  Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Dasun Shanaka's ton in vain as India win by 67 runs

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 10 January, 2023

10 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

373/7 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

306/8 (50.0 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
373/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 7.46 306/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.12

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

Kasun Rajitha - 9

Dasun Shanaka (C) - 88

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dasun Shanaka (C) not out 108 88 12 3
Kasun Rajitha not out 9 19 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Shami 9 0 67 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 206/8 (37.5)

100 (100) R/R: 8.21

Chamika Karunaratne 14(21) S.R (66.66)

c Rohit Sharma b Hardik Pandya
IND vs SL Highlights, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Dasun Shanaka remains unbeaten on 108, stitching an unbroken 100-run ninth-wicket stand with Kasun Rajitha and ensuring his team goes past the 300-mark as India win the first one-dayer by 67 runs.

21:53 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, with the Men in (light) Blue going 1-0 up in the series with a comfortable win and will now be hoping to seal the series with a game to spare at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where the two sides meet again in a couple of days' time.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to our live coverage. On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost Sports, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

21:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match for his 113 (87)

21:41 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

India continue their winning run against their neighbours after taking the T20I series 2-1 with a commanding victory at Rajkot, going 1-0 up in the one-dayers with a comfortable victory in Guwahati.

There were plenty of positives for the Men in Blue from today's performance, from the solid opening stand between Rohit and Gill and Kohli slamming his first ton at home in over three years to the clinical bowling performance in Powerplay 1 and 2, especially Siraj in the first 10 overs. What the team should take note of however, will be the manner in which they took their foot off the gas pedal in the last 10 overs and allowed the Sri Lankans to mount a comeback. 

For the Sri Lankans, fielding will be a key point of concern, especially the manner in which Kohli was dropped twice during his stay at the crease. But the manner with which Shanaka stood tall and continued to fight, bringing up his second ODI hundred, should inspire confidence among his teammates.

21:26 (IST)
six

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

After 50 overs,Sri Lanka 306/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 108 , Kasun Rajitha 9)

SIX! Dasun Shanaka finishes the innings with a four and a six, remaining unbeaten on 108 and completing the century stand with Rajitha for the ninth wicket in the end.

The admirable fightback from Shanaka and Rajitha, though, ultimately counts for little as Team India go 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 67-run win in Guwahati!

21:22 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Dasun Shanaka brings up his second ODI hundred with a lovely cover drive off Mohammed Shami, taking 87 deliveries to bring up the milestone! What a fighting display this has been from the Sri Lanka skipper, who continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing tour with this display. SL 300/8

21:13 (IST)
four

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Score

After 48 overs,Sri Lanka 281/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 88 , Kasun Rajitha 4)

FOUR! FOUR! Dasun Shanaka moves to the 80s with back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Shami, and will certainly be fancying his chances of bringing up the three-figure mark for only the second time in his one-day career! He's batting on 88 at the end of the 48th. Credit to Kasun Rajitha as well for providing valuable support from the other end by preserving his wicket.

21:08 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

After 46 overs,Sri Lanka 269/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 76 , Kasun Rajitha 4)

Shanaka is having plenty of fun out at the centre at the moment, having collected a boundary in each of the last three overs including back-to-back fours off Umran in the 44th, guiding the Sri Lankans past 250 and also bringing up the fifty stand with Kasun Rajitha, who's choosing between blocking and handing the strike back to his captain at the moment. Rohit, meanwhile, brings Shami back into the attack in the 46th, the senior pacer yielding seven off his seventh over.

21:02 (IST)
four

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Shanaka off Malik as the Sri Lanka skipper moves to the 60s! Malik has bowled well today, as the wickets column would suggest, but his habit of leaking runs aplenty has also persisted. The boundaries also brings up the 250 for the Sri Lankans. SL 253/8

20:59 (IST)
fifty

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 245/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 53 , Kasun Rajitha 4)

Fifty up for Dasun Shanaka at run-a-ball, the Sri Lanka skipper bringing up the milestone with a brace off Axar at the start of the 43rd over. His fourth ODI half-century as well as the second of this tour across formats. With the 374-run target well beyond Sri Lanka's reach now, Shanaka will look to have some fun and get batting practice at the middle. SL 241/8

20:48 (IST)
four

IND vs SL Live Score

FOUR! FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka off Umran, the first of which is a mishit that nearly results in a superb catch by Rohit at wide long off. His Indian counterpart was running from mid off and even got the ball in his palms for a moment, only for it to pop out in the end. Shanaka follows it up with a commanding hit straight down the ground. SL 235/8

Highlights

title-img
21:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match for his 113 (87)
21:26 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

After 50 overs,Sri Lanka 306/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 108 , Kasun Rajitha 9)

SIX! Dasun Shanaka finishes the innings with a four and a six, remaining unbeaten on 108 and completing the century stand with Rajitha for the ninth wicket in the end.

