Sri Lanka Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 18 July, 2021

18 July, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

262/9 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
India

263/3 (36.4 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Sri Lanka India
262/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.24 263/3 (36.4 ov) - R/R 7.17

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Shikhar Dhawan (C) - 15

Suryakumar Yadav - 31

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan (C) not out 86 95 6 1
Suryakumar Yadav not out 31 20 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhananjaya de Silva 5 0 49 2
Lakshan Sandakan 8.4 0 53 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 215/3 (30.4)

48 (48) R/R: 8

Manish Pandey 26(40) S.R (65)

c Dasun Shanaka b Dhananjaya de Silva
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan, Surya guide visitors to seven-wicket win

22:28 (IST)

And that that from us today tonight. As expected, a game India dominated through and through. Sri Lankans did show some fight finishing the innings with the bat and giving their bowlers something to fight with. But it was not enough for this high-class Indian batting.

We saw some extra-ordinary stroke-making from Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan, who pretty much set up the chase for India at the start. Dhawan played the anchor role and showed that he is enjoying leading this young team.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a lot of thinking to do. Their batting was still good but in the field, they seemed to have run out of gas. The bowling was haywire as well and they need to regroup to come back strong in the next ODI which is two days later. 

We will see you again at the same time for the coverage of the second ODI. 1.30pm IST that is when our coverage begins. The match begins at 3. 

22:26 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: All our boys, most of them have played earlier and are very mature. I’m very happy with their performance. We knew that wicket has a bit of turn. The way spinners bowled from 10th over, they took wickets and all three spinners did amazing. When we batted, I guess it was lovely to stand at the other end and see Prithvi go for seven overs, and then Ishan. I was telling them to take it easy. I feel the way young boys play in the IPL, they get so much exposure and their confidence level is so high. They finished the game in the first 15 overs. I thought about it, but there was not many runs left. I thought I’ll go not out so that will be a good task for me.

22:24 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, SL captain: Earlier on we started well, but they varied the pace well, Our batsmen did not get the rhythm in the innings. Yes, I am happy to take the responsibility. They are really aggressive. The kind of cricket they are playing is pretty good. Our bowlers need to lift their performance. We have to vary the pace. The wicket was good for batting. We have to execute our plans. 

22:22 (IST)

Prithvi Shaw is the Player of the Match!

Shaw: (On getting hit on the head by Chameera) It’s fine. Just a little bit of pain. (Before innings) Rahul sir didn’t say anything. I just went in with my instinct and just went after the loose balls. As a batsman, I obviously want the scoreboard to keep ticking. Felt the pitch was very nice, and was also very good in the first innings, but played better in the second innings. I like pace bowlers. (On dismissal) I was disappointed with that shot. Maybe after the ball hit my head, I lost a little bit of focus. I’ll remember that next time and keep myself calm.

22:10 (IST)

That's it, Dhawan collects a single and takes India to victory in the first ODI. The visitors win by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Tough day for Sri Lanka in the field as India displayed a professional show. Kuldeep, Krunal bowled well. Shaw, Kishan showing the power of youth and Dhawan leading from the front to take the side home with number of wickets and balls in hand. 

22:07 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 260/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 84 , Suryakumar Yadav 30)

We will have another over as Sri Lanka drag this match further. Only three required. Fitting if captain Dhawan smashes the winning runs. 

22:04 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 256/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 82 , Suryakumar Yadav 28)

Two boundaries in the over. The equation now is 7 needed off 90. Expect it to finish in the next over. Mere formalities left.

22:02 (IST)
four

FOUR! Surya dances down the track and clears the 30-yard easily straight down the ground, gets four runs

22:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short ball, Dhawan goes back and pulls it away for four runs. Easy boundary.

22:01 (IST)

After 34 overs,India 245/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 77 , Suryakumar Yadav 22)
 

Suryakumar has made it clear. He is not waiting and wants to finish it quickly. There is a birthday to be celebrated as well. Three back to back boundaries. India need just 18. 

22:22 (IST)

Prithvi Shaw is the Player of the Match!

