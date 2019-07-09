Not a day we expected but we have reserve days for semis and final and that means match will resume tomorrow from where it stopped. There will be no restart. New Zealand are on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and will bat for 3.5 more overs tomorrow. Match will begin tomorrow at 3 PM IST. If match gets washed out tomorrow as well then India will go through to the final as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage points table. There's rain prediction for tomorrow as well.

We are done for tonight but we will be back tomorrow to continue our innings as well. Good night for now!