The admirable fightback from Shanaka and Rajitha, though, ultimately counts for little as Team India go 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 67-run win in Guwahati!
21:22 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Dasun Shanaka brings up his second ODI hundred with a lovely cover drive off Mohammed Shami, taking 87 deliveries to bring up the milestone! What a fighting display this has been from the Sri Lanka skipper, who continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing tour with this display. SL 300/8
20:59 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 245/8 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 53 , Kasun Rajitha 4)

Fifty up for Dasun Shanaka at run-a-ball, the Sri Lanka skipper bringing up the milestone with a brace off Axar at the start of the 43rd over. His fourth ODI half-century as well as the second of this tour across formats. With the 374-run target well beyond Sri Lanka's reach now, Shanaka will look to have some fun and get batting practice at the middle. SL 241/8
20:33 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

OUT! As simple a catch as it can get for Rohit Sharma at mid on as Chamika Karunaratne hardly gets any timing on the shot after taking a couple of steps down the track, looking to smash Hardik Pandya down the ground. The Indian vice-captain strikes right after being brought back by skipper Rohit, getting his first wicket as a result. SL 206/8

Karunaratne c Rohit b Pandya 14(21)
20:09 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

OUT! Umran Malik strikes for a second time in this spell, collecting his third wicket as a result as Dunith Wellalage departs for a golden duck! Shubman Gill has a fraction of a second to react as the ball flies like a rocket to him after getting the outside edge, and manages to pouch it right in front of his face in the end. SL 179/7

Wellalage c Gill b Malik 0(1)
20:00 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

After 32 overs,Sri Lanka 178/6 ( Dasun Shanaka (C) 9 , Dunith Wellalage 0)

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh in the battle of the leg-spinners, firing a googly at Hasaranga with the latter skieing the ball towards wide long on, where Shreyas Iyer settles under the ball and grabs it safely despite nearly colliding with Umran Malik. SL 178/6

Hasaranga c Iyer b Chahal 16(7)
19:51 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

OUT! Huge blow to Sri Lanka's hopes of chasing 374 down as Umran Malik bounces Pathum Nissanka out. The well-set opener gets barely gets any timing on an attempted pull off a short-delivery from the fiery pacer, getting a thick top-edge that leads to the easiest of chances for Axar at midwicket. SL 161/5

Nissanka c Axar b Malik 72(80)
19:32 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 137/4 ( Pathum Nissanka 55 , Dasun Shanaka (C) 1)

OUT! Dhananjaya de Silva falls just three short of what would've been his ninth ODI half-century as Mohammed Shami strikes after being brought back for a second spell by Rohit. DDS was looking to punch the short-of-length ball through the covers but the experienced seamer managed to get a hint of away movement, getting a thick outside edge to the keeper as a result. Sri Lanka had been motoring along nicely in the recent overs, but once again find themselves on the backfoot at the halfway stage of their chase.

Dhananjaya c Rahul b Shami 47(40)
19:26 (IST)

After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 114/3 ( Pathum Nissanka 52 , Dhananjaya de Silva 30)

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Score

Rohit persists with spin from both ends now with Chahal and Axar bowling in tandem. Chahal ends up conceding 13 in his fifth over, including back-to-back fours followed by a single that brings up the fifty for Pathum Nissanka. Axar keeps it tidy in his third over, going for three runs including a brace to Dhananjaya off the third delivery that brings up the fifty partnership for the fourth wicket.
19:23 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

Fifty up for Pathum Nissanka, who has been in sparkling form throughout the tour so far! Collects back-to-back boundaries at the start of Chahal's fifth over before bringing up the milestone with a single, taking 47 deliveries to get there. Has been quite the fightback from the Lankans so far and Nissanka's positive approach has been at the centre of it. SL 107/3
18:54 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

OUT! Now Umran Malik joins Mohammed Siraj in the wickets column, getting Charith Asalanka caught-behind for 23 to break the third-wicket stand that was looking increasingly threatening from the Men in Blue's perspective. Malik had cramped Asalanka for room down the leg side, and the southpaw appeared to get a tickle while looking to play this behind square. Asalanka walks off without reviewing, and replays later show no contact between bat and ball and a sizeable spike when it passes by the trouser. SL 64/3

Asalanka c Rahul b Malik 23(28)
18:13 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

BOWLED! Siraj strikes twice in as many overs, this time using the scrambled seam delivery to breach Mendis' defence and rattle the stumps. Mendis, who had been in rollicking form in the T20Is, got nowhere close to the line of the delivery while attempting a drive. "A truck would've gone through that gap," says commentator Sunil Gavaskar on air, describing it fairly accurately. It's a four-ball duck for the Lankan keeper-batter. SL 23/2

Mendis b Siraj 0(4)
18:05 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

OUT! The dot-ball pressure gets the better of Avishka Fernando as he ends up slicing the ball high in the air while looking to clear the fence. Hardik Pandya settles under the ball near mid off and grabs it safely, as Team India are off to an ideal start by striking early. SL 19/1

