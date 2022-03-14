Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Ashwin picks four as IND wrap up series with big win

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

252/10 (59.1 ov)

303/9 (68.5 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

109/10 (35.5 ov)

208/10 (59.3 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
252/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 4.26 109/10 (35.5 ov) - R/R 3.04
303/9 (68.5 ov) - R/R 4.4 208/10 (59.3 ov) - R/R 3.5

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs

Praveen Jayawickrama - 0

Vishwa Fernando - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Praveen Jayawickrama not out 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 9 4 23 3
Ravichandran Ashwin 19.3 3 55 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 208/10 (59.3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Vishwa Fernando 2(6) S.R (33.33)

c Mohammed Shami b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Ashwin picks four as IND wrap up series with big win

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Ashwin picks four as IND wrap up series with big win

18:23 (IST)

That's a wrap to this Test series, and that's a wrap to Sri Lanka's tour of India, that started with 0-3 clean sweep defeat against India in the T20Is, and another clean sweep defeat in the two Tests. This is all we have from this series. Next up, is the biggest T20 carnival, the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will begin from 26 March. We'll be back LIVE for all of those matches, but until then it's goodbye from all of us here! 

Full Scorecard
18:18 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: "It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that. We have seen Jadeja grow as a batter, and he seems to get better and better. He strengthens the team, and he's also improving as a bowler. And he's a gun fielder, so he is a complete package. Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He seemed to carry that form into the Test series. He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. He will be better now when he starts travelling."

Full Scorecard
18:12 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Player of the Series: "As a cricketer you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving. My mindset is not the same, but it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on."

Full Scorecard
18:09 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the Player of the Match: "That wasn't my normal approach but when I saw other batters struggling, I knew I had to attack. I was just trying to be one step of the bowlers. When the tail came in, I was on 55 and I added 37 more, so I wasn't too bothered about missing out on a hundred. (Second innings) We were given a target, and I was in the mindset to play as many balls as possible. I have always dreamt about being a Test player for India and playing alongside the greats, and contributing at the highest level."

Full Scorecard
18:08 (IST)

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka skipper:" Would have been more happier if we had won, but it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. We have a good team, the batting didn't capitalise on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that's what we need to work well. It has been special playing alongside Lakmal and I wish him well for the upcoming county season.

Full Scorecard
18:04 (IST)

Time for the presentation ceremony! 

Full Scorecard
18:02 (IST)

That winning moment!

Full Scorecard
17:50 (IST)

After 59.3 overs,Sri Lanka 208/10 ( Praveen Jayawickrama 0 , )

India complete a series sweep of 2-0 against Sri Lanka with a commendable win by 238 runs in this day-night Test. This Test, too ends in three days. It was a top, all-round performance from India in this series. Vishwa Fernando is the last to depart as he is caught by Shami at mid-off. 

Full Scorecard
17:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! That's that, done and dusted.. Shami at mid-off completes the catch as Vishwa Fernando top-edges this one. Ashwin with the wicket as he collects his fourth. Fernando c Shami b Ashwin 2

Full Scorecard
17:46 (IST)

After 59 overs,Sri Lanka 208/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 2 , Praveen Jayawickrama 0)

SL lose a flurry of wickets and are on the verge of defeat in Bengaluru. Bumrah with the wicket of Lakmal, whose international career comes to an end. Wicket maiden. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
18:12 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Player of the Series: "As a cricketer you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving. My mindset is not the same, but it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on."
18:09 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the Player of the Match: "That wasn't my normal approach but when I saw other batters struggling, I knew I had to attack. I was just trying to be one step of the bowlers. When the tail came in, I was on 55 and I added 37 more, so I wasn't too bothered about missing out on a hundred. (Second innings) We were given a target, and I was in the mindset to play as many balls as possible. I have always dreamt about being a Test player for India and playing alongside the greats, and contributing at the highest level."
17:50 (IST)

After 59.3 overs,Sri Lanka 208/10 ( Praveen Jayawickrama 0 , )

India complete a series sweep of 2-0 against Sri Lanka with a commendable win by 238 runs in this day-night Test. This Test, too ends in three days. It was a top, all-round performance from India in this series. Vishwa Fernando is the last to depart as he is caught by Shami at mid-off. 
17:48 (IST)

