Sri Lanka Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 20 July, 2021

20 July, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

275/9 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
India

277/7 (49.1 ov)

Live Blog
Sri Lanka India
275/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.5 277/7 (49.1 ov) - R/R 5.63

India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 19

Deepak Chahar - 60

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Deepak Chahar not out 69 82 7 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 19 28 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kasun Rajitha 7.1 0 53 1
Dushmantha Chameera 10 0 65 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 193/7 (35.1)

84 (84) R/R: 6

Deepak Chahar 60(56)

Krunal Pandya 35(54) S.R (64.81)

b Wanindu Hasaranga
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Chahar, Bhuvneshwar help visitors clinch thriller, seal series

23:45 (IST)

Much like the nail-biter that was the Nidahas Trophy final in the island nation three years ago, this game will surely go down as one of India’s most memorable wins of all time, one where all hope was lost with five down and more than half of the runs yet to be chased. With Krunal Pandya’s dismissal, it seemed only a matter of time before Sri Lanka would clean up the Indian tail.

This is however a different Indian side, one that — much like Rahane’s heroes at Gabba earlier this year — simply refuses to give up no matter what situation. Deepak Chahar had never scored an ODI half-century before this game, and his best score was 12. Yet he would’ve learnt a thing or two about finishing games from his skipper at the Chennai Super Kings, and chose this day to channel all those skills and script a miraculous three-wicket victory in Colombo.

Expect a multitude of changes in the Indian XI in the final game of the series — that takes place on the 23rd with the visitors already having clinched the series 2-0. Sri Lanka have not just pride to play for in the series finale — there’s crucial World Cup Super League points on offer as well, points which could make or break their qualification for the mega-event in India in 2023.

Thank you for joining us in our coverage of the second ODI. On behalf of my colleague Shubham, I bid you all good night!

23:44 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: Felt today wicket was much better than last match and we restricted them on a good score. Bowlers bowled well and adjusted the line and length. We were confident that we can chase well but it did not start well and it is a good lesson for them that every day we will not start that well. The way Pandey, Suryakumar played, we thought they were going to take us through but hard luck for them. Even Krunal played well. Chahar and Bhuvi were great in the end. 

He (Chahar) works hard in nets and his presence of mind, calculations worked. In the last few overs, they (Chahar and Bhuvneshwar) knew they will not take the risk of hitting the leg spinner, they showed calmness and brought victory back to us. 

23:39 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: I’m really proud of the way the boys played today. They fought hard to get a win. Credit to the Indian players, especially Deepak. They took the game away from us. We started well. Middle period we didn’t do well. We should bat well in the last powerplay in the next game. Actually I didn’t bowl for a long time, but took a chance today.

23:38 (IST)

Deepak Chahar is player of the match: A few drop catches and it was hot there. But in the end we managed to stop them below 280 and it was a decent effort on our part. I think only one thing was going on in my mind, it was a dream innings and no better way to win a game for India than this. He (Rahul Dravid) had the belief in me and that was the case here. We have a fantastic batting line-up and I hope not to bat in the upcoming games. When we had less than fifty runs, I thought we can win it. Before that we were looking to just play and rotate strike. 

23:31 (IST)

Surely a win to remember for India!

23:28 (IST)

What a turnaround this has been!

23:23 (IST)
four

After 49.1 overs,India 277/7 ( Deepak Chahar 69 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19)

FOUR! Deepak Chahar finishes off in style, as India win by three wickets from a near hopeless situation with five deliveries to spare. What a night for Deepak Chahar, unbeaten on 69 who couldn't have picked a better occasion to score his maiden fifty. What a supporting act from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had pulled something similar off in the company of MS Dhoni four years ago. An unbeaten 84-run partnership to seal the deal for the visitors!

India clinch the ODI series 2-0!

23:21 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 273/7 ( Deepak Chahar 65 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19)

Chameera to bowl the crucial penultimate over. Single to Bhuvneshwar first ball, followed by a thick edge off Chahar’s bat that guides the ball between keeper and short third man for a four. Dot off the third. Chahar slashes hard towards deep point, where the fielder fumbles for a brief second, and allows Chahar to dash back for a second. Single off the penultimate delivery of the penultimate over, with Bhuvneshwar collecting a boundary of the last ball. India need just 3 to win from 6 balls!

