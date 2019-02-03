Wickets coming now. Chahal with an lbw and Latham is going back. New Zealand struggling now. Williamson wicket was vital herein as it allowed Chahal to come back into the attack.

After 29 overs,New Zealand 121/5 ( James Neesham 10 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) Colin de Grandhomme comes out to the middle after Latham's dismissal. Gets off the mark with a thick inside edge to square leg and has no clue to Chahal's googly at the end of the over. Two runs and Latham's wicket off Chahal's over.

FOUR! In the aiiiirr and with the mid on up in the ring it was a safe shot. De Grandhomme knew exactly where the field was. CDG simply lofts the inslanter with the angle to wide long fence

FOUR! Successive boundaries for CDG! Similar shot, this time flicked it to mid wicket fence

After 30 overs,New Zealand 131/5 ( James Neesham 11 , Colin de Grandhomme 10) Courtesy to the couple of boundaries from De Grandhomme, NZ take 10 off Hardik's first over of the second spell

OUT! Not the same player against spin bowler. Colin de Grandhomme is caught right in front. Doesn't even consult his partner for a review. He knew he was dead duck. Googly from Chahal does the trick. It was pushed through and CDG played for the spin and brought out his front foot forward to push the ball on the offside, but the ball skids beats the inside edge and hits him right in front. Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Chahal 11(8)

After 31 overs,New Zealand 135/6 ( James Neesham 14 , Mitchell Santner 0) Chahal with another successful over, picking De Grandhomme off the final ball of the over. NZ in deep trouble now. They continue to flounder against spin. India can sniff victory now.

After 32 overs,New Zealand 138/6 ( James Neesham 15 , Mitchell Santner 2) Santner ducks under couple of short deliveries from Pandya. He opens his acount with a streaky outside edge to third man for two. Kiwis need 115 off 108 balls.

After 33 overs,New Zealand 141/6 ( James Neesham 17 , Mitchell Santner 3) Quiet over from Chahal as India pull things back in their favour. Three singles off the wrist-spinners' eighth over. Two left-handers in the middle against a right arm leg break bowler but even with the ball turning into them, they situation doesn't quite permit them to play the big shots. Drinks called.

SIX! Excellent pick up shot from Neesham. Hardik sprays full on the pads and Neesham and flicked it powerfully for a six

After 34 overs,New Zealand 152/6 ( James Neesham 24 , Mitchell Santner 6) Pandya started the over with a wayward wide down the legside to Neesham, while he ends the over round the stumps to Santner, not getting his line right to the left-handers. NZ take 11 runs from his over as they go past the 150-run mark.

FOUR! Short ball from Shami and Neesham pulls it midwicket fence for a boundary...poor fielding from Shankar in the deep that allows the ball to go through him, that should have been kept down to one

FOUR! What a terrific shot that from Jimmy Neesham. Opens the face of the bat a touch and steers it past point for a boundary, was the slower off-cutter and Neesham worked it out really well.

After 35 overs,New Zealand 162/6 ( James Neesham 32 , Mitchell Santner 7) Shami started his new spell really well but Neesham's boundaries has helped NZ take 10 runs off the over. He is the man in form. In the series against Sri Lanka he pasted their bowlers all over the park, will he do the same tonight?

Neesham played a couple cracking knocks earlier in the summer against Sri Lanka. As long as he is there, New Zealand are still in this. Santner is no mug with the bat. Required rate at 6/over isn't too over the top yet.

FOUR! Gee, that is some shot from Neesham! Again just a simple pick up and the ball races to midwicket fence

SIX! That is hit, high into the night sky and deep into the stands over mid wicket. Clean hit for a six.

After 36 overs,New Zealand 175/6 ( James Neesham 44 , Mitchell Santner 8) Neesham starting to tee off. Had struck some sublime strokes so far and now he is turning it on, playing the big shots as well. NZ require 78 off 84 balls.

OUT! Oh dear! Neesham goes down on the knee to play the sweep and misses, followed by a loud shout for a leg before, with the ball rolled behind MSD! Neesham doesn't know where the ball is and he wanders outside his crease. Ever in the game, Dhoni picks and up and hits the stump to catch Neesham short. BIG MOMENT in the match as India celebrate

Not even sure what Neesham was doing there or if he was aware where the ball was. Run out over an lbw shout and with that New Zealand's hope sink. Unless Todd Astle is a mighty impressive batsman...

After 37 overs,New Zealand 178/7 ( Mitchell Santner 10 , Todd Astle 1) Neesham was really the last hope for NZ and he has been done under slightly bizzare circumstances. MS Dhoni knew the value of the wicket and hence you saw an animated celebration. Todd Astle is in at number 9

After 38 overs,New Zealand 179/7 ( Mitchell Santner 11 , Todd Astle 1) After Santner takes the single off the first ball. Todd Astle faces the next five deliveries but isn't able to score any run. Just one off it. NZ need 74 off 72 balls.

FOUR! Flat delivery outside off and Astle simply thwacks it through the covers for a boundary.

Jadhav comes on to bowl the seventh over and a couple singles on either side of the boundary helps NZ will six more runs.

