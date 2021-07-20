Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Chahar, Bhuvneshwar help visitors clinch thriller, seal series

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs SL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Deepak Chahar finishes off in style, as India win by three wickets from a near hopeless situation with five deliveries to spare. India clinch the ODI series 2-0!

2nd ODI Preview: India will be looking to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India put in a dominant performance in the first ODI and beat the hosts by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka will need to improve their all-round game as they head into the second match. They posted an under-par 262 batting first, were lacklustre field well and lacked incision in bowling.

India, on the other hand, put on a strong show with the bat and ball with the 'KulCha' pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal impressing on their reunion.

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar, spinners Chahal and Kuldeep claimed two wickets each as India restricted Sri Lanka to 262/9.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India chased down the target easily in 36.4 overs.

Prithvi Shaw was named man of the match for getting India off to a flying start. The left-handed Dhawan then kept up the momentum with big partnerships with Kishan, who turned 23 on Sunday, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, who made an unbeaten 31.

Kishan and Yadav — both IPL stars for champions Mumbai Indians — are part of an up and coming talent in the Indian limited-overs side while Virat Kohli's Test squad is in England awaiting a five-match series in August and September.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, lost wickets regularly after electing to bat first but number eight Chamika Karunaratne's quickfire 43 lifted the side to 262 for nine in 50 overs.

"The Indians batted aggressively. We needed to vary the pace as the ball was coming on to the bat nicely," said Shanaka. "In the next game (on Tuesday), we will have to improve on that."

Sri Lanka, who had already been hit hard by the suspension of three players including Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the team's bio-bubble in England, suffered an injury blow after captain Kusal Perera was ruled out of the tour before the series began.

The limited-overs series that also includes three Twenty20 matches was rescheduled and the original start date of 13 July pushed back by five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp following batting coach Grant Flower's positive test on return from their tour of England.

With inputs from AFP