23:21 (IST)
four

FOUR! Edged, and the ball flies over short third man once again, this time a little wider, as Bhuvneshwar collects a four off the last ball of the penultimate over! IND 273/7

23:17 (IST)
four

FOUR! Edged, and the ball flies safely through the gap between keeper and short third man! Another boundary for Chahar! IND 266/7

22:59 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar for the eighth wicket, the partnership that is keeping the Indians alive in the game. Chahar of course has the lion's share of runs scored in the stand. IND 243/7
22:57 (IST)

Maiden ODI half-century for Deepak Chahar off 64 deliveries, and it couldn't have come at a more important occasion as he singlehandedly has brought India back into the chase from a position where winning seemed next to impossible. The job's still not done though. India 242/7
22:23 (IST)

OUT! The man with the golden arm delivers again as Hasaranga gets rid of Krunal with a beauty, the ball pitching along off and jagging back in to narrowly beat the outside edge and clip the pole. Sri Lanka can already sight the finish line after the set batsman's exit. IND 193/7

Krunal b Hasaranga 35(54)
21:43 (IST)

OUT! What a turnaround for Sandakan, who had been leaking runs runs so far in the evening, as he gets rid of the man who stood between them and victory. Suryakumar's not exactly in line of the delivery while defending, and as such the ball jagging back in hits him flush in front of middle, resulting in the umpire raising his finger right away. Surya takes this upstairs, only to burn the review as he gets three reds. Another dangerous-looking partnership broken. IND 159/6

Suryakumar LBW Sandakan 53(44)
21:38 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for Suryakumar Yadav to bring up his maiden ODI half-century, taking 42 deliveries to get to the milestone. Drives the ball past extra cover with exquisite timing. Muted celebration from the Mumbai Indians batsman though, knowing the task that lays ahead of him. IND 154/5
21:01 (IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka once again have seized control with a couple of quick wickets, as Hardik Pandya chips straight to Dhananjaya de Silva at short midwicket to depart for a three-ball duck. IND 116/5

Hardik c De Silva b Shanaka 0(3)
20:57 (IST)

OUT! Just when it was starting to get a little worrisome for the Lankans, lady luck decides to smile on them as a straight drive by Suryakumar Yadav ends up brushing Shanaka's fingers before crashing into the non-striker's stumps — with Pandey well outside the crease. Partnership broken right after it breached the 50-run mark. IND 115/4

Pandey run out (Shanaka) 37(31)
20:54 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey for the fourth wicket, the pair consuming just 31 deliveries so far to help keep the required rate in check. Pandey brings up the milestone with a single at the start of the 18th over. IND 115/3
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Hasaranga's having some evening with the ball, as he gets rid of the India skipper this time, trapping him leg-before. The Sri Lankans however, have to take this upstairs first as the umpire initially shakes his head, but has to reverse it after getting three reds on HawkEye. IND 65/3

Dhawan LBW Hasaranga 29(38)
19:50 (IST)

OUT! Chopped on! Rajitha makes up for the expensive first over and the on-field fumbles as Kishan ends up directing the ball towards the furniture while looking to smack the ball through the covers, playing down the wrong line in the end. IND 39/2

Kishan b Rajitha 1(4)
19:36 (IST)

OUT! The decision to switch to spin does work in the end as Hasaranga gets rid of Prithvi Shaw early on! This one's slid through and went under Shaw's inside edge with the batsman attempting to cut it square. IND 28/1
 

Shaw b Hasaranga 13(11)
18:50 (IST)

OUT! Ishan Kishan hits the bulls eye from the behind, Sandakan got a short ball and wanted to hit it cross-batted, missed it completely and wanted to steal a run, by the time he wanted to come back to the crease, the bails were off. Sandakan run out (Ishan Kishan) 0(1)
18:47 (IST)

OUT! Chameera is gone. Bhuvneshwar with the wicket. Short ball and the batter attempted to play the cross-batted shot, did not connect well and the rest was done by the backward square leg fielder. 

