OUT! You saw it coming didn't you! Rayudu holds on a skier as De Grandhomme's short stay in the middle comes to an end. Kuldeep has his second. Tossed up delivery on length and CDG was never going to hold back. Goes for almighty slog, the ball goes to the moon and back with Rayudu at deep mid wicket barely a yard inside the ropes takes a well-judged catch.

India's new ball bowlers are setting it up beautifully for the spinners. 2 wickets again in the first 10 overs means the wrist spinners can bowl freely.

After 27 overs,New Zealand 146/6 ( Henry Nicholls 19 , ) Kiwis continue to slide as they lose their sixth wicket. The spinners are wreaking havoc with De Grandhomme latest to fall, he wasn't going to hang around as he tried to hit everything out of the ground, ends up holing out to deep mid wicket

FOUR! Shami again drops it short and Nicholls pulls to beat the diving Jadhav at fine leg.

FOUR! On the legs and Bracewell helps himself with a boundary. Nicely flicked through square leg

After 28 overs,New Zealand 156/6 ( Henry Nicholls 24 , Doug Bracewell 5) With a couple of boundaries off Shami's over, NZ go past the 150-run mark. Bracewell earns his first four.

Six down now for New Zealand and some people are starting to leave.

After 29 overs,New Zealand 157/6 ( Henry Nicholls 25 , Doug Bracewell 5) Nicholls is beaten in flight as he is early into the shot, ends up chipping it towards long off, Jadhav didn't pick it, seems to have lost it in the lights. Bracewell sees out Kuldeep's mystery.

FOUR! Bracewell shimmies down the wicket and pumps it over non-striker. Lofts it cleanly giving no chance to the mid on fielder

After 30 overs,New Zealand 165/6 ( Henry Nicholls 28 , Doug Bracewell 10) Chahal is brought back into the attack. So spin from both ends. New Zealand have managed to go past their score from the previous match. Eight runs off the over.

OUT! Another one falls to Kuldeep's doom! Nicholls who had held it decently so far, steps out to go for the big one. With the ball turning away, he gets a thick outside edge giving Shami at backward point the simplest of catches. Henry Nicholls c Shami b Kuldeep Yadav 28(38)

OUT! Bowled! Ish Sodhi has been made to look very silly here. Sodhi walks across his stumps and Kuldeep gets some big turn that goes across him and crash into the leg stump. Two-in-two for Kuldeep Ish Sodhi b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

Seven down and then eight down... Kuldeep running through New Zealand here. This is embarrassing to watch, in a way. The Black Caps have a reputation for World Cup contenders, and another poor batting performance is tearing that tag down.

After 31 overs,New Zealand 166/8 ( Doug Bracewell 11 , Lockie Ferguson 0) Kuldeep cannot claim his second hat-trick in ODI cricket and claim a five-for in this over but after getting Nicholls and Sodhi off consecutive deliveries. lockie Ferguson comes down the track and goes straight down the ground. He wanted the single but Bracewell denies it, was a run out chance. NZ collapsing.

After 32 overs,New Zealand 169/8 ( Doug Bracewell 13 , Lockie Ferguson 1) Chahal almost got one through Ferguson, who got an inside edge on the leg side for a single. Couple of more in the over. India two wickets away.

Indian players with four-wicket hauls in New Zealand in ODIs:

Frankly though NZ have been very disappointing, almost resigned to their fate against the spinners, surrendering without a fight in both matches

SIX! Out comes the big slog sweep fom Doug Bracwell, who deposits a flighted delivery from Kuldeep on the grass embankments at the Bay Oval. Spectacular hit

After 33 overs,New Zealand 180/8 ( Doug Bracewell 23 , Lockie Ferguson 2) Bracewell begins the over with a brace (sorry) before smacking a huge six over deep mid wicket to take 11 off Kuldeep's over. Can NZ make it to 200? And provide some entertainment to the spectators.

SIX! Bracewell uses his feet to great effect. Chahal tossed it up outside off stump. Bracewell gets to the pitch off it and bludgeons it over covers for the flattest of hits for a six! Amazing shot!

Most wickets for Indian spinners in an ODI series in New Zealand:

After 34 overs,New Zealand 189/8 ( Doug Bracewell 30 , Lockie Ferguson 4) Bracwell taking on the Indian wrist-spinners and showcasing his prowess with the bat. Nine runs taken off Chahal's 8th over.

FOUR! Kuldeep attempts a quicker delivery anticipating Bracewell to charge down the pitch, instead the batsan stays put and blasts it wide of long on for a boundary

FOUR! Another terrific shot from Doug Bracewell for a boundary, this time off the backfoot, was slightly shot outside off from Kuldeep and he goes deep to thrash it to extra cover fence.