After 40 overs,New Zealand 189/7 ( Mitchell Santner 13 , Todd Astle 9) Couple of crisp shots from Astle through covers at the start off Shami's over gives NZ three runs but Santner is unable to rotate the strike until he gets an outside edge to third man off the final ball. Kiwis require 64 runs off 60 balls.

Kedar Jadhav's dismissal of Kane Willamson earlier today was only his third wicket while chasing in ODIs. His other two victims while chasing in ODIs are Ross Taylor and Kesrick Williams. In his career, he has taken 22 of his 25 wickets in the first innings.

OUT! Todd Astle goes for the big slog sweep, misses the googly from Chahal and is hit on the back thigh. NZ hurtling down. Astle did refer the decision but three reds on pitching, impact and wickets mean only one thing. The legitimacy of the ball was never really in question. India now two wickets away. Todd Astle lbw b Chahal 10(16)

After 41 overs,New Zealand 194/8 ( Mitchell Santner 17 , Matt Henry 0) Chahal collects his third wicket of the match as India step closer to another ODI victory. Matt Henry is the new man in. India need two wickets. NZ need a miracle, which translates to 59 runs off 54 balls.

FOUR! Henry picks the slower delivery and thrashes it down the ground for a boundary to long off. Hit fiercely over the bowler.

Most wickets for spinners in an ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand:

After 42 overs,New Zealand 201/8 ( Mitchell Santner 19 , Matt Henry 5) Shami starts the 42nd over with an attempted yorker that is squeezed to long on for a single. Couple of yorkers and few singles before Henry clears his front leg and nails it down the ground to bring up the 200 for NZ. Black Caps need 52 off 48 balls

After 43 overs,New Zealand 204/8 ( Mitchell Santner 22 , Matt Henry 5) Yuzvendra Chahal comes on to bowl the final over his spell. After a couple of dots, Santner flicks it to midwicket for a couple. Another single before last two deliveries are played out by Henry to end his quota. New Zealand need 49 runs with 42 balls remaining.

OUT! Santner flicks it straight to the man at 45. Mohammed Shami takes a simple catch and Santner cannot believe his luck. Timed the ball well but it went straight to the fielder. He is in complete disbelief. Full delivery on leg stump and Santner whipped it to the fielder

SIX! Short ball into the surface, rising just about perfectly for Matt Henry to blast it with a flat bat to mid wicket boundary

SIX! Too loose from Pandya. Drops it mid pitch and Henry has absolutely clouted this over backward square leg fence for another six

After 44 overs,New Zealand 217/9 ( Matt Henry 17 , Trent Boult 1) Couple of massive sixes from Henry after Santner's departure gives optimistic fans an outside hope for a late NZ comeback

ALL OUT! India win fifth ODI by 35 runs and claim the series 4-1 Boult is the last man to be dismissed caught by third man with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking the final wicket. Short ball outside off and Boult was eyeing to strike it over the cover fielder but gets a thick top edge. Shami gets underneath and takes the simple catch.

India win 4-1 and now, its just five ODIs remaining before the World Cup. Oh, there are three T20Is to play here before that as well as this long tour winds down.

Even with their deep batting, this was an inevitability. Credit to New Zealand's lower order for taking it deep though. But the Black Caps will be left lamenting their top-order woes. Not much has been contributed from there throughout this series. Alternately, India's pace attack has also been on the money with initial breakthroughs and this is where the series has been decided.

New Zealand losing four or more matches in bilateral home ODI series:

Lowest scores at which India lost their fourth wicket in an ODI and still won the match:

NZ will be disappointed with ther series result and have more than few problems to fix before the World Cup. The batting is thin and was exposed multiple times against the slower bowlers. New Zealand had a real chance today to make it 3-2 and perhaps finishing the ODI series on a high. Ross Taylor not deciding to review. Black Caps letting India off from 18 for 4. Neesham's bizarre run out and more such moments. From India's perspective, Rayudu getting a 90 and recovering when they lost their top three and even Dhoni early, they managed to get to 250. Hardik getting a hit is also a very good sign.

Another dominating performance from Team India emerge victorious in the ODI series, besides the Hamilton debacle, the Indian team was way above, New Zealand, who are right behind them in ICC ODI team rankings. Shows the gulf between the top two sides - England and India - and the rest in the world.

Rayudu : Was very tough against the quality bowling attack. We should take the game at least till the 30th over before we started to attack. The only plan was to bat the 50 overs. The opportunity for 4, 5 and 6 only arises when the situation demands it.Don't think setting totals has ever been an issue. That was a one-off game in Hamilton. Might face similar challenges in future. I think it was great effort by our bowlers.

Kane Williamson : I think first of all a different surface. We knew it was going to be tricky, and tried to soak it up with the bat. Once again we didn't need to take it that much further, and we lost wickets at the wrong time. They did it very well. We saw Rayudu here with 90. For a large part, they didn't score. We knew it was going to be tough. Credit to India throughout the series. They really showed us and taught us a few lessons. They are a world-class outfit and deserve this win. (On lessons learnt) I suppose the way they were able to comeback and keep putting us under pressure. It is a game of pressure. Throughout the series they had us under more pressure than we would've liked. We were able to do that on occasions, but not long enough.

