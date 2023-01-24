Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 90 runs, sweep ODI series 3-0

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 24 January, 2023

24 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

385/9 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
New Zealand

New Zealand

295/10 (41.2 ov)

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs

Live Blog
India New Zealand
385/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 7.7 295/10 (41.2 ov) - R/R 7.14

Match Ended

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs

Blair Tickner - 0

Mitchell Santner - 15

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Blair Tickner not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kuldeep Yadav 9 0 62 3
Yuzvendra Chahal 7.2 0 43 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 295/10 (41.2)

15 (15) R/R: 9

Mitchell Santner 34(29) S.R (117.24)

c Virat Kohli b Yuzvendra Chahal
Highlights, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 90 runs, sweep ODI series 3-0

Highlights, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 90 runs, sweep ODI series 3-0

India vs New Zealand Highlights, Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Santner is the last man to fall as New Zealand are bowled out for 295 in response to India's massive total of 385/9.

21:23 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand with the Men in Blue continuing their dominance at home with another series sweep. Onto the T20Is next, starting with the first game in Ranchi on Friday.

A big thank you to everyone who tuned into our live coverage. On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
21:20 (IST)

Shardul Thakur is the Player of the Match for his all-round effort (25 off 17 and 3/45)

Shubman Gill is the Player of the Series for scoring 360 runs at an average of 180

Full Scorecard
21:16 (IST)

Not a bad run at all for the Men in Blue

Full Scorecard
21:14 (IST)

Did you know?

Full Scorecard
21:11 (IST)

India back on top

With the 90-run win, Team India are back at the top of the ICC ODI rankings, going past England. And given how they performed in this series, especially in the next two games after the scare in the series opener at Hyderabad, there is little doubt as to whether the Men in Blue deserve the top spot or not.

Full Scorecard
20:58 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! Santner goes out with a bang, smashing a few fours and sixes before holing out to Kohli at cow corner off Chahal's bowling. And with that, Team India win by 90 runs and complete an emphatic 3-0 sweep of the ODI seriers!

Santner c Kohli b Chahal 34(29)

Full Scorecard
20:53 (IST)
six

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score

SIX! Santner decides to have some fun at the Indians' expense with the target well beyond the Black Caps' reach now. Goes for the golf swing that sends the ball flying over long on. He moves to 25 with that hit. NZ 286/9

Full Scorecard
20:52 (IST)
wkt

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

OUT! And now Yuzvendra Chahal is among the wickets, trapping Jacob Duffy LBW for a two-ball duck, leaving the Men in Blue needing just one more wicket to collect a big win and a series sweep. NZ 280/9

Duffy LBW Chahal 0(2)

Full Scorecard
20:47 (IST)
wkt

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! What a grab by Rohit, pulling off a one-handed catch at midwicket after a tame chip by Ferguson as Kuldeep grabs his third wicket. The Indian skipper just stuck his right hand out and the ball somehow remained glued to his palm in the end. NZ 279/8

Ferguson c Rohit b Kuldeep 7(12)

Full Scorecard
20:39 (IST)
wkt

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

OUT! Ishan Kishan had been having a rough day behind the stumps, but makes absolutely no mistake this time! Pulls off a neat piece of stumping after Kuldeep Yadav fires one wide down the leg side. Michael Bracewell, New Zealand's last hope for victory, was charging down the track looking to smash the left-arm wrist spinner for a big hit, but ends up getting stumped by a mile. NZ 269/7

Bracewell st Kishan b Kuldeep 26(22)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:20 (IST)

Shardul Thakur is the Player of the Match for his all-round effort (25 off 17 and 3/45)

Shubman Gill is the Player of the Series for scoring 360 runs at an average of 180
20:58 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! Santner goes out with a bang, smashing a few fours and sixes before holing out to Kohli at cow corner off Chahal's bowling. And with that, Team India win by 90 runs and complete an emphatic 3-0 sweep of the ODI seriers!

Santner c Kohli b Chahal 34(29)
20:52 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

OUT! And now Yuzvendra Chahal is among the wickets, trapping Jacob Duffy LBW for a two-ball duck, leaving the Men in Blue needing just one more wicket to collect a big win and a series sweep. NZ 280/9

Duffy LBW Chahal 0(2)
20:47 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! What a grab by Rohit, pulling off a one-handed catch at midwicket after a tame chip by Ferguson as Kuldeep grabs his third wicket. The Indian skipper just stuck his right hand out and the ball somehow remained glued to his palm in the end. NZ 279/8

Ferguson c Rohit b Kuldeep 7(12)
20:39 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

OUT! Ishan Kishan had been having a rough day behind the stumps, but makes absolutely no mistake this time! Pulls off a neat piece of stumping after Kuldeep Yadav fires one wide down the leg side. Michael Bracewell, New Zealand's last hope for victory, was charging down the track looking to smash the left-arm wrist spinner for a big hit, but ends up getting stumped by a mile. NZ 269/7

Bracewell st Kishan b Kuldeep 26(22)
20:12 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score

