India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI preview: After two consecutive wins, India will be looking for a 3-0 clean sweep with a win in the third and final ODI on Tuesday which will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India had beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin in a three-match ODI series earlier this month and another clean sweep will make it two in two for Men in Blue.

India won the firts ODI by 12 runs. It was close affair as Michael Bracewell scored a century and Kiwis gave a tough fight after Shubman Gill made 208 and India scored 349. The second ODI also went to hosts by eight wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 108 batting first.

India look set for a 3-0 in Indore but just in case the top order fails the pressure would come on the middle-order which hasn’t done very well recently, and haven’t had too many chances either. While it will be a big test, India would want their middle order to get tested and come out victorious as they fine-tune the squad for 2023 ODI World Cup.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

