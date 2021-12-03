Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs New Zealand At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 03 December, 2021

03 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

221/4 (70.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
221/4 (70.0 ov) - R/R 3.16

Stumps

Mayank Agarwal - 35

Wriddhiman Saha (W) - 25

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mayank Agarwal Batting 120 246 14 4
Wriddhiman Saha (W) Batting 25 53 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 15 5 29 0
Ajaz Patel 29 10 73 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 160/4 (47.4)

61 (61) R/R: 2.73

Shreyas Iyer 18(41) S.R (43.9)

c Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel
Highlights, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Mayank's 120* takes India to 221/4 at stumps

17:38 (IST)

So a lively day of Test cricket, albeit a relatively shortened day due to wet outfield early on, comes to an end. The major highlight of the day was Mayank's century, but Ajaz Patel's four-fer also headlined an action-packed day. India end the day at 221/4, with Mayank (120*) and Saha (25*) still unbeaten. Do join us tomorrow for what will be another exciting day. Until then, it's goodbye from us!

17:29 (IST)

After 70 overs,India 221/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 120 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 25)

Expensive over from Ajaz Patel, with eight runs coming off it. In the penultimate ball, Agarwal launches over long-off for a maximum. Agarwal continues to be in good touch, and he's doing a great job in frustrating Kiwi bowlers. 

17:04 (IST)

After 65 overs,India 207/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 107 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 24)

Daryl Mitchell continues, and keeps things tight to earn a maiden over. Players take a break for the final drinks break of the day, with around 13 overs scheduled to be bowled. 

16:58 (IST)

After 64 overs,India 207/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 107 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 24)

Ajaz Patel continues, with Saha facing him. Good running between the wickets from Mayank Agarwal and Saha as the latter collects three runs. 

16:56 (IST)

After 63 overs,India 204/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 107 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 21)

Mayank continues his rampage. He brings up a sweetly-driven cover drive to find the boundary ropes for a four. Five dots otherwise in Daryl Mitchell's over. 

16:54 (IST)
four

FOUR! Driven beautifully through the covers for four as Mayank successfully finds the boundary. 

16:43 (IST)

After 59 overs,India 193/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 101 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 16)

Daryl Mitchell continues. Mayank Agarwal gets to his fourth Test century with a superby driven shot through the covers. Five runs off the over. 

16:41 (IST)
hnd

CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal scores his fourth Test century, he goes for the drive through extra cover for a four.  

16:28 (IST)

After 56 overs,India 181/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 95 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 11)

Rachin Ravindra is into the attack now, for just his second over in the match. He kept things tight for most of the over, but Mayank finds the boundary in the last ball of the over, managing a pull to the deep midwicket boundary. Just the boundary off it. 

16:11 (IST)

After 52 overs,India 164/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 89 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 0)

Ajaz Patel continues after the drinks break. Mayank collects a couple of runs towards deep backward point where the man there makes a diving stop. Saha, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark after facing 12 balls. Three from the over. 

Highlights

16:41 (IST)

CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal scores his fourth Test century, he goes for the drive through extra cover for a four.  
15:48 (IST)

OUT! Partnership broken! Ajaz gets that extra bounce off his delivery, and Shreyas looking to defend nicks it to keeper Tom Blundell. Smart work of keeping from Blundell. Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Ajaz Patel 18
14:41 (IST)

FIFTY! Mayank Agarwal gets to his fifth Test match fifty with a sweetly timed boundary following a late cut shot
14:14 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's dismissed leg before off that man Ajaz Patel once again. India opt for the review, but third umpire does not find a conclusive evidence for 'bat first'despite what seemed like a slight spike in UltraEdge. Hawkeye confirms four reds, and Kohli has to depart. Kohli lbw b Ajaz Patel 0
14:06 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned ém! Pujara's nighmare run continues, Ajaz Patel does no mistake in cleaning up the number three batter. Pujara b Ajaz Patel 0
13:55 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Ross Taylor at the slips as Ajaz Patel gets rid of Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 44

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Mayank Agarwal seems to be in very good touch, especially against the spinners. He goes for the lofted drive, powering the ball over the long-off boundary for a six. The very next ball, Mayank gets four leg byes. Will Somerville won't be happy with how things are going on for him. 12 runs coming off the over.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a thrilling first Test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It's a chance for the Kiwis to win their first Test series in India. They would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the Kanpur Test where they managed to save the Test thanks to some resilient batting by their spin trio — Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.

They would want their middle order to step up in Mumbai. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn't contribute much and hence they were left on the back foot for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both the innings. He played spin well and will again be a threat for India.

The Kiwi bowlers bowled decently but they need to get the Indian lower-order out early.

India, on the other hand, have batting problems of their own. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to bail them out during the Kanpur Test. The bowlers, though, bowled with great heart and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai Test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for some time and they didn't help their cause as they got decent starts but couldn't convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are poles apart in their demeanour. AFP

India vs New Zealand Live Score of today's Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Match latest updates

Kohli will be back at No 4. It will be difficult to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on debut. The options for India might be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener — either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal — and open with Pujara. Saha is fit but will he make it to the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat who has opened the batting in domestic cricket as well? There are so many questions.

With overcast conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking to play an extra seamer.

This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trio and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might ponder playing Mohammed Siraj in place of one of the three spinners.

There is forecast for rain on Day 1 but the weather will get better on the rest of the days.

With India looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai:

When will the second Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 3-7 December, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match start? 

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Updated Date: December 03, 2021 17:39:50 IST

