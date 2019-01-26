First Cricket
NEP in UAE | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 26, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
IND in NZ Jan 28, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 28, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Kohli and Co win by 90 runs, lead series 2-0

Date: Saturday, 26 January, 2019 14:52 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India in New Zealand 5 ODI Series 2019 2nd ODI Match Result India beat New Zealand by 90 runs

324/4
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.48
Fours
34
Sixes
6
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (W) not out 48 33 5 1
Kedar Jadhav not out 22 10 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 10 1 61 2
Doug Bracewell 10 0 59 0
234/10
Overs
40.2
R/R
5.82
Fours
20
Sixes
8
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Trent Boult not out 10 4 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 1 42 2
Mohammed Shami 6 0 43 1

  • That's a wrap for today's coverage. India now lead 2 to nothing against New Zealand. Thank you for joining in, hope to see you guys back in couple of day's time for the third ODI, which will start at 7:30 am IST, We will be here from 6:30 onwards, it will also be the final game for Virat Kohli of this series, so we will see you then! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kuldeep Yadav became the first bowler to take four-plus wickets in two consecutive ODIs in New Zealand.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Biggest wins for India by runs in NZ in ODIs:

    90 v NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2019*

    84 v NZ, Hamilton, 2009

    58 v NZ, Christchurch, 2009

    55 v Zimbabwe, Hamilton, 1992

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: Quite clinical. I thought we were really balanced with the bat. As Rohit mentioned, I thought this was a par score on this pitch. Two back-to-back clinical performances, I feel glad as a captain. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break that I will go hard. So when I got out the new batsman has to take over. But I thought we were quite clinical with the way we put runs on the board. That fearlessness we played with paid off in the end. (On Kuldeep and Chahal) Just the heart with which they bowl. You give them any situation, they are always ready to bowl for you and take wickets. It's the mindset that's helping them, and together they are lethal. I can't wait to have another day off.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson, NZ captain: Little bit frustrating. not so much the loss, but the way we are losing. Credit to India. Both surfaces so far have been slower than usual but still fair surfaces. 324 was a good score that could be chased down here.I thought with ball in hand there were very good sings but didn't hold it together. Ish was outstanding. Doug as well. Some good steps forward but we haven't gained complete control. Important not to carried away by results and focus just on small steps. Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. We didn't have wickets in hand and the game was too far gone.Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 96-ball 87. 

    Rohit: Good feeling. Most importantly we won the game. We never knew how the pitch is going to play. But as the game went on, we understood the par score here. I thought out bowlers bowled really well and stuck to our plans. (On partnership with Dhawan) I think we enjoy each other's company and share a great camaraderie. It's crucial for the team as well, when you get that kind of a start. Beautiful ground. I thought people came out in large numbers. It's always nice when you play in an open ground, and people come out in large numbers. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    234 all out and 2-0 to India. That was perhaps never in doubt once Kane Williamson played on. But again it was Munro's dismissal that triggered this collapse. 320-odd was always going to be a tough challenge and New Zealand seem to have demons against the wrist spinners. This series could be over before Virat Kohli leaves for home. And won't that please him on Monday?! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that India have won an ODI played on January 26.

    India's ODI results on 26 January:

    2019 v New Zealand, Mount Maungauni, Won*

    2015 v Australia, Sydney, N/R

    2000 v Australia, Adelaide, LOST

    1986 v Australia, Adelaide, LOST

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Best bowling figures for India in New Zealand in ODIs:

    5/33 - Anil Kumble v NZ, Wellington, 1994

    4/23 - Javagal Srinath v NZ, Auckland, 2002

    4/39 - Kuldeep Yadav v NZ, Napier, 2019

    4/40 - Anil Kumble v SA, Hamilton, 1995

    4/45 - Kuldeep Yadav v NZ, Mount Maungauni, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • ALL OUT! Shanker takes the final catch, Chahal has Ferguson as the final wicket. India win by 90 runs to lead five-match series 2-0. Flighted by Chahal outside off and Ferguson aims to go for a big shot. Doesn't get the timing right, holes out to long on.

     Lockie Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12(20)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,New Zealand 234/9 ( Lockie Ferguson 12 , Trent Boult 10)

    Bhuvi ends Bracwell's stay after batsmen smashed his maiden fifty, but the number 11 Boult comes out and smacks him for a four and a six. No bowler will like this.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! WOW WOW! Bhuvi tests him with a short ball and Boult takes him on. Flat bats it over long on for a maximum! This is fun for the people who have turned in numbers

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Trent Boult out for some fun! Picks the slower ball and strikes it well. Straight hit over mid off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! End of a enjoyable innings from Doug Bracewell. Some really top shots that would please any front line batsmen. Bracewell drags a length delivery from Bhuvi from outside off down long on's throat. Made a real case with the bat today. Dhawan with the catch and the thigh five.