Shaw: (On getting hit on the head by Chameera) It’s fine. Just a little bit of pain. (Before innings) Rahul sir didn’t say anything. I just went in with my instinct and just went after the loose balls. As a batsman, I obviously want the scoreboard to keep ticking. Felt the pitch was very nice, and was also very good in the first innings, but played better in the second innings. I like pace bowlers. (On dismissal) I was disappointed with that shot. Maybe after the ball hit my head, I lost a little bit of focus. I’ll remember that next time and keep myself calm.
21:40 (IST)

OUT! Pandey is gone, he dances down the track and gives a catch to the man at mid-wicket. He has failed again to deliver and finish the game. India lose their third wicket Manish Pandey c Shanaka b Dhananjaya de Silva 26(40) 
21:14 (IST)

FIFTY runs for Dhawan. Slow and steady he has been in this innings. Has come in in 61 balls. He will look to finish it from here.
20:47 (IST)

OUT! Ishan departs, top class delivery from Sandakan, gets one to go away after pitching from Kishan, taking the outside edge to the keeper. India lose their second wicket. A fine debut for Ishan. Ishan Kishan c M Bhanuka b Sandakan 59(42) 
19:52 (IST)

OUT! Spinner Dhananjaya strikes and gets the big wicket of Shaw. Change in pace and a long gap betwen 5th and 6th over seemed to have done in Shaw. He went after the first ball from the spinner and could not connect, gets caught at long on. Prithvi Shaw c Avishka Fernando b Dhananjaya de Silva 43(24) 
18:49 (IST)

OUT! Chameera's cameo comes to an end as he's run out off the final delivery of the innings, chipping the ball towards Bhuvneshwar, who simply rolls the ball towards the non-striker's stumps to run him out by a mile.

Sri Lanka finish on 262/9 after opting to bat

Chameera run out (Bhuvneshwar) 13(7)
18:31 (IST)

OUT! Hardik finally gets a wicket against his name, as Udana skies the ball towards long on, where Deepak Chahar settles under it and completes a safe catch in the end. SL 222/8

Udana c Chahar b Hardik 8(9)
18:15 (IST)

OUT! Chahal strikes one more time in his final over of the day as Shanaka hits the ball straight down long on's throat while looking for his second maximum. Big blow for the hosts as they would've hoped for their captain to stick till the very end. SL 205/7

Shanaka c Hardik b Chahal 39(50)
17:57 (IST)

OUT! A second wicket for Chahar in as many overs as Hasaranga is on his way back to the pavilion after getting off to a promising start, pulling straight to Dhawan at midwicket as the India skipper puts in a dive to complete a fine catch, his second of the day. SL 186/6

Hasaranga c Dhawan b Chahar 8(7)
17:45 (IST)

OUT! Chahar returns to the attack and breaks the partnership right away, as Asalanka departs just when he was starting to close in on a half-century. Easy pickings for Kishan behind the stumps. SL 166/5

Asalanka c Kishan b Chahar 38(65)
 
16:55 (IST)

OUT! Krunal strikes as Bhuvneshwar takes a fine running catch near long off while running to his left to dismiss de Silva, who went for an inside out lofted shot without getting enough power on it to clear the fence. SL 117/4

De Silva c Bhuvneshwar b Krunal 14(27)
16:28 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep gets both set batsmen dismissed in one over, as Bhanuka ends up offering the simplest of catches to the slip fielder while looking to drive the ball through the covers, paying the price for attempting the shot without getting close to the line. SL 89/3

Bhanuka c Shaw b Kuldeep 27(44)
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep strikes, and breaks the partnership that was starting to look dangerous for the visitors. Rajapaksa, who had survived a close LBW decision two overs ago, ends up slicing the pull while looking to clear the leg side, resulting in an easy catch for the India skipper who brings out his trademark thigh slap celebration. SL 85/2

Rajapaksa c Dhawan b Kuldeep 24(22)
15:51 (IST)

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes off his first delivery of the day as Fernando steps out of the crease and drives the ball... straight into extra cover's hands. Had got off to a positive start today but is unable to convert it into a fifty or a bigger score. SL 49/1

Fernando c Pandey b Chahal 32(35)
14:42 (IST)