Chameera c (sub)Devdutt Padikkal b Bhuvneshwar 2(5)
18:35 (IST)

OUT! Asalanka is gone after playing a fine hand. He hit it across from the sweet spot of the bat it seemed but it went straight to Padikkal at deep mid-wicket. Sri Lanka lose their seventh wicket. Bhuvi with the wicket.

Asalanka c (sub)Devdutt Padikkal b Bhuvneshwar 65(68) 
18:20 (IST)

FIFTY! Asalanka reaches the landmark in 56 balls. Kuldeep flights it and he smashes it over extra cover for four runs.
17:58 (IST)

OUT! Beauty from Chahar, cleans up Hasaranga, slower yorker and the batter has no answer to it, tried to bring his bat down but was unable to deal with it. Sri Lanka lose their sixth wicket. Hasaranga b Chahar 8(11)
17:41 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant delivery from Chahal, gets Shanaka with a straighter one, came in quickly and Shanaka was caught on back foot, it missed bat and pad and hit the middle and off. Sri Lanka lose half of their side. 

Shanaka b Chahal 16(24)
17:04 (IST)

OUT! The slower ball does it for Chahar and India, they get another one, thanks to a pre-meditated shot from another Lankan batter, Dhananjaya this time made room and wanted to loft Chahar over extra cover, got a slower one and still went ahead with shot, hitting high up. Got caught in the end. 

de Silva c Dhawan b Chahar 32(45)
16:52 (IST)

OUT! Fernando goes and another soft dismissal really. A bad shot, an irresponsible shot from the opener, out of the blue, he tried to pull Bhuvneshwar and hit it up in the air, the man at mid-wicket did the rest, caught it safely. SL lose their third wicket. Avishka Fernando c Krunal Pandya b Bhuvneshwar 50(71)
16:09 (IST)

OUT! Top class delivery, a googly it seems, caught new batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa with surprise, played on front foot, ball took the outside edge and bounce on the ball as well, Ishan takes a very good catch to complete the dismissal. Two in two for Chahal. Rajapaksa c Ishan Kishan b Chahal 0(1)  
16:06 (IST)

OUT! A soft dismissal and Bhanuka is angry at himself. He stepped out and took Chahal on the full but ended up hitting the ball in air, to the man at mid-wicket where Pandey caught it safely. First wicket for India. M Bhanuka c Manish Pandey b Chahal 36(42)
14:36 (IST)

India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
14:36 (IST)

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha

2nd ODI Preview: India will be looking to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India put in a dominant performance in the first ODI and beat the hosts by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka will need to improve their all-round game as they head into the second match. They posted an under-par 262 batting first, were lacklustre field well and lacked incision in bowling.

India, on the other hand, put on a strong show with the bat and ball with the 'KulCha' pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal impressing on their reunion.

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar, spinners Chahal and Kuldeep claimed two wickets each as India restricted Sri Lanka to 262/9.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India chased down the target easily in 36.4 overs.

Prithvi Shaw was named man of the match for getting India off to a flying start. The left-handed Dhawan then kept up the momentum with big partnerships with Kishan, who turned 23 on Sunday, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav, who made an unbeaten 31.

Kishan and Yadav — both IPL stars for champions Mumbai Indians — are part of an up and coming talent in the Indian limited-overs side while Virat Kohli's Test squad is in England awaiting a five-match series in August and September.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, lost wickets regularly after electing to bat first but number eight Chamika Karunaratne's quickfire 43 lifted the side to 262 for nine in 50 overs.

"The Indians batted aggressively. We needed to vary the pace as the ball was coming on to the bat nicely," said Shanaka. "In the next game (on Tuesday), we will have to improve on that."

Sri Lanka, who had already been hit hard by the suspension of three players including Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the team's bio-bubble in England, suffered an injury blow after captain Kusal Perera was ruled out of the tour before the series began.

The limited-overs series that also includes three Twenty20 matches was rescheduled and the original start date of 13 July pushed back by five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp following batting coach Grant Flower's positive test on return from their tour of England.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 20, 2021 23:46:02 IST