Fernando c Pandya b Siraj 5(12)
17:12 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Virat Kohli's stay at the crease finally comes to an end and it's Kasun Rajitha who gets his scalp after all, that too in his final over of the day. Rajitha opts for the slower ball, which fetched him the wickets of Rahul and Pandya earlier, and Kohli ends up skieing the ball towards short fine while looking to clear the fence. Mendis, who had dropped him on 52 earlier in the innings, makes amends this time. IND 364/7

Kohli c Mendis b Rajitha 113(87)
17:09 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

OUT! Axar departs after hitting straight to Fernando standing at extra cover. Karunaratne finally gets a wicket in his seventh over. IND 362/6

Axar c Fernando b Karunaratne 9(9)
16:56 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

CENTURY NUMBER 73 FOR VIRAT KOHLI AND COUNTING! Kohli brings up the three-figure mark with a single down the ground after moving to the nervous score of 99 with a boundary off Rajitha, jumping in delight and soaking in the feeling! It's his second ton on the trot in the format, and his 45th overall in one-dayers. IND 347/5
16:46 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

OUT! Kasun Rajitha gets his second wicket after all, though it still isn't the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, who has been dropped twice off his bowling so far. It once again is the slower ball that does the trick for Rajitha, with Pandya skieing the ball towards long on where Hasaranga safely grabs it in the end. IND 330/5

Pandya c Hasaranga b Rajitha 14(12)
16:09 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

SIX! Virat Kohli brings up his 65th ODI half-century in style, charging down the track and smashing the ball over the cow corner fence off Dhananjaya de Silva's bowling. Takes 47 balls to bring up the fifty, having collected four boundaries along the way before bringing up the milestone with his first maximum. IND 249/3
15:48 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Shreyas Iyer departs just when he was starting to look dangerous for the Lankans. Goes for the sweep at the start of Dhananjaya de Silva's second over, but doesn't quite time it, offering Avishka Fernando a simple catch at deep square-leg as he departs for 28. IND 213/3

Iyer c Fernando b de Silva 28(24)
15:19 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

BOWLED! Dilshan Madushanka has his first one-day international wicket and it turns out to be one of the foremost white-ball batters of the modern era as Rohit ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps while looking for a punch in front of square, missing out on a hundred in the process. IND 173/2

Rohit b Madushanka 83
15:04 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

OUT! Dasun Shanaka's magic arm delivers the breakthrough for the Sri Lankans as the skipper traps Shubman Gill LBW to finally break the opening partnership. Gill has a quick chat with Rohit before deciding against taking the review, though it wouldn't have cost India the review in the end as wickets on 'HawkEye' was 'Umpire's Call'. IND 143/1

Gill LBW Shanaka 70(60)
14:51 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

And now Shubman Gill brings up his half-century in 51 deliveries, bringing up the milestone with a quick single off opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka's bowling. IND 114/0
14:40 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

The century stand comes up between Rohit and Gill, the former collecting a single off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage — who replaces Hasaranga in the 15th over — to bring up the milestone. IND 100/0
14:28 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century with a boundary off Wanindu Hasaranga. This is his second consecutive half-century, after his fighting knock in Mirpur in his last competitive appearance, as well as his 47th overall. The Indian skipper decides to bring out the sweep to a standard legbreak from Hasaranga in this delivery. IND 86/0
14:04 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

SIX! Rohit now has two maximums in three deliveries from Kasun Rajitha, this time charging down the ground before smacking the ball over the midwicket fence to bring up the fifty partnership with Gill. IND 54/0
13:16 (IST)

Teams:


India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal


Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
13:05 (IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and skipper Dasun Shanaka opts to field!

Just one change for the Sri Lankans from the side that played in the third T20I — Wellalage replacing Theekshana, with Madushanka making his ODI debut today.

For the hosts, Gill opens alongside Rohit at the top with Rahul shifting to the middle over. Shreyas picked over Surya at No 4, Axar picked over Sundar and Siraj and Umran are the pace picks alongside Shami.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Team India look begin 'Mission 2023' with a win against their neighbours

India begin their ‘Mission 2023’ with the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The three-match series against the neighbours will be the first ODI assignment for Team India this year as they fine-tune their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held at home.

Unfortunately for India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has failed to regain full fitness. The pacer was named in the ODI squad but was withdrawn on the eve of the series with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also, captain Rohit Sharma on Monday confirmed that Shubman Gill will be his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the ODI squad.

Ishan Kishan who scored the fastest double ton in ODI history against Bangladesh in December is set to warm the bench while KL Rahul is expected to be the wicket-keeper. He is also expected to bat at No 5.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer should bat at No 3 and 4 spots respectively. Hardik Pandya provides India with the all-rounder option but it will be interesting to see if he bowls the full quota of 10 overs or not. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are the other all-rounders in the squad.

Mohammed Shami is also back in the squad and should be part of the playing XI, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the genuine spin options.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka who lost the T20I series 2-1 will aim to do go one better this time after some good performance in the previous series.

India’s squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s squad for ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 21:55:22 IST