Rohit Sharma, India captain :After the Hamilton loss, the way we lost was big. We need to get together as a team. After we lost four wickets, all we needed was somebody to show application. The partnership between Rayudu and Vijay Shankar was the turning point in the game. The wicket got flat at the end, but at one point it looked an easy chase, but the bowling unit came together. Not just one, but a lot of people put their hands up and got us through. I knew there was some moisture on the pitch. If the series was alive, we would have chased, because that is our strength. We wanted to test ourselves today. I couldn't ask for more. The partnership from Rayudu and Shankar was crucial. When you want to win games, you need a right balance, especially when Bumrah is not here. Coming here and beating NZ at home is never easy and they are a good travelling team as well. 4-1 is a great achievement

Won in South Africa (5-1) Lost in England (1-2) Won in Australia (2-1) Won in New Zealand (4-1)

India's performance in each of their last four overseas bilateral ODI tours:

Rohit Sharma lifts the trophy and the young guns take over with Shubman Gill holding it currently. The post match shenanigans begin which brings us to end of our coverage for this match. As always, thank you for joining us and we will be back for the T20I series in couple of days time, until then goodbye.

Toss: Rohit Sharma calls it right and he has opted to bat first

BOWLED ! Rohit Sharma gets his off stump clipped off a peach of a delivery from Henry, as India suffer an early jolt yet again for the second time running. IND 8/1

OUT! India lose both openers early once again! Dhawan slashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Boult, and Henry collects it safely at third man. IND 12/2

OUT ! Henry shortens his length a little while bowling another outswinger at Gill, who chips it to Santner at cover to perish early for the second game running. IND 17/3

BOWLED EM! Dhoni's beaten fair and square by a jaffa from Boult, with the ball going through his defence and hitting the off stump! IND 18/4

Fifty partnership up between Shankar and Rayudu , the former bringing up the milestone with a single down to third man. Just what the Indians needed after losing four quick wickets, and the Indian camp will be hoping for the two to lay the foundation for a competitive score. IND 68/4

OUT! And it's a mix-up which brings a solid-looking partnership to an end just short of the century mark. Shankar was nowhere in the picture when the non-striker's stumps were broken by Munro after collecting the throw. IND 116/5

FOUR! Fifty for Rayudu , and what a glorious shot to bring up the milestone, tucking this one off his hips towards the square-leg boundary! The No 4 batsman takes 86 deliveries to collect his 10th ODI half-century. IND 129/5

OUT ! Rayudu falls short of the century in the end, succumbing to the pressure of boosting the run rate in the final powerplay. Slices the ball while looking to go big on the off side, with Munro taking a safe catch at deep extra cover. Was a slower one from Henry, and Rayudu knew as soon as he miscued it. IND 190/6

BOWLED ! Soft end to what was turning out to be a quality innings from Jadhav, as he gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Henry gets his fourth in his final over. IND 203/7

OUT ! Pandya's walking back after skieing the ball off a full toss from Neesham, with Boult taking a fine running catch at backward square-leg. Pandya reviews it for a no-ball, but is unable to get it overturned. IND 248/8

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar perishes while looking to clear extra cover, with Ross Taylor taking a fine catch inside the circle. IND 252/9

OUT! India have been bowled out for a second consecutive game, although this time they actually stand a chance in the match unlike Hamilton. Chahal taps the ball towards the bowler, and Boult leaps athletically at the non-striker's stumps, with Shami a good three-four steps down the track. IND 252 all out

The fifth India vs New Zealand ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the fifth ODI between New Zealand and India.

Preview, 5th ODI: Pushed out of their comfort zone by some incisive swing bowling in challenging conditions, a jolted India will gain confidence from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as they aim to finish the five-match series against New Zealand on a high.

India's most experienced ODI player was out with hamstring injury during last two matches and his return couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The windy condition here could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up.

And that's where Dhoni's presence will be a factor in that middle order which still isn't rock solid if skipper Virat Kohli isn't around.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game.

Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing.

The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove a point that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli also not around.

With the three-match T20I series ahead and also the World Cup round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in England.

Rohit has already described it as 'one of the worst batting performance' by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday.

Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.

It will be interesting if Mohammed Shami comes back for the final game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting the rest.

The team management might also want to test Mohammed Siraj as Khaleel Ahmed wasn't very impressive in the last game.

Although the series is done and dusted, the fourth ODI win gave a new lease of life to New Zealand's campaign and they will look to dish out another superlative performance before going into the T20I series.

Opener Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro in the fourth ODI, made an unbeaten 30 to provide solidity at the top, while Ross Taylor looked in good touch en route his 93 and 37 not out in the last two innings.

New Zealand, however, is likely to miss out opener Martin Guptill who suffered a back injury during practice.

In bowling department, Boult has swung his way with a five wicket haul while Grandhomme seemed to have regained confidence with his three wicket haul in the last match.

Back into the New Zealand fold, all rounder James Neesham and spinner Todd Astle have made a decent start with one wicket each in the fourth game.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

With inputs from PTI