OUT! Massive blow to New Zealand's hopes, as Umran Malik removes Devon Conway, who pulls straight into Rohit Sharma's hands at short midwicket. Conway had been dishing out fours and sixes despite dealing with cramps, but ended up getting dismissed in a rather tame fashion in the end. Receives a well-deserved ovation on his way back to the Black Caps dressing room. NZ 230/6

Conway c Rohit b Malik 138(100)
19:56 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

OUT! Third wicket for Shardul Thakur in a space of 10 deliveries as Glenn Phillips perishes while looking for a big hit. Gets a thick top-edge off an attempted pull, and Virat Kohli charges towards the ball to complete the catch near the mid on region. NZ 200/5

Phillips c Kohli b Thakur 5(7)
19:41 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! Two-in-two for Shardul Thakur as New Zealand skipper Tom Latham ends up chipping a knuckle ball straight to Hardik Pandya at mid off! India are back in the contest and how! NZ 184/4

Latham c Pandya b Thakur 0(1)
19:40 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score

OUT! Thakur bounces Mitchell out to break the third-wicket stand worth 78, though the Indians have to take it upstairs after on-field umpire Jayaraman Madangopal initially rules it not out. UltraEdge shows a faint spike when the ball is passing by Mitchell's glove, and that is evidence enough for the TV Umpire to overturn the on-field decision. Mitchell, though, doesn't look entirely happy with that. NZ 184/3

Mitchell c Kishan b Thakur 24(31)
19:30 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! SIX! Devon Conway brings up his third ODI hundred in style with near-identical slog-sweeps over the midwicket/cow-corner region off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 24th over. What a knock this has been from the left-handed opener, who is fighting on despite appearing to suffer from cramps, keeping the Black Caps alive in the contest in the process. NZ 172/2
18:53 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav with the breakthrough! Traps Henry Nicholls leg-before with the wrong'un and the southpaw ends up burning a review on his way back to the pavilion, getting three reds on HawkEye after what essentially was a desperate call. NZ 106/2

Nicholls LBW Kuldeep 42(40)
18:52 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

After bringing up his half-century in the previous over, Conway collects a brace at the start of Kuldeep's second over to bring up the century partnership with Nicholls for the second wicket. NZ 101/1
18:45 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! Devon Conway brings up his fourth ODI half-century in style, getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping a full delivery from Washington Sundar towards the midwicket fence. Takes 41 balls to bring up the milestone. NZ 98/1
18:21 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

SIX! Cheeky from Nicholls as he goes for a scoop shot, dispatching a full delivery from Thakur over the fine leg fence to bring up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket. NZ 50/1
17:56 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Hardik Pandya with the early breakthrough after helping India get within touching distance of the 400-mark with a fighting half-century, as Finn Allen ends up chopping a rising delivery onto the stumps to depart for a two-ball duck. NZ 0/1

Allen b Pandya 0(2)
17:18 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

After 50 overs,India 385/9 ( Umran Malik 2 , )

Tickner and Duffy concede 15 each in the 48th and 49th over, the latter finishing with figures of 3/100 at the end of his quota to produce one of the most expensive spells ever in the ODI format. What Duffy does, however, is dismiss Pandya in his final over, which ends up saving 15-20 runs for the Black Caps and prevents India from breaching the 400 mark. Lockie Ferguson bowls out an excellent final over, with just three runs coming off it and Kuldeep Yadav getting run out off the last ball.

Kuldeep run out (Latham/Ferguson) 3(3)
17:06 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Pandya fails to stay at the crease till the very end. Much like Surya, fails to get any timing while looking to go big over long on. It was a slower ball from Jacob Duffy that induced a mishit from the Indian vice-captain. IND 379/8

Pandya c Conway b Duffy 54(38)
17:03 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

Fifty up for Hardik Pandya off just 36 deliveries, the Indian ODI vice-captain bringing up the milestone with a brace off Jacob Duffy after having collected a six in the previous delivery. Superb innings from Pandya, one that has brought the Men in Blue back on their feet. IND 375/7
17:02 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Shardul Thakur's entertaining cameo comes to an end as he ends up offering keeper and skipper Tom Latham a simple catch while looking to ramp a full delivery from Blair Tickner towards fine leg. Stitched a valuable 54-run stand with Hardik Pandya along the way. IND 367/7

Thakur c Latham b Tickner 25(17)
16:39 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

OUT! The wickets continue to tumble, the Black Caps once again striking just when a partnership appears to be blossoming. This time it's Sundar who gets the marching orders after mishitting a short-of-length delivery from Tickner outside off towards point where Mitchell holds on after peddling a few steps backwards. IND 313/6

Sundar c Mitchell b Tickner 9(14)
16:29 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Second wicket for Jacob Duffy in as many overs as the seamer, replacing Henry Shipley in the XI today, removes Suryakumar Yadav, who holes out to Devon Conway at long on while looking to go big downtown. Much like Kohli, SKY barely got any timing on the shot. IND 293/5

Suryakumar c Conway b Duffy 14(9)
16:12 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