    Doug Bracewell c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 57(46) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,New Zealand 224/8 ( Doug Bracewell 57 , Lockie Ferguson 12)

    Kuldeep's mesmerising spell comes to an end with a six-run over. Another day in the office where he flummoxed batsmen, ending with figures of 45/4 off his 10 overs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ooohh! Kuldeep is denied a five-for with the tinniest of the edges. Was going straight on to hit the middle stump with Ferguson hanging his bat out more in hope than anything, gets an inside edge that goes through his legs and runs past the short fine leg fielder

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,New Zealand 218/8 ( Doug Bracewell 56 , Lockie Ferguson 7)

    Bhuvi returns to the attack. Bracwell strikes him for a boundary and collects two off his penultimate delivery. Fifty run partnership for Bracewell and Ferguson for the ninth wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Hacked away to mid-wicket boundary, Bracewell struck that firmly and places it well wide off the fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,New Zealand 212/8 ( Doug Bracewell 50 , Lockie Ferguson 7)

    Couple of singles in the over as Bracwell completes his maiden half century in ODI cricket. He took only 35 balls to get to the landmark and has provided something for the home supporters to cheer.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Bracewell raises an entrprising half-century. Only batsmen to show some application and fight. Taps the googly on the onside to bring up his first ODI fifty. Very well played!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,New Zealand 210/8 ( Doug Bracewell 49 , Lockie Ferguson 6)

    Chahal continues to receive some stick from Bracewell, he almost got a couple through only for the inside edge to save the batsman. Ten taken off Chahal's penultimate over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bracewell clears his front leg and unfurls an old fashioned slog over deep mid wicket for a six.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    Doug Bracewell showing this middle order how to do it against these wrist spinners. Especially Colin Munro, horrendous shot he played when set and that dismissal triggered this collapse. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,New Zealand 200/8 ( Doug Bracewell 40 , Lockie Ferguson 5)

    Bracewell raises his highest ODI score and with some lusty blows has taken Kiwis to the 200-run mark, which looked out of reach 25 minutes back. Some excellent batting by Bracewell late in the innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another terrific shot from Doug Bracewell for a boundary, this time off the backfoot, was slightly shot outside off from Kuldeep and he goes deep to thrash it to extra cover fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep attempts a quicker delivery anticipating Bracewell to charge down the pitch, instead the batsan stays put and blasts it wide of long on for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,New Zealand 189/8 ( Doug Bracewell 30 , Lockie Ferguson 4)

    Bracwell taking on the Indian wrist-spinners and showcasing his prowess with the bat. Nine runs taken off Chahal's 8th over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets for Indian spinners in an ODI series in New Zealand:

    13 - This series (2018/19)*

    12 - 1993/94

    12 - 2008/09

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bracewell uses his feet to great effect. Chahal tossed it up outside off stump. Bracewell gets to the pitch off it and bludgeons it over covers for the flattest of hits for a six! Amazing shot!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 4-wicket hauls for Indian spinners in ODIs:

    10 - Anil Kumble (269 matches)

    8 - Ravi Jadeja (147 matches)

    6 - Sachin Tendulkar (463 matches)

    5 - Harbhajan Singh (234 matches)

    5 - Kuldeep Yadav (37 matches)*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,New Zealand 180/8 ( Doug Bracewell 23 , Lockie Ferguson 2)

    Bracewell begins the over with a brace (sorry) before smacking a huge six over deep mid wicket to take 11 off Kuldeep's over. Can NZ make it to 200? And provide some entertainment to the spectators.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Out comes the big slog sweep fom Doug Bracwell, who deposits a flighted delivery from Kuldeep on the grass embankments at the Bay Oval. Spectacular hit

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players with four-wicket hauls in New Zealand in ODIs:

    2 - Anil Kumble

    2 - Javagal Srinath

    2 - Kuldeep Yadav*

    1 - Mohammed Shami

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,New Zealand 169/8 ( Doug Bracewell 13 , Lockie Ferguson 1)

    Chahal almost got one through Ferguson, who got an inside edge on the leg side for a single. Couple of more in the over. India two wickets away.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,New Zealand 166/8 ( Doug Bracewell 11 , Lockie Ferguson 0)

    Kuldeep cannot claim his second hat-trick in ODI cricket and claim a five-for in this over but after getting Nicholls and Sodhi off consecutive deliveries. lockie Ferguson comes down the track and goes straight down the ground. He wanted the single but Bracewell denies it, was a run out chance. NZ collapsing.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    Seven down and then eight down... Kuldeep running through New Zealand here. This is embarrassing to watch, in a way. The Black Caps have a reputation for World Cup contenders, and another poor batting performance is tearing that tag down. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bowled! Ish Sodhi has been made to look very silly here. Sodhi walks across his stumps and Kuldeep gets some big turn that goes across him and crash into the leg stump. Two-in-two for Kuldeep

    Ish Sodhi b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    New Zealand today so far:

    First 15 overs : 88/3 
    Next 15 overs : 77/3 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another one falls to Kuldeep's doom! Nicholls who had held it decently so far, steps out to go for the big one. With the ball turning away, he gets a thick outside edge giving Shami at backward point the simplest of catches.

