Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 25 July, 2021

25 July, 2021
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

164/5 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Sri Lanka

126/10 (18.3 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
164/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 126/10 (18.3 ov) - R/R 6.81

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs

Dushmantha Chameera - 0

Akila Dananjaya - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Akila Dananjaya not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3.3 0 22 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/10 (18.3)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Dushmantha Chameera 1(3) S.R (33.33)

c Krunal Pandya b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Full Cricket Score: India win by 38 runs to take 1-0 lead

23:50 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the first game of the T20I leg of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. India finished with a total that was slightly under-par, but unlike the third one-dayer in which they ended up on the losing side by three wickets, the bowlers managed to keep the Lankan batsmen in check with regular wickets and it was Asalanka’s wicket that ultimately tilted the game in India’s favour, and they never looked back. Excellent day for Suryakumar and Dhawan among the batsmen, as well as seamers Bhuvi and Chahar and debutant Varun Chakravarthy, who collected his first wicket for India by removing the opposition skipper.

Do join us in our coverage of the second T20I that takes place at the same venue in two days’ time, with India once again favourites to clinch the series with a game to spare. For now, the time has come for us to bid you all good night!

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

Dhawan: I thought we were 10-15 runs shot. But we knew it was a good fighting total. We lost early wicket then got 50 runs in powerplay. In 13 overs we got to 100. Surya is a great player, we enjoy watching him bat, he was just taking the pressure off the other batsmen. They were playing quite well and we knew that our spinners will turn on that sort of wicket. Everyone stood up on the day and did the job for us. Even Varun did really well, bowled that 17th over. Prithvi is going to bounce back in the next match. It's difficult to pick Varun even I find it difficult in the nets.

Full Scorecard
23:47 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar: What I wanted to execute happened, that's the most important thing for me. It was a good batting wicket, the seamers got some swing early on and there was some assistance for the bowlers too. I played ODI after a couple of months so it takes time to get into the rhythm. I enjoyed all four wickets.

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: I think 164 is a chaseable in this wicket. Bowlers upfront started really well. I think DDS wicket, Bandara and Asalanka’s wicket cost us. I thought bowlers did an amazing job in this wicket. Right momentum on us. I hope in the next game we come out and do better. I’m really proud of the way they (debutants) played today.

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)

After 18.3 overs,Sri Lanka 126/10 ( Akila Dananjaya 1 , )

Bhuvneshwar takes just three deliveries to wrap up the innings, dismissing Udana and Chameera — both getting caught in the deep while attempting glory shots. Good finish to Bhuvneshwar’s performance with the ball as he walks away with figures of 4/22, as India register a 38-run win to grab the T20I series lead.

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bhuvneshwar grabs the remaining wicket to finish with figures of 4/22, as Sri Lanka are bowled out for 126. India win by 38 runs and lead the series 1-0!

Chameera c Krunal b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)
wkt

OUT! India are one wicket away from victory now! Udana looks to launch the back-of-length ball from Bhuvneshwar over long on, but fails to clear the distance as Suryakumar takes a comfortable catch in front of the boundary. SL 125/9

Udana c Suryakumar b Bhuvneshwar 1(2)

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 125/8 ( Isuru Udana 1 , Dushmantha Chameera 1)

Chakravarthy into his final over on international debut. Appeal for leg-before against Udana off the second delivery is turned down by the umpire, and this may have hit him outside the line. Two balls later, Shanaka’s given the marching orders after getting stumped, departing for 16, the dismissal burying any remaining Sri Lankan hopes. Chakravarthy signs off with figures of 1/28 on debut, as Sri Lanka are left with 40 runs from two overs with two wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Maiden international wicket for Varun Chakravarthy as Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka is on his way back after getting stumped, losing his balance while leaning forward, Kishan waits for his backfoot to be airborn before whipping the bails off. That should put paid to Sri Lanka's hopes. SL 124/8

Shanaka st Kishan b Chakravarthy 16(14)

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 122/7 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 15 , Isuru Udana 0)

Bhuvneshwar’s a little in his third over as an attempted yorker in the third delivery ends up becoming a juicy full toss that is smacked over wide long on by Shanaka. Bhuvi, though, makes up for it by getting rid of Karunaratne off the last delivery. Nine runs and a wicket from the over, with Sri Lanka needing 43 off 18. Unless Shanaka plays a blinder from here, the game is pretty much set in India’s favour.

Full Scorecard
Load More

19:32 (IST)

Toss - Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will field first. Shanaka reckons the wicket will get better for batting in the second half of the match. Shikhar Dhawan says that they were also looking to bowl first because of the dampness in the wicket.
19:20 (IST)

JUST IN! Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy have received their T20I caps.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Bhuvneshwar takes just three deliveries to wrap up the innings, dismissing Udana and Chameera — both getting caught in the deep while attempting glory shots. Good finish to Bhuvneshwar’s performance with the ball as he walks away with figures of 4/22, as India register a 38-run win to grab the T20I series lead.

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Colombo.

After the ODI series win, India would be looking for a double on the tour with a T20I series win. They won the first two matches of the ODI series before losing in the last one. It was their batting failure that hurt them in the final ODI and they would look to step up in their batting department in the T20I series. It was a case of missed opportunities for the batsmen throughout the series as none of them could manage a three-figure score. But they have some real flair and flamboyance in their squad and there are a few of them auditioning for the T20 WC. Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, all will be looking to impress in the last international series before the T20 World Cup.

Varun Chakravarthy might finally get that much awaited debut while Chahal and Chahar will again battle for that second spinner's slot. There are reports that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav might be called up as replacements for the England Test series, but it's not clear as to when they will leave Sri Lanka in case they are included in the squad in England. This might give Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devdutt Padikkal a chance to don the India jersey for the first time.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the final ODI win. Their spinners will again be the biggest threat for the Indians. They do possess some real explosive talent in their squad. And the T20s might just suit them better.

Unlike the ODIs they would look to start off in a positive fashion and demand a much better performance from their batsmen.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 00:02:34 IST

