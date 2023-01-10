Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

India continue their winning run against their neighbours after taking the T20I series 2-1 with a commanding victory at Rajkot, going 1-0 up in the one-dayers with a comfortable victory in Guwahati.

There were plenty of positives for the Men in Blue from today's performance, from the solid opening stand between Rohit and Gill and Kohli slamming his first ton at home in over three years to the clinical bowling performance in Powerplay 1 and 2, especially Siraj in the first 10 overs. What the team should take note of however, will be the manner in which they took their foot off the gas pedal in the last 10 overs and allowed the Sri Lankans to mount a comeback.

For the Sri Lankans, fielding will be a key point of concern, especially the manner in which Kohli was dropped twice during his stay at the crease. But the manner with which Shanaka stood tall and continued to fight, bringing up his second ODI hundred, should inspire confidence among his teammates.