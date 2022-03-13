Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL 28/1 at stumps on Day 2; IND need 9 wickets to win

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

252/10 (59.1 ov)

303/9 (68.5 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

109/10 (35.5 ov)

28/1 (7.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
252/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 4.26 109/10 (35.5 ov) - R/R 3.04
303/9 (68.5 ov) - R/R 4.4 28/1 (7.0 ov) - R/R 4

Stumps

Sri Lanka need 419 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining

Dimuth Karunaratne (C) - 10

Kusal Mendis - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) Batting 10 13 2 0
Kusal Mendis Batting 16 26 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3 0 13 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 1 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/1 (0.3)

28 (28) R/R: 4.3

Kusal Mendis 16(26)

Lahiru Thirimanne 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL 28/1 at stumps on Day 2; IND need 9 wickets to win

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL 28/1 at stumps on Day 2; IND need 9 wickets to win

21:39 (IST)

This match is heading to Day 3, even if we are uncertain if it will go beyond that. Anyway, India will look to wrap things up on Monday. Remember, the hosts need nine more wickets to win while the Lankans still require 419 runs. We'll be back with all the LIVE action from Bengaluru tomorrow. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)

After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 28/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 10 , Kusal Mendis 16)

Right, Rohit goes for spin as Ashwin is introduced to wrap up proceedings on Day 2. There's a huge shout for LBW against Mendis but the umpire says a firm NO. India also refuse to review this. Mendis with another boundary in the over, that's gone past deep square leg. So, that will be stumps on Day 2. Sri Lanka post 28/1, having lost the wicket of Thirimanne early on. They need another 419 runs to win, but the larger focus on Monday will be on Indian bowlers, who will look to wrap this match (and series) up on Day 3. 

Full Scorecard
21:28 (IST)

After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 24/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 10 , Kusal Mendis 12)

Bumrah continues. Three runs from it with Karunaratne collecting a brace. Shami continues with the next over. Mendis takes his gloves off as the physio is out in the middle. Some magic spray is being applied as Mendis receives a small treatment. Just a few moments later, Mendis with a well-controlled boundary, finding the fine-leg fence. 

Full Scorecard
21:17 (IST)

After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 16/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 8 , Kusal Mendis 6)

Shami continues. Karunaratne finds the backward point region for a boundary. These are some crucial runs for the visitors, and they will make it count. 

Full Scorecard
21:13 (IST)

After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 12/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 4 , Kusal Mendis 6)

Bumrah continues. Full toss from Bumrah, and Mendis puts this one away to the backward square leg fence. Six runs from the third over. 

Full Scorecard
21:09 (IST)

After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 6/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 4 , Kusal Mendis 0)

Shami with the ball next up for India. Five runs off the over with a boundary from Dimuth. 

Full Scorecard
21:04 (IST)

After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 1/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 0 , Kusal Mendis 0)

Bumrah with the ball first up for India. Huge shout for LBW and he is given out. Thirimanne reviews this one but to no avail. Ball-tracking shows all reds. The ball is hitting the pad and not the bat as Thirimanne would have anticipated. Dream start for Bumrah. One run and a wicket after one over. 

Full Scorecard
21:00 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Early blow for SL as they lose Thirimanne. He's struck LBW off Bumrah, but the Lankan reviews this. Replays show it's pad first, and ball-tracking shows all reds. 

Full Scorecard
20:56 (IST)

Time for the chase as Rohit Sharma and Co make their walk into the middle. Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne to open for the visitors. SL will hope for a session where they don't lose a wicket, with just 11 more overs scheduled for tonight. Bumrah with the ball for India. 

Full Scorecard
20:49 (IST)

After 68.5 overs,India 303/9 ( Mohammed Shami 16 , )

Axar Patel is the last to depart as Embuldeniya claims his third wicket. Ninth wicket down, but the biggest news is that India have declared at 303/9. Sri Lanka's target will be 447 when they come out to bat in a short while. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:33 (IST)

After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 28/1 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 10 , Kusal Mendis 16)

Right, Rohit goes for spin as Ashwin is introduced to wrap up proceedings on Day 2. There's a huge shout for LBW against Mendis but the umpire says a firm NO. India also refuse to review this. Mendis with another boundary in the over, that's gone past deep square leg. So, that will be stumps on Day 2. Sri Lanka post 28/1, having lost the wicket of Thirimanne early on. They need another 419 runs to win, but the larger focus on Monday will be on Indian bowlers, who will look to wrap this match (and series) up on Day 3. 
21:00 (IST)

OUT! Early blow for SL as they lose Thirimanne. He's struck LBW off Bumrah, but the Lankan reviews this. Replays show it's pad first, and ball-tracking shows all reds. 
20:46 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up and Embuldeniya strikes. Axar Patel is clean bowled, and Rohit Sharma finally makes the declaration.  Axar b Embuldeniya 9
20:35 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas is struck LBW off Embuldeniya's ball. Iyer reviews this, UltraEdge shows no bat involved, and all of them are reds that's highlighted on ball-tracking. India lose their review. Shreyas Iyer lbw b Embuldeniya 67
20:31 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by Dickwella as Jayawickrama gets another wicket. Fourth wicket for Jayawickrama. Ashwin c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 13
19:56 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up by Fernando and Jadeja departs. India lose another wicket with their lead nearing 400. Jadeja b Fernando 22
19:52 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century for Shreyas Iyer as he brings it up with a boundary towards backward point. 
18:03 (IST)

