is left on the pitch then Siraj would be a better option for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Any more change to the playing XI is unlikely even though it will be interesting to see if Hanuma Vihari is given another chance to bat at number three. Rohit had said that it is not certain that the slot would remain with Vihari.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the second Test between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, 12 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2.00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: March 12, 2022 21:16:11 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

