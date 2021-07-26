Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Full Cricket Score: India win by 38 runs to take 1-0 lead

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Bhuvneshwar takes just three deliveries to wrap up the innings, dismissing Udana and Chameera — both getting caught in the deep while attempting glory shots. Good finish to Bhuvneshwar’s performance with the ball as he walks away with figures of 4/22, as India register a 38-run win to grab the T20I series lead.

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Colombo.

After the ODI series win, India would be looking for a double on the tour with a T20I series win. They won the first two matches of the ODI series before losing in the last one. It was their batting failure that hurt them in the final ODI and they would look to step up in their batting department in the T20I series. It was a case of missed opportunities for the batsmen throughout the series as none of them could manage a three-figure score. But they have some real flair and flamboyance in their squad and there are a few of them auditioning for the T20 WC. Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, all will be looking to impress in the last international series before the T20 World Cup.

Varun Chakravarthy might finally get that much awaited debut while Chahal and Chahar will again battle for that second spinner's slot. There are reports that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav might be called up as replacements for the England Test series, but it's not clear as to when they will leave Sri Lanka in case they are included in the squad in England. This might give Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devdutt Padikkal a chance to don the India jersey for the first time.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the final ODI win. Their spinners will again be the biggest threat for the Indians. They do possess some real explosive talent in their squad. And the T20s might just suit them better.

Unlike the ODIs they would look to start off in a positive fashion and demand a much better performance from their batsmen.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.