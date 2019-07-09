-
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup Semifinal Match, Cricket Score: Play called off, will resume at 3 pm IST on Wednesday
Date: Tuesday, 09 July, 2019 23:23 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Rain Stoppage
This over 46.1
- 2
batsman
- 67 (85)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 1
- 3 (4)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 30 (8.1)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 25 (8)
- M X 1
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
11 ( 1.3 ) R/R: 7.33
Tom Latham 3(4)
Ross Taylor 8(5)
|
200/5 (44.4 over)
Colin de Grandhomme 16 (10) SR: S.R (160.00)
c MS Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Highlights
-
18:32 (IST)
The game has been interrupted by rain. Covers coming on and players are leaving the pitch. The prediction is for light shower, so we expect the game to resume soon. NZ now are 211/5 in 46.1 overs.
-
18:21 (IST)
OUT! de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 16(10)
CDG was a threat. He could have hit the big ones but India would be happy to see him leave. Bhuvi outdid him with the slower bouncer. The ball was angled in and de Grandhomme, who wanted to upper-cut it, gloved it to the keeper.
-
18:21 (IST)
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Taylor is given out but he took a review. UltraEdge confirmed there was no edge but ball tracking showed the impact was outside off
-
18:14 (IST)
FIFTY! Ross Taylor brings up his half-century in 73 balls. He reached to the landmark with a slog sweep six off Chahal
-
18:03 (IST)
OUT! Neesham c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 12(18)
-
17:36 (IST)
OUT! BIG WICKET FOR CHAHAL
Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67(95)
Chahal drifted it away from the batsman. Williamson was looking to play the cut but the turn took the outside half of the bat and flew to Jadeja at backward point. Big loss for Kiwis. The talisman is gone.
-
17:09 (IST)
FIFTY! Williamson brings up his half-century in 79 balls. He needs to keep going. Kiwis need him to convert this.
-
16:29 (IST)
OUT! Henry Nicholls b Jadeja 28(51)
Jadeja rewarded for his discipline. For hitting the stumps again and again. This one turned a bit and zipped through the bat and pad gap of Nicholls to crash into the stumps. Partnership broken.
-
15:16 (IST)
OUT! BUMRAH STRIKES FOR INDIA
Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1(14)
This was coming. Martin Guptill went feeling for a delivery that moved away ever so slightly to take the edge to the slip cordon where Kohli took a nice catch to give India the first wicket. Guptill had a tentative start and he was hurried up with the ball being pitched in the corridor of uncertainty.
-
14:37 (IST)
India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
-
14:37 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand will be be batting first against India in the semi-finals
Not a day we expected but we have reserve days for semis and final and that means match will resume tomorrow from where it stopped. There will be no restart. New Zealand are on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and will bat for 3.5 more overs tomorrow. Match will begin tomorrow at 3 PM IST. If match gets washed out tomorrow as well then India will go through to the final as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage points table. There's rain prediction for tomorrow as well.
We are done for tonight but we will be back tomorrow to continue our innings as well. Good night for now!
The match has been called off for today due to rain. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat.
With the rain unrelenting, play has been called off for the day. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow at 10.30am on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
Here's hoping for better weather tomorrow 🤞#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/p9KdXPdd0g
Yep, the wait keeps getting longer and still we await official announcement. It is highly unlikely that the outfield will be try, especially after patches of puddles around the square. We should have an announcement any minute now
Can see the covers being peeled off
UPDATE: The rain has halted in Manchester and the covers are coming off! The pitch protector remains. We have an hour to get play underway #NZvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gJQDM2shSE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 9, 2019
Live pictures coming on broadcast do not make for happy viewing. Rain still continuing to come down at decent pace in Old Trafford.
