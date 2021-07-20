Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Chahar, Bhuvneshwar help visitors clinch thriller, seal series

Much like the nail-biter that was the Nidahas Trophy final in the island nation three years ago, this game will surely go down as one of India’s most memorable wins of all time, one where all hope was lost with five down and more than half of the runs yet to be chased. With Krunal Pandya’s dismissal, it seemed only a matter of time before Sri Lanka would clean up the Indian tail.
This is however a different Indian side, one that — much like Rahane’s heroes at Gabba earlier this year — simply refuses to give up no matter what situation. Deepak Chahar had never scored an ODI half-century before this game, and his best score was 12. Yet he would’ve learnt a thing or two about finishing games from his skipper at the Chennai Super Kings, and chose this day to channel all those skills and script a miraculous three-wicket victory in Colombo.
Expect a multitude of changes in the Indian XI in the final game of the series — that takes place on the 23rd with the visitors already having clinched the series 2-0. Sri Lanka have not just pride to play for in the series finale — there’s crucial World Cup Super League points on offer as well, points which could make or break their qualification for the mega-event in India in 2023.