After 35 overs,New Zealand 200/8 ( Doug Bracewell 40 , Lockie Ferguson 5) Bracewell raises his highest ODI score and with some lusty blows has taken Kiwis to the 200-run mark, which looked out of reach 25 minutes back. Some excellent batting by Bracewell late in the innings.

Doug Bracewell showing this middle order how to do it against these wrist spinners. Especially Colin Munro, horrendous shot he played when set and that dismissal triggered this collapse.

SIX! Bracewell clears his front leg and unfurls an old fashioned slog over deep mid wicket for a six.

After 36 overs,New Zealand 210/8 ( Doug Bracewell 49 , Lockie Ferguson 6) Chahal continues to receive some stick from Bracewell, he almost got a couple through only for the inside edge to save the batsman. Ten taken off Chahal's penultimate over.

FIFTY! Bracewell raises an entrprising half-century. Only batsmen to show some application and fight. Taps the googly on the onside to bring up his first ODI fifty. Very well played!

After 37 overs,New Zealand 212/8 ( Doug Bracewell 50 , Lockie Ferguson 7) Couple of singles in the over as Bracwell completes his maiden half century in ODI cricket. He took only 35 balls to get to the landmark and has provided something for the home supporters to cheer.

FOUR! Hacked away to mid-wicket boundary, Bracewell struck that firmly and places it well wide off the fielder.

After 38 overs,New Zealand 218/8 ( Doug Bracewell 56 , Lockie Ferguson 7) Bhuvi returns to the attack. Bracwell strikes him for a boundary and collects two off his penultimate delivery. Fifty run partnership for Bracewell and Ferguson for the ninth wicket.

FOUR! Ooohh! Kuldeep is denied a five-for with the tinniest of the edges. Was going straight on to hit the middle stump with Ferguson hanging his bat out more in hope than anything, gets an inside edge that goes through his legs and runs past the short fine leg fielder

After 39 overs,New Zealand 224/8 ( Doug Bracewell 57 , Lockie Ferguson 12) Kuldeep's mesmerising spell comes to an end with a six-run over. Another day in the office where he flummoxed batsmen, ending with figures of 45/4 off his 10 overs

OUT! End of a enjoyable innings from Doug Bracewell. Some really top shots that would please any front line batsmen. Bracewell drags a length delivery from Bhuvi from outside off down long on's throat. Made a real case with the bat today. Dhawan with the catch and the thigh five. Doug Bracewell c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 57(46)

FOUR! Trent Boult out for some fun! Picks the slower ball and strikes it well. Straight hit over mid off for a boundary.

SIX! WOW WOW! Bhuvi tests him with a short ball and Boult takes him on. Flat bats it over long on for a maximum! This is fun for the people who have turned in numbers

After 40 overs,New Zealand 234/9 ( Lockie Ferguson 12 , Trent Boult 10) Bhuvi ends Bracwell's stay after batsmen smashed his maiden fifty, but the number 11 Boult comes out and smacks him for a four and a six. No bowler will like this.

ALL OUT! Shanker takes the final catch, Chahal has Ferguson as the final wicket. India win by 90 runs to lead five-match series 2-0. Flighted by Chahal outside off and Ferguson aims to go for a big shot. Doesn't get the timing right, holes out to long on. Lockie Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12(20)

Best bowling figures for India in New Zealand in ODIs:

This is the first time that India have won an ODI played on January 26.

234 all out and 2-0 to India. That was perhaps never in doubt once Kane Williamson played on. But again it was Munro's dismissal that triggered this collapse. 320-odd was always going to be a tough challenge and New Zealand seem to have demons against the wrist spinners. This series could be over before Virat Kohli leaves for home. And won't that please him on Monday?!

Rohit : Good feeling. Most importantly we won the game. We never knew how the pitch is going to play. But as the game went on, we understood the par score here. I thought out bowlers bowled really well and stuck to our plans. (On partnership with Dhawan) I think we enjoy each other's company and share a great camaraderie. It's crucial for the team as well, when you get that kind of a start. Beautiful ground. I thought people came out in large numbers. It's always nice when you play in an open ground, and people come out in large numbers.

Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 96-ball 87.

Kane Williamson, NZ captain : Little bit frustrating. not so much the loss, but the way we are losing. Credit to India. Both surfaces so far have been slower than usual but still fair surfaces. 324 was a good score that could be chased down here.I thought with ball in hand there were very good sings but didn't hold it together. Ish was outstanding. Doug as well. Some good steps forward but we haven't gained complete control. Important not to carried away by results and focus just on small steps. Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. We didn't have wickets in hand and the game was too far gone.Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead.