Yeah it is kinda confusing
Trying to type Playing Conditions, but autocorrected to Playing Confusions, which is about right. Either way, we are probably losing overs, and have probably been losing overs for a while already. Unless we aren’t, in which case I haven’t a clue #CWC19— Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) July 9, 2019
The wait's getting longer but the humor keeps us going
the semifinal of the world's premier one-day international tournament may end up being a two-day international #INDvNZ #CWC19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 9, 2019
Lot brighter now at Old Trafford, but... rain hasn't stopped. It has reduced in intensity. Lighter but steady drizzle. Enough for a few groundsmen to gather about without raincoats. But not enough for resumption of play just yet. Super soppers have also stopped working. We are now losing overs officially.
Not sure of what will happen if rain washes out the whole day. Here are the rules:
Both semi-finals and final have reserve days. And the match on the reserve day will not be a restart but a continuation.
Super Over will be used to decide tied semi-finals or final.
If a semi-final is washed out, the team ranked higher on league stage points table will be promoted to final.
The rain has slowed down a bit for now and the mop-up process is underway at Old Trafford. We have our fingers crossed for the match to begin soon.
The mopping-up process is underway... ☔#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WwkP8Lv1do— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
From what I have learnt from the official scorer here at press box.. we have 2hrs before overs start getting deducted. Match stopped at 2pm local time. Which means overs start getting deducted at 4pm local time (technically).
Since there is a reserve day, all decisions are at the discretion of match referee. But, let us say, there is no more play. Match will resume tomorrow from where New Zealand are placed today. It will NOT restart!
If rain stops, match starts, DLS target is set, first priority is to finish game today. This means a 20-over game is possible and they will try best to get it done.
So, if India's innings begins and it rains, they resume tomorrow for whatever target is set today.
This might come in handy
In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019
46 overs will be 237
40 overs will be 223
35 overs will be 209
30 overs will be 192
25 overs will be 172
20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019
Just prepping for the worst, but if we don't have any play today, we will be picking up from exactly where we left i.e. in the 47th over of New Zealand's innings and it will not be a restart.
This is long odds, but thank ICC for reserve day
A decent chance there’ll be no more play today in Manchester, but the reserve day looks better.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 9, 2019
While we wait for some cricketing action. The weather in London seems pretty clear and there is absolutely no stoppage in Tennis at the Wimbledon. We have a LIVE blog running, follow all the action here.
Few passing showers were expected in Manchester. Here's where you can read more about the forecast
This rain is terrible for New Zealand. They has just started to get some momentum, now they'll have to restart.
56 runs in the last 37 balls, a score of 255 was suddenly looking possible. Having to restart means that now 240 is looking a liking way away.
The game has been interrupted by rain. Covers coming on and players are leaving the pitch. The prediction is for light shower, so we expect the game to resume soon. NZ now are 211/5 in 46.1 overs.
After 46 overs,New Zealand 209/5 ( Ross Taylor 65 , Tom Latham (W) 3)
Bumrah into attack now. Latham got hold of a pull shot but it was straight to the deep square leg fielder. Two runs gifted away by India on a same delivery by two over throws. Kohli and Chahal were guilty parties. Seven off the over.
After 45 overs,New Zealand 202/5 ( Ross Taylor 60 , Tom Latham (W) 1)
Bhuvi into attack and gets the better of de Grandhomme. The all-rounder is capable of hitting the big ones but that didn't happen tonight. He gloved the slower bouncer to Dhoni trying to play the upper-cut. Tom Latham is now in the middle. Bhuvi has justified his selection today.
And now de Grandhomme is gone. Clumsy shot and easy lob for Dhoni. New Zealand have a genuine shot here given how the pitch is behaving. Slight drizzle and a light roller at innings' break and we could have a slight change in nature of pitch. That's why wickets so crucial for the Kiwis right now. They have to push for 230-240.
Chahal finishes with 1-63 from 10 overs. 18 from that last over, and then still 45 from 9 overs. That's 5/over from first 9 overs and then 6.3/over. On a pitch this helpful, and by that I mean slow and the ball stopping, that is shoddy bowling from Chahal. India's wrist spinners have completely been rendered ineffective, considering Kuldeep is not even playing here. And while I type this, Ross Taylor gets a DRS life.
