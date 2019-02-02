India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI Match on live tv online
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: After enduring a humiliating loss in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, India will look to bounce back quickly in the final match as they would aim to finish the five-match ODI series on a high.
Team India have also been boosted by the return of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who missed the last two ODIs due to a hamstring injury.
Rohit Sharma will captain India once again in the absence of Virat Kohli. Twitter @BCCI
Dhoni's return was confirmed by assistant coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday.
India were also without captain Virat Kohli in the Hamilton ODI as he has been given a rest by the national selectors for the last two matches of the ongoing series and the upcoming T20I series.
In such a case, Dhoni's return will provide the much-needed steel to India's batting order after they were bowled out for 92 at Hamilton.
Besides Dhoni, the focus will also be on Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to impresses in the previous match. With only six ODIs left for India before 2019 World Cup, the team management will want their middle-order batsmen to stand up and stake their claims.
On the other hand, Kiwi bowlers will be high on confidence after an impressive outing in the last match. And the hosts will aim to put up another excellent performance to finish the series on a respectable note.
India currently lead the series 3-1.
Here's a look at all the details concerning the fifth ODI of the series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 3 February, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The fifth India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
What time does the match begin?
The fifth ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 20:01:28 IST
