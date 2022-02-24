Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Full Cricket Score: India win by 62 runs, take 1-0 lead

Ishan Kishan is named the Man of the Match
|India
|Sri Lanka
|199/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.95
|137/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.85
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Charith Asalanka
|not out
|53
|47
|5
|0
|Dushmantha Chameera
|not out
|24
|14
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|0
|19
|0
|Harshal Patel
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 97/6 (15.4)
|
40 (40) R/R: 9.23
Dushmantha Chameera 24(14)
Charith Asalanka 14(12)
|
Chamika Karunaratne 21(14) S.R (150)
c Ishan Kishan b Venkatesh Iyer
Ishan Kishan is named the Man of the Match
India found the momentum eary on which was set by Ishan Kishan and they continued it right through the match. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma set the platform with a 111-run opening stand. And then Shreyas Iyer came in and provided finishing touches with fireworks, hitting 57 off 28 balls. It propeled India to 199/2.
Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing Nissanka off the first ball of the innings and it kept going downhill for them from then on. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never found the momentum. In the end, they fell 62 runs short. The Indian bowlers were clever with their pace variations and disciplined as well.
INDIA WIN BY 62 RUNS. They take a 1-0 lead in the three match series. A comfortable win this to start off. Harshal Patel conceded just 6 runs off the last over.
Harshal Patel to bowl the last over.
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 131/6 ( Charith Asalanka 51 , Dushmantha Chameera 20)
Another frugal over from Bumrah. Sri Lanka could score just six runs off it. 69 needed off six balls.
FIFTY for Asalanka. A risky second helps him get to his half-century off 43 balls.
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 125/6 ( Charith Asalanka 47 , Dushmantha Chameera 18)
A big over for Sri Lanka but it is too little too late. Iyer was a bit too full. Asalanka lofted one wide of long off for FOUR. Chameera then slog swept one over deeep mid-wicekt for a SIX. A full toss was flicked away for FOUR and then a wide very full delivery was guided wide of short third man for another FOUR. All by Chameera. 21 off the over. 74 needed off 11.
FOUR! Nicely placed, it's very full outside off, Chameera steers it wide of short third man.
FOUR! Poor ball, full toss on the pads, Chameers flicks it to long leg.
SIX! Chameers hammers it over deep mid-wicket off a slog sweep, off Venkatesh Iyer.
OUT! Venkatesh Iyer gets another, Karunaratne chases a wide one and is caught behind. Karunaratne shuffles across, Iyer drags it way WIDE outside off, Karunaratne looks to smash it through covers but ends up edging it to the keeper.
OUT! Jadeja has Chandimal stumped. It grips and turns from a good length area outside off, Chandimal uses his feet and looks to push it to the off side but is beaten by the flight and turn, he misses and Kishan clips the bails off.
OUT! Poor shot. It's the slower one, takes ever so long to reach Liyanage who looks to pull but gets a top edge to point where Samson makes no mistake.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets his man. After Mishara was dropped, his luck runs out as he heaves one straight to mid-wicket. Good length delivery outside off, Mishara looks to heave but doesn't connect it off middle and helps it straight into the hands of Rohit at mid-wicket.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes first ball. Nissanka gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls onto the stumps. It's a length delivery on off, Nissanka stays back and looks to defend but it keeps low, he gets a bottom edge and the ball trickles onto the stumps.
OUT! Shanaka strikes, Kishan departs for 89 off 56 balls. Slower short delivery outside off, Kishan stays in his crease and looks to pull but ends up playing a tired shot. Gets a top edge to deep mid-wicket where the fielder makes no mistake.
OUT! Kumara cleans up Rohit and finally breaks the 111-run opening stand. It's the slower one, on off, it keeps low. Rohit stays in his crease and looks to swing across the line but misses, finds his stumps shattered.
Preview: India would look to continue their winning run from West Indies series into facing Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series starting Thursday. The three T20Is and two Test series gets underway in Lucknow before moving to Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru.
There is plenty of personnel changes for the hosts. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav sitting out with injuries.
This will present opportunities to Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Shreyas Iyer to show their capabilities to the team management.
Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is back into the fold as is Ravindra Jadeja who is back after a two month layoff. Jadeja had picked up a knee injury against New Zealand which ruled him out of series against South Africa and then West Indies.
"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series," Jadeja said in a video by the BCCI. "I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," he added.
For the visitors, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out with injuries. Wanindu Hasaranga has been forced out of the entire T20I series because of a positive COVID-19 test.
When will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, 24 February, 2022.
What is the venue for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
When will the match start?
The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval)