OUT! And now Virat Kohli's back in the hut as India lose their fourth wicket. Kohli attempts an aerial drive off Jacob Duffy, but doesn't quite connect as desired. The bat turns in his hand, resulting in a comfortable catch for Finn Allen at mid off. IND 284/4

Kohli c Allen b Duffy 36(27)
16:04 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Huge mix-up between Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli after the former initially called for a single. Kohli continues running after Kishan's last-minute "NO" and his junior teammate allows him to reach the popping crease at the striker's end first to preserve his wicket. New Zealand, meanwhile, continue to claw back. IND 268/3

Kishan run out (Nicholls) 17(24)
15:37 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! Much like Rohit, Gill departs not long after bringing up the three-figure mark. A short ball from Tickner in the previous delivery was struck for a six, but this time the tall bowler bowls it slightly wider, resulting in a leading edge and subsequently, a sitter for Conway at point. IND 230/2

Gill c Conway b Tickner 112(78)
15:33 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score

SIX! Muscled over the midwicket fence by Gill off Tickner, and that gets him level with Pakistan captain Babar Azam for most runs collected by a batter in a three-match ODI series (360). IND 230/2
15:28 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

BOWLED! Rohit's stay at the crease comes to an end as New Zealand FINALLY manage to break the opening partnership. Rohit goes for a wild heave towards the leg side right after bringing up his century, but ends up missing the ball completely, resulting in Michael Bracewell becoming the first Kiwi bowler to get a wicket today. As on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle points out, a batter with 30 ODI tons departs, and is replaced by a batter with 46 ODI tons. IND 212/1

Rohit b Bracewell 101(85)
15:25 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! And now Shubman Gill follows suit, bringing up his century in the same over as Rohit Sharma, albeit with a boundary and taking 11 less deliveries than his skipper. Takes off his helmet and bows in celebration after guiding the ball behind square. IND 212/0
15:21 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

Hundred for Rohit Sharma off 83 deliveries, the India skipper becoming only the fourth cricketer to score 30 tons in the one-day international format! Brings up the milestone with a single off Blair Tickner shortly after the halfway mark. This is also his first ODI century since January 2020. Rohit now has the joint-third most tons in one-dayers alongside Ricky Ponting, who also scored 30 ODI tons. IND 206/0
15:18 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

After 25 overs,India 205/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 99 , Shubman Gill 98)

Gill brings up the 200-opening stand with a single off Bracewell at the start of the 25th over. Tidy over from the offie with just six runs coming off it, none off them off boundaries, with Rohit retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery that takes him to 99. At the halfway stage, India certainly are staring at a humongous total.
14:34 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

SIX! And now Rohit Sharma gets to his half-century — his 49th in one-dayers — in style with a flat six over Mitch Santner's head! Takes 39 balls to bring up the milestone today. IND 107/0
14:30 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

After 13 overs,India 101/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 45 , Shubman Gill 54)

Not long after Shubman Gill brings up his half-century does he bring up the century opening stand with a single off Blair Tickner, who appears to be bowling on an entirely different surface compared to his colleagues. Just four off the 13th over.
14:22 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

FOUR! Shubman Gill brings up his sixth ODI half-century in just 33 deliveries, getting to the milestone with a boundary in Mitchell Santner's first over of the day. IND 96/0
14:07 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! Shubman Gill brings up the fifty opening partnership with Rohit Sharma with a boundary off Lockie Ferguson! Not for the first time in this innings does Gill use Ferguson's express pace to guide it towards the third man fence for a four. IND 50/0
13:10 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE

Teams:

India:  Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik


New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
13:04 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

TOSS: New Zealand win the toss, and skipper Tom Latham opts to field

Highlights, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 90 runs, sweep ODI series 3-0

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Follow live updates and full scorecard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore. Sportzpics for BCCI

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI preview: After two consecutive wins, India will be looking for a 3-0 clean sweep with a win in the third and final ODI on Tuesday which will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India had beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin in a three-match ODI series earlier this month and another clean sweep will make it two in two for Men in Blue.

India won the firts ODI by 12 runs. It was close affair as Michael Bracewell scored a century and Kiwis gave a tough fight after Shubman Gill made 208 and India scored 349. The second ODI also went to hosts by eight wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 108 batting first.

India look set for a 3-0 in Indore but just in case the top order fails the pressure would come on the middle-order which hasn’t done very well recently, and haven’t had too many chances either. While it will be a big test, India would want their middle order to get tested and come out victorious as they fine-tune the squad for 2023 ODI World Cup.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 21:24:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs New Zealand: Raipur gears up to add more context to ODIs as hosts aim to clinch series
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Raipur gears up to add more context to ODIs as hosts aim to clinch series

India will look to seal the series, while New Zealand look to level the scores as Raipur prepares to host its first-ever international match.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI live telecast
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI live telecast

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Check when, where and how to watch IND vs NZ live telecast online and TV

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill's double century overshadows Michael Bracewell's ton as hosts win 1st ODI
Photos

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill's double century overshadows Michael Bracewell's ton as hosts win 1st ODI

Check out some photos from the first ODI between India and New Zealand that took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.