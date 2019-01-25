First Cricket
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI match at Mount Maunganui on live tv online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 25, 2019 19:14:18 IST

India and New Zealand lock horns in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, with visitors currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after their thumping eight-wicket victory in the opening game at Napier.

The Virat Kohli-led side maintained their winning form after a successful tour of Australia, in which they won both the Test and the ODI series by a 2-1 margin after drawing the T20I leg 1-1. Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and 'Man of the Match' Mohammed Shami (3/19) led the way for the Indian bowlers as the hosts were restricted to a sub-par score of 157.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Virat Kohli pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match ODI series. Image: Twitter @BCCI

After the target was revised to 156 from 49 overs following a delay due to excessive glare from the Sun, Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a stroke-filled 75 not out, with the visiting team romping to an eight-wicket victory with more than 15 overs to spare.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult admitted that the Kiwis had been outplayed by Kohli and Co on Wednesday, and needed to improve both with bat and ball if they were to draw level at the second one-dayer at Mount Maunganui.

"We were severely outplayed the other day. I think it's obvious we know where we went wrong. Batsman are looking to right a few wrongs, come out and set a good platform and obviously put a good target on the board and see what happens from there," Boult said.

Here's a look at all the details concerning the second ODI of the five-match series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take on India's Republic Day, 26 January, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does the match begin?

The second ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