    Henry Nicholls c Shami b Kuldeep Yadav 28(38) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,New Zealand 165/6 ( Henry Nicholls 28 , Doug Bracewell 10)

    Chahal is brought back into the attack. So spin from both ends. New Zealand have managed to go past their score from the previous match. Eight runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bracewell shimmies down the wicket and pumps it over non-striker. Lofts it cleanly giving no chance to the mid on fielder

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,New Zealand 157/6 ( Henry Nicholls 25 , Doug Bracewell 5)

    Nicholls is beaten in flight as he is early into the shot, ends up chipping it towards long off, Jadhav didn't pick it, seems to have lost it in the lights. Bracewell sees out Kuldeep's mystery.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    Full Scorecard 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,New Zealand 156/6 ( Henry Nicholls 24 , Doug Bracewell 5)

    With a couple of boundaries off Shami's over, NZ go past the 150-run mark. Bracewell earns his first four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the legs and Bracewell helps himself with a boundary. Nicely flicked through square leg

    Full Scorecard

  •  FOUR! Shami again drops it short and Nicholls pulls to beat the diving Jadhav at fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,New Zealand 146/6 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , )

    Kiwis continue to slide as they lose their sixth wicket. The spinners are wreaking havoc with De Grandhomme latest to fall, he wasn't going to hang around as he tried to hit everything out of the ground, ends up holing out to deep mid wicket

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard

  • OUT! You saw it coming didn't you! Rayudu holds on a skier as De Grandhomme's short stay in the middle comes to an end. Kuldeep has his second. Tossed up delivery on length and CDG was never going to hold back. Goes for almighty slog, the ball goes to the moon and back with Rayudu at deep mid wicket barely a yard inside the ropes takes a well-judged catch.
     

    C de Grandhomme c Rayudu b Kuldeep Yadav 3(8)

    Full Scorecard
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), Highlights, Latest Updates, 2nd ODI: ALL OUT! Shanker takes the final catch, Chahal has Ferguson as the final wicket. India win by 90 runs to lead five-match series 2-0

The second India vs New Zealand ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second ODI between New Zealand and India.

Report, 1st ODI: India’s bowlers laid the foundation before Shikhar Dhawan anchored a straightforward chase to secure the tourists a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one day international in Napier on Wednesday.

Opener Dhawan made 75 not out and his 91-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli helped India overwhelm the revised 156-run target with 14.1 overs to spare — the Duckworth-Lewis method employed after the setting sun stopped play for a while.

On a high having just won Test and ODI series over in Australia, India looked determined to extend their domination across the Tasman Sea as they dismissed their hosts for 157 in 38 overs.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India captain Virat Kohli. AFP/AP

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India captain Virat Kohli. AFP/AP

Paceman Mohammed Shami and wristspinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared nine wickets among them as New Zealand failed to post a competitive total with only Kane Williamson (64) offering some resistance with the bat.

“150-odd on that kind of wicket was quite an easy total to chase down and it all boils down to the effort of the bowlers,” Kohli said.

“The pitch got slower in the second half of the innings but in the first half the spinners cramped the batsmen really well, and got those crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs for us.”

Chasing 158 to win, India got off to a steady start before Doug Bracewell dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) to end the 41-run opening stand.

Kohli joined Dhawan in the middle before play came to a halt in extraordinary circumstances as the rays from the setting sun were beaming right into the eyes of the batsmen.

India were set a revised target of 156 from 49 overs when play resumed and the tourists made steady progress with Dhawan and Kohli cruising in the middle.

Kohli, then on 37, was adjudged lbw to Tim Southee but the India captain reviewed it and got the decision overturned after snickometer suggested a faint edge.

Lockie Ferguson eventually dismissed him for 45, a day after the India captain swept the annual International Cricket Council (ICC) awards.

Earlier, Williamson was left to rue his decision to bat in the first ODI of the five-match series at Napier’s McLean Park.

Paceman Shami (3-19) made early inroads, dismissing Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in successive overs, bolstering his claim for a place in India’s World Cup squad later this year.

Williamson and Ross Taylor (24) embarked on rebuilding the innings but Yadav (4-39) and Chahal (2-43) had other ideas.

Williamson hit seven boundaries in his fluent 64 but wickets kept tumbling at the other end as the spinners struck at regular intervals.

At 107-5 at the mid-innings mark, the hosts’ hopes of lasting their full quota of 50 overs rested on Williamson batting through the innings but the Kiwi skipper perished at long-on, playing a premeditated shot against Yadav.

The teams move to Mount Maunganui for the second match on Saturday.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019