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
14:41 (IST)

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
14:34 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: We also wanted to bat, but we are very happy with the wicket. On top of the order, got Prithvi with me. Two debutants — Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Spinners are Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
14:34 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: Batting first is ideal in this wicket. We got one debut. Bhanuka Rajapaksha is making his debut.
14:32 (IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and Dasun Shanaka opts to bat

India vs Sri Lanka, First ODI at Colombo, LIVE score and updates: That's it, Dhawan collects a single and takes India to victory in the first ODI. The visitors win by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.  Tough day for Sri Lanka in the field as India displayed a professional show. Kuldeep, Krunal bowled well. Shaw, Kishan showing the power of youth and Dhawan leading from the front to take the side home with number of wickets and balls in hand.

First ODI preview: A bunch of fresh faces will be desperate for a fair T20 World Cup audition when India's different-looking yet formidable white-ball squad face an under-fire hosts in the six-match India vs Sri Lanka limited overs contest, beginning with the first ODI at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Winning any international series will be paramount but one can expect a few combinations being tried out during a series which got delayed by five days due to COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp. The series comprises three ODIs and as many T20s.

Dasun Shanaka is their 10th captain in four years and barring a classy batsman like Dhananjaya de Silva and a steady pacer in Dishmantha Chameera, this team lacks quality to challenge the might of Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan.

The suspension of Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella due to bio-bubble breach in UK along with injury to former skipper Kusal Perera puts Sri Lanka in a tight spot. If they can manage to win one game, that will be an achievement in itself after a disastrous tour of England.

Expect Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Hazare Trophy's top scorer to open alongside Dhawan, while seniors Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to find automatic slots in the playing XI.

However there are multiple contender for other slots.

Will it be Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad for the number three slot? Will Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree hitting ability be used or Manish Pandey get a final chance to show some consistency?

Will Krishnappa Gowtham's off-spin and big hits be preferred over Krunal Pandya's left-arm darts along with cheeky batting skills? How is Rahul Chahar placed against Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn't been in best of forms of late?

And who will don the big gloves? Is it Rahul Dravid's protege Sanju Samson or the mercurial Mumbai Indians man Ishan Kishan, who can really pack a punch?

These are questions that needs to be answered by the team management during the next 11 days in Colombo.

India's bench strength has been a matter of envy for all top cricketing nations and has allowed two national teams to compete in different parts of the globe in COVID times.

While Virat Kohli's men are keen to set their dismal Test record in England straight, the team led by Dhawan and coached by Dravid— the man responsible for creating the pool, will never accept that this is a "second string" outfit taking on islanders, who are going through their lowest ebb.

A team that has Dhawan and Shaw at the top along with likes of Pandey, Suryakumar, Pandya brothers— Hardik and Krunal, seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar along with spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can be anything but pushovers.

Some of these players are T20 regulars and while the 50-over format is of lesser importance going into the global event in next three months, both Dravid and Dhawan know the importance of game time.

While there are six uncapped players in this Indian line-up, Dravid had recently made it clear that it will be difficult to provide game time to all the available payers.

It is expected that both Dravid and Dhawan would be consulting with Ravi Shastri and Kohli on what they would be looking for from the assortment of players available with them.

One thing is crystal clear. There aren't many slots available in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup and it would need some out of the world show from the rookies in order to find a slot in the UAE bound team.

Among the newcomers, Varun Chakravarthy, who probably will be exclusively used in the shortest format, has a good chance of making the World T20 cut and Chetan Sakariya's left-arm seam bowling is an option they would like to look at.

Chahal and Kuldeep, the pair who could do no wrong till 2019 World Cup, are both on borrowed time right now and it couldn't have been a better time to face a struggling Sri Lanka.

However, Dhawan himself is still not assured of a ticket to UAE extravaganza with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being contenders to open the innings.

Dhawan is someone, who can only bat at the top and the skipper himself would like to reassert his supremacy in both formats.

Ditto for Buvneshwar, who would like to see himself in that T20 attack along with Jasprit Bumrah.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando,  Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

Match starts 3 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: July 18, 2021 22:28:48 IST