OUT! Caught and bowled by Jayawickrama and Pant departs following his quick-fire fifty. Pant c and b Jayawickrama 50
17:58 (IST)

FIFTY! Rishabh Pant registers his half-century in just 28 balls, fastest fifty by an Indian in Test match cricket. 
17:31 (IST)

OUT! Silence at the Chinnaswamy all of a sudden as Kohli departs for an unlucky 13. Struck LBW off Jayawickrama's ball. Out LBW for the second time this Test match. Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13
17:18 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up and Vihari has to depart. Jayawickrama with the much-needed wicket. Hanuma Vihari b Jayawickrama 35
17:04 (IST)

OUT! Rohit Sharma perishes for 46, he finds Angelo Mathews at long-on. Breakthrough for SL as Dhananjaya strikes. Rohit c Mathews b de Silva 46
15:33 (IST)

OUT! Edged and taken by Dhananjaya de Silva and Agarwal departs. This was perhaps the best chance for Agarwal to enthral the Bengaluru crowd but he is still not able to convert a start into a big one here. Mayank c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22
14:29 (IST)

OUT! Stumped by Pant, he's quick behind the wickets, as Vishwa Fernando is the last man to depart. A disappointing outing for SL with the bat as they are bowled out for 109. Fernando st Pant b Ashwin 8
14:23 (IST)

OUT! Five-wicket haul for Bumrah, first time in Indian conditions, as Dickwella is caught by Pant . Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah 21
14:19 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin's first scalp of the Test match as he cleans up Lakmal. Sri Lanka in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Lakmal b Ashwin 5
14:13 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by Pant as Embuldeniya departs. Bumrah with the first wicket of the day. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: Axar Patel is the last to depart as Embuldeniya claims his third wicket. Ninth wicket down, but the biggest news is that India have declared at 303/9. Sri Lanka's target will be 447 when they come out to bat in a short while.

Day 1 report: Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he had no regrets on missing out on a century after his 92 helped India claw back and take control of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Iyer hit 92 to lift India, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, to 252 all out from a precarious 86-4 after they elected to bat first in Bangalore.

India's bowlers then reduced Sri Lanka to 86 for six at stumps on day one, still trailing the hosts by 166 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

But it was Iyer's second Test half-century in just his fourth match that set the tone for India's dominance.

"I am disappointed that I missed out on a hundred, but if you see from the team's perspective, we got to a very fighting total," 27-year-old Iyer told reporters.

"And seriously I don't have any regrets. I felt fifty was like a century and the way I celebrated it was like a century feeling for me."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, on 13, and Lasith Embuldeniya, on nought, were batting at close of play after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ended a gritty knock by Angelo Mathews.

Mathews fell for 43 to become Bumrah's third wicket after Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to reduce Sri Lanka to 28-4 as the pace duo made the pink ball swing and seam in the final session under lights.

Shami bowled skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for four and trapped Dhananjaya de Silva for 10 to raise the pitch of the weekend crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is operating at full capacity as the domestic Covid threat recedes.

For India, Iyer put on crucial partnerships including a 40-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant, who hit 39, to thwart the Sri Lankan spin attack.

Kohli stunned

Embuldeniya and fellow left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each while De Silva took two with his off spin.

The left-handed Pant attempted to hit back after the top-order wobble as he smashed seven fours in his 26-ball stay before falling to Embuldeniya after tea.

Iyer, who survived dropped catches on 50 and 82 before being finally stumped off Jayawickrama, soon took over and finished with 10 fours and four sixes in his 98-ball knock.

"My plan when I went out to bat was to cut down the spin, so I decided to step out (of the crease and play)," Iyer said. "When you step out, you play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length."

Earlier Virat Kohli made 23 and put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari as the pair attempted to rebuild the innings from 29-2.

Jayawickrama broke the stand after sending back Vihari for 31 and De Silva got Kohli trapped lbw in the next over to put India in trouble.

Kohli walked on to a rousing welcome by the fans at the stadium -- home to his Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team -- but was stunned by his dismissal.

The star batsman last scored an international century in India's first-ever pink ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a six to signal his intent but fell to Embuldeniya after making just 15.

India have won both their previous two day-night Tests at home against Bangladesh and England last year. They lost to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 13, 2022 21:41:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests, says Jasprit Bumrah
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah said India are still learning how to approach pink ball games.

India vs Sri Lanka: Fit-again Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in hosts' squad for second Test
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Fit-again Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in hosts' squad for second Test

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer lights up Bengaluru as pink ball wreaks havoc on day one
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer lights up Bengaluru as pink ball wreaks havoc on day one

Shreyas Iyer has confidence surging through his veins at the moment, and he is looking to seize every chance possible when at the crease.