OUT! That's that, done and dusted.. Shami at mid-off completes the catch as Vishwa Fernando top-edges this one. Ashwin with the wicket as he collects his fourth. Fernando c Shami b Ashwin 2
17:43 (IST)

OUT! Lakmal departs, and is greeted by the Indian players after he walks back following his final Test innings. Lakmal b Bumrah 1
17:39 (IST)

OUT! Eight down SL, as Embuldeniya departs. Struck LBW off Ashwin's ball. Original decision is not out and India review this. Good one, impact is in front of middle and leg, and that is OUT. India retain the review.  Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2
17:34 (IST)

OUT! Karunaratne looks for the drive but is beaten by the fuller and faster ball from Bumrah. This rattles the middle stump!  Karunaratne b Bumrah 107
17:17 (IST)

HUNDRED! Century number 14 for Karunaratne in Tests, he gets to the milestone in 166 balls. A classy ton from the Sri Lankan skipper 
17:00 (IST)

OUT! Skipper Rohit makes no mistake at backward short leg to remove Asalanka. SL in all sorts of trouble with only Karunaratne continuing the resistance. Asalanka c Rohit b Axar 5
16:43 (IST)

OUT! Stumped by Pant and Dickwella departs. Axar Patel with the wicket for India. Dickwella st Pant b Axar 12
15:40 (IST)

FIFTY! A fine half-century for Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne under huge, difficult circumstances. This comes in 92 balls. His 28th in Test match cricket. 
15:19 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin with the wicket as Hanuma Vihari at short-leg makes no mistake to complete the catch to dismiss de Silva.   de Silva c Hanuma Vihari b Ashwin 4
14:55 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up and the experienced Angelo Mathews has to depart. Jadeja with the big wicket as SL suffer a double blow today. Mathews b Jadeja 
14:50 (IST)

OUT! Mendis has to depart, he's stumped by Pant. SL review this one, but the actual decision of OUT stands. Mendis looked promising but his innings comes to an unfortunate end, but not before scoring a fifty. Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54
14:45 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century up for Kusal Mendis, and he gets to the milestone in 57 balls. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: India complete a series sweep of 2-0 against Sri Lanka with a commendable win by 238 runs in this day-night Test. This Test, too ends in three days. It was a top, all-round performance from India in this series. Vishwa Fernando is the last to depart as he is caught by Shami at mid-off.

Day 2 report: Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined with inspired bowling on Sunday's day two helped India eye a big win in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka.

The tourists were 28 for one at stumps while chasing a daunting 447 for victory in Bangalore. Kusal Mendis on 16 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on 10 were batting at close of play.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd Test Cricket Score and Live Updates

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for nought to take his wickets tally to six in the match before three fans ran on the pitch to get a selfie with Virat Kohli.

India declared their second innings on 303-9 in the final session after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a Test record for an Indian batsman.

Bumrah backed the gameplan of the left-handed Pant who is often criticised for throwing away his wicket after a start.

"Every individual has a different gameplan, so he has backed his strengths," Bumrah, the team's vice-captain, said of the swashbuckling batsman.

"Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game."

Iyer, who hit 92 in India's first innings total of 252, raised his third Test fifty in his fourth match with a cracking boundary.

He put on key partnerships including a 45-run stand with Pant and 63 with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22, before falling lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya.

Mohammed Shami hit an unbeaten 16 before skipper Rohit Sharma called him back to the pavilion after the fall of Axar Patel.

Kohli's ton drought 

India lost Rohit for 46 and Kohli for 13 but Pant extended India's domination in his knock studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.

He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India's first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama.

The star batsman's Test average has fallen below 50 for the first time since 2017 and he has gone without a century for 73 international innings.

In the morning, Sri Lanka, who were already struggling after resuming at 86-6, were dismissed for 109 inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two more to his first day's tally of three wickets to bag his eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests and first on home soil.

He defended the seemingly bowler-friendly pitch.

"Nobody is complaining about the wicket," Bumrah told reporters.

"Yes, everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence when they play on a relatively flat wicket."

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: March 14, 2022 18:25:43 IST

Tags:

