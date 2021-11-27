Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 14/1 at stumps, lead by 63

16:41 (IST)

That's it from us in our coverage of the third day's play in the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. India are back in the game and how, and Axar Patel sure is making Test cricket look like a cakewalk with a fifth five-wicket haul in just four Tests.

Sets things up nicely for what should be a cracker of a Sunday. Can't wait for the first delivery to be bowled tomorrow morning. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off. See you tomorrow!

16:36 (IST)

"Team was also asking me how many five-fors I will keep taking. No it’s not easy at all. The way the day progressed today was completely different from yesterday. It’s not like you will get a wicket every ball. Lot of planning and effort goes into it. I was making ample use of the width of the crease to go with my round-arm action, and that I felt created problems for the batters. The wicket has changed a lot, has become a lot slower. Will keep getting slower from here, but batters can get runs if they apply themselves," says Axar Patel in a quick chat after the close of play. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 5/62.

16:33 (IST)

STUMPS ON DAY 3:

Patel's first over of the day turns out to be the last one before the umpires flick the bails off to signal close of play. India off to a shaky start as Jamieson gets rid of Gill off his first delivery of the day, but Pujara's off to a confident start with a couple of boundaries, and there's plenty of batting still to come.

Terrific comeback from the Indians, who started the day looking to break the Young-Latham opening stand, before super spells from Axar and Ashwin helped spark a Kiwi batting collapse, the visitors losing their last nine wickets for just 99 runs to concede a 49-run first innings lead.

16:26 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 10/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 1 , Cheteshwar Pujara 8)

Jamieson nearly gets a second wicket in as many overs as the ball goes past Pujara’s defence in the second delivery, narrowly missing the off stump on its way to the keeper’s gloves. Another boundary for Pujara, once again playing with soft hands to guide the ball through the gap between slip and gully off the last ball.

16:22 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 6/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 1 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Southee collects a maiden in his second over of the day, with umpire Virender Sharma bringing out the light meter at the end of this over. Light has been an issue around this time of the day so far in the Kanpur Test, with the two previous days coming to an end without the full quota of overs being bowled.

16:20 (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT

16:16 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 6/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 1 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Kyle Jamieson starts off from the other end, and becomes the fastest New Zealand bowler to 50 Test wickets by getting rid of Shubman Gill, achieving the feat in his ninth Test to break the record that was previously held by the legendary Shane Bond. Cheteshwar Pujara walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a late cut that pierces slip and gully and runs away to third man for a four.

16:10 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kyle Jamieson becomes the fastest New Zealand bowler to 50 Test wickets as he gets rid of Shubman Gill off his first ball of the day. Gill's late in bringing his bat down, showing little movement of his feet as the ball slithers through his defence and hits the top of off and middle! Top start for the Black Caps. IND 2/1

Gill b Jamieson 1(3)

16:09 (IST)

After 1 over,India 2/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 1 , Shubman Gill 1)

Both Agarwal and Gill open their accounts with a single as India’s second innings gets underway. Beautiful delivery from Southee in the fifth ball, the late movement nearly getting Agarwal’s outside edge. Two from the over.

16:07 (IST)

Tim Southee starts off with the ball in hand, with Mayank Agarwal on strike. India have another 30 minutes to bat, and will hope their openers go through it unscathed.

Highlights

16:10 (IST)

15:57 (IST)

After 142.3 overs,New Zealand 296/10 ( Ajaz Patel 5 , )

BOWLED! Ashwin grabs the remaining wicket, with Somerville clean bowled while looking to sweep through square leg, resulting in the off-spinner's third wicket. India retain a 49-run first innings lead, which could have been bigger had it not been for Jamieson's late resistance down the order. Terrific comeback from the Indians. with the Black Caps cruising at 197/1 shortly before lunch, before losing their next nine wickets for 99 runs. NZ 296 all out

Somerville b Ashwin 6(52)
15:40 (IST)

OUT! Jamieson's spirited resistance comes to an end as he holes out to Axar at wide long on! The all-rounder was looking for the big hits to try and reduce the gap with India's first innings score, and went for the wild heave towards the cow corner region off the last ball of the 139th over. Didn't quite time it, resulting in a simple catch for Axar, who contributes to a dismissal in a different manner.  NZ 284/9

Jamieson c Axar b Ashwin 23(75)
15:11 (IST)

OUT! Axar completes his fifth five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test appearance! This one grips and turns after pitching along off and middle, and Southee gets beaten while looking to punch this through the off side. NZ 270/8

Southee b Axar 5(13)
14:58 (IST)

OUT! Tom Blundell is cleaned up by Axar Patel as New Zealand lose wicket number seven. Not the best of outings for Blundell, certainly. Blundell b Axar 13
13:51 (IST)

OUT! Ravindra dismisses Ravindra! Jadeja is among the wickets now as he beats the batter's defence with a beaut of a delivery, the ball turning sharply and beating the inside edge. NZ 241/6

Ravindra b Jadeja 13(23)
13:25 (IST)

OUT! Heartbreak for Tom Latham as he falls short of a well-deserved ton by just five runs. Charges down the track looking for an inside out loft, but the ball ends up rolling to the keeper after an inside edge. Bharat, who has been impressive with the gloves so far today, whips the bails off in a flash to complete Axar's third wicket of the innings. NZ 227/5

Latham st sub (Bharat) b Axar (282)
12:58 (IST)

OUT! Wickets starting to fall at a worrying rate for the Kiwis at the moment, as Axar traps Nicholls leg-before to grab his second wicket. Nicholls went for the sweep, and missed it completely, getting hit on the thigh in front of off and middle. The batter goes for the review, and has to walk back with impact 'Umpire's Call'. NZ 218/4

Nicholls LBW Axar 2(9)
12:47 (IST)

OUT! Wickets are starting to fall at regular intervals for the Indians now as Ross Taylor becomes the latest New Zealand batter to fall, getting caught-behind for 11. Taylor looks to defend this one, expecting it to angle in. Instead, the ball straightens outside off and kisses the outside edge. Full credit to Bharat for the reflex catch though. NZ 214/3

Taylor c (sub) Bharat b Axar 11(28)
11:34 (IST)

After 85.3 overs,New Zealand 197/1 ( Tom Latham 82 , )

OUT! Umesh strikes at the stroke of lunch, trapping Williamson LBW with a delivery that jags back in and hits the Black Caps skipper on the front pad. Williamson looked to ride the extra bounce on the delivery and cut it, but was beaten for pace. He departs for 18, burning a review along the way as New Zealand head to the interval on 197/2, trailing by 148

Williamson LBW Umesh 18(64)
10:14 (IST)

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough as Young falls short of his maiden international century by 11 runs, nicking the ball to the keeper. Young was looking to guide this behind square, and ends up getting a faint nick as Bharat pulls off a fine, low grab behind the stumps. The Indians take this upstairs right away after it is adjudged not out, and UltraEdge confirms the edge. NZ 151/1

Young c (sub) Bharat b Ashwin 89(214)
10:03 (IST)

FOUR! Young charges down the track and lofts the ball over mid on, bringing up the 150-stand with a boundary off Ashwin! NZ 151/0
 

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: STUMPS ON DAY 3: Patel's first over of the day turns out to be the last one before the umpires flick the bails off to signal close of play. India off to a shaky start as Jamieson gets rid of Gill off his first delivery of the day, but Pujara's off to a confident start with a couple of boundaries, and there's plenty of batting still to come.Terrific comeback from the Indians, who started the day looking to break the Young-Latham opening stand, before super spells from Axar and Ashwin helped spark a Kiwi batting collapse, the visitors losing their last nine wickets for just 99 runs to concede a 49-run first innings lead.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 report: Tom Latham and Will Young defied India to lead New Zealand to 129 without loss in reply to the home side's 345 on Day 2 Friday of the first Test.

After Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for, Latham and Young produced the first century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.

At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining.

They trail by 216 runs after bowling out India for 345 three overs after lunch.

Shreyas Iyer, on 75 overnight, achieved a century on debut and was out for a team-best 105. Iyer became the 16th India batsman to score a hundred on Test debut. He faced 171 balls, hit 13 fours and two sixes.

“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn't get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. "I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”

Starting from an overnight 258-4, India lost Ravindra Jadeja on 50 in the third over of the day. He added 121 runs for the fifth wicket with Iyer.

India ended up losing 6-87 on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in place of Virat Kohli in the first Test, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pose with the series trophy ahead of toss on Day 1 at Kanpur. Sportzpics

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Southee took 5-69 and fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson 3-91. Spinner Ajaz Patel made short work of the tail to finish with 2-90 from a team-high 29.1 overs.

Thereafter, New Zealand didn't give a single whiff to the India bowlers.

Latham and Young added 72 runs before tea and completely stumped the India attack with their defiance.

Their 50-run stand came up in 125 balls.

After tea, they continued to grind against the spinners, who were at fault for bowling too flat.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-38), Ravindra Jadeja (0-28) and Axar Patel (0-26) bowled 41 overs of the 57 faced by the openers.

Latham was forced to use reviews and overturned three dismissal decisions against him on 0, 10, and 50.

He went on to score his 21st Test half-century off 157 balls, including four fours.

Young played more attacking cricket as he finished the day with 12 boundaries. His second half-century came off 88 deliveries.

Theirs is the highest opening stand by New Zealand in India in 17 years.

“New Zealand got off to a good start but it's important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up (on the pitch) and it should get trickier tomorrow,” Iyer said.

With inputs from AP

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Updated Date: November 27, 2021 16:42:37 IST

