India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI match at Mount Maunganui on live tv online
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MYAW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Myanmar Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Bajaj Allianz officials dupe debt-ridden farmers, promise crop loan only on purchase of insurance policy
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Focus on All England, World Championships ahead of Olympics, dependency on Kidambi Srikanth and more
-
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui powers Abhijit Panse's propaganda-laden film
-
Narendra Modi and BJP may have a problem if mahagathbandhan materialises, but grand alliance remains political mirage
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi most trusted leader with 52.8% mandate, 26.8% favour Rahul; development trumps caste
-
In one of Kolkata's largest crematoriums, photographing the dead was once a popular business
-
Irvine Welsh on writing Trainspotting, adaptations of his work, and how Edinburgh has changed over time
-
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: महागठबंधन पर मोदी भारी, लोगों ने पीएम पद के लिए बताई पहली पसंद
-
प्रियंका गांधी के मैदान में उतरने को बीजेपी क्यों नहीं मानती चुनौती?
-
विश्वविद्यालयों में आरक्षण: क्या 13 पॉइंट रोस्टर मामले में भी अध्यादेश लाएगी केंद्र सरकार?
-
अपनी जेब में हमेशा गाय की तस्वीर रखते हैं Republic Day समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7351
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5188
|113
|4
|South Africa
|5037
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4531
|103
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
India and New Zealand lock horns in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, with visitors currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after their thumping eight-wicket victory in the opening game at Napier.
The Virat Kohli-led side maintained their winning form after a successful tour of Australia, in which they won both the Test and the ODI series by a 2-1 margin after drawing the T20I leg 1-1. Kuldeep Yadav (4/39) and 'Man of the Match' Mohammed Shami (3/19) led the way for the Indian bowlers as the hosts were restricted to a sub-par score of 157.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Virat Kohli pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match ODI series. Image: Twitter @BCCI
After the target was revised to 156 from 49 overs following a delay due to excessive glare from the Sun, Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a stroke-filled 75 not out, with the visiting team romping to an eight-wicket victory with more than 15 overs to spare.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult admitted that the Kiwis had been outplayed by Kohli and Co on Wednesday, and needed to improve both with bat and ball if they were to draw level at the second one-dayer at Mount Maunganui.
"We were severely outplayed the other day. I think it's obvious we know where we went wrong. Batsman are looking to right a few wrongs, come out and set a good platform and obviously put a good target on the board and see what happens from there," Boult said.
Here's a look at all the details concerning the second ODI of the five-match series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take on India's Republic Day, 26 January, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
What time does the match begin?
The second ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2019 19:14:18 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI match at Napier on live tv online
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan help visitors take 1-0 lead
India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami has translated his Test form into ODI cricket, says Virat Kohli