Virat Kohli, India captain : Quite clinical. I thought we were really balanced with the bat. As Rohit mentioned, I thought this was a par score on this pitch. Two back-to-back clinical performances, I feel glad as a captain. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break that I will go hard. So when I got out the new batsman has to take over. But I thought we were quite clinical with the way we put runs on the board. That fearlessness we played with paid off in the end. (On Kuldeep and Chahal) Just the heart with which they bowl. You give them any situation, they are always ready to bowl for you and take wickets. It's the mindset that's helping them, and together they are lethal. I can't wait to have another day off.

Biggest wins for India by runs in NZ in ODIs:

Kuldeep Yadav became the first bowler to take four-plus wickets in two consecutive ODIs in New Zealand.

That's a wrap for today's coverage. India now lead 2 to nothing against New Zealand. Thank you for joining in, hope to see you guys back in couple of day's time for the third ODI, which will start at 7:30 am IST, We will be here from 6:30 onwards, it will also be the final game for Virat Kohli of this series, so we will see you then!

TOSS : India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat first.

India have retained their winning combination from the first ODI at Napier.

"We were actually looking to bowl first," says New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who announces two changes for the Black Caps: Sodhi comes in for Santner. Southee misses out, and de Grandhomme comes in his place.

FOUR ! Driven straight down the ground by Dhawan as Ferguson opts for a fuller length while bowling to the left-hander. Brings up the fifty-opening partnership as well! IND 51/0

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his second half-century in two games! Brings up the milestone with a double, guiding the ball towards sweeper cover. IND 116/0

OUT! Boult finally gets the breakthrough, as Dhawan nicks one behind the stumps while looking to slash a short, wide delivery outside off! He has to depart for 66, scored at nearly run-a-ball. IND 154/1

OUT ! Rohit holes out to the square-leg fielder while looking for a maximum, as India lose both their openers now. Rohit misses out on a hundred by 13 runs! IND 172/2

FIFTY partnership up between Kohli and Rayudu for the third wicket — the latter bringing up the milestone with a double in the 38th over. IND 223/2

OUT ! Kohli once again misses out on a half-century, as he top-edges a short ball from Boult, bowling from over the wicket. Sodhi takes a good catch at fine leg. IND 236/3

OUT! Rayudu holes out to fall three short of a half-century, getting a thick top-edge to offer Ferguson a simple return catch. IND 271/4

FOUR ! Runs are continuing to come at a rapid pace! Dhoni carves this over extra cover to bring up the fifty partnership ! IND 322/4

DROPPED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates some uncertainty with a good length delivery that just seams away. Guptill with a forward push gets a thick edge which goes wide to thee right of MS Dhoni, who stretches for it, but does not cling on. Could have done better there. Guptill dropped on 12 by Dhoni

OUT! Guptill gone! His nervy stay in the middle lasts 16 deliveries as he upper cuts a back of length delivery outside off to third man, where Yuzvendra Chahal with his green shades on pouches a good catch. Looked a little hesitant there Chahal as the ball kept coming towards him but stays calm, takes the catch goes to ground and Guptill starts walking. Guptill c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 15(16) NZ 23/1

OUT! Shami has the last laugh! Williamson has chopped it on to his stumps. Oh dear! He was looking so good but perhaps got a little over zealous trying to hit Shami out of the attack. Just short of back of a length, wide off stump and Williamson saw another scoring opportunity, goes for the cut but the slight inward deviation does the trick. Takes the thick inside edge before crashing into the stumps. Huge wicket for India! Williamson b Shami 20(11)

OUT! That's a goner! Horrible shot selection as he attempts the reverse switch. one of those attempts that appears all stylish when it comes off but can make you look really silly when they don't. It doesn't and Chahal has a wicket. Kiwis pegged back after a little partnership that was building. Pitched on middle and off and was turning in. Hit him around the groin, with Munro squating. Consults with his partner for a review but rightly decides agaisnt challenging Nigel Llong's decision. C Munro lbw b Chahal 31 (41)

OUT! Kedar Jadhav's golden arm rolls on! The off-spinner that holds its line and beats Taylor's outside edge and MS Dhoni with his regular lightning hands, whips the bails. Taylor lifted his back leg for moment there and one moment is enough for MSD to effect a stumping. Lot of deliberation from the TV umpire before the red light is flashed. India celebrate. MS Dhoni smiles and the world seems like a better place. Ross Taylor st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 22(25)

OUT! Kuldeep has Latham trapped in front! Latham had problems reading Kuldeep's flight and length. He couldn't pick it in the previous over, Kuldeep had in a problem with the first delivery and then landed the final blow to perfection. Gave it air once again and Latham intially though he would be able to sweep it but the ball hangs in the air and keeps coming at him, starts to dip as it gets closer and Latham realises the shot is not on, so aborts and tries to defend it with the straight bat, however it is way too late. Llong raises his finger and Latham doesn't challenge. Latham lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 34(32)

