First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 2nd T20I Feb 01, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
PAK in SA | 1st T20I Feb 01, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
IND in NZ Feb 03, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
NEP in UAE Feb 03, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI Match on live tv online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 02, 2019 18:36:03 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: After enduring a humiliating loss in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, India will look to bounce back quickly in the final match as they would aim to finish the five-match ODI series on a high.

Team India have also been boosted by the return of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who missed the last two ODIs due to a hamstring injury.

Rohit Sharma will captain India once again in the absence of Virat Kohli. Twitter @BCCI

Rohit Sharma will captain India once again in the absence of Virat Kohli. Twitter @BCCI

Dhoni's return was confirmed by assistant coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday.

India were also without captain Virat Kohli in the Hamilton ODI as he has been given a rest by the national selectors for the last two matches of the ongoing series and the upcoming T20I series.

In such a case, Dhoni's return will provide the much-needed steel to India's batting order after they were bowled out for 92 at Hamilton.

Besides Dhoni, the focus will also be on Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to impresses in the previous match. With only six ODIs left for India before 2019 World Cup, the team management will want their middle-order batsmen to stand up and stake their claims.

On the other hand, Kiwi bowlers will be high on confidence after an impressive outing in the last match. And the hosts will aim to put up another excellent performance to finish the series on a respectable note.

India currently lead the series 3-1.

Here's a look at all the details concerning the fifth ODI of the series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 3 February, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The fifth India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

What time does the match begin?

The fifth ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 20:01:28 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ind Vs NZ 5th Odi, Ind Vs NZ Live Streaming, India, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2019, India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, MS Dhoni, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Rohit Sharma

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7897 121
3 New Zealand 5574 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all