On a pitch where everyone has struggled, Colin de Grandhomme has scored 16* (9) and without slogging at all. He's played proper shots and looked like he's batting on a completely different surface.
That's a very good sign for India. This pitch might not be as bad as it looks.
OUT! de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 16(10)
CDG was a threat. He could have hit the big ones but India would be happy to see him leave. Bhuvi outdid him with the slower bouncer. The ball was angled in and de Grandhomme, who wanted to upper-cut it, gloved it to the keeper.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Taylor is given out but he took a review. UltraEdge confirmed there was no edge but ball tracking showed the impact was outside off
After 44 overs,New Zealand 197/4 ( Ross Taylor 56 , Colin de Grandhomme 16)
Big over for New Zealand. 18 coming from it as Chahal finishes with figures of 10-0-63-1. Taylor reached to his fifty with a slog sweep six over midwicket. Whipped a loopy delivery to cow corner for a boundary before CDG found a boundary on last ball.
FOUR! Poor delivery. It was bowled short by Chahal and CDG whacked that past point for a boundary
FOUR! Loopy delivery on middle from Chahal and Taylor whipped that to mid-wicket to beat the fielder and find second boundary of the over
Another super shift from Pandya today, especially considering he has a groin issue. Went off, worked on it and came back to finish his spell. India needed this today in tough batting conditions, especially with his change of pace. What a trooper... shining star of India's World Cup campaign.
FIFTY! Ross Taylor brings up his half-century in 73 balls. He reached to the landmark with a slog sweep six off Chahal
After 43 overs,New Zealand 179/4 ( Ross Taylor 44 , Colin de Grandhomme 12)
Pandya's spell comes to an end on 1/55 in 10 overs. A good effort considering the thigh issue. Nine from the over including a four for CDG as he cut the wide of off ball to third man fence.
FOUR! Third man was fine and CDG played the cut shot on off very well to find the gap. Poor delivery from Pandya. Not according to the field.
After 42 overs,New Zealand 170/4 ( Ross Taylor 42 , Colin de Grandhomme 5)
Colin de Grandhomme is the new man and Kohli has brought Chahal back to bowl him out. Eight off the over but Kiwis can't find the boundary shots. An inside-edge on last ball for CDG but it ran past the wicket. The run rate for the first time has gone over four.
After 41 overs,New Zealand 162/4 ( Ross Taylor 40 , Colin de Grandhomme 0)
Change of ends for Pandya and he finds his first wicket. Neesham hit his short ball to backward square leg fence for a boundary and then went for a big flick shot on next delivery, the leading edge took the ball to wide of long on where Karthik did well to settle under the catch before taking it. Batsmen are struggling to read the pace of the pitch. Seven off the over.
India vs New Zealand Semifinal, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup Match at Manchester: The match has been called off for today due to rain. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat.
India looked to be on course to finish second in the points table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 until South Africa sprang a surprise in beating Australia in the final league stage fixture. With the loss, and India's win over Sri Lanka on the same day, the Virat Kohli-captained side will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in a World Cup since 2003 with Kiwis holding a 4-3 head-to-head advantage.
Kane Williamson’s side may be relieved at having avoided pre-tournament favourites and hosts England, the 2015 finalists face a no less formidable opponent in India.
The two-time champions India won their last World Cup meeting against New Zealand at Centurion in 2003 and in the tournament have only been beaten once out of nine matches.
Black Caps were unbeaten in their first six matches at the World Cup but finished the primary stage with losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, it was only their net run rate that earned them a place in the semi-finals.
These two had played an ODI and Test series earlier this year with the ODIs going to India by a 4-1 margin. This despite the tourists resting fast bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah for the entire tour and captain Kohli for the last two matches.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Updated Date: